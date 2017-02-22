Liberty Quote
But if the monastery gave birth to the intellectual of the medieval world, it was capitalism that let him loose and presented him with the printing press.— Joseph Schumpeter
Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
1,554 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
From The Oz; Eva Cox accurately articulates the mindset of the Feminist Left and explains why the response from the usual (hysterical) suspects to Keysar Trad’s comments about wife beating has been the chirping of crickets:
Why is Trump spending his time picking on transgender kids and not focusing on the economy and jobs? There is no reason to be this cruel to people.
LOL, Top Ender. The battle of the Tin Men. Lancelot is very shiny, isn’t he? That’s because he is supposed to be the White Knight, a Light Bringer, yet he is also the one who stole away Guinevere from King Arthur. Naughty.
Two territorial gods fighting over a sovereignty goddess. Naturally (I’ll show you why later), Arthur always wins, till he doesn’t. Guinevere was also stolen by Melwas, the Summer King, (making her a seasonal goddess also, a basic Indo-European parallel to Orpheus and Eurydice) till Arthur retrieved her with the help of Gildas the Wise, author of that 5th/6th century ‘De Exidio et Conquisto Britanniae’. Such a tangled web of the old religion and its myths (for example, myths of Forest Demons stealing damsels and unaccompanied damsels riding in from nowhere) being integrated with that new one from Rome, with Gildas playing a sort of latter-day Homer making clear the correct (Trinitarian) explanatory (Biblical) pathway.
We know the mythologies of north-west Indo-European traditional culture mainly from folktales and the Scandinavian Eddas. They exist as fragments, partial cosmologies, probably originally much like the Greek, as basically they have the same deep cultural origins. If you’d like a quick and good overview, read here about the Greeks.
These old myths didn’t die, they just went underground, resurfacing highly bowdlerized in medieval times in the Arthurian legends. People still longed for them.
Thor is bashing his hammer around here on a wall of bricks and the bricklayer is reformatting things.
Very noisy, but productive. Tradies always arrive early and keen as mustard. 🙂
Haha swedes start doing ‘white flight’ when immigrant percentage reaches 4%.
What a bunch of stupid psuedo multicults they are.
Enjoy your car b qs, square heads.
Really good interview with Tino Sanadaji on the problems in Sweden
Name the bow tie wearers and religious fundis who have spoken out against the pig blood bather. Unlike you, deadshit, I’m not referring to some nobody like Neil Armfield speaking up. Bring up names,reasonably well known, that have spoken up against listening to a fag support free speech.
One cat and dog, two cat and dog, three….
People…
From the Oz – I’ll be adding the remuneration identifed below to my list:
Get that, peons? Only 900,000 smackeroonies (unlike that nasty little man, Fahour), “fully disclosed”, whatever that might mean.
You left out the /sarc tag. Or did you intend for mentally confused men and boys (or just mendacious ones) to be able to invade little girls’ bathrooms and change rooms? How disappointing. And the lawsuits were just starting to fire up too. Perhaps you’re a lawyer?
Au contreau, Eva. 🙂
For deeply personal reasons, ie. my safety from Muslim rape crowds, I don’t want parts of Sydney to turn into Sweden’s Malmo. I definitely give a stuff about women’s safety and I would return to being feminist if ‘feminists’ spoke out more about Muslim atrocities against women and others.
JC’s lies are as predictable as Monty’s wrongology.
I said that I don’t much care who marries whom, it’s none of my business. That doesn’t translate into active support.
It seems that JC is obsessed with Neil Armfield. Neil has been mentioned by him numerous times over a long period, whereas I mentioned him once or twice years ago.
Bit of a crush going on there?
Lol, but don’t ‘fat shame’ someone, look at your watch, have a joke with the lads…
The media should, if they were to do their jobs, should be full of mockery of Shorten for his three failed, whiny, stunts.
I think we have to recognize that hysterical virtue signaling is a natural human inclination, and the left does it, and the right also does it, they just go off over different issues.
If you stripped all the virtue signaling out of the left, what would you have left?
* Discussions over equality and the most effective way to handle charity.
* Anti-war peaceniks.
* Plans for government infrastructure projects.
* Distrust of corporations and support for unions.
If you stripped all the virtue signaling out of the conservative right, what would you have left?
* Most of what the right does anyway, with a bit less hysteria.
Well, aren’t there those legal prohibitions re age of consent, etc. because ‘society as a whole’ believe that morally speaking, sex involving minors, or sex between X who is 16 but under 18 and a person in a position of trust, are both immoral for this or that reason and therefore properly to be legally prohibited? I say this because I can’t for the life of me understand the legal distinction re the above if we ignore this or that moral reason. BTW, moral distinctions are not personal choices; they involve reasons. They are not a matter of preference.
A heads-up for interested Cats and Kittehs:
An evening with Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney – 6/8 April 2017.
A limited number of meet and greet tickets are also available.
That’s right, whenever she’s cornered like a rat, she immediately goes for the lie shtick. Neil Armfield’s name is used as amusement around these parts for the very reason that Johanna name dropped him in defense of SSM and no one had any idea who this fucker was.
One other thing. The moron mentions bow tie wearing righties as being against SSM and gays in general. The Canberra bumpkin doesn’t realize that bow tie wearing is usually an identity thing for right leaning North Eastern Ivy Leaguers. These dudes would be mostly for those sorts of causes.
What a fucking motor mouth moron.
I wonder if the poster girl from Q and A will be there to tell Ayaan Hirsi Ali just how soft and fluffy Islam actually is?
Please cut the fake news.
I never commented on Washington v the United States. What I commented on was Darweesh v Trump.
If you are too stupid to use google…then you must be related to Grigory.
If you want libertarians to fail…then you must be a socialist.
The deluded comments here such as “gays are perverted just like rock spiders” are going to put normal people off.
Nice trolling boys, how many windmills have you busted your cupcake knuckles on today?
There are no statistics on “mentally confused men and boys (or just mendacious ones) to be able to invade little girls’ bathrooms and change rooms”. Yes parents worry, but this is about kids in school where the chance of an strange adult showing up as to be miniscule.
Hmmm, but I prefer Arthur as a military leader Lizzie. Although did like Mary Stewart’s treatment of him.
I’m researching combat techniques of the Wars of the Roses at present, for a book – have a Brit publisher interested. So up to my ears in poleaxes, bills, plate armour and longbows. Not to mention cavalry on occasion, although the men-at-arms walked into combat, visor down, as the bowmen would shoot down the horses if they were used.
Arthur would have liked it.
Zulu, there’s another venue where this may happen.
Unlikely, since TheirABC has already apologised for not providing Abdul-Magied a safe-space to air her warped views, but still worth asking.
Tinta at 7.34 am: perhaps there is hope for Abbott. This from today’s $Oz:
Tony Abbott says the Coalition risks a “drift to defeat” if it fails to lift its performance as he brazenly advocated ending subsidies for renewable energy, reducing immigration and abolishing the Human Rights Commission.
In a bold speech launching a new book of essays, Making Australia Right, Mr Abbott conceded that voters have been disappointed with the Coalition government and it is losing conservative support.
“Our challenge is to be worth voting for,” Mr Abbott said last night. “It’s to win back the people who are giving up on us … It won’t be easy but it must be possible or our country is doomed to a Shorten government.”
“Why not say to the people of Australia: we’ll cut the RET, to help with your power bills; we’ll cut immigration, to make housing more affordable; we’ll scrap the Human Rights Commission, to stop official bullying; we’ll stop all new spending, to end ripping off our grandkids; and we’ll reform the Senate to have government, not gridlock?” He had earlier told the Bolt Report on Sky the Coalition had to lift its performance.
“Plainly there are lots of people who are concerned about our direction, and plainly the risk is that we will drift to defeat if we don’t lift our game,” he said.
While acknowledging there was a “glimmer of hope” in the last parliamentary sitting week when the government targeted Labor over its energy policies, Mr Abbott argued the Coalition could launch a more “potent” attack if it ended subsidies for renewables and froze the RET at current levels.
“We are sleepwalking into an energy policy catastrophe if we don’t do better,” he told Sky.
After defending his right as a backbencher to speak out “from time to time”, Mr Abbott also criticised the Prime Minister for choosing to live in his private home in Point Piper rather than in Kirribilli, which is reported to cost an additional $3 million in security for taxpayers.
“I think it would be a better look if the Prime Minister did live in Kirribilli House, I think it would be better for him, I think it would be better for the government,” Mr Abbott said. “By trying to avoid being a burden on the taxpayer, it seems you end up just costing the taxpayer even more.”
He said as Prime Minister he had also wanted to stay in his home in suburban Forestville, but had felt obliged to live in the official residence given he was told it would save taxpayers $1m.
In his speech that will inflame tensions in the government, Mr Abbott said the centre-right in Australia needed to re-examine its overarching purpose and challenged the Coalition to support an ambitious policy agenda.
“In or out of government, political parties need a purpose,” he said. “Our politics can’t be just a contest of toxic egos or someone’s vanity project.”
On energy policy, Mr Abbott noted his government reduced the renewable energy target from 28 per cent to 23 per cent but said this was not enough as renewable energy could not be relied upon for security of supply. It would be better to “freeze” the RET, he said.
“The government is talking about using the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to subsidise a coal-fired power station,” he said. “We subsidise wind to make coal uneconomic so now we are proposing to subsidise coal to keep the lights on. Go figure.” “Wouldn’t it be better to abolish subsidies for new renewable generation and let ordinary market forces do the rest?”
Hopefully Hirsi Ali will have a few more things to say on the topic.
A heads-up for interested Cats and Kittehs:
An evening with Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
What an interesting juxtaposition Baldrick! Ayaan Hirsi Ali mentioned on the same page of posts as that old crow Eva Cox. The withered feminista will be there no doubt, to straighten out this uppity ex-Muslima.
You don’t have to be an adult to commit rape or even just invade privacy. Also, Obama’s rule DID apply to adults too and was being stretched to the nth degree through lawsuits. I did see somewhere that attacks had already increased. Just imagine if this situation was allowed to spread across the entire country.
This isn’t true, for the most part. Neither of those groups you mention, even where they overlap, do not loathe Milo because he is openly gay ,at least not the one’s I’m following on twitter like Ryan Anderson, Matt Walsh, or Molly Hemingway, to name a few. The same is true of the rank and file; I’ve never come across a ‘We must punish Milo’ mentality. The group, however, that does dislike him to the point of wishing him ill are many of the NeverTrumpers which includes some of the above crowd but not the majority of them.
That explanation of ‘give it a rest’, meaning ‘you’ve lost the war, conclusively, so admit it and move on’ does not provide any elucidation. What does ‘giving it a rest’ on issues of sexuality mean? If it means simply capitulating on gay ‘marriage’ but not on men in women’s toilets, what will it mean when it comes to polyamory? Or the next issue after that. And, as I said earlier, it is incoherent to counsel fidelity to the truth and then expect us to ignore something that we believe to be a lie in order to curry favor with the under 70s.
From Calli’s link to Sultan Knush, upthread. Great stuff. On car burning. Highly explanatory.
Like asking the poster girl from the A.B.C. about her experience of F.G.M?
You do realise that school students are aged up to 18 these days?
Do you want a boy who is sexually mature and awash with hormones in your daughter’s school toilet or changeroom?
Baldrick #2306631, posted on February 24, 2017 at 9:22 am
Thanks Baldrick, I’ll see you there.
I’m sure that’s what Eva meant. She has women’s best interests at heart.
Baldrick has this actually happened? If so I have missed it. Would love a link.
That and why she wears a fruit bowl on her head from some sort of medieval gay pride parade.
I’m not entirely sure that it is even Realpolitik. Those anti gay-marriage marches in France had plenty of younger people in them. Urban hipsters – yes, they are almost 100% for gay marriage. Other Australian youth – not so much, probably live and let live in approach (which is good) but may not tick the plebiscite box for a yes once the case re children’s rights to a father and mother has been properly put to them.
Excellent work, Calli. Have you considered a second career in editing?
The Israeli PM sings a duet with the Abominable Snowman:
No sane father would. Any father who condones this is incapable of being a responsible parent.
Better clarify my terms here: youth in this case referring to the under 50’s.
The parenting generations.
There ya go. Lots of latitude there for quite a few Cats. 🙂
Come on Nick, cut the lass a bit of slack. Sometimes when I see the ABC’s poster girl decked out in the milliner’s art, I am reminded of several of Vermeer’s paintings. Les Beaux Arts on steroids.
Oh, cut the sophistry.
I explicitly said that “giving it a rest” about homosexuals does not mean signing up for anything and everything, but you straight away imply that I did.
The fact is, most people don’t give a rat’s about other people’s sex lives, as long as there is no crime or violation of rights involved. My heterosexual plumber has a rather queeny employee, and while we were chatting one day the subject came up. He said something like that he couldn’t care less, the guy is a hard worker and a good bloke who generates laughs at his own expense on the job.
You have lost the battle to stigmatise homosexuality, conclusively. Choosing to die on that hill just highlights how out of touch and irrelevant your views are.
A Dutch security official meant to protect anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders has been arrested on suspicion of leaking his location to a
MoroccanMoslem criminal gang.
hahahaha ha
Bidi Bidi biddies 🙂
Don’t forget the halbards to bring down horses. And the spiked mace when on horseback.
Yes, Arthur would have been absolutely in his element. No doubt there. 🙂
On a serious note
A salute to Dover Beach
Semper dicit veritatem!
Sometimes also called a Halberd or Halbart. They didn’t have spelling competitions in those days.
Most people don’t care about other people’s sex lives but you were discussing the sexuality of your plumber’s off-sider?
From the NYT:
As I noted yesterday, the case before the court is a girl wishing to use to boys’ loos. It isn’t nearly as confronting as an 18y/o male using the ladies’. And that’s how sympathy is garnered. It seems so unfair, so harmless. On the surface it does, until the obvious unintended consequences come into play.
How is polyamory “worse” than men in girls toilets?
Good cartoon Le Pen is mightier than the sword.
Yassmin Abdel-Magied, 20 February 2017
As I’ve said numerous times, gay “marriage” long ago knocked the Beach Boys off the number 1 position on the list of Stuff White Folks Like. Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East, most of Latin America – and majorities even in the West – either oppose it or don’t rate it as even remotely important. Its proponents, globally, are a loonball minority.
Clive Mensink too stressed, anxious for Queensland Nickel court hearing, court told
By Andrew Kos
Updated yesterday at 6:11pm
Former Queensland Nickel director Clive Mensink has been diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety and returning to Australia to face a public court examination would prove difficult, a Brisbane court has been told.
Special purpose liquidators of Queensland Nickel are seeking in the Federal Court an arrest warrant for Mr Mensink, who was the company’s sole director when it collapsed last year leaving 800 people out of work and debts of about $300 million.
Mr Mensink went on an overseas holiday in June and has ignored several summons to appear in the court, where he would be questioned over the Townsville refinery’s collapse.
His barrister Alex Nelson told the court his client would find it too stressful to return to Australia.
He cited the case of Christopher Skase, suggesting serving an arrest warrant to someone overseas proved ineffective.
Mr Mensink’s last known location was Boston but he now may be in Netherlands, the court heard.
“He has some medical issues that have been attested to including clinical depression and anxiety,” Mr Nelson said.
‘How is this warrant going to be served?’
Justice John Dowsett queried how an arrest warrant would be served on Mr Mensink, saying the court was reluctant to issue orders that could not be enacted.
“How is this warrant going to be served?” he said.
“My experience contacting people overseas is they’re as easy to find as they want to be.
“It might act as a deterrent not for him to come back.
“He can tell you where he is today, he might not be there tomorrow.
Special purpose liquidator PPB Advisory barrister David de Jersey argued an arrest warrant should be issued because Mr Mensink had continually flouted previous court orders.
He said serving the warrant would present a difficulty, but recommended arresting Mr Mensink on his return to Australia.
Mensink now a retiree
In an affidavit read in court, Mr Mensink listed his occupation as “retired”.
He claimed it would cost $50,000 to come back to Australia prior to his intended return date in July this year and his deteriorating financial position would not allow him to return any earlier.
While his barrister cited his medical condition, a medical report did not specify when Mr Mensink’s depression was diagnosed or its cause.
Justice Dowsett suggested Mr Mensink would be better off returning to Australian where he would have a support structure.
The hearing has been adjourned.
Pic at The Oz online of Lady Skeletor adjusting Boris Johnson’s tie. Old Bozza has a bit of a reputation. I would hate it for our Foreign Minister to come back with any scandal in her wake.
No. But, there is no evidence that this is a regular occurence. What bathrooms were these kids using before this became an issue. I would guess that it was the one that corresponded to the gender they identified with.