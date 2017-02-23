Robert Gottliebsen used to be a fairly good journalist. Occasionally he still is. But writing just now about Ahmed Fahour’s resignation from Australia Post, one has to wonder whether Gottleibsen has completely lost the plot:
The resignation of Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour is one of the great tragedies of modern Australian business. It reflects badly on the Prime Minister who has clearly forgotten what’s required to dominate an industry in competition against global majors and then to extend that business internationally. That was what Ahmed Fahour was doing at Australia Post.
Really. One of the great tragedies of modern Australian business? Or does he mean one of the great tragedies of modern Australian public service?
And to suggest that the Prime Minister has clearly forgotten “what’s required to dominate an industry in competition against global majors and then to extend that business internationally“. FMD!
The way Australia Post has dominated its industry is through a statutory monopoly and a HUGE subsidy from tax payers – historically through cash, and nowadays by not meeting its cost of capital.
Good grief Gottleibsen.
Let’s see how much Mr Fahour retires on courtesy of the defined benefit superannuation scheme that he kindly closed shortly after joining Australia Post.
Mr Fahour has earned about $23m from Australia Post since taking the top job in 2010, and he stands to collect more millions as a member of a defined benefits pension scheme, which Mr Fahour shut to new entrants in 2012.
Great tragedy. Ha!
Australia Post in competition against global majors. Fair dinkum!
Yeah, he’s usually pretty good. But that was a stinker !
Global competition?
What about the United Postal Union? It is an international cartel of state owned mail services.
Bob Gob retired for 6 months and then came back to work so he could rort the superannuation loophole.
Perhaps he drank a lot.
Good on him.
Great tragedy. Ha! and Ha! again.
Glad he’s gone. Really glad!
Hoo bloody Ray. The only pity is that he got away with it for years, and now he is laughing all the way to the bank with his millions of $$$ in super that is basically ill gotten gain. Couldn’t have happened sooner, but the rest of the Board need to be pulled into line too. What a rort they are running.
Great tragedy indeed! It should never have been allowed to begin with. Now maybe the “board” can be drained as well, and get common sense into action.
Getting your snout into a Defined Benefits super scheme as late as 2010 is nice work. Cashing out with a $5.6m final salary (or whatever it is) is better than winning lotto. Taxpayers must really be suckers to allow this.
If only there was a major political party committed smaller government and lower taxes.
According to the Oz, Fahour’s super entitlement is $4.3m. Tragic indeed.
Which just shows standard economic self interest, and a modicum of intelligence. If capitalism worked by depending on everyone to be a saint then it first wouldn’t work, and secondly wouldn’t be capitalism.
I think is very unrealistic to go looking for a CEO who will get into a job just to cut their own pay. Admittedly in Japan it does happen, but there’s a much stronger sense of social conformity.
So who is Farhour going to be working with next?
Sounds like a lot of jealous people around this blog, there isn’t one of you who would have turned down the chance to earn his income! I will be surprised if private enterprise doesn’t snap him up for a similar salary.
