Roundup Feb 24

Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog. A really nuanced inside story on the situation in multicultural Sweden, h/t notofan from the Wed forum.

Dan Mitchell. Will Trump drain the swamp? Italy going down.

Agility in Action. At the cutting edge of innovation, a solution to the tomato sauce problem. How to get the last drops out of the bottle. Probably a spinoff from aerospace technology. h/t RWDB

Culture. The descent of the left into tribalism from reasonable social democracy into the hard left. A blast from the past but still sadly relevant. In Defence of Economic Rationalism. Living with bears. Bureaucracy versus the environment.

For nerds. A very perceptive and prescient piece by a CSIRO soil physicist published in 1991 making a number of points that are even more relevant today. Especially, too much use of mathematical models in place of fieldwork. After sketching the ideal of science that he grew up with he wrote.

You may well see this picture as a faded brown snapshot from a distant past that bears no relation to present-day reality. It is, of course, an ideal towards which it is increasingly difficult (and in some degree unrealistic) to aspire. But I do not invoke this ethos of science as an empty exercise. It stays with us as the standard, and deviations from it are a warning of danger. When it ceases to hold the loyalty of the leaders of science the whole scientific exercise is in peril.