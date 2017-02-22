Liberty Quote
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.— Sam Kennard
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017
I was referring to generic avatars, not Gravatars.
Comprehension fail. But do continue. It’s entertaining.
Yep – one of syphilis spudpeeler’s three or so sockies that blight this blog. Its obsession with race was the giveaway.
Thanks Bruce; how do I get a copy of the actual spreadsheet of NPV instead it being in png format?
Wow, C.L. that exchange is devastating.
Expect a “I misspoke/out of context/if anyone was offended” type backpedal shortly.
Seriously, this jerk says that if a father doesn’t want his daughter to be confronted by blokes flashing their junk, he has a problem?
No wonder Trump keeps winning. I read somewhere today that 80% of Americans are opposed to the forced sharing of toilets, changerooms etc by whoever. Just surprised the figure isn’t higher.
I’ve forgotten which of Number’s sock puppets it was, but it was his third posting, when he launched into a diatribe on the evils of sending conscripts to Viet Nam, that gave the game away.
Re the debate about house pricing.
Australia suffers from a maldistribution of capital simply due to government interference in the economy.
Fix the latter and the former will fix itself.
This will not happen until the entire economy collapses and the elites are able to blame someone else.
.
I was inspired to have a look at defense housing..
FFS the prices and rents are ludicrous.
1.4 million dollars for a 3 bedroom unit in Sydney returning $700 a week rent?
Who needs the fucking subs project, just housing people withing 20 minutes of the CBD would wipe out the budget.
What about the evils of Indians and Filipinos employing their own Australian born kids and nieces & nephews on 457 visas in burger and fried chicken joints?
CNN anchor and Democrat royal, Chris Cuomo, claims 12 year-old girls want to see penises in their bathrooms. And that’s not an exaggeration:
PP @PurportedPundit
@ChrisCuomo @ashworth_chris @Timothyjsims2 2. What do you tell a 12 year old girl who doesn’t want to see a penis in the locker room?
Christopher C. Cuomo @ChrisCuomo
i wonder if she is the problem or her overprotective and intolerant dad? teach tolerance.
He later clarifies by saying 12 year-old girls want to see penises:
Christopher C. Cuomo @ChrisCuomo
The context is clear to me. The parent is saying if his daughter is offended and I am saying that he is the issue not her.
These People Are Insane.
Let’s wait for da linchMob.
French elections on 7May. France under Le Pen:
I’ve forgotten which of Number’s sock puppets it was, but it was his third posting, when he launched into a diatribe on the evils of sending conscripts to Viet Nam, that gave the game away.
Lols! Three posts? That’s some James Bond level Game right there.
Yep, there won’t be any of that, I tells ya.
Where’s that from,Max?
Are you in favour of France staying in the EUSSR?
Thanks Pedro, much appreciated.
(Nice startup page they have too.)
So if France is so fishknickered, why are they better in the EU? So Germany can prop them up?
Dot
I appreciate the reply but have no idea what all this waffle means.
Srr can you get in here and translate this dross please?
No, dot.
robbie mac was toying with you.
And I, B Shaw, detest you.
Only a foolhardy type writes vicious comments to a young woman on a blogsite –
while the mother is watching. Only a disgusting old man would dare.
Something you’d do in a lounge room (Blogging as a fine art)? Is it? Is it, dot?
So you see, nothing to do with Grigory M, at all.
Go back and read the “blessing”.
Giff
I’m satisfied.
Thank you, Sinclair D.
I hope Christopher keeps repeating this meme. Sooner or later a real father, who actually gives a shit about his daughter, will learn this prick good and proper. That will be the last time he mentions it.
Linky
Staying in the EU hasn’t resulted in smaller government in France (quite the opposite). So why would leaving the EU result in more?
What a sick individual advocating that little girls should be exposed to adult male penises and they’d better like it.
Remember Belinda Neal
http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/belinda-neal-charged-under-alp-rules-amid-gosford-preselection-battle-20170222-guijey.html
Branch stacking is “unworthy conduct”
This is ok
http://www.smh.com.au/news/national/della-bosca-and-mp-wife-in-scrap-with-restaurant/2008/06/07/1212259192382.html
and this is ok too.
http://www.smh.com.au/news/national/neal-sent-to-committee-for-demon-child-taunt/2008/06/17/1213468423185.html
Too bad she is not a child m***ester. She would be on the shadow front bench.
I see that dot, having disgraced himself on the subject of restaurants, quickly moves the goalposts to a whole new field by claiming that the price and quality of barbecued prawns is irrelevant, because it’s really about property prices
Also, he seems to have failed to follow through on his claim that in “sane” countries, the plebs dine on haute cuisine. When asked, he could not name a single “sane” country.
And don’t forget that the Great Libertarian prefaced his comment with “Shut up, Johanna” and then reiterated it further down.
Just loves free speech, our token libertarian.
I think Australia needs to make history happen; it’s happened for male PMs of all kinds and we’ve even had a female one (debatable if she was actually elected PM or not).
So, let’s have a big hurrah for our very first ever, and only, Western Australian Lib PM. Being from sticks North of Perth, he can even claim indigenous heritage. Two birds, one stone (thrown at Malcolm*).
*I only advocate violence when Democrats win. /sarc.
1.4 million AUD in USD is about 1.088 mn USD
For 999,500 USD, you can get:
http://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3571-Running-Deer-Dr_Helena_MT_59602_M87538-80530
A luxury home on acres near a state capital (20 km away), also near a major dam on the upper Missouri River. Dude ranch style with stables and great views.
What a sick individual advocating that little girls should be exposed to adult male penises and they’d better like it.
But Milo said…
If this guy doesn’t get linched,you’ll know the truth.
Free Red Pills .
Hint : swallow fast.
I quite agree that that’s the path they’re heading along. What a lot of people seem to forget is that Tony Abbott is a good campaigner. Probably the best around at the moment. And he has now set out something to campaign on (perhaps another idea from Trump – it sure worked for him).
I’m not saying that he would win. I am saying that he’s the Liberals’ only chance of staying in power. However bad they are, we all have a stake in this because a Shorten government is too horrible to contemplate.
Between Dotty and Gargooglery’s sock puppets the Cat is hard going today. Might give it the ALPBC solution aka the Off button.
It’s really about the usurious level of taxation we have. You disgraced yourself, love, by declaring a “reasonable” standard of food that we should all accept.
Dot, serious question. Why not give Sydney the arse and move to Brisbane or Melbourne?
Be a man. Admit you were too stupid to know the difference between Darweesh v the US, which I commented on, and Washington v the US, which I did not comment on, but you ran your mouth off like a teenage piece of trash on social media.
They’re not much better Snoopy. Let’s be honest.
“Melbourne is the world’s most liveable city”….
Grigory. Get some help.
No, dot.
robbie mac was toying with you.
And I, B Shaw, detest you.
Only a foolhardy type writes vicious comments to a young woman on a blogsite –
while the mother is watching. Only a disgusting old man would dare.
Something you’d do in a lounge room (Blogging as a fine art)? Is it? Is it, dot?
So you see, nothing to do with Grigory M, at all.
Go back and read the “blessing”.
Giff
I’m satisfied.
Thank you, Sinclair D.
No [email protected]$ way is Griggles coming on the Malmo trip.
Forget it.
Yeah. Right up to the moment the weaponized EPM is triggered.
Then instead of an aluminium overcast it will be an aluminium hailstorm.
And someone is out of defenders.
How hard is it to set up a YouTube channel?
Be a man. Admit you were too stupid to know the difference between Darweesh v the US, which I commented on, and Washington v the US, which I did not comment on, but you ran your mouth off like a teenage piece of trash on social media.
Lol – Triggered!
How hard is it to set up a YouTube channel?
I don’t know, but 8 yo can do it so it can’t too hard.
If I may be so impertinent, Dot…
May the road be full of potholes
May the wind be in your face,
Being hammered over coals
Put an edge upon our race –
Unlike my own snivelling kind
Who to our fate must be consigned.
But I’ll bet he was outraged and in tears when he saw “Spotlight” last year.
So B Shaw is Giffy, who in person knows robbie mac, but who is Giffy’s daughter I besmirched?
I hope it isn’t Lucille – who we know is Grigory because of a “wardrobe malfunction”…
Boom
Are you on the chans or reddit,dot?
Dot, Darra’s not exactly trendy, but find a free standing house in Sydney for a bit over $300k less than one hour by public transport to the city.
I read the Em Drive reddit, but I honestly don’t understand how chan works.
I don’t know, but 8 yo can do it so it can’t too hard.
You’re right,Zyco.
But that means firing up my virgin laptop.
And learning how to edit videos.
And hitting the mean streets for a for-real StreetTalk.
Fine.
I still need a camera girl/travelling strumpet.