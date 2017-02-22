Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, February 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

857 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. .
    #2305657, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Here you go Lysander:

    https://physicsfromtheedge.blogspot.com.au/2017/01/a-taste-of-kafka.html

    Well, before I start I should say that most journals I have dealt with have been fair, but I’m having a bad month it seems, and every so often one is entitled to a rant. It’s therapeutic for me and I think it is illuminating, maybe, for people to see the agonizing effort I’m making to try and squeeze my papers through peer review.

    I’ve written a paper that gives good observational evidence that quantised inertia / MiHsC models 153 galaxies in the SPARC dataset without dark matter and without any adjustment of any kind. I’ve discussed this comparison on this blog too. I’ve submitted the paper on it to four journals so far. I’ve just received this frustrating reply from the editor of the 4th one…

    Science is bit of a joke now, I agree. It has the trappings of religion. My pet hate is people talking about “Science!” and “Sciencing!” – ^%$#ing twats.

  2. johanna
    #2305658, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Defence has banned advertising on Breitbart after a single complaint:

    Australia’s military has pulled its advertising from a website closely linked to the White House, after a woman complained the site promoted racism, sexism and homophobia.

    Defence Jobs Australia withdrew its ads from Breitbart News, a far-right news and commentary publication that was, until recently, led by Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

    [ … ]

    Defence was coaxed into withdrawing its ads by community campaigners called Sleeping Giants, who say they stop “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and anti-Semitic news sites by stopping their ad dollars”.

    A NSW government organisation, the Australian Museum, also removed its ads from Breitbart last month. A museum spokeswoman said the placement of its ad “was not in line with the [museum’s] advertising strategy”.

    Breitbart is an extreme right-wing news outlet that has been criticised widely for publishing “fake news” and conspiracy theories, particularly articles that demonise immigrants.

    So, who are Sleeping Giants?

    The Sleeping Giants account says 255 companies have pulled ads from Breitbart as of Thursday. Of them, Kellogg’s, the company behind a dizzying array of breakfast and other foods, has gotten the most attention. After the company removed its advertising from Breitbart on Tuesday, the site responded with a #DumpKelloggs countercampaign. “Boycotting Breitbart News for presenting mainstream American ideas is an act of discrimination and intense prejudice,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alexander Marlow wrote on Nov. 30. “If you serve Kellogg’s products to your family, you are serving up bigotry at your breakfast table.” Naturally, this inspired a liberal counter-countercampaign to buy up Kellogg’s products:

    So, it seems that they are a US based outfit which originated on Twitter and target Breitbart advertisers. They have a Spacechook page as well now, which I can’t see, not being a Chooker.

    Note, though, that Defence caved in after a single complaint from an an-named SJW wymminses.

    Way to promote the alliance, Defence!

  3. Baldrick
    #2305659, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    I’ve sent the twit a Tweet Riccardo, re your offer.

  4. Snoopy
    #2305660, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Has anyone got a decent little video camera w/sound recording abilities?

    This is what you need Gunner.

  5. val majkus
    #2305661, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Wealth creates cleanliness

    Absolutely correct.

    generally speaking, that’s correct I suppose but what about all that rubbish littering the landscapes?

  6. C.L.
    #2305662, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    WaPo/SMH pretty chuffed that Netanyahu had to fly a far longer, circuitous route from Singapore to Sydney to avoid the airspace of Muslim toilet, Indonesia, which bans all El Al aircraft.

  7. Lysander
    #2305663, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Yes I agree Dot; “good observational evidence” is not evidence.

    Scientists want and need there to be water, life, earth-like planets… it’s called funding and ego. Why! Wouldn’t you want to be the very first scientist ever to discover actual water elsewhere? Instead we get a NASA media release with 24 “coulds.”

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2305664, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I’ll go with you, Montel

    F☆ck me.
    Gunner and Monty go wild in Malmo.
    I’ll try and get hold of cousin Sven to get the electric fence ready.
    He will love this sh☆t.

  9. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2305665, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Dr Faustus, did they look on the ceiling for that missing hydrogen sample?
    🙂

  10. Nick
    #2305666, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Just what is homophobia anyway? An irrational fear of homosexuals or homosexual acts?
    Why should people have to Like Homosexual acts ? It’s not their choice.
    Strangely enough, I’m sure there are gay men out there who hate and mock vaginas. How come there isn’t heterophobia?

  11. pete m
    #2305667, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    m0nty welches on any losing bet so you’ll be waiting for that call for a long time.

  12. C.L.
    #2305668, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Australia’s military has pulled its advertising from a website closely linked to the White House, after a woman complained the site promoted racism, sexism and homophobia.

    The fighting spirit of the ADF never fails to send a shiver down one’s spine.

  13. .
    #2305669, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Why should people have to Like Homosexual acts ? It’s not their choice.

    No, that would make you gay.

    Strangely enough, I’m sure there are gay men out there who hate and mock vaginas. How come there isn’t heterophobia?

    There is. Some gays and lesbians really don’t associate with each other.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2305670, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Stimpy,I can never watch the Twitter embedded videos…
    Is it true??

    I’m a cartoon cat.
    Everything I post is true you eediot.
    😆

  15. jupes
    #2305671, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Note, though, that Defence caved in after a single complaint from an an-named SJW wymminses.

    I would expect nothing less from this emasculated mob.

  16. H B Bear
    #2305672, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    BTW, has anyone seen or heard anything of Bonge lately?

    Blot linked a Bungjourno story from The New Daily, which is one step below the J e w i s h vanity press for j’ism sprayers as they circle the S bend of irrelevance.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2305673, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    generally speaking, that’s correct I suppose but what about all that rubbish littering the landscapes?

    What are you talking about?

  18. .
    #2305674, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    You can call bullshit if you like, I’ve seen them fail elsehwere, but this is what I like, the backyard tinkerer, having a red hot go:

    http://www.spacewarpdynamicsllc.com/high-power-tests

    Head boffin is a professor of physics, BTW.

    This stuff might fail but it is much more valuable than extrapolating away without direct evidence of any kind.

  19. Nick
    #2305675, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Heh:

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has questioned the absence of feminist outrage in relation to Mr Trad’s incendiary comments

  21. Tailgunner
    #2305677, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    You’re on the right track,Snoop.
    A hidden bodycam will come in handy.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2305678, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Blot linked a Bungjourno story from The New Daily

    Yes, I was going to cite Bolt yesterday but HB beat me to it (by that much). Here is the link to Bolt’s blog post:

    Turnbull’s Perth trip flops

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2305679, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Sounds like the Indians have put the San Andreas fault and Death Valley in the Thermomix and spat out today’s pitch in Pune.

    Australia vs India could be over by Tea.

  24. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2305680, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    BoN,

    If the diamonds cracked it is possible that the hydrogen escaped as a superfluid. Helium is well known to form a superfluid phase which can climb walls of a container then flow down over the side under gravity like a crazy siphon. Less well known that hydrogen can do the same thing, and the conditions of pressure and temperature for that are similar to the conditions these guys were using.

    Knew that Helium – Helium2 was a superfluid, but I’m surprised (sort of) that Hydrogen also exists in that form.

  25. Riccardo Bosi
    #2305681, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Share the love? Why not.
    I accept your offer, Zulu

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2305682, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has questioned the absence of feminist outrage in relation to Mr Trad’s incendiary comments

    Surely Yasmin what’shername should be setting the record straight?

  27. Philippa Martyr
    #2305683, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Yes, I was going to cite Bolt yesterday but HB beat me to it (by that much). Here is the link to Bolt’s blog post:

    Turnbull’s Perth trip flops

    There was a REALLY funny photo in Tuesday’s West Australian.

  28. Tailgunner
    #2305684, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Sounds like the Indians have put the San Andreas fault and Death Valley in the Thermomix and spat out today’s pitch in Pune.

    Australia vs India could be over by Tea.

    Beauty. The Spinbowlers are my Lock of the Week.
    $1.62/1
    62% in four days.

  29. johanna
    #2305685, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I wonder at what level in Defence the decision to agree that Breitbart is racist, sexist, homophobic and all that was made?

    Having worked with current head Dennis Richardson in another life, I doubt that he would agree to this, if asked. He’s a tough cookie, and would not regard insulting the POTUS’ close adviser in this way as a particularly smart move, especially on the basis of a single complaint from some frightbat.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2305686, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Is Turnbull wearing a hi-viz tie?

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2305687, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I can’t go Gunner.
    I have responsibilities.
    Do you need me to look after the harem while you are away?
    Monty do you need me to babysit?

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2305688, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    India are $1,55. They should be $1.05.

  33. Mother Lode
    #2305689, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    so many of their (Australia Post’s) service centres are hijab-friendly, far too much so to be that way by chance.

    Well, the niqab makes them look like letterboxes.

  34. Nick
    #2305690, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I guess the feminist counselling part didn’t work:

    A man who stabbed his wife to death had previously threatened to “slaughter” and “choke” her, his eldest daughter has told a court.

    Haydar Haydar, 60, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his wife and mother of his children, Salwa Haydar, 45, in their Bexley townhouse in March 2015.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2305691, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    10:12AMRPBERT GOTTLIEBSEN
    The resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business.

    Bob Gob’s cheese has fallen off his cracker.

    The Australian can’t even be bothered spelling his name right.

  36. Philippa Martyr
    #2305692, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Is Turnbull wearing a hi-viz tie?

    He’s certainly got that shit-eating grin look on his face (as someone once memorably commented).

    Do you think, based on this photo, that the marriage can be saved?

  37. Beertruk
    #2305693, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    johanna
    #2305685, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    More than likely a frightbat that inhabits the DoD at management level sympathetic to the ‘social experiment cause’ made the decision.

  38. Gab
    #2305694, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    There was a REALLY funny photo in Tuesday’s West Australian.

    LOL Nice photo of Trunball stoking his chin. The only thing missing was a fluffy white cat sitting on his lap to complete the picture.

  39. Nick
    #2305695, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    He’s certainly got that shit-eating grin look on his face (as someone once memorably commented).

    Both he and Lucy.

  40. calli
    #2305696, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Why are they wearing hi-viz over their suits? And why not hard hats and safety goggles?

  41. Ubique
    #2305697, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    What about all the rubbish littering the landscapes?

    Don’t get me started. Third world countries without proper waste collection, treatment and disposal services are knee deep in rubbish. Five minutes on the internet is enough to horrify anyone.

    On my walks (used to be runs but all the EDs at Duntroon have taken their toll on the knees) on the stretch of coastline between Fremantle and Swanbourne, I’m lucky to ever spot so much as a cigarette butt. If you spy the odd bit of rubbish you have to compete with other walkers to pick it up first.

    Incidentally, don’t give Keep Australia Beautiful Council the credit for the amazing cleanliness of our roads and highways. The real prize-winner is air-conditioning in cars and trucks. Long ago, when everyone drove about with their windows wound down for a cooling breeze, it was second nature to many to toss their drink can, chip container or cigarette packet out the window. Air-conditioning and closed car windows changed all that for ever. Try quizzing your friends on this one. No one ever guesses the right answer!

  42. Philippa Martyr
    #2305698, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    LOL Nice photo of Trunball stoking his chin. The only thing missing was a fluffy white cat sitting on his lap to complete the picture.

    I normally never read the newspaper, either. Perhaps I should start, if it’s got photos like this in it regularly.

    It was by sheer chance I saw it at all. The office chum and I were out getting (very tasty) burgers for lunch yesterday at a local place, and they had the previous day’s paper there.

    You’re welcome.

  43. Des Deskperson
    #2305699, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    “Note, though, that Defence caved in after a single complaint from an an-named SJW wymminses.”

    It is interesting to note that less than 3 decades ago, Defence had only a single ‘EEO officer’ and he/she was only responsible for EEO on the civilian side. So far as I’m aware, the ADF had no equivalent office.

    Now there is an entire ‘People Policy and Culture Division that “Develops and maintains a safe Defence working environment drawing on effective people management and a competitive employment package. This Division focuses on diversity and inclusion strategies, APS career management, and evolving Defence culture under Pathway to Change.

    ‘Pathways of Change’, we are told, commits both ADF and APS Defence staff to building an organisation that must be ‘trusted to defend, proven to deliver and respectful always’ – not, perhaps, necessarily in that order.

    The EEO officer back in the eighties was a guy called Vic Rebikoff who later became and ethnic lobbyist and than stood as an ALP candidate for the ACT Legislative Assembly. He still pops up.

  44. .
    #2305700, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    The resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business.

    ???

    The misuse of the word tragedy is a great travesty.

    He resigned after her got paid a lot of money and underperformed. I’m sure he is just in agony right now.

  45. Snoopy
    #2305701, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Shorten raving on at a media conference on Sky. Claims never to have seen a previous wage decision that cut wages. Not one question from the presstitutes about the Cleanevent workers.

  46. Philippa Martyr
    #2305702, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Hard to believe it’s only 203 days to Potential Greatness,™ with a photo like that.

  47. Philippa Martyr
    #2305703, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    18-Feb-17 mizaris

    Thank you for playing.

    Beware the Ides of March!

    1-Mar-17 calli
    3-Mar-17 Barking Toad
    9-Mar-17 GoTiges
    13-Mar-17 Tom
    15-Mar-17 A Lurker
    15-Mar-17 Ruthm
    15-Mar-17 Ubique
    15-Mar-17 Tintarella di Luna
    21-Mar-17 Bruce in WA

  48. .
    #2305704, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Who wins if Turnbull makes it past all other estimates and doesn’t die in office (my estimate)?

  49. johanna
    #2305705, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    I agree, Beery. She may just be called in for an uncomfortable interview shortly.

    Richardson read the riot act to the Department last week about budgets and staffing levels, warning them that if they tried to get around his targets by any of the usual means, he would have their guts for garters. No Mr Nice Guy, he said, it’s not my job to be popular.

    Having worked with him, I can assure readers that he means it, and is smarter than several average bears.

    Pretty sure he’d be unimpressed by this blunder.

  50. bystander
    #2305706, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Gab
    #2305694, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    There was a REALLY funny photo in Tuesday’s West Australian.

    LOL Nice photo of Trunball stoking his chin. The only thing missing was a fluffy white cat sitting on his lap to complete the picture.

    Gab, I think the word about Trumbell is known to all cats still living.

  51. Rabz
    #2305707, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    The resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business.

    The Hyperbowl Scale is displaying a measurement of Eleventy.

  52. Myrddin Seren
    #2305708, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    The resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business.

    After that tongue bath he gave Fahour in The Paywallian the other day, I am guessing ‘Big Picture’ Breathless Bob was fantasising about Fahour leading the NPN – a taxpayer funded parcel delivery service to crush private enterprise and lead Australia to a glorious globe spanning parcel delivery-lead future.

    The Oz could do worse than pension off ‘Big Picture’ tragics like Breathless Bob and Paul Kelly.

  53. Mater
    #2305709, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Riccardo,
    I have a DV Video Camera that I am willing to donate. Pristine condition.
    It needn’t be returned, even if it survives the expedition.

  54. Snoopy
    #2305710, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Deadshit Julia jockey Craig Emerson says employers in the hospitality and retail sectors are always paid more than their employees.

  55. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2305712, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    The only thing missing was a fluffy white cat sitting on his lap to complete the picture.

    Leave David Leyonhjelm out of this Gab.

    😆

  56. Mother Lode
    #2305714, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    The fighting spirit of the ADF never fails to send a shiver down one’s spine.

    Ironic that.

    We still have them (spines).

    The ADF is phasing them out.

  57. John64
    #2305715, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    BTW, has anyone seen or heard anything of Bonge lately?

    Paul Bungjourno filled his regular weekly RN spot with Frank Elly this morning.

    As I recall, he as fairly worked up about the mistreatment of the poor Palestinians by those nasty Israelis.

    He made the unsubstantiated claim that slowly but inexorably public opinion in Australia is shifting away from being sympathetic Israel.

  58. jupes
    #2305716, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Pretty sure he’d be unimpressed by this blunder.

    Pretty sure he will do precisely nothing about it.

    Nor will the generals.

  59. jupes
    #2305717, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    India are $1,55. They should be $1.05.

    Smart money’s on the Aussies.

    This time they are ready.

  60. Senile Old Guy
    #2305718, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Another one:

    A man facing serious assault charges is on the run from police after the courts allowed him to attend the Mundine-Green boxing match at Adelaide Oval despite his strict bail conditions, the Corrections Minister says. Corrections Minister Peter Malinauskas said Mr Brady was convicted of the serious charges in 2013 and was in custody, but had successfully appealed the charges and was bailed to face a retrial. Mr Malinauskas said told ABC Adelaide he was astounded the District Court allowed the dispensation after the Department for Correctional Services rejected the same application.

    Why bother locking them up in the first place if they are escorted to outings and then vanish?

  61. srr
    #2305720, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    .[Dot]
    #2305453, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Thanks for that puke inducing visual, SRR.

    Have some fucking manners.

    And you can fuck right off yourself, you low life, lying slime.

    You, like just about everyone, know that some videos just go up as links, and others don’t.

    All three were simply copied and pasted from the address bar, as all links I post.

    No sorry, once I tested the embed feature on YouTube when I noticed that only some were going up, but the selectiveness seems to be at the cat end, so again, Fuck You Very Much.

    Oh, and btw, any of you pearl clutchers care to opine on Milo’s very public and consistently argued case Against Abortion, being his far greater offence against the Totalitarian, Anti-Christian, UN/Leftist Agenda, than his arguments for free speech?

    Here’s another of his talks against abortion. A serious 1/2 hour talk, not just another snippet –

    Milo Yiannopoulos on Abortion
    Jonathan Lankford

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1_648M5AFc

    2 Feb 2017
    @ California Polytechnic State University, 31 January 2017

    Exodus 21
    22 “If men struggle with each other and strike a woman with child so that she gives birth prematurely, yet there is no injury, he shall surely be fined as the woman’s husband may demand of him, and he shall pay as the judges decide.
    23 “But if there is any further injury, then you shall appoint as a penalty life for life,
    24 eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot,
    25 burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.

  62. Dr Faustus
    #2305721, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Make a chunk of it the size of a pea/ball bearing/golf ball and see what happens. Shape and size matter.

    I’m here to tell you that shape and size matter very, very much when you are trying to apply a pressure of 71 million psi at a temperature of 5K to make the stuff.

    If you had a stab at making a pea-sized chunk, you would need to find a convenient way of applying ~7000 tons of force to a thimble of supercooled liquid hydrogen. No problem for a keen empiricist, of course, but funding might be awkward without first having a small scale sample that doesn’t ‘disappear’ for some reason.

  63. .
    #2305722, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Nothing is ever your fault SRR.

    If people want to see that stuff, they can seek it out for themselves.

  64. H B Bear
    #2305723, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Position vacant: Indian groundskeeper. Familiarity with grass not required.

  65. .
    #2305724, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I don’t doubt that all, Dr Faustus. It should be left to the private sector of course.

  66. H B Bear
    #2305726, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    There was a REALLY funny photo in Tuesday’s West Australian.

    Was that taken on the Titanic II?

  67. thefrolickingmole
    #2305727, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Riccardo, it might be good to give monty a little prompt list of questions to assist him.

    Why are women inferior to men?
    Gays, ignore them, beat them or chuck them off buildings?
    Western women, uncovered cat meat?
    I*rael, 2 state solution, your opinions?

    Im sure people can think of others.

  68. Top Ender
    #2305728, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    No, it is a profoundly stupid world we live in where political correctness dictates defence policy.

    100% agree with you Jupes.

    I wish it was not so; in fact I think it is dangerous that it is so. Who would possibly want their General Pattons emasculated for the sake of PC – and then when you want them available they are useless?

  69. Tailgunner
    #2305729, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Riccardo,
    I have a DV Video Camera that I am willing to donate. Pristine condition.
    It needn’t be returned, even if it survives the expedition.

    Alright! Thanks, Mater 🙂
    I’m trying to find an airfare then a train to Malmo…

  70. will
    #2305730, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    johanna
    #2305554, posted on February 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm
    Public sector union is distraught about jobs being cut from the Commonwealth Health Department:
    CPSU deputy secretary Beth Vincent-Pietsch said there was no information as to which jobs in the department were at risk. “They need to shed 250 jobs in order to come in under budget,” she said.

    The Department of Health employs around 4,000 full-time workers who work from offices based in every state and territory. What frontline services? There aren’t any.

    Jo you should know better.

    Here is the legislation administered by this Department.

    Australian Hearing Services Act 1991, subsections 8(4) to 8(8) inclusive
    Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Act 1987
    Australian National Preventive Health Agency Act 2010
    Australian Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Authority Act 2008
    Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Act 1998
    Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (Licence Charges) Act 1998
    Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority Act 2006
    Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (Consequential and Transitional Provisions) Act 2006
    Australian Sports Commission Act 1989
    Cancer Australia Act 2006
    Commonwealth Serum Laboratories Act 1961
    Dental Benefits Act 2008
    Epidemiological Studies (Confidentiality) Act 1981
    Food Standards Australia New Zealand Act 1991
    Gene Technology Act 2000
    Gene Technology (Licence Charges) Act 2000
    Health and Other Services (Compensation) Act 1995
    Health and Other Services (Compensation) Care Charges Act 1995
    Health Insurance Act 1973
    Health Insurance Amendment (Professional Services Review) Act 2012
    Health Insurance (Approved Pathology Specimen Collection Centres) Tax Act 2000
    Health Insurance Commission (Reform and Separation of Functions) Act 1997
    Health Insurance (Pathology) (Fees) Act 1991
    Health Workforce Australia Act 2009
    Healthcare Identifiers Act 2010
    Hearing Services Administration Act 1997
    Hearing Services and AGHS Reform Act 1997
    Industrial Chemicals (Notification and Assessment) Act 1989
    Industrial Chemicals (Registration Charge – Customs) Act 1997
    Industrial Chemicals (Registration Charge – Excise) Act 1997
    Industrial Chemicals (Registration Charge – General) Act 1997
    Medical Indemnity Act 2002
    Medical Indemnity (Competitive Advantage Payment) Act 2005
    Medical Indemnity (Prudential Supervision and Product Standards) Act 2003, Part 3, Division 2A
    Medical Indemnity (Run-off Cover Support Payment) Act 2004
    Medical Indemnity (UMP Support Payment) Act 2002
    Medical Indemnity Agreement (Financial Assistance – Binding Commonwealth Obligations) Act 2002
    Midwife Professional Indemnity (Commonwealth Contribution) Scheme Act 2010
    Midwife Professional Indemnity (Run-off Cover Support Payment) Act 2010
    Narcotic Drugs Act 1967, sections 9, 10, 11, 13, 19 and 23 and subsection 24(1), and so much of the remaining provisions of the Act (other than sections 12 and 22 and subsection 24(2)) as relates to powers and functions under those sections
    National Blood Authority Act 2003
    National Health Act 1953
    National Health Amendment (Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme) Act 2012
    National Health and Medical Research Council Act 1992
    National Health Reform Act 2011
    National Health Security Act 2007
    Personally Controlled Electronic Health Records Act 2012
    Private Health Insurance Act 2007
    Private Health Insurance (Collapsed Insurer Levy) Act 2003
    Private Health Insurance (Complaints Levy) Act 1995
    Private Health Insurance (Council Administration Levy) Act 2003
    Private Health Insurance (National Joint Replacement Register Levy) Act 2009
    Private Health Insurance (Prostheses Application and Listing Fees) Act 2007
    Private Health Insurance (Risk Equalisation Levy) Act 2003
    Private Health Insurance (Transitional Provisions and Consequential Amendments) Act 2007
    Prohibition of Human Cloning for Reproduction Act 2002
    Research Involving Human Embryos Act 2002
    Quarantine Act 1908, in relation to human quarantine
    Quarantine (Validation of Fees) Act 1985, in relation to human quarantine
    Tobacco Plain Packaging Act 2011
    Therapeutic Goods Act 1989
    Therapeutic Goods (Charges) Act 1989
    Tobacco Advertising Prohibition Act 1992
    World Health Organization Act 1947

    If you wish to abolish the Department, you will need to repeal all of these laws.

  71. John64
    #2305731, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Windmills Weatherill seems to have lost all grip on reality:

    Weatherill rejects BHP Billiton’s SA viability concerns

    Jay Weatherill has rejected concerns from South Australia’s biggest employer, BHP Billiton, about its ongoing viability in the state, dismissing the miner as just another coal company.

    BHP Billiton, the state’s biggest energy user that operates the massive Olympic Dam copper, uranium and gold mine in the far north, warned a long-term expansion may not go ahead if power security and costs are not addressed.

    The miner lost $137 million because of the September statewide blackout and has suffered further losses in several other blackouts, due in part to South Australia’s wind-reliant grid.

    But the Labor Premier today poured scorn on BHP Billiton chief executive Andrew Mackenzie’s warnings.

    “It’s a coal company,” he said when asked about BHP’s concerns on Adelaide radio station FIVEaa today.

  72. johanna
    #2305732, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Jupes, the ADF and DoD are separate entities. This happened in DoD.

    Richardson has not been there for long, and has The Female Jellyfish as his Minister, so he can’t just abolish all that crap willy-nilly.

    But I know him, and am sure that he regards it as nonsense. He’s a working class kid who made good via night school and slaving his guts out and sheer ability. He’s midly dyslexic and finds reading hard work, so relies heavily on oral briefings and a phenomenal memory. And, while perfectly polite in company, he’s as tough as old boots.

    I wouldn’t like to be the doofus who insulted Trump’s right hand man in public.

  73. old bloke
    #2305733, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Tailgunner

    #2305677, posted on February 23, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    You’re on the right track,Snoop.
    A hidden bodycam will come in handy.

    I disagree, Riccardo should stipulate that the Malmo interviews be conducted using very visible video recording gear, and Monte should be wearing a jacket with “Riccardo’s Infidel News Service” emblazoned across the back.

  74. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2305734, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    If people want to see that stuff, they can seek it out for themselves.

    Speak for yourself, not me.
    I am people.

  76. will
    #2305737, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Tailgunner
    #2305729, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm
    Riccardo,
    I have a DV Video Camera that I am willing to donate. Pristine condition.
    It needn’t be returned, even if it survives the expedition.

    Alright! Thanks, Mater 🙂
    I’m trying to find an airfare then a train to Malmo…

    is there any AirBnB in Malmo? hotels? or do you need to stay at the local Mosque?

  77. .
    #2305738, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    You can if you believe you can, Stimpy.

  78. Ubique
    #2305739, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    The resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business

    Australia Post is not a business. It’s a fat and lazy government trading enterprise that is run for the benefit of its employees.

    I’m surprised Fahour didn’t resign earlier. At the rate Australia Post pays its chief executive, it’s one of the few jobs in the world where a week spent doing an equal opportunity course is more than enough to retire on.

  79. H B Bear
    #2305741, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    is there any AirBnB in Malmo? hotels? or do you need to stay at the local Mosque?

    Forget the details. Are donuts halal?

  80. Beertruk
    #2305742, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    BHP Billiton, the state’s biggest energy user that operates the massive Olympic Dam copper, uranium and gold mine in the far north, warned a long-term expansion may not go ahead if power security and costs are not addressed.

    BHP should just build their own power station and tell ‘Windmills Weatherill’ to ‘shove his windmills up his arse’.

  81. johanna
    #2305743, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    will, I am mystified by what your post is meant to prove, except that there is a lot of unnecessary legislation in the Health portfolio.

  82. Beertruk
    #2305744, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Forget the details. Are donuts halal?

    Can bacon be halal as well?

  83. John64
    #2305745, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    BHP should just build their own power station and tell ‘Windmills Weatherill’ to ‘shove his windmills up his arse’.

    #thirdworldsolutions

  84. B Shaw
    #2305746, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Well said, srr. At 2.01pm
    A champion.
    Steady and resolute.

    ———————————

    And at the other end of the scale –
    Nick

    Now I remember you, Nick! I’m sure you’re the one who was bullied, relentlessly, by JC (used to bring tears to my blue eyes) over your pursuit of Lucy on this blog some years ago. You used to go on about travels and Japan, et cetera, always to Lucy.
    I see you’ve gained entree to the Big Boys’ Club. How did you manage that, Nic? Did surly Baldrick let you in? Of course he did. Your loyalty is constantly on display. 🙂 They let you play. At last.
    So happy 4u

  85. Des Deskperson
    #2305747, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    “The Department of Health employs around 4,000 full-time workers who work from offices based in every state and territory. What frontline services? There aren’t any.

    Jo you should know better.”

    Will, I haven’t had a chance to go through your list in detail, but many if not most of those Acts are administered by agencies that, while within the Health portfolio, are not part of the Health Department – certainly not as far as administration, budget and employer – employee relations go and are not, as far as I know, involved in the downsizing.

    ADSADA, AIHW, TGA, Sports Commission, all separate agencies. The Health Insurance stuff is administered largely by Human Services. The Sports Commission isn’t even part of the APS.

  86. Snoopy
    #2305751, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Riccardo, your contract should require Monty to wear this t-shirt in Malmo.

  87. jupes
    #2305752, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    If you wish to abolish the Department, you will need to repeal all of these laws.

    You say that as if it’s a bad thing.

  88. Slayer of Memes
    #2305754, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Bill Shorten says Australian workers have been “kicked in the guts” by a Fair Work Commission decision to cut some penalty rates.

    The Labor leader said the decision meant no penalty rates were safe under the Turnbull government.

    As opposed to the cuts in penalty rates, leave loading, and other reductions in conditions for workers at Cleanevent and Chiquita Mushrooms which were signed off by him while AWU Secretary in return for kickback ‘new members’ to the AWU, and the ‘donations’ to bankroll of his campaign to enter parliament by those companies…

    Those were perfectly acceptable outcomes for those (low paid) workers, right Bill?

    Lying little f*cking xunt…

  89. jupes
    #2305755, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    But I know him, and am sure that he regards it as nonsense. He’s a working class kid who made good via night school and slaving his guts out and sheer ability. He’s midly dyslexic and finds reading hard work, so relies heavily on oral briefings and a phenomenal memory. And, while perfectly polite in company, he’s as tough as old boots.

    I stand by my remark that he will do precisely nothing about it.

    Be sure to let me know if he does. I won’t hold my breath waiting.

  90. Infidel Tiger
    #2305756, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    We have won the toss.

  91. jupes
    #2305757, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Lying little f*cking xunt…

    Turnball should make mince meat out of him in parliament over this.

  92. Infidel Tiger
    #2305758, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    “I’ve never seen a pitch like this in India. I’ve seen turning tracks, but [never like this],” says Ravi Shastri at the pitch report.

    It might turn more than 90degs.

  93. jupes
    #2305760, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Australia win toss and bat.

  94. Dr Faustus
    #2305761, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Toilet training.

    “By rescinding these protections, the Trump administration is compromising the safety and security of some of our most vulnerable children,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said.

    “Reversing this guidance tells trans kids that it’s OK with the Trump administration and the Department of Education for them to be abused and harassed at school for being trans.”

    Mx Wiengarten tells all kids that it is OK with the AFT if they hyperbole as hard as ever they can: OMG, OMG, Trump literally wants ALL trans kids DEAD.

  95. johanna
    #2305762, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Look, Jupes, it may well be that the Blob of Blubber known as his Minister won’t let him reverse the decision.

    But there are a thousand ways a Secretary can make an employee’s life miserable, and he knows all of them.

  96. Diogenes
    #2305763, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Can bacon be halal as well

    Yes if made from chicken. Tasted and found very very very wanting when tried at Maccas in Singapore

  97. John64
    #2305764, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    “I’ve never seen a pitch like this in India. I’ve seen turning tracks, but [never like this],” says Ravi Shastri at the pitch report.”

    Which is a reminder why you never, ever feel sorry for these sub-continental cheats when they lose the toss in Perth and are put into bat on a green top.

  98. calli
    #2305765, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Hi Giffy! How ya doin’?

    Giffy
    #1017980, posted on September 30, 2013 at 4:09 pm
    “…call me old-fashioned…” –
    Was that one of yours, JC?

    I wouldn’t call you old-fashioned. No way.
    You’re not old-fashioned.
    You’ve got no manners.
    You bully a girl on a blog – because you can – because you wouldn’t dare to do it to her face.

    You’re a pipsqueak
    there’s an old-fashioned term
    Just…for…you

    Long time no see. The avatars are always a giveaway.

  99. Tailgunner
    #2305766, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Thanks boys, keep the 1st Test Updates coming.
    Spinbowlers to run through “young&naive” Aust batting on nightmare track…

  100. Infidel Tiger
    #2305768, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Which is a reminder why you never, ever feel sorry for these sub-continental cheats when they lose the toss in Perth and are put into bat on a green top.

    Drop in pitches have ruined cricket in Australia.

    They are now all as dull as a Coldplay album.

  101. thefrolickingmole
    #2305769, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Are spinning bow ties the renewables wave of the future?

    Anyone like to consult a bookie for the odds on this.

    Australian coal ‘risks being caught out’ by Trump climate U-turn
    The president could spring a surprise with a carbon price, making renewables cheaper, US Republican warns

    In a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Bob Inglis, a conservative advocate for private sector action on climate change, called for the United States to take unilateral action by imposing a carbon tax with an import levy on goods made in countries without a carbon price.

    Inglis, a congressman for 12 years who lost Republican preselection over his advocacy of a carbon price, argued that conservatives could be persuaded to join a coalition to fight climate change by appeals to the free market or to faith.

    Steiners division will beak through the Russian lines at any moment…….

  102. Gab
    #2305771, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Hi Giffy! How ya doin’?

    Oh that’s very good, Calli. Well done. 🙂

  103. Boambee John
    #2305773, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Stackja at 1235

    As soon as Lionel Murphy’s changes to the Family Law Act were proclaimed he used them to trade his current wife for a new trophy model.

  104. Nick
    #2305774, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Giffy/Lucy/Grigory, all one of Septimus’s multiple ‘personalities’.

  105. .
    #2305776, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    For all of the complaints about Islam made here, the biggest one I have is that is seems be a sham:

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/may/16/dubai-sex-tourism-prostitution

    It is impossible to estimate accurately the prostitute population of Dubai. The authorities would never give out such figures, and it would be hard to take into account the “casual” or “part-time” sex trade. One recent estimate put the figure at about 30,000 out of a population of about 1.5 million. A similar ratio in Britain would mean a city the size of Glasgow and Leeds combined entirely populated by prostitutes.

    Of course, there are other cities in the world where the “oldest profession” is flourishing. But what makes Dubai prostitution different is the level of acceptance it has by the clients and, apparently, the city’s Islamic authorities. Although strictly illegal under United Arab Emirates’ and Islamic law, it is virtually a national pastime.

  106. dweezy2176
    #2305777, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    REALLY funny photo in Tuesday’s West Australian.

    Why isn’t Captain Kirk on the bridge?

  107. Nick
    #2305781, posted on February 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Drop in pitches have ruined cricket in Australia.

    They are now all as dull as a Coldplay album.

    Yep and the authorities wonder why people have stopped caring about domestic, serious, cricket

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *