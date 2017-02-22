Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

  2. egg_
    #2306273, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Monty goes to Malmo.

    Monty does Malmo?

  3. notafan
    #2306274, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I’d offer to go but got enough of the dead eye in Bordeaux thankyou very much.

  4. jupes
    #2306275, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Monty goes to Malmo.

    No he won’t.

  5. notafan
    #2306277, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    No no, I was very looking forward to the reaction to Riccardo’s initial offer.

  6. notafan
    #2306279, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    We all know he won’t.

  7. jupes
    #2306280, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Starc on 49!

    Now there’s 50!

  8. .
    #2306282, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    monty

    I paid up when I lost a bet to you.

    If you have any honour, you will take this up.

    You have been offered $6000 and with the possibility of more to come.

    The worst thing is this prick (that is you montell) will make a living out of this.

  9. Broken by the Church
    #2306283, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Furness asked Hart why the embezzlement of money by priests, which was also a crime, would have attracted significant punishments, while child sexual abuse did not.

    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/23/criminally-negligent-catholic-archbishops-criticse-churchs-handling-of-abuse-scandal

  10. Makka
    #2306284, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I’ll bet India are one only 1 down when they surpass our score.

    jupes,
    weren’t you on here not long back telling us how awesome the Aussie cricket team is, with the new faces and such?

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2306286, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    The Rake’s Progress.

    A rake between the eyes, and his tail between his legs – indeed, calli.

  13. Empire
    #2306288, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Monty is a dim low energy communist, but he’s also father to two young kids. As entertainingly humiliating as the monty4malmö campaign is, I won’t be encouraging him to go.

  14. jupes
    #2306289, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    jupes,
    weren’t you on here not long back telling us how awesome the Aussie cricket team is, with the new faces and such?

    Yep. And I stand by every word.

    I reckon we will win this test too.

  15. Grigory M
    #2306290, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Zulu – WTF is smoke-oh?

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2306292, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Zulu – WTF is smoke-oh?

    Seriously?

  17. notafan
    #2306293, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Dot it was $4000, Zulu offered to take over half of Riccardo’s offer.

    More than enough for a week in Malmo via Copenhagen on an ecomony flight.

  18. Makka
    #2306294, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    As entertainingly humiliating as the monty4malmö campaign is, I won’t be encouraging him to go.

    I don’t understand the sympathy angle. mUnty backs his team of losers who inflict untold pain and misery on humanity yet he shouldn’t go see the fruits of his fuckwittery? Because he’s like a pet? No sympathy for the left, he should go.

  19. Tailgunner
    #2306295, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I’m serious, I’ll go to Malmo. I’m single,can take the time,will stay on the verges of the Islamic neighbourhoods. I could try and interview some cops and dudes from Sweden Democrats,even some of the government crazies? And some babes in the streets with their “Don’t Rape Me” wristbands…

  21. Tailgunner
    #2306298, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    But I’d need a crash course in video editing from someone who knows wtf they’re doing! A camera operator would be better.

  22. .
    #2306300, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    2400 for flight
    monty’s work can be done online
    1600 for a week – yep monster, you can definitely do this.

    Go monty, go!

  24. m0nty
    #2306304, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    If we are talking a holiday, $4000 is somewhat reasonable. If Riccardo wants me to work for him, then he has to pay up.

    The fact that I couldn’t do it until October might cool everyone’s jets though.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2306306, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Good stuff Mr Abbott. Currently on Google News local Oz he is out-pointing Turnbull 2:1.

    + Tony Abbott’s five-point plan for the ‘winnable’ next election will infuriate Malcolm Turnbull
    + Trad has ‘disqualified’ himself: Abbott

    Love your work sir!
    #epictroll

  26. Grigory M
    #2306307, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Seriously?

    Indubitably. I’ve heard of a smoko – had many of them – even know about the dog called “Tea Break”. But WTF is a smoke – oh?

  27. Makka
    #2306310, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Tony Abbott’s five-point plan for the ‘winnable’ next election will infuriate Malcolm Turnbull

    I don’t believe or trust either of these jelly backs.

  28. Tailgunner
    #2306312, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Grigory M
    #2306290, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm
    Zulu – WTF is smoke-oh?

    Jayzus…
    Never worked in a factory or on a building site,Griggles?
    I am Jack’s total lack of suprise!

  29. jupes
    #2306313, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I’m serious, I’ll go to Malmo. I’m single,can take the time,will stay on the verges of the Islamic neighbourhoods.

    Daniel Pipes visited several Muslim no-go-zones in Europe. He encountered violence only once and came to this conclusion:

    My visits establish that non-Muslim civilians can usually enter majority-Muslim areas without fear. But things look very different from the governmental point of view. On a routine basis, firefighters, ambulance workers, and even social workers meet with hostility and violence.

    So you should be alright. Unless of course you want to up the ante and wear a MAGA cap or a be really adventurous and wear a Kippah.

  30. .
    #2306315, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Someone else paying for your holiday is being paid for a tiny amount of “work”, monster.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2306316, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    johanna
    #2306151, posted on February 23, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Failed dominatrix and fired troll.

    That’s three strikes tonight (we are talking dominatrices here). Keep count, guys. This is fun.

    In other news, we had Foxtel problems with Nurse Jackie and I don’t know what is happening in the scriptwriters’ minds; only managed to catch snippets. Irritating, because here I am think no, wot?, they are turning Jackie into an SJW due to a take-over of the hospital for upmarket apartments, and then I gather belatedly that she is doing the dirty on leading the SJW protests in order to get her nursing license back. She’s a girl in a million, is Jackie. Well, I hope so. We’ll see. Obviously the hospital has to be saved and Jackie has to return to being the best emergency room nurse in the world. Always a problem when you’re dealing with a junkie though.

    Dot too had a wonderful meal and is enjoying Miss Fisher. Of that I am sure. Umm. 🙂

  32. jupes
    #2306317, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    The fact that I couldn’t do it until October might cool everyone’s jets though.

    Weak as piss.

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2306318, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    that’s ‘thinking’ not ‘think’

  34. jupes
    #2306319, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Australia 9/256

    Evenly poised I would say.

  35. m0nty
    #2306320, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Someone else paying for your holiday is being paid for a tiny amount of “work”, monster.

    Did you see Ricky’s conditions, Dot? Not much time for holidaying, it would be constant video recording and editing. Plus he’s not giving me much time to get over jet lag, I know from previous experience that adjusting to a time zone 10 hours different to yours is very difficult in a short time.

    If I am going to be away from my family for that long giving him material for a documentary or whatever, I’m a journalist, I would produce a professional product, but I don’t do that stuff for free.

  36. H B Bear
    #2306321, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Jeez that photo of Michael Clarke upthread makes him look like one of those lezzos running around in the women’s AFL. What a tosspot.

  37. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2306322, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    $4000 is somewhat reasonable.

    M0nty, it is nowhere near enough. Call your union organizer immediately.
    This a foul offer that will leave you stranded within two days. It’ll barely buy coffee and cakes.
    You will also have jizyah to pay. You can leverage Ricardo on that.

  38. .
    #2306323, posted on February 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    A tax free holiday to make 75 minutes of interviews? Yeah no monty you are a squib.

    No one ever said that you need to edit anything.

