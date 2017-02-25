Liberty Quote
Of all the expedients employed by the democratic state to require or justify over-expansion of government, the exaggeration of risk has been used to inflate the use of national ‘social’ insurance.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Open Forum: February 25, 2017
Open Forum: February 25, 2017
Okey, doke, okey doke …
Dear Future Husband
Meghan Trainor
Lyrics
Dear future husband
Here’s a few things
You’ll need to know if you wanna be
My one and only all my life
Take me on a date
I deserve a break
And don’t forget the flowers every anniversary
‘Cause if you’ll treat me right
I’ll be the perfect wife
Buying groceries
Buy-buying what you need
You got that 9 to 5
But, baby, so do I
So don’t be thinking I’ll be home and baking apple pies
I never learned to cook
But I can write a hook
Sing along with me
Sing-sing along with me (Hey)
You gotta know how to treat me like a lady
Even when I’m acting crazy
Tell me everything’s alright
Dear future husband
Here’s a few things you’ll need to know if you want to be
My one and only all my life
Dear future husband
If you wanna get that special lovin’
Tell me I’m beautiful each and every night
After every fight
Just apologize
And maybe then I’ll let you try and rock my body right
Even if I was wrong
You know I’m never wrong
Why disagree?
Why, why disagree?
You gotta know how to treat me like a lady
Even when I’m acting crazy
Tell me everything’s alright
Dear future husband
Here’s a few things
You’ll need to know if you want to be
My one and only all my life (Hey, baby)
Dear future husband
Make time for me
Don’t leave me lonely
And know we’ll never see your family more than mine
I’ll be sleeping on the left side of the bed (Hey)
Open doors for me and you might get some kisses
Don’t have a dirty mind
Just be a classy guy
Buy me a ring
Buy-buy me a ring, babe
You gotta know how to treat me like a lady
Even when I’m acting crazy
Tell me everything’s alright
Dear future husband
Here’s a few things
You’ll need to know if you want to be
My one and only all my life
Dear future husband
If you wanna get that special loving
Tell me I’m beautiful each and every night
Future husband, better love me right
Hi!
First?
New fred already?
God no!
That was m0ntyesque wrongology.
Huck
You were first to say first.
Gold Coast Highway is lunatics asylum
woo, all new!
m0nty #2307255, posted on February 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm
M0nty, you have identified several impediments to your accepting my offer:
1. Travel time to Malmo
2. Not working for free
3. Not available until October
4. Too much work and not enough time for holidaying
5. Jetlag
6. Time away from family and professionalism without pay
7. Cost of uploads
Let’s focus on payment first.
You have seen the deliverables, could you please propose a counter offer.
Correction.
He took a suitcase full of cans of baked beans.
That is an important difference.
My blood pressure has been rising through the afternoon. It is now fueled by several good single malts. A former officer in some of the more elite units of the Australian Army, a former holder of the Queens Commission is entitled to a little more respect from a poltroon like monty then “Ricky.”
XIII!
Just on the m0nty/Malmö extravaganza – he’s a daddy of two young kiddies, FFS.
I would not recommend that he be in any hurry any time soon to head off to some freezing third world hellhole to get his bonce violently separated from the rest of his personage, especially while being filmed for the edification of a global audience.
Even he does not deserve that.
With all due respect, Squire, he shouldn’t have opened his mouth in the first place, then, should he?
Ricky:
– #3 is not negotiable at the price you’re likely willing to pay, since I make much more money working at home;
– #7 is tricky and will probably mean many hours per night sitting next to an internet connection babysitting the uploads (unless Dropbox or similar is used on location for raw files instead of uploading converted footage to YouTube);
– I can deal with the others (I have a camera and tripod etc already) apart from the pay issue.
Given the expenses are going to be about $4,000 to start with, I think I would need an overall budget of $10,000. I am sure you would see that as a bargain as it is half of what that other bloke wants, with my travel expenses being higher.
ZK2A – I’ll defer to the grate man himself, as he’s obviously around.
So it is February again.
M0nty, how much do you want to be paid do it within the next month?
Just to remind everyone of where this all started. Kindly note the figure of two thousand dollars.
I had a smartarse comment re Shane Warne’s baked beans ready, but I am much more interested in M0nty’s contract negotiations.
Shucking and jiving seems to have hit a new level.
I had a look at the temperatures, they are not that much different to Melbourne in the winter. High in the low teens, low of five or thereabouts. Perfectly manageable.
I have a five-week-old baby, I am not leaving my wife to deal with two kids under 3 alone in the first 12 weeks of a new baby.
How soon can you do the job?
Rake!
Even when he back-pedals he steps on rakes!
#stillwinning
October, like I said. I am free from October to mid January, outside AFL season.
Muttley, there’s plenty of good, conservative parents here. Stop back-pedalling and stick to your word. Or were you just bullshitting?
No one is fooled, mOnty.
You have bitten off more than you can chew.
Apologise and de-escalate, and if you give up the Cat for Lent, pretty much everyone will have forgotten this by Easter.
How much do you need to do it before October?
Except me.
I never forget.
Very touching, monty. So, from the time you posted the original request, you have acquired this new found concern for Mrs monty and the little montys. Very touching, indeed.
Twenty grand, Ricky.
Philippa, two grand from USSR was for a holiday. Ricky wants me to work. Big difference.
TODAY:
TUESDAY:
Ricardo, I shall assign you plenipotentiary powers in these negotiations. When monty gets back with a serious offer, not a joke, I’ll be in touch to discuss my contribution.
Oh I dunno. I think having his head chopped off would improve m0nty no end. Nothing for the rakes to hit.
It’s a terrible thing to see a man (?) so far out of his depth, and clinging so desperately at any rake that may save him.
Had a lot of experience negotiating media contracts, have you Zulu? More experience than you have of digging latrines?
Sad.
Kick and bite as much as you like, monty – you started this one, and I can’t help it if you find yourself out of your depth.
Why would you employ a biased lefty journo like Monty?
To teach him a life lesson?
It won’t make any difference, he’ll just blame the white patriachy.
Plus there is a language barrier.
Filming in the migrant areas in Malmo is actually dangerous. Emergency services no go as well.
Gunner wants to do it, he has his biass but I think at least do an honest job.
Gunner would get his head kicked in by the Swedish blokes for cracking onto their girls.
Hmm, now that might be worth filming. If he tags along, we should set aside an evening for him to try his luck at a nightclub. Footage!
Monty telling porkies about his ‘holiday’
You were ribbing srr about Paul Joseph Watson’s offer to fund (a) journalist to visit the ‘crime ridden migrant areas of Malmo’
You started the holidaye after Riccardo made his offer.
So to clarify, you can start after 15 Apr for $20K
Holiday meme
Wow. Democrats physically remove Vietnamese-born boat refugee senator from the chamber for criticising the late communist traitor, Tom Hayden.
Round-up of this despicable act here.
Do I have to sarcastically ask if this will create a feminist outcry?
nota, there is a large difference between a trip with no strings attached and the stringent set of working conditions Ricky wants.
Doubt there are nightclubs in ‘ crime ridden migrant areas of Malmo’ and to date the Swedes have a pretty poor record of looking after ‘their’ girls.
It seems Ricardo has a bit of spare cash to blow.
I’m pretty sure Watson’s offer had ‘strings attached’
Would have to clear it with the wife who is asleep, but that is roughly accurate if I can only miss one weekend.