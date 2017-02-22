Liberty Quote
Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.— Ronald Reagan
Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
First!!!
Poduim?
Good. Saves me catching up on the old thread.
Hi
And to add further ceremony to the occasion, a little poem of love B Shaw wrote for Griggorrrrry (hic):
Hmmmm, sniff — smells of Mother Lode
What is this puddle in the corner?
‘In 2008, Savage claimed that autism was “a fraud” because “in 99 percent of the cases, it’s a brat who hasn’t been told to cut the act out.” Savage also has claimed that former President Barack Obama wanted “to infect the nation with Ebola,” attacked those with PTSD as “weak” and “narcissistic” “losers,” claimed lesbians are “jealous that they don’t have an AIDS epidemic that they can cash in on..’
http://mediamatters.org/blog/2017/02/21/trump-parties-over-presidents-day-weekend-bigoted-conspiracy-theorist-who-called-killing-100-million/215401
Microeconomics or Macroeconomics first?
https://business.monash.edu/economics-forum/polls/economics-teaching-micro-before-macro-feb-2017
Everyone should be kind to mOnty today.
The only reason he is angry is because his favourite foods are now under threat of a proposed sugar tax, which is being championed by the social justice warriors of the Left.
He is obviously going through reactive hypoglycemia as his body reacts to the lack of sugar now that his daily intake of Krispy Kremes and Coca-Cola has been declared verboten by his own people….
Never mind mOnty. Modelling suggests you might get to live an extra 2.1 years, so you might actually get to see your son and daughter move out of home when they reach age 35…
[Not sure Steve Kates should comment – does he accept there is a field called Macroeconomics?]
Bibi travelling with a security detail 500 strong. They obviously got wind of Doris Bagshawe and her polonium pea-shooter.
Mitch Marsh is back in the 1st XI and so am I.
Actually, today we are having “Bring-a-Hippy-to-Work Day”.
They are so wide eyed at seeing people doing stuff but, yeah, there is the smell.
13th man. Justice.
The Left, want a sugar tax, have no power do to an irrational love of renewable energy, then cry crocodile tears when Coca Cola moves states.
Just for Gab,
Bibi is now on SkyNews giving a speech to the National Press Club
GM, the idiotic piece in today’s Australian, talking about the size of his security detail without once going into detail as to why it exists in the first place.