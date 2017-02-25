Abbott misses the boat

I have an op-ed in the AFR dealing with Tony Abbott’s comments about immigration and housing prices.
~~++~~
Populism is being mainstreamed in Australia. At a book launch former prime minister Tony Abbott set out an aggressive populist agenda for Australia – presumably a second Abbott government. Abolish the renewable energy target, abolish the Human Rights Commission, cut spending, reform the Senate, and cut immigration.
This from a man who couldn’t amend a single section of the Racial Discrimination Act while PM. A man who increased taxes. A man whose government set the current renewable energy target. Good luck with that.
More concerning, however, is the increased antagonism towards immigration. To be sure, there is much to dislike about immigrants. I have loathed migrants ever since I became a citizen myself. They take our jobs, live in our houses, marry our women, deprive our children of jobs, and speak with strange accents. Most immigrants have the temerity to integrate into Australian society and come to think of themselves as being Australian!
Now Tony Abbott wasn’t as crude as that in his call for restricted immigration but many would nod in approval while thinking those, or similar, thoughts. The official line for restricting immigration is to reduce house prices (at least until housing starts pick up). As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.
Abbott accuses the federal Treasury of having a “big is best” mode of thinking. Quite right. Most economists support free trade and have done so since Adam Smith. Economists understand that more trade leads to improvements in our standard of living and greater prosperity. This is the basis for promoting international trade.
What many people don’t seem to realise is that domestic trade is good for prosperity too. We can trade with foreigners across international borders, or we can trade with immigrants right here at home. The case for free trade – an argument Abbott knows well – is also the case for immigration. We are better off when goods and services cross borders and when people cross borders, too.
International trade and immigration are not substitutes, they are compliments.
Arguments in favour of immigration usually emphasise diversity, food choice, and the like. These arguments are true, but trivial. The benefit of immigration comes from the fact that immigrants increase the size of the market.
Immigrants don’t just increase demand for Australian goods and services, they also increase the supply of Australian goods and services. This is especially so given the fact that Australia’s immigrant intake is skewed towards skilled migrants. People who are likely to quickly gain employment, start paying taxes, and making other contributions to Australian life.
A restriction on immigration is a restriction on economic prosperity – much like increased taxation.
If Abbott truly believes that housing starts are lagging population growth he should focus his attention on supply side barriers to entry and not on restricting the demand side of the economy. That means lowering taxation, cutting red tape, cutting green tape, and forcing the states to do so, too.
Sinclair Davidson is a professor of economics at RMIT University, a senior fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, and an academic fellow at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance. He is an immigrant to Australia.
~~++~~
The usual pathetic excuses are being rolled out on social media.
@FinancialReview I don’t think most Aussies have an issue with people who come to Australia legally + accept Australian law and way of life
— Morks Brick (@Bricklesss) February 25, 2017
@FinancialReview
Silly & misleading article
Paragraph nine is the crux
I haven’t heard anyone say “Stop importing skilled migrants”
— Mauler (@HooGraham) February 25, 2017
I often hear this sort of argument – “We’re not talking about migrants like you”. Oh no, it’s the other sort of migrants, apparently, that are driving up house prices.
Let’s roll the tape on what Abbott actually said:
If we end the “big is best” thinking of the federal Treasury, and scaled back immigration (at least until housing starts and infrastructure have caught up), we can take the pressure off home prices.
As far as I can work out he is calling for a reduction in all immigration to Australia. Now I find arguments that we should restrict immigration from certain parts of the world due to national security concerns unconvincing, but they are, at least, prima facie plausible. The notion that we should restrict immigration because of housing prices is complete rubbish.
Sometimes ad hominems are required and this is one of those times.
Smug fuwkcits like Sinclair who theorise about important matters but refuse to open their eyes and see, in real time, the consequences of their smug preachings are the problem.
Actions elicit reactions and have consequences. Instead of theorizing about immigration, we just need to study what’s happened and is still happening in Europe to see if our theories are valid.
Europe has had open borders for a number of years now, the results are plain to see, the continent is not a very happy one at the moment and is fast heading towards a tragedy.
It doesn’t matter if the xenophobic racist nationalist bigots are causing the problem. It doesn’t matter if the populist plebs are causing the problem. The art of governing is recognizing human nature, good governors could have and should have recognized the foreseeable problems besetting Europe now. This is what’s meant by “losing touch with the people”.
Human nature has not changed in millennia so a backlash against large streams of migrants, legal or illegal, genuine refugee or not is, has always been, and will always be inevitable.
Fuwkcits like Sinclair believe themselves to be superior humans with the wisdom to know how people should live and act in societies and when their ideas and ideals create havoc and hardship, they blame xenophobes, racists and red-neck bigots for the problems. IN FACT FUWKCITS LIKE SINCLAIR ARE THE PROBLEM for ignoring unchanging human nature and proving themselves to be the out of touch elitist azzholes.
End ad hominem.
p.s. A family home is a microcosm of economics. Hey Sinc, why not fill your home with a dozen or two immigrants and watch the riches flow. Mate, you’d be setting a great and unprecedented example for the rest of us to follow. Go on, practice what you preach. Afterall, isn’t Australia our home in a global suburb?
FUWKCIT
I can only assume iampeter is a libertarian parody.
Well played sir.
There is no such thing as a right to migrate to another country. Never has been.
But the government does have the right to restrict people coming in. On the grounds that if we don’t want them, they’re out.
Not complicated!
So I think we have established to our satisfaction that Iampeter fully supports Chancellor Merkel’s policy of letting 2 million people move from Middle Eastern countries into Germany in 2015-16. Because that is what Freedom demands.
What rubbish.
What a croc of frog shit.
An alien to Australia has absolutely no individual rights to just walk in.
The government of Australia governs the area within the borders, not outside the borders.
The population of Australia votes on what the government does and those people, not aliens, finance it.
It is a concept known as a sovereign nation.
Our government is responsible only to and for the rights of the citizens of it’s country.
Without controlled borders, there is no country.
How fucking obvious is it?
To suggest otherwise is to pronounce that Australian rights and laws are available to all people on earth, all, who are also citizens of their own countries and must abide by their laws.
Seeing you would like to override all other sovereign nations laws, in favour of this insanity, how do you think other governments would like it?
Sovereign nations is such a basic excepted wisdom right up there with “the world isn’t flat” that to suggest otherwise you admit to being nothing short of a socialist globalist moron.
Don’t think for a moment that Dot doesn’t completely support Iampeter’s position. He does!
iampeter
#2309040, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm
FMD…just FMD.
No wonder we are stuffed.
Are there any other Merkelian libertarians lurking who might be encouraged to come forward and go the Full Merkel? Don’t be shy now!
Dot is virtually high fiving iampeter.
They are probably organising a barbecue with tofu sausages as we speak.
What a fucking wanker.
Open borders is completely and utterly undemocratic.
It cannot be any other way.
If anyone has the right , from anywhere in the world to just walk in, then logically everybody in the world should be required to vote in the next Australian election and pay taxes to Australia, no matter where they are from.
This globalist crap is so off with the fairies that a group of high flower power hippies from the naïve sixties, would scratch their heads at it.
Struts, they read it in a text book. Never ever question the models.
That’s a refugee policy not an immigration policy.
You are stuffed, because you and many other posters here don’t know the first thing about politics or the ideas that underpin it.
Today’s politics is the left vs the nothing that is Conservatism.
I’m sorry, you asserted that no government has the right to prevent a non-criminal entering their country. On what grounds do you oppose Merkel’s policy of importing 2 million people from the Middle East? Surely not to do so would violate their inalienable rights.
As I said.
This is truly where libertarianism and the left meet.
Blindly following the theory in the face of, and in direct conflict with reality.
Tricksy you are, implying that by denying non-criminals entry means you also don’t support individual rights.
Of course what is deliberately unsaid is that culture, social cohesion, and social trust can go hang because what matters above all is everyone’s right to their Rights, irrespective of where they come from, and what sort of cultural baggage they bring with them.
Iampeter, you haven’t even figured out that politics requires dealing with people yet (possibly because you are autistic). That is actually the first thing about politics.
Yes he’s got you there.
Hard to argue with that stinging rebuttal based on hard evidence and persuasive argument.
and,
ner ner na ner ner…….pokes out tongue
Often they are so complimentary to internationalists, they’re seen as a bootlick competitors.
I doubt such ‘hothouse flowers’ could survive without a strong military – DL is big on private gun ownership, IIRC?
Academia shouldn’t be promoting Ponzi schemes.
This is what Economic ‘Scientists’ should be examining – and making predictions.
Yes, they should be. And it is quite revealing that virtually no economists are even attempting to predict the impact of Merkel’s migration policy, even though about 99% of them supported this policy.
Hey all I did was point out what rights were. Instead of getting an alternative, or a “persuasive argument”, I just got immediately attacked as is always the case here.
Sinc, runs a great center-right blog with awesome headline posts, but the comments section are completely overrun by rude trolls who don’t really know what they are talking about.
I applaud the lack of censorship here but I think the usual crazies have long since driven away any posters that may have had interesting discussions, even if they might strongly disagree with each other, leaving nothing but mindless flame wars that take over almost every thread.
Iampeter would allow every single Somalian to enter Australia so that we don’t become Somalia.
The autism that enables this thinking is very dangerous and probably not treatable with medicine that doesn’t violate his individual rights.
iampeter
#2309070, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:39 pm
So the right to immigrate to any country you chose, is now an inalienable right?
Well yea. “Rights” are the freedom to think and act. That includes immigrating to where you’ve decided to immigrate.
OK what about our rights as citizens to say no, you can’t come in?
This is worth a listen:
No shelter at the showground
Iampeter, the claim that Australia will become another Somalia unless we open the borders to everyone, does not really require an alternative argument.
Why would they spend time and money predicting when they are having money thrown at them from every direction to “model” every crackpot welfare, subsidy and the like to deal with the current consequences.
The way our world works now is perfect for the economics profession as any and all advocacy group throw money at them to “model” all kinds of worthless schemes and they dutifully come back with a model showing just how wonderful such a scheme would be.
Iampeter, I’ll play.
When you refer to criminal activities, are you referring to the Criminal Code of the departure country, the Criminal Code of the receiving country or some ‘inalienable’ Criminal Code?
Remember, it’s legal to stone people to death in some countries, and the perpetrators would not be considered as a criminal.
You might wish to tread lightly here. Don’t mix up your units of measurement.
The Economist: Europe’s new arrivals will probably dent public finances, but not wages
Piss poor analysis.
Well yea. “Rights” are the freedom to think and act. That includes immigrating to where you’ve decided to immigrate.
iampeter, you are confusing natural rights and legal rights.
Residency in a country is a legal right granted by the state apparatus of that country in accordance with their laws and what they deem desirable in regards to immigration.
I’m afraid no-one has the “right” to live anywhere they wish.
Again, everyone who has the job title “economist” should simply be embarrassed to associate with this garbage.
The Green-Left’s paid voteherd.
German real wages growth has been positive since 2014.
FFS dot.
Oh dear. I can see Dotty is trying to argue for Merkelism again!
Great news for Germans. Wage growth, rape and violent crime all heading in the same direction.
As we can see at Trading Economics, real wage growth has declined since Merkel opened the borders –
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/germany/wage-growth
No I am not. Egg’s contention that German wages would fall is simply not true.
There is a much more dire reason why migrants didn’t bring wages down, other than growing German worker productivity – mass unemployment amongst themselves. This has been pointed out a lot by others anyway.
Oh great now Fisk is conflating wages growth and the level of wages as egg contended.
Sad.
Amazing how Libertarian belief in private property rights and that one’s home is one’s castle, doesn’t seem to extend to national borders and a country’s sovereignty.
Bob Carr referred to them in the Senate as “Economic refugees” and “Country shoppers”.
Case closed.
Which is the fundamental function of property rights. That is to EXCLUDE non-owners from owners property and usage thereof. Thus there can be no right to live wherever you want to. This is the core or libertarianism. If you renounce it, you cannot be a libertarian.
Hey dotty, what do you think of Iampeter’s killer argument that Australia will become Somalia if we don’t throw the borders open?
Very compelling, isn’t it?
Where did I say that?
My contention is that Germany’s Social Services budget will be screwed and they will (are?) spirit them out the back door in clandestine fashion into other countries as fast as they can, with some form of ‘encouragement’.
Welcome to the real world.