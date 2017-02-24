Justice and Human Rights – Academic Style

Writing for Foreign Policy magazine is Rebecca Hamilton who is described as:

an Australian, is an assistant professor of law at American University, Washington College of Law. She previously worked at the International Criminal Court.

Foreign Policy magazine is a broadly credible publication in which Professor Hamilton writes that:

last week, a veritable who’s who of human rights lawyers, coordinated through Stanford Law School’s human rights clinic, lodged a 108-page brief with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging her to investigate alleged crimes committed by Australian officials and the Australian government’s private contractors.

Professor Hamilton’s article is based on extensive allegations and provides no opportunity for the Australian government to reply. It also fails to represent the contra case.

Professor Hamilton also states the following:

In addition to violence and sexual abuse, in particular of children at the centers, the general conditions of life are inhumane.

She does not allege violence and sexual abuse, in particular of children. She represents this as a matter of fact without providing a shred of evidence. This is not the only allegation she represents as fact.

If this is what passes for journalism and academia, then its no wonder ….