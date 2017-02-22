Liberty Quote
It has been reported in the press many times that the issue of pollution is to be the next big crusade of the New Left activists, after the war in Vietnam peters out. And just as peace was not their goal or motive in that crusade, so clean air is not their goal or motive in this one.— Ayn Rand
Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
How f*cking insane, stupid and self destructive, not to mention idiotically sanctimonious does humanity have to be to continue tolerating the existence of islam in this day and age?
FFS.
Don’t be angry with me, Grig
Don’t turn me from your door
I know that I’ve been untoward
But I won’t be, anymore
So let’s share some cans of Foster’s Light Ice
And sup on some Aldi Jatz
Discuss the plight of the poor grey nurse
Before setting fire to our cats
2017 The year of the patriot
Qantas first half statutory PBT $715 million.
Obvious click-bait. Sensible trainers are doing themselves a lot more good than harm in this – and allied – respects. However, I have no doubt fanatical weight lifters especially don’t have a lot of sex petrol in their tanks.
In case you missed Keysar Trad’s ‘beating women is a last resort’ – here it is again.
If you were a real man you would settle down with a real woman and have her babies and live in contentment thereafter.
Lol, thanks for the insight. Did you learn that while watching reruns of Oprah?
Bahahaha
Don’t go all snowflake on us,P. You know this is bloody, bare-knuckle blogging.
Can you hear the sirens?
Zippy,
Who is the lady in the middle?
Nice one Rabz
FMD I’d be worried if there were that many Muslims in Australia let alone that many Muslim organisations.
Bern, Uber would have to be better than being in a cab that could be in Mogadishu.
I’m interested in the calls for a fast train to Melbourne, Even on a busy weekend I can get a return ticket for less than $250 on Boganstar in tattoo class. QF and VA are $250 each way, which for a one hour flight, seems a waste.
Proud times for the ALP.
Now openly campaigning against J-ws on the orders of Muslims in Western Sydney.
LOL. The clown “studied that verse in depth”.
So did I mate, there was no mention of flowers. Only beating.
Well done to Bolta too for that question. By quoting from the Koran he had the stupid Muzzo over a barrel because Trad couldn’t deny Allah’s word, he could only obfuscate (badly). Let’s hope we see a lot more questions to Muzzos along those lines.
Trad blathered and said the Hadith meant that you’d have counselling with your wife lol.
Australian universities formally accept that women are dirty:
Universities back Muslim handshake rule.
When is Yass going to call out Keysar?
“That’s not my religion.”
Placing yourself above the Prophet, my dear?
Perhaps keysar can hook up with our yassmin abdel mageid and provide some last resort counselling.
Zyconoclast
I think it’s the leader of Alternative for Germany, Frauke Petry
Islam has to go.
It’s going to be messy.
It’s a religion. Ipso facto, it can explain everything.
Gunner, you can’t make a 1400 year old religion disappear, but it can be discredited, at least the political aspects.
No it isn’t. It’s a bloody insult and humiliating for the person with their hand extended in friendship.
This idiot is pretending that discrimination isn’t discrimination when Muslims do it.
Actually, it is the National Union of Students that is pushing this, not the universities. The three universities mentioned all said they had no formal policy.
National Union of Students Socialists. Who cares!
No policy on touching women’s hands?
Which is to say, they agree with the unions.
If beating your wife is a “last resort”, does that make stoning or beheading more acceptable options?
I don’t think Judaism or Christianity have every claimed “they can explain everything”.
Quote of the day.
I wondered when Cats would pounce upon Trad and violence to women . Please note before that last resort hubby had to counsel wife., not that they went to professional counselling. Now he did not say how a Muslim man counselled his wife into behaving how he thought her behaviour should be. Would that be like the fellow in the respect ads counsels his wife ? Or after he asks her nicely not to behave that way and she ignores him and after a week of no sex he can hit her as long as it does not show.
The other illogical nonsense today was someone on ABC saying that now solar energy was 60% cheaper than coal that Coal fired power stations were not needed.
http://www.navy.gov.au/navy-today/new-generation-navy
New Generation Navy
The New Generation Navy (NGN) program was established in April 2009 under a Chief of Navy (CN) Directive to address the Culture, Leadership and Structural changes required for Navy to meet the challenges of delivering future capability.
NGN represents the energy and commitment of Navy’s people in creating an environment where people are empowered to perform at their best; where Navy – as a warfighting force – is trusted to defend Australia and its interests by being ready to fight and win at sea.
A five year program, NGN’s primary focus is delivering positive culture change across Navy. Navy is starting to make deep inroads into modernising its structures, leadership and culture, and has begun to embed these changes into the way it does business.
Navy ‘Signature Behaviours’ underpin Navy Values of Honour, Honesty, Courage, Integrity and Loyalty. The Signature Behaviours are being embedded into daily practice, and focus on people, performance and professionalism.
A significant NGN initiative was to institute values-based leadership throughout the organisation. This was done by changing the way that Navy’s leaders are trained, and by introducing modules into promotion courses with a focus on effective, inclusive and ethical leadership. The success of this initiative is demonstrated by the standing up of the Directorate Leadership and Culture Development to embed a long term strategic approach to Navy Leadership and Culture Development.
For further information on New Generation Navy, please email [email protected].
At least the words ‘warfighting force’ get a mention here.
Gunner, you can’t make a 1400 year old religion disappear, but it can be discredited, at least the political aspects.
You can achieve anything with the will and the appropriate application of force.
No policy on touching women’s hands?
Which is to say, they agree with the unions.
Which is to say the universities didn’t need a policy until they started admitting closet Islamists.
Evidently the issue didn’t come up with the hundreds of thousands of Muslim students here under the Colombo Plan in previous decades, presumably because they weren’t Islamic supremacists who refused to submit to the most basic of courtesies in their host country.
This matter is a small but highly symbolic example of the incompatibility of the presently dominant iteration of Islam with Western culture. What next…a policy outlining female dress code on campus?
Dover, they do insofar as they have an omnipotent and omnipresent god. Don’t take it as a criticism. Exposing climate change theory’s religion dressed up as fake science.
Diogenes;
Mine is a C5220 Samsung.
Will that go tits up in April?
I have no idea what g it is. How do I find out?
Them’s fighting words, Gunner. Are you up for it?
Sounds like a disclaimer amongst the mandatory progressive waffle. Small blessings.
First it was computer rooms “For Indigenous Students Only..”
To be honest, I was in the Navy at the time and experienced NGN and it wasn’t too bad. They were grappling with having to take on new ideas and norms, and at the same time retain a war fighting focus.
For example, one of the usual aspects of training at sea was to scream and yell at people with all sorts of terms of abuse, and this was considered normal. But then a generation came along that didn’t like it, and they simply walked. In the old days people were in for 20 years at least and couldn’t really walk without sacrificing their pension.
Then that changed to superannuation, and also at the same time people started having “three careers” in their lives. They saw no problem with simply resigning. Problem then was a) you wanted to retain people, but b) the old culture made them depart. Hence the changes.
Remind me sometime to post an interesting story about blokes at sea, and the advent of women in quantity in ships as normal members of the ship’s company.
What next…a policy outlining female dress code on campus?
After all, the ordeal of having to look upon the uncovered heads, faces, arms and legs of women might “consequence to a choice between assimilation or isolation”, to use Ms White’s words.
Handshakes with women hasn’t been an issue in Australia until recently. Australia hasn’t changed, Moozleys have. To accept this shit is to signal a willingness to fold in the face of the next demand and the next and the next…
But they mean precisely nothing.
The emasculated Navy has no ability to fight in a shooting war. As mentioned previously on this thread they have a 100% female leadership team of the base for the fleet air arm and they have put a lawyer in charge.
Tom
At 7.5 times earnings that should mean a market cap of around $12 billion… that theoretically means a stock price of 7 bucks! Incidentally the S&P is trading at around 17 times earnings. It’s a potentially high yield stock in a low yield environment.
If they don’t put that boilerplate in, taxpayers might query why they have to spend billions on those ships that can only limp along in the wake of the USN task forces; subs that can barely get past the dry dock gate; and helos that can’t fly ?
Like all large organisations – commercial, Not-for-Profit or Stae, the military’s main focus is social engineering. Starting with women and the LGBTIxyz, and then successively moving through the other victim groups de jour.
In the commercial space, I am minded to think of BHP and Aurizon. Who will in the fullness of time deploy their extensive purchasing power to drive the diversity agenda through their supply chain. As, no doubt, will government and Defence.
Recent purchasing decisions, as well as this sort of active discrimination to hit gender targets, clearly illustrate that no one in government or defence actually wants to risk the political high stakes of going in to combat – bar rolling out the SAS and any attached elements as a token.
And you can bet your boots positions in all these big organisations will go begging rather than fill them with straight Caucasian males and blow up diversity KPIs.
Having undertaken a Nuclear Physics course, by correspondence, from Victoria University, today’s worksheet is a bit of a poser. I am finding it difficult to get my head around the minute amounts of matter which were rent asunder, but sufficient to destroy Hiroshima.
“The Hiroshima bomb carried 64 kg of U235. Only 0.1% of the U235 was turned into energy, or 0.7kg. Discuss.” Asking for a friend.
The real reason they went after Milo –
And, from one of the shows (The Joe Rogan Experience), that were so selectively edited to attack him –
Oh, also, think about how many people you know who would never, ever make a case in support of [email protected], but who do make a case for the related industry of abortion –
… a lot of them aren’t suicidal and crazy, but simply murderous and evil.
ASC submarine workers strike over Federal Government’s enterprise bargaining agreement
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-23/asc-workers-on-strike-over-new-enterprise-bargaining-agreement/8295568?pfmredir=sm
If you were worried about your job, would you be going on strike?
What are they building?
Go up to the young lady in the Telstra shop and ask her where the g-spot is.
I wonder if she believes that this applies to wedding cake bakers?
No prizes for guessing the answer.
Top Ender
#2305417, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:50 am
TE thanks for the inside info.
Winston if you were able to your phone in remote locations that only had a Telstra mobile service it will be Next G.
Heard an interview with the UAE ambassador to Russia recently. He’s written a book calling for the reform of Islam. Subject of hypocrisy of Muslim & fellow traveller protests against Trump’s EO on travel restrictions came up – “We also do not admit people from those countries; we do not want a lot of earnest, bearded young men from Yemen entering the UAE.”
Give me a fucking break TE.
Are you seriously telling us that the answer to blokes leaving the Navy is to emasculate it and bring in a feminine, civilian culture?
Robert A. Heinlein
E=mc^2 in action!
Make sure you get the SI units right and the significant figures. I’d be fun to add a metric like ‘this is approximately how much energy Australia uses in x time units’.
I suspect that bomb used less U235 than that but that’s not the point and it wouldn’t do to give out the real number, whatever it is.
FMD.
Someone kill the embedded videos please.
Winston, google is your friend – it is a 3G it will not have a Total Inabilibity To Support Usual Phoning come April.
Although my pone s truly an old clunker – I use it my teaching – “even this $25 cheap and nasty phone has processing power and memorty than the first mainframe that I ever worked on, it filled a room (throw up photo of old IBM 360) which cost x million – or xty more million in today’s money”
Palestinian academic Randa Abdel-Fattah and Greens MP David Shoebridge are among the speakers set to address the rally.
“This rally is a response to the official Australian visit of Benjamin Netanyahu as the leader of the Israeli government, which has consistently flouted international law in relation to Palestinian rights to land justice and an end to the occupation,” the organisers said in a statement. The Oz.
Well, that’s me out of the equation. With the fetching and perfectly formed Doris Bagshawe in absentia, what’s the point?
Mayfly, in case you missed my late night post, it looks like you were baptised in St Gregory’s church, built in 1850.
Linky.
Nice looking building, and not far from here. I’ll stroll over there one day and have a look round.
You’ve now moved from religion to God. Sure, God is an explanation in the sense of being primary, but secondary causes are what we are typically concerned with in scientific explanations. And by primary I don’t mean a ‘god of the gaps’, I mean something needed because secondary causes per se, not simply this or that secondary cause, cannot do the work needed any longer.
The thing is, it’s not fake science because it is religious, which it isn’t, the problem with it as a theory is that there is a lot invested culturally, economically, and politically in the theory itself, and this, unfortunately, is skewing the work of the scientists involved.
And now for something completely different.
Radioactive boars eating false truffles could cause supply issues in Czech Republic
Posted about 2 hours ago
The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat — the boars are radioactive.
A cold and snowy winter is forcing them to feed on false truffles, an underground mushroom common in the Sumava mountain region shared by Czechs, Austrians, Germans — and wild boars.
The mushrooms can absorb high levels of the radioactive isotope Caesium 137. And three decades ago the nuclear catastrophe at Chernobyl released Caesium 137 that eventually drifted down on the Sumava mountains.
Now the boars are eating the mushrooms and ingesting the Caesium 137 along with them — which is making their meat radioactive, Jiri Drapal at the State Veterinary Administration said.
“It is more or less a seasonal issue,” Mr Drapal said.
But it is a long season. The half life of Caesium 137 is 30 years — that is, it takes 30 years for the radioactivity of the isotope to fall to half its original value.
Then another 30 to fall to half again, and so on. The boars could be radioactive for quite a while.
And that could cause some problems with the supply of boar meat, which is a delicacy in the Czech Republic.
It often shows up on restaurant menus in goulash, a thick stew of meat, sauce and dumplings.
Any boar that ends up as goulash ought to be safe. Every wild animal hunted, not only boars, must be inspected before its meat can get to customers.
Radioactive meat is banned from circulation, Mr Drapal said.
That is the good news. The bad news is that 614 animals were inspected from 2014 to 2016, and 47 per cent were above the limit — almost half.
The semi-good news is that even meat from radioactive animals would be a health hazard only in large doses, Mr Drapal said.
You would have to eat it several times a week for couple of months to get sick, he said.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-23/many-wild-boars-roaming-czech-forests-are-radioactive/82954
Given modern techniques of marketing and selling , I would have thought completely discrediting a 1400 year old religion, who believes that a psychopathic podophilic warlord is the ideal man, to be emulated in every respect, is an exercise that could be bowled over before morning smoke – oh.
We live in interesting times indeed: witnesses to the death of the big publishers grown fat on public approval that is now dissipating with every new Trump tweet. If Twitter knocks him off, he’ll just found his own similar medium called Trumpet. People will flock to it.
“U.S. is determined to stand up to the UN’s anti-Israel bias” – Nikki Haley
Them’s fighting words, Gunner. Are you up for it?
I think so. Do ya’ wanna live forever??
Nah. These things have a great capacity to keep suckering like something in our garden that I can’t get rid of. Don’t want to poison the whole place so have to take care. Same with Islam, you have to keep digging out the awful stuff that is deeply entrenched in the soil and at the same time new plants need to be seeded and nourished. There’s one called Christianity that comes highly recommended.
But don’t be a white male who looks at your watch or wears a blue tie.