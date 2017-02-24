Subsidised renewable energy: from little things bad things grow

In his outstanding address launching the compendium Making Australia Right, Tony Abbott offered a fivefold agenda. Malcolm Turnbull recognised this as, in effect, throwing down a leadership challenge.
The key feature, as when Turnbull first lost the Liberal Party leadership to Abbott, is energy policy. Turnbull is addicted to the renewable creed and will, as he once did before, sacrifice his leadership to keep it in operation.
Turnbull’s lame response to Abbott’s challenge was to claim that his government is on track to reduce emissions in accordance with our international obligations, emssin reduction plans that are atrophying with the Trump ascendancy. He spouts the need for “a coordinated plan between all governments” otherwise, he says, we will end up like South Australia.
His prejudices against fossil fuels are reinforced by the technology fix approach of his Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel, presently studying Ireland and Denmark, the world’s two least successful energy policy jurisdictions. Turnbull wants more storage batteries when the issue is the high costs that the energy policy is creating by substituting renewables at three fold the cost of coal and nothing like its reliability
Turnbull’s sledging of the hapless crow-eaters is a convenient way of deflecting criticism of his own (and in fact Abbott’s) policy. But it is totally inaccurate. South Australia, in facilitating wind, was doing precisely what the Commonwealth sought it to do under the Renewable Energy Target. Even though the government in Adelaide evinced the cockeyed optimism of the green loons, policy was driven by Commonwealth subsidies which South Australia attracted by putting fewer impediments in the way of new wind development than other states.
Turnbull’s coordinated planning between government agencies is precisely what has got us into the present impasse. Australian energy policy is a living proof that, as with a national plan for the supply of food, petrol or entertainment, management by high level committees of government is a prescription for inefficiency.
This is only worsened in the case of energy by having decision making dominated by a new class of renewable energy anti-carbon evangelicals. Government ministers determining how an industry should operate will inevitably mean political overrides of the nature that has transformed Australia from the world’s lowest cost to among the highest cost – and unreliable – electricity industry.
Even without meddling by ministers keen to win favors from vested interests and to please the elites, as demonstrated by the pathetic solutions of more intervention and more regulations offered by Finkel (see here for a critique) the “experts” they choose to advise them will only exacerbate the difficulties, especially in light of the highly politicised public servants ghost writing the reports. The policy departments at state and federal levels advising are utterly bereft of understanding of the energy market – the Commonwealth even sent a delegation to Adelaide to examine the feasibility of exporting black coal from New South Wales – presumably using Australian union-manned coastal shipping!
With the seemingly imminent closure of Hazelwood, politicians’ minds are being concentrated by the gallows that this disaster will bring to them personally and are jockeying to shift the impacts onto other jurisdictions. But South Australia will be just the first man to be tossed overboard.
As Abbott has said, the solution of providing offsetting subsidies for a new coal generator to redress the damage that subsidies to wind have done to the low cost, reliable generators fed by coal is just the latest desperate effect of papering over fissures created by political decisions and one that is likely to create its own future distortions.
Abbott takes some pride in winding back the subsidised renewable distortion for 28 per cent of the market to 23 per cent and acknowledges that this is not enough. That’s a total understatement.
The distress caused by the renewable program has led to a doubling of prices, closure of low cost power stations and dare one say, political instability. But with the current policy we still have to increase the renewable poison by another 50 per cent.
From a small base in 2002, RET requirements in megawatt hours have grown and are scheduled to continue growing
The only solution involves an immediate cancelling of all energy subsidies and withdrawal of government from management of the energy market.
And apply fines for dead birds at the same rate that other industries pay: roughly $2,000 per corpse.
You should probably add in their that their co-ordinated “plan” will almost certainly involve ordering large electricity consumers to shut down during peek demand, naturally with compensation.
Anyone hoping to hear some sense on this need never watch David Speers on Sky.
Last night he had four guest for a balanced discussion on energy policy and the RET. IIRC one was a full on loon from a green NGO, one was from the Grattan Institute and the other two were in the renewable energy business.
Needless to say, not one agreed with Abbott that the RET should be frozen let alone even discuss your sensible solution.
Keep up the good work Alan.
Perhaps there is a government funded study to be done into the formula:
^renewable energy = ^renewable Prime Ministers
I sometimes wonder how much of this farce is attributable to a lack of STEM graduates in our various parliaments and the upper reaches of the Public Service. A quick look suggests that they mainly come from a “well-rounded” educational background, i.e. law, economics, political science and finger-painting. In the Federal Parliament we used to have (the now sorely missed) Denis Jenssen, and of course we have Malcolm Roberts. But how many others are there? Not many, I suspect. And I also suspect that you would find a similar phenomenon among the heads of the main Public Service departments. It is becoming increasingly apparent that, without some sort of technical background, it is hard to grasp the absurdity of our current situation.
subsidised renewables are a folly
Excellent energy policy. Easy to understand, simple to implement and low cost.
Consumers win, carpetbaggers lose.
I couldn’t watch Speers and co for longer than a minute – could see where it was going and have high respect for my blood pressure and the TV screen
the Commonwealth even sent a delegation to Adelaide to examine the feasibility of exporting black coal from New South Wales – presumably using Australian union-manned coastal shipping!
They could have just looked up the history, but probably beyond the skillset I suspect.
Whyalla sent Iron ore to Newcastle and Newcastle sent coal to Whyalla on ANU coasters with names like Iron Knight, Iron Monarch IIRC. Basically, sixty milers and rust buckets but fully loaded each way, a nice little earner I was told.
Ahh.. the magic of batteries.
Never mind the 80% round-trip efficiency minus DC/AC conversion losses.
much of it.
A bunch of people who have never had to trade-off engineering solutions to a problem, and implement them.
Imagine the outrage if someone decided to buy an off-the-shelf coal-fired power station from China.
Alan – Whilst Australia is transitioning to the utopian advantages of a third world banana republic with an energy policy that forces its inhabitants to seek the reality of a shady tree in summer and a fire place in winter, or if you are rich, the climate control advantages of a cave so it’s worthwhile noting that not one Australian leader, bureaucrat or energy expert is taking any notice of you or any form of commonsense. They have simply fallen out of their collective trees !
One of (the many) advantages of living and working in a non-urban (that’s another word for rural) environment is that I have the capacity to enact my own energy policy. My energy policy (as enacted) involves a number of technologies including, fossil fuel, copper & aluminum, rare earth metals, a trench digger, some transfer switches, a shovel and a pair of plyers and some Chinese steel of Australian origin. Once the full advantages of the banana republic become fully entrenched I might have to convert from fossil fuel to home grown bio-diesel just in case of any shortages of the good stuff.
The RET should be scrapped. I can’t imagine how many blackouts it will take for the public to get clued up.
Hopefully it will see a backlash against the Greens.
Never mind the 80% round-trip efficiency minus DC/AC conversion losses.
That’s only scratches the surface; short shelf life and huge replacement costs.