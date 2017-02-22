Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, February 22, 2017
1,083 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. Tel
    #2305981, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Hence the 72 virgins and jihad. It is a deadly combination: ready made armies of sex-mad young men promised as much rape of infidels as they want and five whole footy sides of hot babes in Paradise.

    The spoils of war tend to go to the side with the best teamwork, technology and planning. Enthusiasm is worth points, but in the scheme of things, not a whole lot of points. There’s a reason one side has all the drone bombers and Hellfire missiles with hellish “aluminum snowflake” warheads.

  2. Zyconoclast
    #2305982, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Zycon, I’m mot responsible for the net connection at my place. I would never have used Dodo.

    Mr Speaker, I unreservedly withdraw the comment.

  3. Fisky
    #2305983, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Most Western women have no incentive at all to convert to Islam – it lowers their status as well as the possibility of dating/marrying a normal man with reasonable prospects. On the other hand, there are women who have absolutely nothing to lose by converting, and often do, because of their chronic weight problem. At the same time, there is a small minority of relatively more attractive women who have a marginal personality disorder, who also convert. Think Barack Obama’s mum, that sort of weirdo.

  4. Nick
    #2305984, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Shorten looking like a goose after Ch 7’s coverage of the decrease in penalty rates.

  5. .
    #2305985, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    A couple of hipsters have a coffee shop down the road from where I live. They have a notice saying that all profits are donated to ‘vironment charities. They also ’employ’ people for no wages in order to build the charity pool. They call them volunteers…. ffs.

    No doubt, they take out dividends or salaries.

    You’ve got to boycott them. A decent coffeemaker doesn’t cost that much, if you amortise the cost of a coffee each day.

  6. egg_
    #2305987, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I wonder if they’ll ask Bongiorno about his time living with Ridsdale?

    Probably give the ‘Schultz’ defence?

  7. .
    #2305988, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I tend to think of feminists as puritans so puritanical Islam appeals to them.

  8. Filbert
    #2305989, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I vote that Grigsie goes on the Malmo trip with Gunner and Monty.
    A show of hands please?

    I vote that they hollow out Groglery and use him as a canoe to sail to Sweden.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2305991, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Self loathing nihilist fuglies with rape fantasies is a growth sector for Islam.

  10. egg_
    #2305992, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I wonder if they’ll ask Bongiorno about his time living with Ridsdale?

    It was a Catholic Church bashing mission today, actually (one of Aunty’s perennial memes, I guess).

  11. Philippa Martyr
    #2305993, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I just got a post on Facebook that said Ahmed Fahour actually resigned from Australia Post years ago, but the letter only just arrived yesterday.

  12. Filbert
    #2305995, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Monty can paddle (do him good).
    Gunner can make good use of the lash to inspire lard arse.
    Cat o’ nine tails of course!

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2305996, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Cub reporter Jonathan Lea stated that there was no evidence that decreased penalty rates would create meow jobs. Jonty dish’t give any source for this or attribute it to any expert, it’s apparently just Jonty’s opinion.

    OK Jonathan.
    You would like to go on a European holiday next year.
    The return airfare is currently $2,000.
    Are you more or less likely to book the trip if the fare is $1,750?
    What if the fare is $1,500? Are you more or less likely to buy a ticket?
    Provide evidence for your answer.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2305997, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I just got a post on Facebook that said Ahmed Fahour actually resigned from Australia Post years ago, but the letter only just arrived yesterday.

    Boom, boom!

  15. JC
    #2305998, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Wouldn’t it be great if there was a whistle blower inside their ABC along project veritas lines.

    The Cat should crowd fund a prize.

  16. King Koala
    #2305999, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Islam is the ultimate boy’s club.

    Only for some of the boys. Polygamy means that many miss out.

    Nah, they just invade europe pretending to be refugees and get access to all the uncovered meat to rape they could ever want

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2306000, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Just saw a promo for a show about Obumbi on Sky.
    I thought I heard it the other night but couldn’t believe my ears …
    “If I could go back and talk to the young Barak Obama on inauguration night I’d say … ‘you’re gonna get really great, really quick ‘ …”
    Self canonisation.
    What a fucking dick.

  18. .
    #2306001, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Some say some women are attracted to Islam because although in the more conservative form they are treated like property, the women can be extremely lazy. Four women to cook and clean for one guy?

    In a way it could be perverse misandry. Men are disposable. Most suicide bombers are men.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2306002, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    OK Jonathan.
    You would like to go on a European holiday next year.
    The return airfare is currently $2,000.
    Are you more or less likely to book the trip if the fare is $1,750?
    What if the fare is $1,500? Are you more or less likely to buy a ticket?
    Provide evidence for your answer.

    Jonathan gets daddy to pay, so he don’t care.

  20. .
    #2306003, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    “If I could go back and talk to the young Barak Obama on inauguration night I’d say … ‘you’re gonna get really great, really quick ‘ …”

    I thought he said that at first and couldn’t believe my ears and assumed he said grey…did he really said “great”!?

  21. Grigory M
    #2306005, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    It was Lucie.

    So teary that she got the name wrong.

    Yawn – heretofore the only person on the Cat who has correctly referred to that former commenter as Lucie in recent memory is Grigory M. Everyone else has incorrectly used the first name of The Usurper’s wife.

    And Grigory M recalls that, at the time Lucie was hounded off the Cat, by the Fantasist among others, Nic (who now refers to himself as Nick, but is still the same simpering little prick – and is more deserving of the appellation of Piddle-pants, formely Nic Nic) was all buddy-buddy with her – but didn’t even realize she was gone until some days later.

  22. C.L.
    #2306006, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Must have been “grey.”

  23. Diogenes
    #2306007, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    The return airfare is currently $2,000.

    On Scoot you can get to Athens for 329 each way EXCEPT during school hols, which is the only time I can travel – sigh

  24. Lysander
    #2306008, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Thanks egg; saves me watching it then.

  25. Gab
    #2306009, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Keysar Trad‏ @keysartrad
    I condemn violence against women, it is never ok to hit a woman, I acknowledge the clumsiness of my reply to Andrew Bolt and I apologise.

    Apologise all you want but that still won’t change the words of the koran, you taqiyya expert.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2306011, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Seven News. Mark Riley was his usual lefty self damning the FWC decision, with only tangential mention that many workers under union negotiated EBA’s won’t see any effect whatsoever (see my comment earlier about the unions’ utter hypocrisy).

    But what amuses me is the muzzos. Most times there are two or three stories about the antics of that demographic in the Sydney bulletin. Tonight was as usual: one poor muzzo kiddie who managed to kill himself falling out of a tree and a lady muzzo who spent the last 6 years ripping $2 million off men on a dating website. The footage of her very large offspring monstering the Seven News cameraman was fun.

    I’m continually amazed that the decent Chinese and Korean communities in Sydney, which are much bigger than the Muslim community, don’t seem to generate nightly news stories like these people do. It’s a mystery.

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #2306012, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    thought he said that at first and couldn’t believe my ears and assumed he said grey…did he really said “great”!?

    I think so.
    If Trump says ‘bigly’ and grabbed pussies, Obumbi said ‘great’.
    Case closed.

  28. Lysander
    #2306014, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Christians are going missing in Malaysia and nobody cares? If a Muslim man went missing in Australia because of his faith there would be worldwide outrage.

  29. JC
    #2306015, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Wasn’t Stepford once doing a poor man’s version of Tim Flannery, telling us the California was turning into a desert and would never get enough water again? You know .. because of gerbil warming, as Stepford is a massive Gerbiller…. massive.

    He reads the Cat, so maybe the moron could write a mea cupla on his blog.

    Step.. atone and apologize. Now!

  32. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2306018, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    A most delightful fancy JC but for someone to be undercover at the ABC would be nigh impossible. The dobbers, the gossips, the conspiracy nutters, back-stabbers etc etc would have the place ring-fenced against all foreign agents, either real or imagined.

  33. Grigory M
    #2306019, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Micro – Grigory Ms memory says that Winston reckoned he won $25,000 plus a $200 bonus from William Hill for the Trump win.

  34. Dr Faustus
    #2306020, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Shadow Minister Brendan O’Connor attempts to defend Bill Shorten’s backflip.

    Shorten was the minister that set up the review process under the Fair Work Act:

    Section 156 of the Fair Work Act 2009 (the FW Act) provides that the Fair Work Commission (the Commission) must conduct a review of all modern awards every four years (the Review).

    Shorten appointed Justice Iain Ross as President of the Commission.
    The other four Commissioners who handed down the decision are Labor appointees – two made by Shorten himself.

    Unless Plibersek gets him first, this little tool will be the next PM.

  35. B Shaw
    #2306021, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Is there anyone here willing to be Nick’s new girlfriend?
    Perhaps some kind (older) woman would dream up a sock puppet for the simpering little . . . fellow?
    Bring some excitement into both their lives.
    Better than trawling through archives.

  36. Baldrick
    #2306022, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Apologise all you want but that still won’t change the words of the koran, you taqiyya expert.

    I took the liberty Gab of tweeting back your Koran quote “But those [wives] from whom you fear arrogance – [first] advise them; [then ]forsake them in bed; and [finally], strike them.”
    He hasn’t commented.

  37. Helen
    #2306023, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    2 pending for Oz on Aboriginal ‘scheme benefiting a few no comms printed for 11 hours must be too much for them to print.

    helen
    pending

    Another company I know of has had a long history of positively identifying and training local indigenous people so they have locals when they get onto a job at that community. Someone who can fix less complex problems after training with some telephone help if needed. These people are paid a retainer during the time they are not working.

    Sounds pretty good? Does to me, but over all the 20 odd years this good company have been doing this they can never get above 25% indigenous workforce. Warrens call for 70% will be frankly unattainable. We have to deal in realities and not impose dreams, which only serve to add to taxpayer cost by driving up the cost of services p[aid for by the tax payer.Maybe essential services such as housing power and water should not have these arbitrary limits placed on them, but be rewarded when they can identify and train indigenous people. Carrot v stick.
    DeleteShare
    LikeReply
    helen
    helen
    pending

    I know of a house builder contractor who was required to teach locals on the job. He had to hunt them down to get them to attend work – they had to attend because he had to file weekly reports of attendance or face the risk of breech of contract.

    One day he was out on his usual morning reconnoitre, trying to find his indigenous workers so he could get them to come to work, and one fellow saw him – and turned and ran away!

  38. Dan Phillips
    #2306024, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    You’ve got to boycott them. A decent coffeemaker doesn’t cost that much, if you amortise the cost of a coffee each day.

    I like my setup:

    * AeroPress ($40)
    * Sunbeam EM0440 grinder ($90)

    It is quick and easy, and has easy cleanup.

  39. King Koala
    #2306025, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    A most delightful fancy JC but for someone to be undercover at the ABC would be nigh impossible.

    Good luck disgusing yourself as a transexual lesbian paraplegic African muslim.

  40. egg_
    #2306026, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Presumably BHP are using Coke as leverage against Wetherdill?

  41. Baldrick
    #2306027, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Oh, it’s the Septimus and She Bore tag team again, aka Chester and Spike.

  42. .
    #2306028, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Illuminati Vampires Olsen Twins Bizzarre Pizza Video

    Yep, that is a real video title on you tube.

  43. BrettW
    #2306029, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Brilliant work Shorten.

    According to The Age Shorten had a Coles worker next to him to complain that he would lose $109 a week due to the FWC decision. Just happens to be an outright lie as Coles pay is according to an EBA. The worker should have know that since he is a Shoppies Union delegate. So same Union that has sold out its workers on their recent EBA.

    Age story also has a nice picture of the Union man and Shorten campaigning for a Labour candidate last year.

    Own goal. However how many will actually find out the lies behind what the worker said ?

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #2306031, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    You heard “grey and great”, I heard “gay”.

  46. egg_
    #2306032, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    disgusing yourself as a transexual lesbian paraplegic African muslim.

    You’d get to host your own show!
    Oh, wait…

  47. Chris
    #2306033, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Grigory, can’t watch that because work, but I have landscape architects in the family so keen to see it when I can.

  48. Diogenes
    #2306035, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I know of a house builder contractor who was required to teach locals on the job. He had to hunt them down to get them to attend work – they had to attend because he had to file weekly reports of attendance or face the risk of breech of contract.

    No 1 son ran FoH for the restaurant at a large resort owned by an Indigenous Owned Corporation in the NT (hint it was located near a uranium mine). Said IOC had a policy of 10% indigenous employment. No 1 son started about 50 people in 12 months and none lasted past a few days. If it weren’t for backpackers there would have been no cleaning or FoH staff (reception & restaurant). So if a IOC, that understands teh local culture etc etc can’t do it , who can ?

  49. m0nty
    #2306036, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    JFC, apparently it’s a minimum 30 hour trip to Malmo with two stops, trending up to 40+.

    $4000 isn’t going to cut it Riccardo. I don’t work for free. I wouldn’t be able to do it until October in any case due to my own work commitments.

  50. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2306037, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Yep, that is a real video title on you tube.

    Search for the original Full House pizza song video on Youtube and talk to me Dot.

  51. bystander
    #2306038, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Baldrick
    #2306027, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Oh, it’s the Septimus and She Bore tag team again, aka Chester and Spike

    It appears to be the Septima and She Bore tag team. She Bore insists on being seen as a woman. Ergo, Septima must be a woman.

  52. Grigory M
    #2306039, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Chris – “The avatars are always a giveaway.”

  53. Baldrick
    #2306040, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    TheirABC, not happy with just reporting the news, continues with their Labor/Green advocacy, at your expense:
    Penalty rates calculator: Find out how Fair Work’s decision will affect your pay
    We’ve done the hard work for you: use our calculator to find out the impact on you.

    No linky.

  54. JC
    #2306041, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Re Tesla
    I haven’t looked at the numbers, but I wouldn’t short it. Musk has been sucking up to the Administration selling the new idea that the Americans can’t walk away from the electric car space and ceding it to thems foreigners , even you don’t believe is gerbilling.

    Shorting that fucker is a one way street to the poor house.

  55. Tom
    #2306042, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Gee, If these iPad doovers had a few gigs of memory, they’d be quite useful. Third gadget today I’ve used today to access the Cat because the low-rent amateurs at the cut-rate ISP I am forced to use can’t supply an imbecile with an IQ of more than 80 to fix a toddler-level problem with the NB-friggin’-N before Monday. Cheerio, Catsters: to make the internet great again, ban governments from having anything to do with it.

  56. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2306043, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Wasn’t Stepford once doing a poor man’s version of Tim Flannery, telling us the California was turning into a desert and would never get enough water again?

    Hehe…

    California Drought Is Made Worse by Global Warming, Scientists Say (NYT Aug 2015)

    Bill Nye Blames Global Warming For Devastating Floods In Northern Cali (Jan 2017)

    Global warming is a Swiss Army knife…it can do everything.

  57. cohenite
    #2306044, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Imams backed Greens in Western Australia before Libs’ Hanson deal

    Paige Taylor The Australian February 23, 2017

    Perth imams had already commit­ted to supporting the West Australian Greens before the preference deal between the Liberals and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party that has been cited as the imams’ reason for backing the left-wing party.

    Islamic leaders in Western Australia have told their followers not to vote for Premier Colin Barnett’s Liberal Party at the state election on March 11, for stoking “the politics of racism” in its preference deal with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation announced on February 12.

    In a statement on the Islamic Council of Perth’s website, the leadership urges: “WA Muslims must exercise their vote to punish Barnett’s unholy alliance with racism­ and anti-Islam manifesto of One Nation party.

    “The WA Muslim community leadership has been swift in giving the Premier Colin Barnett a strong slap for turning his cheek towards fascist Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party,” a notice on the council’s website, dated February­ 19, states.

    “Last week in a ground breaking move WA’s leading Islamic scholars and imams after careful consideration backed Australian Labor and Australian Greens Parties in the March State election.”

    But The Australian has confirmed­ the imams chose to support­ the Greens before the preference deal between One Nation­ and the Liberals was reached on February 11 and revealed in The Sunday Times newspaper the following day. A notice titled “Joint Statement of WA Imams” published on aussie­muslims.net on February 8 is addressed to “Respected members of the Perth Muslim community” and urges them to vote for Greens candidate Toni Pikos-Sallie.

    Natural bedfellows.

  58. .
    #2306045, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Stimpy

    Your knowledge of disturbing obscura is disturbing and enviable. Cripes. Imagine the poor parents that had to put up with that when their kids went out and bought the cassette or CD of that…

  59. JC
    #2306046, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Tesla 10Q shows it has around $US2 billion of long term debt which isn’t very big…. around 2% of the balance sheet.

  60. Lysander
    #2306048, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Bolt says Dutton on his show last night “spruiking his leadership skills” and Tony Abbott on his show tonight to launch a book on what’s wrong with the Libs says it equals a leadership challenge is coming up… and Bolt is fairly well connected in those circles…

  62. Baldrick
    #2306052, posted on February 23, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Steve Price calls a woman ‘hysterical’ – TheirABC:
    #MyOvariesMadeMe: Van Badham retort trends after heated exchange with Steve Price on Q&A

    Keysar Trad calls ‘violence against women a last resort’ – TheirABC:
    Crickets.

  63. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2306053, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Grigory,

    Micro – Grigory Ms memory says that Winston reckoned he won $25,000 plus a $200 bonus from William Hill for the Trump win.

    Fact Check – False. It was $20000 + $200.
    But close enough.
    Due to the fact that the bet was paid for by Lefty Tears, I bought a $2000 Rifle and 1000 rounds of .308 ammo. Plus an $800 ‘scope.
    Purdy, ain’t it?

  64. thefrolickingmole
    #2306054, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Search for the original Full House pizza song video on Youtube

    How many watchlists will this one put me on??

  65. The Beer Whisperer
    #2306055, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Well – why not argue that decreased (subsidised) prices under the PBS doesn’t make drugs more affordable (prima facie)?

    They’re arguing that supply vs demand is fake news? So says fake news channel lol!

  66. JC
    #2306056, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Good news.
    BBC reporting ISIS getting the shit kicked out of it in east Mosul. Lots of the scumbags dead.

  67. C.L.
    #2306057, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Not sure if this has been mentioned but I just heard the departing Muslim Australia Post boss attack Pauline Hanson at his goodbye presser. He said Australia Post was a big business and “a bit more complicated than running a fish and chip shop.” Well, she was smart enough to get rid of you, pal.

  68. JC
    #2306058, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    CL

    Seeing said, I wonder if he touched on the subject of why he left NAB ?

  69. Delta A
    #2306059, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat

    #2305971, posted on February 23, 2017 at 5:52 pm

  70. Roger
    #2306060, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Graceless Ahmed Fahour takes a swipe at Pauline Hanson in his resignation press conference (did it warrant a presser?)

    These people just don’t get it.

    Good.

  71. Grigory M
    #2306061, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    It was $20000 + $200.

    Winston – don’t want to go all hyperthymesic about it – but the Grigory Ms memory still says $25,000 + $200. I’ll go see if he’s right. 🙂

  72. Delta A
    #2306062, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat

    #2305971, posted on February 23, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Very clever, Stimpy. (Sorry about the double-up. I think my not-so-smart phone had something to do with the mess-up.)

  73. Infidel Tiger
    #2306064, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    CL

    Seeing said, I wonder if he touched on the subject of why he left NAB ?

    Charging interest is haram.

  74. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2306066, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Purdy, ain’t it?

    Cool! The barrel guard thingie is a bit twee though. Bling. I suspect you could take it off though.

  75. srr
    #2306067, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    The Savage Nation- Michael Savage- February 22nd, 2017 (Full Show)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PciSGv9qcKs

    well worth listening to, and taking in.

  76. Infidel Tiger
    #2306068, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Winston – don’t want to go all hyperthymesic about it – but the Grigory Ms memory still says $25,000 + $200. I’ll go see if he’s right. 🙂

    Check your dossiers, Grig.

    Do you file them alphabetically?

  77. DrBeauGan
    #2306069, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    There’s a lot too much fuss being made about hitting women. I have found that, sometimes, putting one over your knee and smacking her bottom improves her behaviour no end.

  78. Rabz
    #2306070, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Section 156 of the Fair Work Act 2009 (the FW Act) provides that the Fair Work Commission (the Commission) must conduct a review of all modern awards every four years (the Review).

    BTW, don’t forget that these mighty modern awards became effective as of 1 Jan 2010.

    What year is it again?

  79. egg_
    #2306071, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    He said Australia Post was a big business and “a bit more complicated than running a fish and chip shop.”

    Perhaps ‘Einstein’ can organise to send E.T. a parcel in the’Goldilocks Zone’?

  80. The Beer Whisperer
    #2306072, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Fact Check – False. It was $20000 + $200.
    But close enough.
    Due to the fact that the bet was paid for by Lefty Tears, I bought a $2000 Rifle and 1000 rounds of .308 ammo. Plus an $800 ‘scope.
    Purdy, ain’t it?

    Winston, that would be even more beautiful pointing at one of these guys.

  81. Leigh Lowe
    #2306073, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Seeing said, I wonder if he touched on the subject of why he left NAB ?

    FFS, the idiot chairman of AusPost was saying that Achmed Far-whore’s package was comparable with what a bank CEO would paid.
    Yeah … but nah.
    He already had a rails run at the NAB job and they passed. Which means he was damaged goods in banking world and was never going to get a bank CEO role.
    So why pay him as if he was in that league and use the very job he missed out on as the benchmark?

  82. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2306074, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Grigory;

    Winston – don’t want to go all hyperthymesic about it – but the Grigory Ms memory still says $25,000 + $200. I’ll go see if he’s right. 🙂

    Fact check. Correct.
    Winston has false memories. It is, in fact, $25k.
    Ooops.

    11 Nov 2016 Direct Credit 301500 WILLIAM HILL AUS
    WILLIAM HILL AUS
    +$25,000.00

  83. johanna
    #2306075, posted on February 23, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    US parents are paying, or students are incurring debts of, tens of thousands of dollars in college fees:

    “Linguistic and writing research has shown clearly for many decades that there is no inherent ‘standard’ of English,” claims the writing center’s statement. “Language is constantly changing. These two facts make it very difficult to justify placing people in hierarchies or restricting opportunities and privileges because of the way people communicate in particular versions of English.”

    The university’s Writing Center Director, Dr. Asoa Inoue, suggests that racism has produced certain unfair standards in education.

    “It is a founding assumption that, if believed, one must act differently than we, the institution and its agents, have up to this point,” Inoue claimed. While overt racism is usually easily identified, more elusive are microaggressions, forms of degradation which manifest on a subconscious and casual level. As the statement reads “Racism is pervasive. It is in the systems, structures, rules, languages, expectations, and guidelines that make up our classes, school, and society.”

    From Washington University.

    This is code for “blacks who can’t read, write or spell are not illiterate. They are just oppressed.”

    How much longer will Americans keep throwing their hard-earned at this intellectually bankrupt system?

