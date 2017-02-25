Liberty Quote
The proper functions of a government fall into three broad categories, all of them involving the issues of physical force and the protection of men’s rights: the police, to protect men from criminals—the armed services, to protect men from foreign invaders—the law courts, to settle disputes among men according to objective laws.— Ayn Rand
Open Forum: February 25, 2017
322 Responses to Open Forum: February 25, 2017
Currency Lad misses the point.
Trigglypuff isn’t going to listen to Sowell. Milo is like the antidote to that sort of special snowflake stuff.
Milo can hold his own in an adult debate or discussion, watch the Rubin report or some older UK television stuff he’s done.
Sure, he’s not David Starkey or Dennis Prager, but neither are most of us.
He’s only young too. Milt was an old man before he was giving Donahue and Michael Moore free lessons.
Rabz my comment on the old thread was banal. Stating the obvious. That is a crime particularly on the Cat and it should be. However the quality of commentary on the Cat hasn’t been that great in the last few months. Deadman no longer posts here, nor Goatjam, nor others. Perhaps they are dead but it’s a pity.
Lizzie I should have said the paradigm was for me to employ. Nevertheless one doesn’t have to be a religious person or a saint to be civil in argument. Otherwise we’re no better than ‘them’ Maybe anonymity allows the Hyde part its fullest expression, but IMHO the Cat has become degraded to exchanging insults rather than ideas. Catallaxy’s raison d’être is to turn enemies into friends through reasoned argument. As far as you are concerned, there has been much unedifying nastiness but reverting to the old battler that you had to be just reinforces peoples’ prejudices.
So there are some crazy panhandlers on this blog. Real sidewalk wierdoes. Keep walking.
What I tried to say and evidently failed to do was that some people on the Cat are either mentally ill or demonically oppressed (not Stimpy) and so pelting them with rotten tomatoes doesn’t accomplish anything save tie up the Cat. I’m not asking for anyone to be shut down or exposing identities or making trouble for people at work as some alleged libertarians have done here.
Just trying albeit clumsily to point people back to the Cat’s stated principles for having this blog.
What on earth are they doing here – how is it ‘Christian’ to settle them in a country where they can barely function?
Cloward-Piven
Wow, anyone who wants to see spittle-flecked Trump Derangement Syndrome in action should watch the link from MSNBC that Di posted at 8.14 am. It’s epic. They claim that Steve Bannon is Satan because he doesn’t wear a tie!
In other Too Stupid To Survive news from NSW, the mooted expansion of a coal mine in the Hunter has been knocked back for the fourth time because of “environmental concerns.”
According to its website, the PAC is a quango which the Minister has handed over his/her powers to. This avoids the awkward issue of Ministers having to take responsibility for decisions in the portfolio.
What is “ordered liberty”? Honest question.
If flagrantly gay men can’t advance the cause of liberty in a Traditional (read Christian) setting, why didn’t she just say that? It looks like she dressed up a sow’s ear to look like a silk purse.
Brittany Pettibone[email protected] 2h2 hours ago
Man: Trump is a danger to the Constitution and the American people.
Reporter: Care to explain why?
Man: I’m good.
😆
🙂 WINNING! I’m Lovin’ It! 🙂
… funny thought … is JC trying to hide m0nty in a fat suit?
Is that m0nty-esque dickwad, The Real m0nty? 😯
Not to belittle the saintliness of Dover and Bruce, but I can’t understand why civil and polite discourse can’t flow today just as much as it did in the past.
Debate can be fierce without being rude or abusive. Has there been some evolutionary shift in people genes that makes them unable to use a little self control and courtesy?
We are all free to be crass and uncivil, but why would we want to create (or live in) such a culture?
“You are mistaken, Mr. Darcy, if you suppose that the mode of your declaration affected me in any other way, than as it spared the concern which I might have felt in refusing you, had you behaved in a more gentlemanlike manner.” (Elizabeth Bennett)”
And thanks, Dover, for having a ‘go’ at that. It was completely opaque to me.
Calli nails it.
Note: ‘…in an ever-shrinking, highly ideological milieu of tolerance.’ But also ‘We have evolved from a country where it was impossible to speak a foreign language on the bus or train without being told off by some busybody’.
I cancelled my subscription to The Australian last year because it had increasing space devoted to this rubbish. Also, I grew up in that ‘a country’ and, back then, never heard anyone being told off for speaking a foreign language: back then (as opposed to now), people very, very rarely told other people off in public. It just was not done.
…except when Islamic types engage in terrorist acts, in Australia and elsewhere.
And then there is this:
They ‘have very large families’. How did that happen? By magic? One morning they work up and discovered a ‘very large’ family in the other room?
And they ‘don’t speak English well’ and ‘cannot read properly’. Why migrate to an English speaking country and then not learn the language?
People may accuse me of mocking the less fortunate but many people migrate here and make great efforts to learn the language and the customs of Australia. Learning another language is not, for many, easy but many try. Some deliberately do not.
Well why the heck didn’t she just say that in the first place?! Talk about a word salad!
This is complex. After all, this is the same church that prayed for decades for the destruction of Communism in Russia. So there is fight in the old girl when she wants to.
So long as Christians are satisfied with the holy ‘merit’ of the eternal that they will receive as having turned the other cheek and died for their beliefs, they will get exactly what they wish for.
I take it as meaning liberty that can survive more than three generations.
The ABC wonders why business investment in Australia, especially in mining, is lagging. It’s a mystery.
I know a lady whose English is not good but works hard and is ‘intolerant’ of the ‘new migrants’ who want only welfare.
I actually doubt a lot of this.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Languages_of_Morocco
Egypt was a British colony too – every Egyptian immigrant I have met has had a good grasp of English.
It was perfectly clear that he was referring to B Shaw, Denise – and your comment on the old Forum did not need the above revision to garner his acceptance – it was fine as you first penned it.
I read books for the enjoyment of the story they tell – not for any hidden or imagined meanings other people might suggest they contain. If they are a good read and I can follow the plot, then for me they are worth the time. Watership Down I read only once 20 years or more ago when the film came out and the Bright Eyes song was popular – and enjoyed it very much. The same goes for Lord of the Rings, which I read and enjoyed once, but only after seeing the first of the LotR films. But, I found Stephen Donaldson’s Chronicles of Thomas Covenant trilogy un-put-down-able and have read it three times, and have also read the additional chapters that were initially edited out – but I have never read anything else written by Donaldson.
Ya gotta laugh.
See JoNova
Guy kills his step daughter by standing on her.
Turns out he was using cannabis a lot at the time to help him cope with stress.
Forensic psychiatrist tells the court that the guy “was currently in remission for severe cannabis use disorder.”
WTF does that even mean?
‘Severe cannabis use disorder’??
HE IS A DRUG ADDICT. It’s not cancer.
I may be a poor to chickenshit Christian but this question is one Islamofascist behaviour forced on us.
I hope I will die before becoming one of them. And if I chickenshit and convert they better kill me anyway, because I will try to end their seed from the earth afterward.
Having already suffered forced conversion as a 6-year-old (who didn’t even know the names of the football teams involved), I have no interest in joining another loser cult.
There is a world of difference between dying for your beliefs and killing for them.
You’re right again, Dot. She’ll listen to Milo, though.
I notice The Women demanding “civility” at the cat again.
Why?
Why even come here, let alone stay, when they all knew from the get go that this isn’t a women’s knitting circle, but where real men, and other real people, could come to fearlessly sort serious shit?
The same bloody reason they’ve done it in everywhere else.
Oh, and I did say this would happen, when they first arrived and were so graciously welcomed and ‘husbanded’, white knighted by the few good men here.
It’s always when women take over and demand “civility” from the men, that the gates are opened to the head loppers and baby butchers … and the filthy whoring liars simply cry out, “More Civility!”
Men seriously have to stop bowing to The Ladies, at least until they’ve driven out and destroyed all the monsters … especially the female monsters committed to destroying The Children of Men.
Oh, and remember what the churchians and other imperfect Christians have such a consistent habit of forgetting – if you could ‘love people better‘, He wouldn’t have to return with a sword, and an army.
Islam seems to be more saving face…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/may/16/dubai-sex-tourism-prostitution
Thank you Denise, for reminding me of poor ol’ Goatjam. I hope he is still with us. He had previously made some references to being in poor health. I used to enjoy his little suburban vignettes about his old man and the latter’s love of channel Ten news, preferably enjoyed at ear splitting volume.
Ah yes, it’s not as if homosexuality was prevalent in ancient Greece. Christianists all agree, liberty means heterosexuality! Specifically, liberty means women stay home to have children while the men work, as CL has been saying recently. Traditional gender roles are the only true form of freedom!
Good luck with that.
More about saving face…
In regard to that ridiculous article which I tried to put up earlier but couldn’t because the site has spat it’s dummy, Un-Christian response by Lambie, Hirsi Ali will alienate Muslims, Angela Shanahan The Australian February 25, 2017, the article attempts to be reasonable about islam. The fallacy of being reasonable about a profoundly unreasonable ideology is never noticed by the media and because of this elementary mistakes are made:
Australia is not a secular society because it’s pluralist. A pluralist society can only be secular. Australia IS a secular society; S.116 establishes that.
We have to respect a person’s choice of faith. Another person’s CHOICE of faith does not have to be respected; what should be supported is the right to choose a faith or no faith. Islam fundamentally opposes that.
Sharia is not a threat to the West. Sharia is an existential threat to the West; only a fool would say otherwise; islam only has 2 purposes: conquer the infidel and keep muslims under control.
Aayan Hirsi is not a brave person and is an atheist. Aayan Hirsi Aly is one of the bravest people on the planet, under a permanent fatwah for her support of Western principles; she remains committed to changing islam which if not achieved will leave the only other alternative of complete war with islam; the insult in this piece towards her is disgusting.
The media really are hopeless; they become even more insidious when they try to be reasonable.
John Constantine @ 9.11 a.m.
Love it. When I finally get the time to write my Catictionary post (a dictionary for the unique words and phrases we use here at The Cat, and which I would like to see cross over into the wider lexicon, because our first task is to reclaim our language), I have no doubt that you will make some valuable contributions.
Maybe this has something to do with it.
Mike Nahan ‘agreed on Rio, BHP levy’: Brendon Grylls (today)
If the miners are to be raped even by the LNP who would ever invest in anything in the industry?
The Libs have a total death wish and the Nats are following them down the rabbithole.
This country is crazy.
Glasgow and Leeds are entirely populated by prostitutes.
Yeah, thanks for the wording – that’s what Denise’s first comment today was about. Now I see she has added to that with some groveling and a goodly serving of sanctimony.
I am right and you’re wrong. Again.
She will not listen to either but Milo got her to shut up. Milo can also hold his own. You keep on saying he is an intellectual lightweight, this isn’t true.
At Bolt’s: Fairfax feminist says looking after children all day is strictly for women.
OK!
All this fuss about general malcolm ruddbull leading the “liberals” into another glorious defeat ! So who didnt know this point piper ponce , who backstabbed the p.m. elected by the people , and aided by career polliemaggots .led the party into near defeat . Then to add insult to injury ,turned the former liberals into part of the globalist national green laboral party as the left left centre left wing of that gang of criminals. Lets drain the canberra swamp consign that mob to the dustbin of history ,after we jail them and confiscate their family assets . Make Australis First Again !
Meanwhile … Denmark is now officially an Islamic state:
check this out.
Malcontent used to receive a few emails from me, now his office keeps sending me his bullshit.
Check out the comments underneath this facechook rave I could not have even been bothered to listen to, that he linked to.
We are rooted.
Notice how many replies before lefties start making assumptions of “everyone thinks”
“And they ‘don’t speak English well’ and ‘cannot read properly’. Why migrate to an English speaking country and then not learn the language?”
The unanswerable question .. I’ve lived in a street in the multicultural cesspit, Fairfield, NSW for 30 years surrounded by ethnics who haven’t learnt or speak English .. kids do as they have gone to school here but the parents ……! They range from ’70s SE Asians thru to Kevni/Juliar’s boat-folk .. verrrry few (one hand finger counting!) have ever worked either but none ever seem to miss a trick where “welfare” is involved! Late model vehicles, luxury goods & regular trips to the “homeland” are all the norm!
Just a thought ,Milo can hold his own ,she cant hold hers,she hasnt got one .
Srr – just so I understand; are you saying that men cannot or should not be civil? Are you suggesting that strongly argued, logical, factual debate is not effective if it remains civil?
No one was demanding anything, just making observation. But I take your point and I’m sure you’re not the only one to think it. But like Denise, I mourn the loss of the Cat that was. My problem, of course, not other’s.
Rory McIlroy joins Ernie Els in defying the headless left who are enraged they are playing golf with President Trump. As IT says, what a time to be alive.
Dot, if Milo was an 18 stone heterosexual PHON member with a Southern Cross tatt – and saying the exact same things – you’d dismiss him out of hand.
You’re just LDP virtue-signalling and sausage-sizzling because he’s gay.
AndrewBreitbartVerified [email protected] 4 Feb 2011
How prog-guru John Podesta isn’t household name as world class underage sex slave op cover-upperer defending unspeakable dregs escapes me.
__________________
Patience …
The LNP will be in total stunned mullet mode after the WA and QLD state elections. If PHON is in your OODA loop, you have a problem.
Best meme for renewable energy.
J [email protected] Feb 23
Trump isn’t especially socially conservative, but he’s already fought harder for Christian interests than his pious GOP detractors ever did.
..
William Craddick
[email protected]
Trump: “Solving the human trafficking epidemic is a priority for my administration”
Things are in motion
BoN, the $Oz has a blurb on Grylls’ colourful PHON opponent, David Archibald.
Should be an interesting contest.
I posted the entire article but it has disappeared. Might turn up later. In the meantime, Google:
Meet the One Nation candidate who wants to be kingmaker
Don’t be so presumptuous. Don’t be so idiotic. It would be great if PHON had a great libertarian influencer in their ranks.
No.
You still haven’t outlined why he is a “lightweight”. You have been calling his a weirdo for ages.
Milo still going strong then? Good.
Just read in today’s NT News in an Abbott bashing paragraph that
“The reserve bank governor Phillip Lowe told a parliamentary committee hearing that “immigration was a source of strength” to the Australian economy.
If we are talking unskilled immigration then it is nothing other than the broken window fallacy. Not adding to the Oz bucket of money – just redistributing it from one use to another use.
While I do not have the full context of what the governor said, vis Milo, it is astounding that it is ok to quote as though the reserve bank gov would not know this fundamental.
Military history cats: The latest issue of the British Commission for Military History’s journal is available for free download here. I haven’t read it yet, but they often have articles of interest. Plus it’s free, so you can’t complain.
Hey, I.T. Cats- what’s your considered opinions on the outlook for Cyber Security type graduates in terms of employment opportunities and degree qualifications/uni study in Australia? I have a family member expressing an interest in this field but research is showing a mixed picture what with off shoring and such. I’d like to get trusted opinions from the “horses mouth” so to speak. Any thoughts welcomed. Many thanks.
There is a world of difference? There sure is.
There is moral preening for victimhood, while implicitly condoning and even encouraging the crime committed against you, and in contrast there is doing what is best for the persons involved instead of yourself. The persons involved are not just the vermin murdering and dismbowelling Christians but also the NEXT people faced with murder or conversion.
Remember that hideous crimes when amplified by the media create imitators. Port Arthur was part of a chain of imitative crimes, taught and rewarded by the mass media in partnership with activists that wrote their agendas into the news – just like identity activists now.
I am not criticizing people who have trouble learning English. English is a seriously inconsistent language and it is probably not that easy to learn. It is becoming the ‘international language’ but is arguably a poor choice. Having said that, English is also an incredibly flexible language and, as a consequence, a person can be understood even if their grammar is terrible.
My criticism was of the people who move to a country and then refuse to attempt to integrate and fit in.
Then we shouldn’t have any children either, they are all unskilled until we invest a lot of public money in them after secondary education.
Unskilled immigration wouldn’t be a problem if migrants could not get welfare in any form. Let alone if we had a free labour market and reduced compulsory on costs.
Archibald is no fool, no cullerton; he has a number of posts at Jo’s and at Watts. He is definitely not a socialist as this short article at Online Opinion shows.
Race to stop Sth Sudan famine before rain
The UN and Oxfam are on the case, both searching through their arsenal of alarmist descriptors to rustle up funding. Not once do I recall these Canutes ever turning back the tide and these cyclic events continue to plague the north east corner of Africa. NGO’s running around in Land Cruisers are peripheral to problems which are more deep seated and beyond their intervention.
That’s completely valid.
I disagreed with the journalist who came up with a sob story about north African immigrants being unable to speak English. The young are taught English at school and otherwise they will speak French anyway. Either they speak English or have the capacity to learn another European language with plenty of commonality. At least enough for broken English.
Rupe’s kids and past women must be getting expensive!!
I was informed this morning that “The Advertiser” in South Australia Monday to Friday paper prices to rise from $1.50 to $3.00.
If that is the case, he’s screwed
It’s Tory Shepherd and Susie O’Brien fucked already!!
Race to stop Sth Sudan famine before rain
dweezy. Recipients of benefits must inform Centrelink that they are leaving the country, and also contact on their return. One would think that alarm bells would ring if, as you say, the poor and oppressed immigrant is a frequent flier.
There is a bit of difference between someone uneducated and unskilled at age 2 and someone the same at age 20.
Alas, that is not the situation and that is why unskilled immigration is problem.
Thanks, Cohenite. A good article
Archibald’s language in the $Oz feature is far more down to earth:
Muslims shouldn’t be living in Australia. Single mothers are a “drag on society”. Aborigines have not suffered past injustices. Global warming is “nonsense”.
Ellen, I mourn the days when bad ideas were attacked at the cat by all sides, instead of all this fashionable faux offence at the wrong people, with the wrong manner and the wrong spelling, and the wrong grammar in the wrong formats, being the dog and bitch whistle calling out all
loyalwell paid Sorosites and Textorites to attack, or at the very least, bury good ideas.
War is bloody, and messy, and ugly and not at all civil or lady like, UNLESS You Intend To Lose.
We are at war.
The Alinsky Tactics being deployed here and all over ‘social‘ and other MS Corporate Media has become so thick I’m surprised most of the world hasn’t suffocated already.
Horror at LAX. Aussie author questioned over visa.
Unfortunate. I wonder why she was singled out.
Unskilled immigration wouldn’t be a problem if migrants could not get welfare in any form. Let alone if we had a free labour market and reduced compulsory on costs.
Open borders shit again. Go away.
I wonder what the “insults” were. Perhaps they used “Ma’am” rather than “Your Royal Highness”.
Yes.
Human traffickers, slave traders and owners, HATE welfare.
😡
I agree with you that ‘I am not criticizing people who have trouble learning English.’ I may have been misunderstood. Yes English can be ‘fun’.
That’s probably going too far.
No Makka I won’t go away. What I am saying is right regardless of your preferred immigration policy.
Looks like a “Studies” Faculty has deconstructed Mem’s children’s books, and found underlying racism, the patriarchy, elitism, heteronormativity, white privilege and Islamophobia. No wonder she was drawn aside for a chat albeit an ‘insolent’ one.
Quite a bizarre, far leftist statement.
US has just given the Kurds some much needed equipment for the liberation of Raqqa.