Abbott misses the boat

I have an op-ed in the AFR dealing with Tony Abbott’s comments about immigration and housing prices.
Populism is being mainstreamed in Australia. At a book launch former prime minister Tony Abbott set out an aggressive populist agenda for Australia – presumably a second Abbott government. Abolish the renewable energy target, abolish the Human Rights Commission, cut spending, reform the Senate, and cut immigration.
This from a man who couldn’t amend a single section of the Racial Discrimination Act while PM. A man who increased taxes. A man whose government set the current renewable energy target. Good luck with that.
More concerning, however, is the increased antagonism towards immigration. To be sure, there is much to dislike about immigrants. I have loathed migrants ever since I became a citizen myself. They take our jobs, live in our houses, marry our women, deprive our children of jobs, and speak with strange accents. Most immigrants have the temerity to integrate into Australian society and come to think of themselves as being Australian!
Now Tony Abbott wasn’t as crude as that in his call for restricted immigration but many would nod in approval while thinking those, or similar, thoughts. The official line for restricting immigration is to reduce house prices (at least until housing starts pick up). As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.
Abbott accuses the federal Treasury of having a “big is best” mode of thinking. Quite right. Most economists support free trade and have done so since Adam Smith. Economists understand that more trade leads to improvements in our standard of living and greater prosperity. This is the basis for promoting international trade.
What many people don’t seem to realise is that domestic trade is good for prosperity too. We can trade with foreigners across international borders, or we can trade with immigrants right here at home. The case for free trade – an argument Abbott knows well – is also the case for immigration. We are better off when goods and services cross borders and when people cross borders, too.
International trade and immigration are not substitutes, they are compliments.
Arguments in favour of immigration usually emphasise diversity, food choice, and the like. These arguments are true, but trivial. The benefit of immigration comes from the fact that immigrants increase the size of the market.
Immigrants don’t just increase demand for Australian goods and services, they also increase the supply of Australian goods and services. This is especially so given the fact that Australia’s immigrant intake is skewed towards skilled migrants. People who are likely to quickly gain employment, start paying taxes, and making other contributions to Australian life.
A restriction on immigration is a restriction on economic prosperity – much like increased taxation.
If Abbott truly believes that housing starts are lagging population growth he should focus his attention on supply side barriers to entry and not on restricting the demand side of the economy. That means lowering taxation, cutting red tape, cutting green tape, and forcing the states to do so, too.
Sinclair Davidson is a professor of economics at RMIT University, a senior fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, and an academic fellow at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance. He is an immigrant to Australia.
The usual pathetic excuses are being rolled out on social media.
@FinancialReview I don’t think most Aussies have an issue with people who come to Australia legally + accept Australian law and way of life
— Morks Brick (@Bricklesss) February 25, 2017
@FinancialReview
Silly & misleading article
Paragraph nine is the crux
I haven’t heard anyone say “Stop importing skilled migrants”
— Mauler (@HooGraham) February 25, 2017
I often hear this sort of argument – “We’re not talking about migrants like you”. Oh no, it’s the other sort of migrants, apparently, that are driving up house prices.
Let’s roll the tape on what Abbott actually said:
If we end the “big is best” thinking of the federal Treasury, and scaled back immigration (at least until housing starts and infrastructure have caught up), we can take the pressure off home prices.
As far as I can work out he is calling for a reduction in all immigration to Australia. Now I find arguments that we should restrict immigration from certain parts of the world due to national security concerns unconvincing, but they are, at least, prima facie plausible. The notion that we should restrict immigration because of housing prices is complete rubbish.
Actually there is no evidence that an immigration cut, say to around 120,000, would reduce living standards.
“As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.”
They don’t need to buy what they are freely given.
Oh sorry this op-ed was just published? I thought it must have been a rerun from the Museum of 2008.
“… former prime minister Tony Abbott” wasn’t a clue?
Just compare the performance of Abbott with mumbling Malcolm and it is game over, Sinc. Give us conservatives some credit……No, just give us someone to vote for.
No. I’m tired of giving conservatives credit. Given Abbott’s record, nobody should be giving him credit. He pays cash from now on, in advance.
Australia has had mass immigration and at the same time prospered. Hanson warned of an Asian swamp, but I see an enhancement to our wonderful country. She was wrong then and wrong now.
Not quite following the logic that an immigration cut would devastate Australian living standards while having zero effect on housing values…
Evidence?
Anecdotally, at least, it would appear that Australia if having problems with unskilled Muslims, unskilled Pacific Islanders, and unskilled Africans. If our migration is skewed towards skilled migrants, how do you account for the numbers of unskilled migrants (and their offspring) that seem to be causing so much concern?
A clear distinction must be drawn between skilled and unskilled migrants, refugees, and “country shoppers”. Not all immigration is beneficial.
Enjoy your soft left Liberal Malcolmfest, Sinc. I’ll be the one in the corner trying to figure out which Labor Party not to vote for.
Yeah so? He is calling for – as far as I can work out – a temporary decrease until such time as we have adequate infrastructure in place. I am sure that the high housing prices is a factor of supply clearly not meeting demand in the big cities where immigrants (like me) tend to settle first! And if it is a swipe at including in “infrastructure” free housing, pensions and health benefits for a certain class of “immigrants” – well that’s reality.
Given Abbott only mentioned immigration indirectly and in passing – there is no reason why we can’t equally suppose that Abbott would disagree with any of what you argued. By making the argument that Abbott wants to cut all immigration and piling on the argument is a straw man… a “Savvaesque” hit piece that is – well – fake news…
Oh… please enlighten us on how unrestricted immigration to Venezuela will make it the richest nation on earth. (Hat tip to whoever I stole that off)
Cheers!
Evidence?
Thanks for posting for us, Sinc. A reminder of what we didn’t get under Abbott is appropriate, and a direct questioning of the rationale in the policy agenda he is supporting is an shocking and novel approach. Would that he had done it himself over childcare and parental leave.
That said, I want the libs acting like principled, grown-up western liberals not chasing the tulip manias of the Labor and Greens loonies and their media creators. How about some benefit-cost analysis on PPL, child-care, renewable subsidies and over-regulation? Maybe smacking the media as the true opposition party is appropriate too.
Not really. The tax on new development can exceed 45% of the final sale price, ergo the tax rate on such properties can exceed 85%.
Which will increase asset values.
Sorry let me get this straight. Are libertarian economists seriously going to argue that immigration reduction is good for asset prices???
Trump sending all the illegals back to Mexico will be the greatest poverty reduction program in history!
Turnbull is PM! Abbott did what he could. MT has done what?
Building more infrastructure increases asset values. Immigration has a marginal effect on prices.
Lol…of course you are……your pencil finger must be nearly worn to the bone. My lying eyes are definitely deceptive. Taxpayers will be relieved that the welfare system is in the black and everybody need not fear for their safety because everybody just loves everybody else, including the perpetually offended without their compassionate Sharia. That’s settled then.
I agree Sinc, Abbott should take his bat and ball and leave … not Parliament, just the Liberals.
He could probably find a spare bed at Cory’s place… oh yes, of course, that would mean the end of Malcolm.
Still not all bad then…. 🙂
I don’t understand why we keep talking about Abbott.
His run as PM ranged from hopeless to crap.
He hasn’t been PM for about along time.
Just because he bleats from from the sidelines doesn’t mean we have to respond.
He is not coming back. Let it go.
PS.
MT is also crap.
Yep. He was a terrible Prime Minister, and probably would be again.
And he’d still be ten times better than your current pick, Sinc.
If Tony Abbott was on fire, at least I could truthfully say that I’d piss on him to put him out. But Turnbull?
Burn, baby. Burn.
(Not a death threat. Just a crazy ole dream…)
Taken the LNP from about a thirty seat majority under Abbott, to just one, and in the process set them up for a hammering at the next election.
Yes…
Abbott’s ideas are just comp. with PHON.
Vote for PHON instead! At least they’ve got ticker.
BTW
What is the fetish/perversion about immigration?
Why is it a unversally a good thing?
What obligation does Australia have to non-citizens not living in Australia?
Don’t see how it will incrse asset values. The supply / demand mismatch exists now. And It’s a totally seperate argument on how the infrastructure is put in place. And yes I agree. Lowering the tax / red tape will decrase the cost to build, and so increase returns and reduce risk, encouraging entrepreneurial activity / competition that should drive down new housing pricing – and in turn reducing the existing asset values.
None – good question though. I kept asking the equivalent question when people were carrying on about stopping the boats to prevent deaths at sea.
Indeed.
Hardly anybody here wants Abbott back (me included). But most will take him over Turnbull (me included).
Infrastructure near any real property asset increases its value.
Yes – and it isn’t because of immigration.
Hang on…What?
Steer me through the thought processes here Sinc. Your saying “let ’em die”. We’ll take the survivors, no questions asked.
Abbott’s stopping the boats was the greatest single deficit reduction measure of his government – $2 billion in a single year! That doesn’t include savings on processing costs and welfare spending.
Do I need to remind everyone as to who around here was violently opposed to Abbott’s very successful small government initiative of boat turnbacks?
According to libertarian economists, King Edward III was completely wasting his time in passing the Statute of Labourers (a maximum wage) because the Black Death must have caused wages to fall, not rise!
Did I miss Turnbull’s amendments to the RDA?
Who scuttled Abbott’s amendments to the RDA and who did that person subsequently vote for in the leadership spill?
Yes – but I don’t think that is what Abbott was saying. He was talking about increasing the stock of housing – and the the necessary roads sewerage and electricity etc.
(at least until housing starts and infrastructure have caught up)