Open Forum: February 25, 2017

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307636, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:03 am

    New fred already?

  6. Huck
    #2307637, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:03 am

    God no!
    That was m0ntyesque wrongology.

  7. Zyconoclast
    #2307638, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Huck
    You were first to say first.

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #2307640, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Gold Coast Highway is lunatics asylum

  10. Riccardo Bosi
    #2307642, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:09 am

    m0nty #2307255, posted on February 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Well, I did think of asking for $20,000 like that original bloke. But that would probably be a bit too much. Let’s see what Ricky says, then we’ll talk.

    M0nty, you have identified several impediments to your accepting my offer:
    1. Travel time to Malmo
    2. Not working for free
    3. Not available until October
    4. Too much work and not enough time for holidaying
    5. Jetlag
    6. Time away from family and professionalism without pay
    7. Cost of uploads

    Let’s focus on payment first.
    You have seen the deliverables, could you please propose a counter offer.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #2307643, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2307475, posted on February 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm
    Everyone laughed at Shane Warne taking a suitcase full of baked beans on his India tour

    Correction.
    He took a suitcase full of cans of baked beans.
    That is an important difference.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307646, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Well, I did think of asking for $20,000 like that original bloke. But that would probably be a bit too much. Let’s see what Ricky says, then we’ll talk.

    My blood pressure has been rising through the afternoon. It is now fueled by several good single malts. A former officer in some of the more elite units of the Australian Army, a former holder of the Queens Commission is entitled to a little more respect from a poltroon like monty then “Ricky.”

  14. Rabz
    #2307648, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Just on the m0nty/Malmö extravaganza – he’s a daddy of two young kiddies, FFS.

    I would not recommend that he be in any hurry any time soon to head off to some freezing third world hellhole to get his bonce violently separated from the rest of his personage, especially while being filmed for the edification of a global audience.

    Even he does not deserve that.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307649, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I would not recommend that he be in any hurry any time soon to head off to some freezing third world hellhole to get his bonce violently separated from the rest of his personage, especially while being filmed for the edification of a global audience.

    With all due respect, Squire, he shouldn’t have opened his mouth in the first place, then, should he?

  16. m0nty
    #2307650, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Ricky:
    – #3 is not negotiable at the price you’re likely willing to pay, since I make much more money working at home;
    – #7 is tricky and will probably mean many hours per night sitting next to an internet connection babysitting the uploads (unless Dropbox or similar is used on location for raw files instead of uploading converted footage to YouTube);
    – I can deal with the others (I have a camera and tripod etc already) apart from the pay issue.

    Given the expenses are going to be about $4,000 to start with, I think I would need an overall budget of $10,000. I am sure you would see that as a bargain as it is half of what that other bloke wants, with my travel expenses being higher.

  17. Rabz
    #2307652, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

    ZK2A – I’ll defer to the grate man himself, as he’s obviously around.

  19. Riccardo Bosi
    #2307654, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    M0nty, how much do you want to be paid do it within the next month?

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307655, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

    m0nty
    #2304140, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:37 pm
    Hey USSR, can you spot me a couple of grand for a trip to Sweden? I hear your man at Infowars is a bit skint and is not following up on his promise to fund journalists to experience the terrors of living in Sweden first hand. Surely you’ve got a bit of coin to back up your boy.

    Just to remind everyone of where this all started. Kindly note the figure of two thousand dollars.

  21. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2307656, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I had a smartarse comment re Shane Warne’s baked beans ready, but I am much more interested in M0nty’s contract negotiations.

    Shucking and jiving seems to have hit a new level.

  22. m0nty
    #2307657, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I would not recommend that he be in any hurry any time soon to head off to some freezing third world hellhole to get his bonce violently separated from the rest of his personage, especially while being filmed for the edification of a global audience.

    I had a look at the temperatures, they are not that much different to Melbourne in the winter. High in the low teens, low of five or thereabouts. Perfectly manageable.

  23. m0nty
    #2307658, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:42 am

    M0nty, how much do you want to be paid do it within the next month?

    I have a five-week-old baby, I am not leaving my wife to deal with two kids under 3 alone in the first 12 weeks of a new baby.

  25. The Beer Whisperer
    #2307660, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Just to remind everyone of where this all started. Kindly note the figure of two thousand dollars.

    Rake!

    Even when he back-pedals he steps on rakes!

    #stillwinning

  26. m0nty
    #2307661, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

    October, like I said. I am free from October to mid January, outside AFL season.

  27. The Beer Whisperer
    #2307662, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Muttley, there’s plenty of good, conservative parents here. Stop back-pedalling and stick to your word. Or were you just bullshitting?

  28. Philippa Martyr
    #2307663, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:49 am

    No one is fooled, mOnty.

    You have bitten off more than you can chew.

    Apologise and de-escalate, and if you give up the Cat for Lent, pretty much everyone will have forgotten this by Easter.

  29. Riccardo Bosi
    #2307664, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:49 am

    – #3 is not negotiable at the price you’re likely willing to pay, since I make much more money working at home;

    How much do you need to do it before October?

  30. Philippa Martyr
    #2307665, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Except me.

    I never forget.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307666, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:50 am

    m0nty
    #2304140, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:37 pm
    Hey USSR, can you spot me a couple of grand for a trip to Sweden? I hear your man at Infowars is a bit skint and is not following up on his promise to fund journalists to experience the terrors of living in Sweden first hand. Surely you’ve got a bit of coin to back up your boy.

    Very touching, monty. So, from the time you posted the original request, you have acquired this new found concern for Mrs monty and the little montys. Very touching, indeed.

  33. m0nty
    #2307668, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Philippa, two grand from USSR was for a holiday. Ricky wants me to work. Big difference.

  34. Baldrick
    #2307669, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:55 am

    TODAY:

    m0nty
    #2307650, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:24 am
    Given the expenses are going to be about $4,000 to start with, I think I would need an overall budget of $10,000.

    TUESDAY:

    m0nty
    #2304140, posted on February 21, 2017 at 11:37 pm
    Hey USSR, can you spot me a couple of grand for a trip to Sweden?

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307670, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:55 am

    How much do you need to do it before October?

    Ricardo, I shall assign you plenipotentiary powers in these negotiations. When monty gets back with a serious offer, not a joke, I’ll be in touch to discuss my contribution.

  36. DrBeauGan
    #2307671, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    I would not recommend that he be in any hurry any time soon to head off to some freezing third world hellhole to get his bonce violently separated from the rest of his personage, especially while being filmed for the edification of a global audience.

    Even he does not deserve that.

    Oh I dunno. I think having his head chopped off would improve m0nty no end. Nothing for the rakes to hit.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307673, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:01 am

    m0nty
    #2307650, posted on February 25, 2017 at 12:24 am
    Given the expenses are going to be about $4,000 to start with, I think I would need an overall budget of $10,000.

    It’s a terrible thing to see a man (?) so far out of his depth, and clinging so desperately at any rake that may save him.

  38. m0nty
    #2307675, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Had a lot of experience negotiating media contracts, have you Zulu? More experience than you have of digging latrines?

  39. egg_
    #2307676, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:04 am

    No one is fooled, mOnty.

    Sad.

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307677, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Had a lot of experience negotiating media contracts, have you Zulu? More experience than you have of digging latrines?

    Kick and bite as much as you like, monty – you started this one, and I can’t help it if you find yourself out of your depth.

  41. notafan
    #2307678, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Why would you employ a biased lefty journo like Monty?

    To teach him a life lesson?

    It won’t make any difference, he’ll just blame the white patriachy.

    Plus there is a language barrier.

    Filming in the migrant areas in Malmo is actually dangerous. Emergency services no go as well.

    Gunner wants to do it, he has his biass but I think at least do an honest job.

  42. m0nty
    #2307680, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Gunner would get his head kicked in by the Swedish blokes for cracking onto their girls.

    Hmm, now that might be worth filming. If he tags along, we should set aside an evening for him to try his luck at a nightclub. Footage!

  43. notafan
    #2307681, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Monty telling porkies about his ‘holiday’

    You were ribbing srr about Paul Joseph Watson’s offer to fund (a) journalist to visit the ‘crime ridden migrant areas of Malmo’

    You started the holidaye after Riccardo made his offer.

  44. Riccardo Bosi
    #2307682, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:12 am

    So to clarify, you can start after 15 Apr for $20K

  46. C.L.
    #2307684, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Wow. Democrats physically remove Vietnamese-born boat refugee senator from the chamber for criticising the late communist traitor, Tom Hayden.

    Round-up of this despicable act here.

    Do I have to sarcastically ask if this will create a feminist outcry?

  47. m0nty
    #2307685, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:14 am

    nota, there is a large difference between a trip with no strings attached and the stringent set of working conditions Ricky wants.

  48. notafan
    #2307686, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Doubt there are nightclubs in ‘ crime ridden migrant areas of Malmo’ and to date the Swedes have a pretty poor record of looking after ‘their’ girls.

  49. BorisG
    #2307687, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:15 am

    So to clarify, you can start after 15 Apr for $20K

    It seems Ricardo has a bit of spare cash to blow.

  50. notafan
    #2307688, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I’m pretty sure Watson’s offer had ‘strings attached’

  51. m0nty
    #2307689, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:16 am

    So to clarify, you can start after 15 Apr for $20K

    Would have to clear it with the wife who is asleep, but that is roughly accurate if I can only miss one weekend.

  52. notafan
    #2307690, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:19 am

    You looked up airfares and had no idea even where Malmo was in conjunction to Copenhagen as you whined about 33 to 40 hour travel times.

    Looked like, at that stage? $4000 was enough for you to check airline timetables.

  53. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307691, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    It seems Ricardo has a bit of spare cash to blow.

    It’s not a question of anybody blowing anything, it’s a question of someone being told to put up or shut up.

  54. BorisG
    #2307692, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Indeed, Malmo is a short train ride from Copenhagen via a beautiful Øresund Bridge .

  55. BorisG
    #2307693, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

    it’s a question of someone being told to put up or shut up.

    well that may be Riccardo.

  56. m0nty
    #2307694, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:24 am

    It’s not a question of anybody blowing anything

    Really, Zulu? Are you backing out so quickly? You said you would pitch in too IIRC. Don’t disappoint me now.

  57. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307695, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:28 am

    well that may be Riccardo.

    You really do have no fvcking idea, do you. Monty opened his mouth about a $2,000 trip to Sweden. He’s escalated to $4,000, and now he’s raising the stakes through $10,000 to $20,000. Monty’s completely out of his depth, and clutching at rakes to save himself.

  58. squawkbox
    #2307697, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Monty will be chatting with jihadis vibrant and diverse new Swedes roughly the same time Lizzie and Johanna form a sewing circle. In fact, he’ll probably make that his next condition.

  59. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307698, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Really, Zulu? Are you backing out so quickly? You said you would pitch in too IIRC. Don’t disappoint me now.

    I’ve no intention of backing out of anything, monty. Never this side of Hell.

  60. m0nty
    #2307699, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Excellent. I can already taste that bracing breeze off the North Sea.

  61. notafan
    #2307700, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Malmo is on Öreund, not the North Sea.

  64. Huck
    #2307706, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:55 am

    What chance Ricardo had to ask his wife permission before offering m0nty the money?
    I reckon m0nty should preface every question to a rapefugee with the disclosure that he had to ask his wife’s permission to be there.

  65. m0nty
    #2307708, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Huck, do you understand the concept of marriage?

  66. notafan
    #2307709, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Keith Ellison calling for Trump’s Impeachment

    The man is ‘literally’ a terrorism booster.


    16 Feb article at ME Forum on Keith Ellison

  67. Huck
    #2307711, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Weak as piss m0nty. You opened your trap and you’ve been called out. Now you’re hiding behind skirts, the last refuge of the true coward.

  69. m0nty
    #2307715, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Obviously you don’t have much idea about marriage or fatherhood, Huck.

  70. notafan
    #2307716, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:08 am

    I just adore ‘anti zionists’

    Utterly despicable.


    Hands up who isn’t ‘literally’ Hitler

  71. Ubique
    #2307719, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:15 am

    With a bit of luck Monty might be molested by a randy Julian Assange visiting Sweden to assist the local constabulary with their enquiries.

  72. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2307720, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Obviously you don’t have much idea about marriage or fatherhood, Huck.

    Monty, would you care to cast the light of your countenance on those of us, who were married, serving in the A. D.F., and digging latrines, all at the same time? When you’re ready, if you don’t mind?

  73. Huck
    #2307721, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Maybe you should’ve considered those things before you opened your wordhole.

  74. classical_hero
    #2307739, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:51 am

    mOnty, you’re full of it. You knew the offer PJW made and you tried to get one up only to step on a rake. Now like the slime you are, you are trying to wriggle your way out. Two grand is what you offered srr.

  75. classical_hero
    #2307740, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:52 am

    Poor Renshaw, he’s got the runs even before a ball was bowled.

  76. dover_beach
    #2307749, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Maybe you should’ve considered those things before you opened your wordhole.

    Exactly, but he couldn’t help it and once his bluff was called, he hid behind the marriage and family. LOL.

