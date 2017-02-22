Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 2:30 pm, February 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
2,011 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2307290, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Oops, he’s gone.
    Well done Mr Ashwin.

  2. H B Bear
    #2307291, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    F**k me. Grogiggelry has found a way to become even more annoying. He is a genius.

  3. DrBeauGan
    #2307292, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    You can join up for a mere $25, but they want your address, phone number and date of birth, and I’m a naturally shy and retiring person and wasn’t game to give them so much information about me.

  4. Grigory M
    #2307293, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Bright Eyes from the film Watership Down – based on an excellent book that I rank second only to The Lord of the Rings in my recent reading list. It was sad to see The Black Rabbit of Inle appear too often.

  5. Chris
    #2307294, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    giggelry has found a way to become even more annoying.

    Pas de probleme. Auto-scrollpasta is activated. Lets see if he can force me to read him through layered lasagne.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2307295, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    F**k me. Grogiggelry has found a way to become even more annoying. He is a genius.

    Hes the Stradivarius of shit, the Beethoven of banality, the Hawking of humorlessness.

  7. Snoopy
    #2307296, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    m0nty
    #2304140, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Hey USSR, can you spot me a couple of grand for a trip to Sweden? I hear your man at Infowars is a bit skint and is not following up on his promise to fund journalists to experience the terrors of living in Sweden first hand. Surely you’ve got a bit of coin to back up your boy.

    It’s absolutely shameful. Monty is an absolute piker.

  8. Baldrick
    #2307297, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    I’ve never given money to a politician before, not even a small sum like that.

    Have you joined DrBeauGan or just sent a donation?

  9. srr
    #2307298, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    So, rape women, go to gaol, and demand you go to women’s prison because you identify as a woman –

    Tucker Carlson -VS- DNC Senior Adviser “I’m Every Woman Argument”…
    Posted on February 23, 2017 by sundance

    Zac Petkanas, Democrat National Committee Senior Adviser, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s TV show to explain the DNC position that a persons gender is what they say it is.

    The argument is fraught with downstream impact, because if a person’s gender is what they say it is at any given moment in time – then there’s immediately no such thing as Sexism or gender driven ERA laws. You cannot be sued for hiring all males, because some of those males can instantaneously be women, and you’re not allowed to ask about their gender when hiring…. because it’s a protected category… see where this goes. It’s nuttery.

    This is the 2017 DNC.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtbCIzui1Aw

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/23/tucker-carlson-vs-dnc-senior-adviser-im-every-woman-argument/#more-129075

  10. DrBeauGan
    #2307299, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Have you joined DrBeauGan or just sent a donation?

    See above, Baldrick. I don’t want to see my name and address on a list of enemies of the state.

  11. cohenite
    #2307300, posted on February 24, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    The argument is fraught with downstream impact, because if a person’s gender is what they say it is at any given moment in time – then there’s immediately no such thing as Sexism or gender driven ERA laws. You cannot be sued for hiring all males, because some of those males can instantaneously be women, and you’re not allowed to ask about their gender when hiring…. because it’s a protected category… see where this goes. It’s nuttery.

    That’s gold.

