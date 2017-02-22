Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, February 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

  3. memoryvault
    #2304688, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Good. Saves me catching up on the old thread.

  5. Mother Lode
    #2304692, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    And to add further ceremony to the occasion, a little poem of love B Shaw wrote for Griggorrrrry (hic):

    An Ode to Grigory

    Your genius spark illumes the dark,
    The timid can but cringe.
    I beg you stream your probing beam
    Into my waiting mind

    Profound insight and words that bite
    They are your mental stock.
    My dreamy plan’s to run my hands
    Along your mighty commentary.

    It would be sweet if we could meet,
    Oh! Might I have such luck?
    Then we’d withdraw behind a door
    And there at last we’d fascinate each other with stories about jatz biscuits and cruise ships.

  6. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2304694, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Hmmmm, sniff — smells of Mother Lode

  7. Motelier
    #2304697, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    What is this puddle in the corner?

  8. test pattern
    #2304699, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    ‘In 2008, Savage claimed that autism was “a fraud” because “in 99 percent of the cases, it’s a brat who hasn’t been told to cut the act out.” Savage also has claimed that former President Barack Obama wanted “to infect the nation with Ebola,” attacked those with PTSD as “weak” and “narcissistic” “losers,” claimed lesbians are “jealous that they don’t have an AIDS epidemic that they can cash in on..’

    http://mediamatters.org/blog/2017/02/21/trump-parties-over-presidents-day-weekend-bigoted-conspiracy-theorist-who-called-killing-100-million/215401

  10. Slayer of Memes
    #2304703, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Everyone should be kind to mOnty today.

    The only reason he is angry is because his favourite foods are now under threat of a proposed sugar tax, which is being championed by the social justice warriors of the Left.

    He is obviously going through reactive hypoglycemia as his body reacts to the lack of sugar now that his daily intake of Krispy Kremes and Coca-Cola has been declared verboten by his own people….

    Never mind mOnty. Modelling suggests you might get to live an extra 2.1 years, so you might actually get to see your son and daughter move out of home when they reach age 35…

  11. Pyrmonter
    #2304704, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    [Not sure Steve Kates should comment – does he accept there is a field called Macroeconomics?]

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2304705, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Bibi travelling with a security detail 500 strong. They obviously got wind of Doris Bagshawe and her polonium pea-shooter.

  13. John64
    #2304708, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Mitch Marsh is back in the 1st XI and so am I.

  14. Mother Lode
    #2304710, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    smells of Mother Lode

    Actually, today we are having “Bring-a-Hippy-to-Work Day”.

    They are so wide eyed at seeing people doing stuff but, yeah, there is the smell.

  16. Nick
    #2304713, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The Left, want a sugar tax, have no power do to an irrational love of renewable energy, then cry crocodile tears when Coca Cola moves states.

  17. Slayer of Memes
    #2304715, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Just for Gab,

    Bibi is now on SkyNews giving a speech to the National Press Club

  18. Nick
    #2304716, posted on February 22, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    GM, the idiotic piece in today’s Australian, talking about the size of his security detail without once going into detail as to why it exists in the first place.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *