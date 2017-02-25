Liberty Quote
Open Forum: February 25, 2017
I dunno guys, beating India at home by 333 runs for the first time in 13 years isn’t boring or predictable.
Delta – very perceptive of you. Describes my increasing disinterest in the game almost exactly. The same thing happened for me with Union.
For me cricket died when Roy Symonds was hung out to dry.
Firstly, when was he dumped for supposedly turning up to game hung over and secondly when he was racially abused in Inja and then basically told to suck it up. To his credit, he did, but the behaviour of various administrators, commentators and j’ism purveyors was such that I began to question the point of following such a debased spectacle.
It was all downhill from there.
2nd Test Team
Shuan Marsh
Mitchell Marsh
Rod Marsh
Dame Ngaio Marsh
Geoff Marsh
Quick Marsh
Marsh Arab
Graham Marsh
Marsh Mallow
Ides of Marsh
Bacchus Marsh
The two Croc Dundee movies are both a marvellous homage to the role of bullshit artists in Australian culture. Marvellous. Definitive.
Marshmallow?
Cmon Waratahs
A few months ago I was watching as a pair of square tailed kites stalked a bunch of a dozen indian mynahs in my street. The mynahs were keeping together frantically and the kites were artfully using the breezes to waft around them menacingly with barely a wing-flap. It was surreal and beautiful.
Sports administrators make everyone mad. Money didn’t ruin sport, it made it better. Look at the NSWRL before they were professional. The ARL got greedy. Super-league was good for players.
Being expected to play weekly as in a televised national competition and perhaps be a state and national representative and hold down a job as a brickie, auditor or a cop? Bloody ridiculous.
Play sport or do something physical until your body can’t take it. It is always better than watching. Going back to rugby for me was fantastic.
Australian tourists are still able to enter the US under the visa waiver programme so if Fox is talking ‘wrong visa’ it might well be she had the right visa and the agent was wrong.
Still blaming Trump when rudeness is stock in trade in LA is nonsense.
Saying yes sir no sir at customs is your best option always. When US planes have been used for terrorist attacks it is hardly surprising that they aren’t reknowned for geniality and flexibility.
Though I did get teased in a nice way when transitting via LA with my youngest son back in 2011 so they apparently are human.
#Trumphitler
Zimmerman? Not Trent Zimmerman the openly gay MP? What did Ross Cameron get punted for? Fork time.
I did. It was awesome. Nowadays I can’t tolerate league for a second.
It was a fucking joke. But the players now are twats.
Money in sport changed everything. It enabled players to fully develop their skills by full time involvement, hiring of coaches and sports medicines specialists, and making the appreciation of sport available to people in their lounge rooms. The games have changed and I resent the way sporties are held up as role models but modern sport is a far better spectacle because of the money that poured in.
Tom, you can’t imagine them being made now. Not unless they showed an indictment of the Trump/Abbott, axis of racism and oppression.
the kites were artfully using the breezes to waft around them menacingly with barely a wing-flap.
And?
You can’t leave us hanging like that, BoN. Did the kites swoop a dispatch of few of the feral freeloaders to oblivion? Or did the Mynahs scare them off, as I saw one cocky specimen do to a very large pussy cat?
Details, please.
Sport went to shit when the boomers hung up their boots. Discuss.
BTW
Ch Nein’s NRL “Footy Show” is insufferable torture. You have to be totally addled and rugby league mad to tolerate it.
The rules of the game now are nonsense. Joke scrums. 40.20 rules. Soft rules of tackles and rucks. Stupid, defective balls adults can’t even kick 50 metres. Golden point in round games, no draws to split up the comp. Half the comp gets in the finals.
A reset to 1994 and successful negotiations between Ribot and packer – paradise.
Snoopy
#2308513, posted on February 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm
Zimmerman?
Iirc, Zimmerman was a Photios pick over Jim Moylan. I might be wrong – need to Google a bit – but that sticks in my mind.
Sorry Delta, they all disappeared off to the north west behind the trees and I lost sight of them.
Maybe there were a few less mynahs after that but I wouldn’t know. Indian mynahs carefully avoid my yard since I through things at them. They are well trained. 😀
I discourage the mynahs since they don’t mix with the noisies, the rozellas and the magpies.
Delta. I think Zimmerman is State, Moylan was to have been a Federal Senator.
Beware the Ides of Marsh.
Fair call.
Oops, spell checker nazi mugged me. I throw sticks and small stones at indian mynahs. I’ve never hit one, but they rapidly work out where they aren’t allowed to be. After a few weeks of this kinetic exercise all it takes is for me to appear from around a corner and they whizz off to a safe place over the road on a power pole.
I think Zimmerman is State, Moylan was to have been a Federal Senator
I thought Trent Zimmerman is Federal member for North Sydney. Whatever, he had his way paved by Photios. Slightly odd if , as Candy said, he is now filling Photios’ position.
Re Photios
I heard ‘family and health reasons’ as well as a flight of big donors’ cash.
Not a A1 source though.
Compare and contrast Aleppo and Mosul.
Aleppo: genocide 24/7, Human Rights Watch in constant state of sob-rage, MSM unquestioningly anointing some Moozley in a Birmingham basement as an authority on human rights, White Helmets described as saints by MSM and nominated for Nobel Prize.
Mosul: no MSM genocide panic, doesn’t make the front page of the HRW website (that’s reserved for Israel), no Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, no White Helmets.
Amazing isn’t it?
You’re right Delta, Zimmerman replaced Hockey.
NBN 9 news just reported that Michael Photios has resigned from all Liberal Party offices in NSW.
No links yet.
Excellent.
Gladys please get a few righties in, now while you can. That is working for Theresa May, it’ll work for you. Also get some gas exploration going too, so we don’t have blackouts. And prepare a rescue & rebuild package for Liddell before it’s too late.
Gladys is an SJW wet dream.
No chance for any righties unless the local branch imposes it. (And we know that’s not going to happen)
Good news for women; regrettably we must endure the frightbat a little bit longer.
Michael SavageVerified [email protected] 20h
MY MOST IMPORTANT SHOW TODAY. I WILL ANNOUNCE MY PLAN TO INVESTIGATE THE SUBVERSIVE GROUPS DESTROYING AMERICA.…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3oCabmW31s
SAVAGE TO TALK ABOUT HIS MEETING WITH TRUMP!
Tailgunner, get on Straya to win 3-0. The odds will be Trumpian.
fortasse … ne forte, … non videbunt …
Photios – the stud of nsw parliament – gone? Hmmm. He’s besties with Malcolm… These guys have a habit of turning up in undesirable places!
Trump was right: Sweden is a “multicultural s**thole”
TOMMY ROBINSON
REBEL CONTRIBUTOR
At his weekend rally, President Trump referred to “what happened last night in Sweden,” and the “fake news” media went crazy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDZ0pSMOPwU
But it took me all of five minutes to find out that he was talking about a documentary about Sweden’s immigration and crime crisis that had aired on Fox News the previous evening.
Thanks to Donald Trump, now more people are finding out for themselves what’s going on there.
Police say there are 50 “no-go” zones in the country.
I’ll show you one police memo where they complain that almost all the perpetrators are named “Mohammed.”
I even found out that in 2014, Sweden made it illegal to criticize the country’s immigration policies.
This is a lesson in what can happen when the Left gets elected and decides to push multiculturalism over all else.
Someone ‘knows where the bodies are buried’?
srr
stop the visual pollution, please.
Links will suffice.