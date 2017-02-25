Abbott misses the boat

I have an op-ed in the AFR dealing with Tony Abbott’s comments about immigration and housing prices.
~~++~~
Populism is being mainstreamed in Australia. At a book launch former prime minister Tony Abbott set out an aggressive populist agenda for Australia – presumably a second Abbott government. Abolish the renewable energy target, abolish the Human Rights Commission, cut spending, reform the Senate, and cut immigration.
This from a man who couldn’t amend a single section of the Racial Discrimination Act while PM. A man who increased taxes. A man whose government set the current renewable energy target. Good luck with that.
More concerning, however, is the increased antagonism towards immigration. To be sure, there is much to dislike about immigrants. I have loathed migrants ever since I became a citizen myself. They take our jobs, live in our houses, marry our women, deprive our children of jobs, and speak with strange accents. Most immigrants have the temerity to integrate into Australian society and come to think of themselves as being Australian!
Now Tony Abbott wasn’t as crude as that in his call for restricted immigration but many would nod in approval while thinking those, or similar, thoughts. The official line for restricting immigration is to reduce house prices (at least until housing starts pick up). As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.
Abbott accuses the federal Treasury of having a “big is best” mode of thinking. Quite right. Most economists support free trade and have done so since Adam Smith. Economists understand that more trade leads to improvements in our standard of living and greater prosperity. This is the basis for promoting international trade.
What many people don’t seem to realise is that domestic trade is good for prosperity too. We can trade with foreigners across international borders, or we can trade with immigrants right here at home. The case for free trade – an argument Abbott knows well – is also the case for immigration. We are better off when goods and services cross borders and when people cross borders, too.
International trade and immigration are not substitutes, they are compliments.
Arguments in favour of immigration usually emphasise diversity, food choice, and the like. These arguments are true, but trivial. The benefit of immigration comes from the fact that immigrants increase the size of the market.
Immigrants don’t just increase demand for Australian goods and services, they also increase the supply of Australian goods and services. This is especially so given the fact that Australia’s immigrant intake is skewed towards skilled migrants. People who are likely to quickly gain employment, start paying taxes, and making other contributions to Australian life.
A restriction on immigration is a restriction on economic prosperity – much like increased taxation.
If Abbott truly believes that housing starts are lagging population growth he should focus his attention on supply side barriers to entry and not on restricting the demand side of the economy. That means lowering taxation, cutting red tape, cutting green tape, and forcing the states to do so, too.
Sinclair Davidson is a professor of economics at RMIT University, a senior fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, and an academic fellow at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance. He is an immigrant to Australia.
~~++~~
The usual pathetic excuses are being rolled out on social media.
@FinancialReview I don’t think most Aussies have an issue with people who come to Australia legally + accept Australian law and way of life
— Morks Brick (@Bricklesss) February 25, 2017
@FinancialReview
Silly & misleading article
Paragraph nine is the crux
I haven’t heard anyone say “Stop importing skilled migrants”
— Mauler (@HooGraham) February 25, 2017
I often hear this sort of argument – “We’re not talking about migrants like you”. Oh no, it’s the other sort of migrants, apparently, that are driving up house prices.
Let’s roll the tape on what Abbott actually said:
If we end the “big is best” thinking of the federal Treasury, and scaled back immigration (at least until housing starts and infrastructure have caught up), we can take the pressure off home prices.
As far as I can work out he is calling for a reduction in all immigration to Australia. Now I find arguments that we should restrict immigration from certain parts of the world due to national security concerns unconvincing, but they are, at least, prima facie plausible. The notion that we should restrict immigration because of housing prices is complete rubbish.
Struth.
Incoherent rambling responses like yours are like a child budding into a conversation among adults.
You. Don’t. Know. What. You’re. Talking. About.
A government protecting individual rights is “insane and unworkable”? K.
You realize when we implement your border policies and those that don’t understand Western civilization have to be deported, people like you will be the first to go?
I will personally pull the lever on the deportation catapult and send you flying to one of the many “homogeneous” countries with the kind of border policies you support, like North Korea or Cuba, where you can feel more “safe”.
Here is prominent IPA “libertarian” Chris Berg on the need to destroy countries –
That is exactly what Iampeter believes. We must destroy law and order to protect freedom!
“Hey guys, we completely agree!”
I can’t believe this is a topic still. They would be more relevant debating the return of 8-track players.
Autism is the only explanation.
Only individuals are sovereign. States enjoy sovereignty by protecting the sovereignty – the individual rights of their citizens. States that violate the rights of their citizens cannot be considered sovereign and are just illegitimate criminal governments.
The definition of “sovereignty” that you are using is one that we did away with along with rule by Kings, Queens and other totalitarians.
The whole function of legitimate government – everything Western civilization is about – is protecting the sovereign individual.
Some questions to iampeter:
Do you believe Australia possesses a unique culture? Y/N
If so, do you believe the Australian culture matters? Y/N
If so, do you believe that the Australian culture should be protected? Y/N
If so, how would you go about protecting the Australian culture whilst allowing anyone who wished to immigrate to Australia to do so?
But this has never been true in any Western country, even the United States. Government functions have always and everywhere exceeded the function of simply protecting individuals.
Actually IT, people tried to seastead an Atoll in the Pacific, until socialist loon Malcolm Fraser joined with the tinpot kingdom of Tonga to stop it, even though they had no right to do so.
It is only irrelevant if you think the government should be able to steal your shit at will like the Mafia.
Some of the undeniable economic benefits of open borders:
+ More retail spending through a Keynesian style increase in welfare payments. ✅
+ More government programs and support services to assist recent arrivals. Means more jobs for public servants. ✅
+ More Public debt to fund such services = greater deficit, higher taxes.✅
+ More crime and criminals due to failed assimilation (and as a side benefit of welfare dependency).✅
+ More terrorism and terrorist attacks. Results in increased police numbers and powers and freedom of speech banned (to prevent provocation leading to attacks).✅
+ Eventual civil unrest and the rise of extremist parties with bizarre protectionist policies who hate immigrants holding the balance of power at the expense of the liberals.✅
Awful!
The growth of the state under an open borders ideology is just awful.
Sadly.
I’m sorry, I wasn’t aware that any western government had done away with the concept of state sovereignty over land.
This is the problem with the libertarian movement as a whole – it has become completely dogmatic and ahistorical.
Fisk is right. As much as I believe in individual sovereignty, it isn’t the way things are.
That is very generous IT.
Also, I’m loving this idea that Kings and Queens are/were “totalitarians”! Iampeter has literally read no history dating prior to the 1990s.
I would not be surprised at all if the open borders movement was being bankrolled by foreign governments such as Saudi Arabia.
Waterworld isn’t just a movie. It’s a how-to manual.
You might want stop reading the nonsense on alt right websites. They weren’t all good eggs like Alfred and Edward III. You might want to live in Tsarist Russia…but the rest of us? Not so much,
Richard II ruled like Hitler. Literally. He had his own private army, put himself as a Caesaropapist before it even exist and was so bad the nobles rebelled twice and the peasants nearly overthrew him as a petulant teenager.
All the Tudors outside of Henry VIII put scores of people to death for “heresy”.
Kings got where they were through violence. People like Charlemagne deserve no glorification. They were just mini Saddams with less technology.
I wouldn’t be surprised if you were bankrolled by Iran!
Sure:
Do you believe Australia possesses a unique culture? Y
If so, do you believe the Australian culture matters? Y
If so, do you believe that the Australian culture should be protected? Y
If so, how would you go about protecting the Australian culture whilst allowing anyone who wished to immigrate to Australia to do so? Restrict government to protecting individual rights by maintaining the army, the police and the armed forces and NOTHING else.
Without the welfare and regulatory state we will get no freeloaders, criminals will be stopped by a properly managed border, immigrants who support individual rights will flow along with investment and business from overseas and integrate into our individualistic culture, etc. etc. Wealth and prosperity will explode.
Basically the entire story of America prior to the 20st Century and the rise of big government.
It certainly is you space cadet.
A government protecting IT’S CITIZENS individual rights is not unworkable.
Your theory is totally fucking insane and unworkable if you think a democratically elected government of a nation has any rights or responsibilities to decide on anything or anyone, outside it’s borders, as it’s responsibilities are to only those within it’s jurisdiction who empower it on their behalf.
REPRESENTATIVE government.
If we decide we don’t want people in this country who hate us, or we don’t want to take anyone at all, it is our right to make our government enforce the border to keep them out.
They have absolutely no right to step one foot on our soil, without our permission.
What don’t you get, dipstick?
So how would you – in a hundred words or less – get rid of the welfare and regulatory state?
Cool.
Get rid of the welfare and regulatory state and then get back to us.
No, no, the concept of sovereignty was from the outset associated with the extent of state authority within its territorial jurisdiction. Secondly, foreigners are not citizens of the state they wish to enter so the state can justly prevent them from entering with breaching their rights.
I didn’t provide a definition, or one that is the province of kings, totalitarians, or whatever.
No, no, the function of a government is to preserve a settled way of communal life among its inhabitants, which of course means that a state can legitimately prevent the entry of people whose culture is inimical to it.
Lastly, I note with interest that you are not defending your error re criminals which given your position you believe we are duty bound to accept as immigrants.
This is where libertarians fuck it up every single time.
America worked because for the most part the immigrants were European Christians. Culturally they fit in.
Now imagine what America would be like if every immigrant since the Declaration of Independence had been Muslim.
Terrible analogy, goods and services simply do not enter our borders under the own free will, they are ‘invited’ by people already here.
Pretty simple. Repeal 4/5ths of the laws of the land as the Whigs did in England.
If you take away occupational licensing and wage regulation, you have done most of the heavy lifting. The rest comes out of exchanging asset sales to pay out one off bequests in exchange for ending welfare.
If your response is “not enough detail”, widen your reading. If you think it can’t be done politically, you might as well give up.
I can’t believe Iampeter is unaware of this. Property rights evolved out of the feudal system where all land was nominally in the King’s name. This is very basic history.
Oh, so we can discriminate against immigrants that do not support our individualistic culture! Funny, earlier you were saying that such discrimination on the grounds of belief was unjust.
It still is, and rather NOT nominally as time progresses.
This is theory (which I’m sympathetic to), not fact. Furthermore, in the nation state, regulation of borders is a legitimate public good. For our island home, border control is an essential element of continental defence. We have not only a right, but a responsibility to protect the commonwealth in the interests of citizens and to prevent plunder by aliens.
Despite what Fisk would have you believe, there is no compulsion to open borders for libertarians. There are however, people who call themselves libertarians who vigorously promote open borders. That is their right, but to avoid justified claims of hypocrisy they ought to be billeting in their own home at least one of Allah’s finest at any given time.