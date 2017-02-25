Open Forum: February 25, 2017

  1. Old School Conservative
    #2308196, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    follows her previous article

    My error. the previous article was written by Ben Pobjie not Edwards.

  2. egg_
    #2308197, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    From the NBN link:

    Over the same period, mining directly employed around 11,200 people – up slightly on the previous year.

    After years of declining employment in the sector and affiliated ones such as infrastructure suppliers and equipment OEMs.

  3. Fisky
    #2308198, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Hahaha! If we did meet at the event, I probably resembled a bikie.

  4. val majkus
    #2308199, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Val this seems to be an extension of the Chorley principle. Self representing lawyers can claim their costs but they must have a practising certificate, a law degree and even admission to the roll are not sufficient.

    Yes Cohenite and remember those have to be renewed annually, vaguely remember there are questions of character asked for the obtaining of a certificate (plus character witnesses) and those are not relevant to the obtaining of a degree so suppose there’s that point of differentiation and think you need to have the certificate to get on the roll. But what’s amazing about this case is how did she get appointed? Are there no checks on these things? She’s now been referred to the Crime and Corruption Comm in any event.

  5. None
    #2308200, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    The woman sitting opposite you on the train in hijab or niqab isn’t planning a terrorist attack, she is probably trying to figure out how many will be in for dinner and whether she has enough of the right stuff in the fridge.

    Nah, she’s sitting waiting for her next welfare cheque, working out how to get free braces for the kids, insisting her girls (alreadu betrothed to first cousins ovetseas-the visa train carries the gravy) wear hijabs at kindy and don’t go to swimming, and plotting how to rip off the childcare rebate as a family carer for for friend’s phantom kids.

  6. egg_
    #2308201, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Egg, that’s SOP from the left.

    Yup, he’s getting the Pell treatment.
    DV must be the Frightbats’ foil against Islam (just don’t mention that Lezzos are the greatest perps).

  7. memoryvault
    #2308202, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Delta, another former ALA member is standing in the W.A. election, this is Bianca Talbot who is the endorsed Liberal Party candidate for Kwinana. Bianca still turns up at ALA social gatherings

    Sorry, Old Bloke, but I’d be a tad suspicious of a law student flitting from one party to the next, apparently looking for endorsement. The stated aims of the ALA are almost diametrically opposed to the actual behaviour of the Liberals. It’s hard to see how somebody could endorse both except as a matter of convenience, or a means to an end.

    It reminds me of Cory Bernardi’s claims, allegedly about Christopher Pyne.

  8. dover_beach
    #2308203, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Sex hormones have wide ranging biological effects. Even immunity is affected by sexuality. To constrain the definition to just reproduction ignores all the implications of sexuality. You may be comfortable with such a narrow definition but the sexes are different in many ways.

    What are you specifically addressing? The issue at hand was whether merely asserting one’s sex made one that sex. I’m almost certain that people that simply assert that they are male without the accompanying genitalia do not produce the sex hormones typical of males. Further, that X may be affected by sexuality tells us nothing about what sexuality is because the latter must already be determined before we investigate its affects upon X or Y. Lastly, reproduction does constrain the definition of sexuality; the focus on sex organs, for instance, is no accident.

  9. johanna
    #2308204, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Huck
    #2308157, posted on February 25, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I’m not likely to cause a confrontation or a brawl.

    If they backgrounded your Cat activities, they’d know that this is a lie.

    🙂

  10. None
    #2308205, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:08 pm

     

    Just who do you think really wanted Natasha’s Just a Spoiler appointed the roving ambassador for Women and Girls — do you really think it was Abbott?

    Natasha married a Liberal who is Alexander Downer’s business oartner in their lobbying business. She is also mates with Chris Kenny, the fotmer Nuclear Disaament Party voter niw with trophy wifr. Beingd SA based -when Downer is not in Cyprus or wherever -I doubt Mr Natasha had many paying customers. I smell favour to old guard even via Howard.

  12. struth
    #2308207, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    The woman sitting opposite you on the train in hijab or niqab isn’t planning a terrorist attack, she is probably trying to figure out how many will be in for dinner and whether she has enough of the right stuff in the fridge.

    She might not be coming back from casing a joint, she might be, but if she is only doing what the virtue signalling doofus says, (and that’s the nicest I could come up with, because I am now going to be more fucking polite), and worrying about food on the table, it’s food for future terrorists.

    All invading armies need support personnel.

  13. struth
    #2308208, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Every Islamic terrorist in the world had a mother.

  14. Bruce in WA
    #2308209, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I’ve met Mem Fox and had some dealings with her. I remain unimpressed. Her defence of her child sex abuser husband also left me cold.

    She is avaricious to the max, self-centred and has a vastly overblown opinion of her own importance.

    Her quote in today’s West Australian sums it up:

    “I am old and white, innocent and educated and I speak English fluently. Imagine what happened to others in the room, including an old Iranian woman in her 80s in a wheelchair.” (And she knew this how? In my experience with TSA you are not permitted to converse with anyone else.)

    And who is to blame? Why, the Donald, of course.

    President Donald Trump had created the climate for this sort of behaviour, she said, adding: “This is what happens when extremists take power”.

    And now she vows never to return.

    Really? Her loss; America’s gain.

  15. egg_
    #2308210, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I ain’t shutting up, and there are a lot of other really genuine people on here who I hope don’t shut up either.

    Probably the ‘populist’ rabble and not the chattering class?

  16. Mitch M.
    #2308211, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I’m almost certain that people that simply assert that they are male without the accompanying genitalia do not produce the sex hormones typical of males.

    But if in the womb they were exposed to high T,P, or E levels that are not typical for their sex organs that will have implications for their brains. There can be mismatches between the sex organs and rest of the body. There are lesbians and homosexuals which demonstrate a mosaic of features. Some in gender studies argue that we are all mosaics. That’s too broad and typical of that lot but 0bviously true for some individuals. That’s the problem, people who assert they “feel” like the other sex often do so from a very early age, it is not as if they have been conditioned to think like people in gender studies do! My preferred solution would be to intervene at the earliest possible time point, possibly via introduction of T,P, or E, to try and shift the brain state to be more like their body state. Probably wouldn’t work, what happens in the womb is rather determinate.

    That’s what I’m getting at: sometimes the biology does get messed up. God\ evolution makes mistakes and transgenders are tragic examples of that.

  18. struth
    #2308213, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I see Dot is STILL in love with the idea of bending over for Islam while singing this.

  19. woolfe
    #2308214, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Les [email protected]

    @MsGraceCollier Big business also demand small contractors claim on their professional indemnity insurance for payment. Target Rich Environment

  20. Tom
    #2308215, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Bruce in WA, Mem Fox is lying her head off, confident that no-one else in Her TSA queue will read her fantasy of what she would LIKE to have happened to confirm her pre-existing hatred of Trump. Leftards lie about everything. All the time.

  21. .
    #2308216, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    struth

    Where have I ever approved of any of the excesses or flaws of Islam?

    Can we stop navel gazing for a bit? It gets a bit boring.

  22. Chris
    #2308220, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    It gets a bit boring.

    A BIT???!

  24. struth
    #2308224, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Where have I ever approved of any of the excesses or flaws of Islam?

    I’ll say that your philosophy is a price on entry and no welfare.
    The price apparently kills evil religious Islamic intent.
    Please, give it up.
    FFS.

  25. Joe
    #2308225, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    That’s the problem, people who assert they “feel” like the other sex often do so from a very early age, it is not as if they have been conditioned to think like people in gender studies do! My preferred solution would be to intervene at the earliest possible time point, possibly via introduction of T,P, or E, to try and shift the brain state to be more like their body state.

    Mitch is now advocating chemical intervention to fit people to some “scientific” theory. Theories are ephemeral, and have been proven to be wrong.

    Why can’t you let people alone. Must you always interfere with them.

  26. Bruce in WA
    #2308226, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Bruce in WA, Mem Fox is lying her head off, confident that no-one else in Her TSA queue will read her fantasy of what she would LIKE to have happened to confirm her pre-existing hatred of Trump. Leftards lie about everything. All the time.

    Yes, must admit I have my doubts, too … but I was trying to not be too uncharitable 😀

  27. memoryvault
    #2308227, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    I see Dot is STILL in love with the idea of
    bending over for Islam while singing this.

    Oh well, can’t complain.
    The peace lasted nearly two hours.
    I guess it’s back to scrolling again.
    Thanks Struth.

  28. Fisky
    #2308228, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Where have I ever approved of any of the excesses or flaws of Islam?

    You have called for legalised polygamy while denying that Islam is inherently violent (and supporting Muslim immigration, and even ludicrously claiming there are only 200 Muslim terrorists in the entire world). That sounds like support to me.

  29. DrBeauGan
    #2308229, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    We should consider a compromise with Islam. We agree that women should get only half a vote if they agree that lefties get only half a vote too.

  30. .
    #2308230, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I’ll say that your philosophy is a price on entry and no welfare.

    Plus the criminal and security checks, no citizenship eligibility for 10 years and a reduced refugee intake.

    This is better than the status quo.

  31. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2308231, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    We should consider a compromise with Islam. We agree that women should get only half a vote if they agree that lefties get only half a women’s vote too.

    FIFY

  32. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2308232, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    The woman sitting opposite you on the train in hijab or niqab isn’t planning a terrorist attack, she is probably trying to figure out how many will be in for dinner and whether she has enough of the right stuff in the fridge

    and how much money will be spare to donate to the jihadi cause as required.

  33. DrBeauGan
    #2308233, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Stimpmeister, bisexuals are also penalized genetically. They’d double the chances of leaving their genes to posterity if they restricted themselves to chicks.

  34. Zyconoclast
    #2308234, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Natasha married a Liberal who is Alexander Downer’s business oartner in their lobbying business. She is also mates with Chris Kenny, the fotmer Nuclear Disaament Party voter niw with trophy wifr. Beingd SA based -when Downer is not in Cyprus or wherever -I doubt Mr Natasha had many paying customers. I smell favour to old guard even via Howard.

    If true, another example if the incestuos cess pit of political cronyism in Australia.

  35. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2308235, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    So what happened to the planeloads of young males being ferried into the US at night, landing in regional airports without going through customs/immigration and then being rapidly whisked away in fleets of buses?

  36. DrBeauGan
    #2308236, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Zippy, I accept the amendment. 😸

  37. Gab
    #2308238, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    My preferred solution would be to intervene at the earliest possible time point, possibly via introduction of T,P, or E, to try and shift the brain state to be more like their body state.

    Why can’t the likes of you leave children alone to be just children?

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2308239, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    We should consider a compromise with Islam. We agree that women should get only half a vote if they agree that lefties get only half a vote too.

    One of the fun things about the current kerfuffle in Indo is that the hardliners claimed the Koran requires muslims not to vote for non muslims.

    If that idea gets oxygen here you’ll see the ALP scrabbling even more for muzzo candidates, especially in Western Sydney.

  39. .
    #2308240, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Muslims aren’t the only people who engage in polygamy. It is ridiculous to control the activities of consenting adults.

    You have misquoted an old invented factoid about me. Counting each confrontation between the Palestinians and Israelis as a terrorist attack on the West is not so far as being dishonest but it certainly muddies the waters. The same with Iraqis who were anti occupation.

    Islam surely needs reform. I am not going to defend Wahhabism obviously. Australian Muslims are obviously for the most part, not violent people. That’s even true if they have a disproportionate amount of criminals and terrorists.

    I keep on saying that what I support would see LESS Islamic immigration, but funnily enough you think the status quo is the best of all worlds and too difficult to change politically.

  40. struth
    #2308241, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Oh well, can’t complain.
    The peace lasted nearly two hours.
    I guess it’s back to scrolling again.
    Thanks Struth.

    That’s very Chamberlain of you.
    You knew there would be no lasting peace.
    But it won’t be me on the front line of this.
    I am a veteran of previous wars.
    I’m just shit at peace keeping.

  41. Diogenes
    #2308242, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    For Cats interested in building.

    Then there is this …

    Robot bricklayer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir54GLUDXac or this
    3d house printing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SObzNdyRTBs

  42. Spider
    #2308243, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Unbelievable. This is what now constitutes News at the ABC and elsewhere.

    Mem Fox, Australian author, gets apology after being wrongfully detained at LA airport

    This folks is what the news is going to be for the next four years. Every Time someone is snubbed by a taxi driver, has to wait in line or gets a bad meal it will Trumps fault.

  43. egg_
    #2308244, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Rev. Archibald
    #2308024, posted on February 25, 2017 at 11:50 am

    “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.”
    George Bernard Shaw

  44. Fisky
    #2308245, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    .
    #2096037, posted on July 21, 2016 at 12:39 am

    Fisky
    #2096030, posted on July 21, 2016 at 12:33 am

    But Dot, and once again, you have never actually said that it is always wrong to bring in millions of Muslims into Europe.

    No I’m not going to and I never will.

    Dot actually stated that he will “never” renounce the objective of bringing millions of Muslims into Europe. Oh dear!

  45. lotocoti
    #2308246, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I went from a straight white male to a trans lesbian …

    … might sound like satire, but isn’t, these days.

  46. struth
    #2308247, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.”

    That didn’t stop many of my mates when they were teenagers.

    Some of them still haven’t learned.

  47. egg_
    #2308248, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    another example if the incestuos cess pit of political cronyism in Australia.

    It’s a club – they play footy together with the journos FFS.

  48. Fisky
    #2308249, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    .
    #1177462, posted on February 4, 2014 at 10:27 am
    James

    Show me a nation ruined by Muslim immigration. Like JC says people ignore mass errors of socialism and point out the most egregious examples of overstaying a welcome.

    So dotty does not believe that Muslim immigration ruins nations. Uh oh!

  49. Nick
    #2308250, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    It’s funny, normally Lefties would be adding the ad hom of racism, along with their snide comments about Trump, though in Fox’s case she can’t.

    What’s the bet that if her politics were more right of centre the headlines would read something like ‘wife of convicted sex offender detained at LAX’.

  50. memoryvault
    #2308251, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    and how much money will be spare to donate to the jihadi cause as required.

    Works the other way around, Zippy. Whatever benefit the woman is on – usually SPB plus allowance for the kids plus rent assistance – is paid directly into a central account, and the woman gets a small, fixed allowance drawn from it, for housekeeping. She is trained in how to make up any shortfall by working the charities – St Vinnies, the Salvos etc.

    The bulk of the money goes to “The Cause”. Yesterday somebody published a list of 453 Muslim “charity” organisations. I’d say a lot of those “charities” exist as central collection accounts, and distribution points for the housekeeping allowances, plus training facilities on how to work the system for anything from food parcels to new shoes for the kids.

  51. Mike of Marion
    #2308252, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Marine Le Pen savages Merkel in the EU Parliament.

  52. old bloke
    #2308253, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    memoryvault

    #2308202, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Sorry, Old Bloke, but I’d be a tad suspicious of a law student flitting from one party to the next, apparently looking for endorsement.

    But MV, she’s really cute and looks lovely in her red MAGA cap. That, surely, is enough reason for a vote. It’s not that I hold any chance of her success, Kwinana has a 70% Labor vote.

  53. .
    #2308254, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Gunner

    Thanks for that eye opener.

    I really have to say I strongly disapprove of the tagthesponsor group though.

    They have breached privacy. They offer a similar service, which makes them hypocrites or racketeers. They have engaged in entrapment. They have solicited services just as bad as the accusations they level. They had no authorisation to engage in an illegal operation.

  54. .
    #2308256, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Fisk

    Merkel subsidised refugees into Germany on a never before seen scale. That is not a normal case.

    As for Sweden, the cops can’t even be bothered to investigate or prosecute crimes.

    The phrase “errors of socialism and overstaying a welcome” was completely lost on you.

    For someone who bandies about “austism” as an insult, you have little consideration for the meaning of what other people have to say.

  55. cohenite
    #2308257, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Fisky

    #2308223, posted on February 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Why does Michael Smith do this to himself? Sad!

    http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2017/02/if-ralph-blewitt-is-charged-in-the-awu-scandal-gillard-will-be-charged-too-heres-why.html

    It’s fascinating, isn’t it; Blewitt’s affidavit incriminates himself; usually self-incriminating witnesses have considerable probative value but not here. Maybe the brief of prosecution has been lost; I can’t explain it any other way.

  56. memoryvault
    #2308258, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    That, surely, is enough reason for a vote.

    True, Old Bloke.
    Sad, but true.

  57. cohenite
    #2308260, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Mike of Marion

    #2308252, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Marine Le Pen savages Merkel in the EU Parliament.

    I hope Le Pen and Wilders get in. Merkel looks as though her bowel impacted since 1990 has finally started to move.

  58. Fisky
    #2308262, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Fisk

    Merkel subsidised refugees into Germany on a never before seen scale. That is not a normal case.

    As for Sweden, the cops can’t even be bothered to investigate or prosecute crimes.

    The phrase “errors of socialism and overstaying a welcome” was completely lost on you.

    For someone who bandies about “austism” as an insult, you have little consideration for the meaning of what other people have to say.

    No, the problem is not that Merkel “subsidised” anything. It is that it is, always and everywhere, wrong to import 2 million Muslim migrants. Period.

  59. Entropy
    #2308263, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    memoryvault
    #2308172, posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    The other half is subject to change.

    Frequently, if today’s “experts” are to be believed.

    You know, I woke up and said to Mrs Entropy “I feel very feminine this morning”
    She told me to stop being an idiot and get her a cup of tea.

  60. cohenite
    #2308264, posted on February 25, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Any migration other than Islamic migration is fine.

