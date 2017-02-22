Liberty Quote
Logic is a poor guide compared with custom.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
1,288 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
Weekend at Malmo’s.
Monty does Malmo?
I’d offer to go but got enough of the dead eye in Bordeaux thankyou very much.
No he won’t.
No no, I was very looking forward to the reaction to Riccardo’s initial offer.
We all know he won’t.
Starc on 49!
Now there’s 50!
monty
I paid up when I lost a bet to you.
If you have any honour, you will take this up.
You have been offered $6000 and with the possibility of more to come.
The worst thing is this prick (that is you montell) will make a living out of this.
Furness asked Hart why the embezzlement of money by priests, which was also a crime, would have attracted significant punishments, while child sexual abuse did not.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/23/criminally-negligent-catholic-archbishops-criticse-churchs-handling-of-abuse-scandal
I’ll bet India are one only 1 down when they surpass our score.
jupes,
weren’t you on here not long back telling us how awesome the Aussie cricket team is, with the new faces and such?
Malmo.
Don’t go.
A rake between the eyes, and his tail between his legs – indeed, calli.
Monty is a dim low energy communist, but he’s also father to two young kids. As entertainingly humiliating as the monty4malmö campaign is, I won’t be encouraging him to go.
Yep. And I stand by every word.
I reckon we will win this test too.
Zulu – WTF is smoke-oh?
Seriously?
Dot it was $4000, Zulu offered to take over half of Riccardo’s offer.
More than enough for a week in Malmo via Copenhagen on an ecomony flight.
As entertainingly humiliating as the monty4malmö campaign is, I won’t be encouraging him to go.
I don’t understand the sympathy angle. mUnty backs his team of losers who inflict untold pain and misery on humanity yet he shouldn’t go see the fruits of his fuckwittery? Because he’s like a pet? No sympathy for the left, he should go.
I’m serious, I’ll go to Malmo. I’m single,can take the time,will stay on the verges of the Islamic neighbourhoods. I could try and interview some cops and dudes from Sweden Democrats,even some of the government crazies? And some babes in the streets with their “Don’t Rape Me” wristbands…
Camera crew attacked in Malmo
But I’d need a crash course in video editing from someone who knows wtf they’re doing! A camera operator would be better.
2400 for flight
monty’s work can be done online
1600 for a week – yep monster, you can definitely do this.
Go monty, go!
#tailgunnerlivesmatter
If we are talking a holiday, $4000 is somewhat reasonable. If Riccardo wants me to work for him, then he has to pay up.
The fact that I couldn’t do it until October might cool everyone’s jets though.
Good stuff Mr Abbott. Currently on Google News local Oz he is out-pointing Turnbull 2:1.
+ Tony Abbott’s five-point plan for the ‘winnable’ next election will infuriate Malcolm Turnbull
+ Trad has ‘disqualified’ himself: Abbott
Love your work sir!
#epictroll
Indubitably. I’ve heard of a smoko – had many of them – even know about the dog called “Tea Break”. But WTF is a smoke – oh?
Tony Abbott’s five-point plan for the ‘winnable’ next election will infuriate Malcolm Turnbull
I don’t believe or trust either of these jelly backs.
Grigory M
#2306290, posted on February 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm
Zulu – WTF is smoke-oh?
Jayzus…
Never worked in a factory or on a building site,Griggles?
I am Jack’s total lack of suprise!
Daniel Pipes visited several Muslim no-go-zones in Europe. He encountered violence only once and came to this conclusion:
So you should be alright. Unless of course you want to up the ante and wear a MAGA cap or a be really adventurous and wear a Kippah.
Someone else paying for your holiday is being paid for a tiny amount of “work”, monster.
Failed dominatrix and fired troll.
That’s three strikes tonight (we are talking dominatrices here). Keep count, guys. This is fun.
In other news, we had Foxtel problems with Nurse Jackie and I don’t know what is happening in the scriptwriters’ minds; only managed to catch snippets. Irritating, because here I am think no, wot?, they are turning Jackie into an SJW due to a take-over of the hospital for upmarket apartments, and then I gather belatedly that she is doing the dirty on leading the SJW protests in order to get her nursing license back. She’s a girl in a million, is Jackie. Well, I hope so. We’ll see. Obviously the hospital has to be saved and Jackie has to return to being the best emergency room nurse in the world. Always a problem when you’re dealing with a junkie though.
Dot too had a wonderful meal and is enjoying Miss Fisher. Of that I am sure. Umm. 🙂
Weak as piss.
that’s ‘thinking’ not ‘think’
Australia 9/256
Evenly poised I would say.
Did you see Ricky’s conditions, Dot? Not much time for holidaying, it would be constant video recording and editing. Plus he’s not giving me much time to get over jet lag, I know from previous experience that adjusting to a time zone 10 hours different to yours is very difficult in a short time.
If I am going to be away from my family for that long giving him material for a documentary or whatever, I’m a journalist, I would produce a professional product, but I don’t do that stuff for free.
Jeez that photo of Michael Clarke upthread makes him look like one of those lezzos running around in the women’s AFL. What a tosspot.
M0nty, it is nowhere near enough. Call your union organizer immediately.
This a foul offer that will leave you stranded within two days. It’ll barely buy coffee and cakes.
You will also have jizyah to pay. You can leverage Ricardo on that.
A tax free holiday to make 75 minutes of interviews? Yeah no monty you are a squib.
No one ever said that you need to edit anything.