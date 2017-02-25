Liberty Quote
Ross Garnaut is a way better self-promoter than he is an economist.— Paul Keating
Open Forum: February 25, 2017
They are no longer capable of large-scale warfare. They do cyclone cleanups and SAS base-support.
That’s it.
Thanks Lizzie, I appreciate it.
All that plus appearing in a mardi gras float.
Don’t we have something called the “Ready Response Group” based at Townsville IIRC?
North Sydney Federal Member Trent Zimmerman is now filling Photios’ position.
Now that is gratitude.
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified [email protected] 3h3 hours ago
The organizer of the next feminist, anti-Trump “women’s march”
is literally a convicted terrorist.
Yes, really.
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/835614155986063364
http://nypost.com/2017/02/25/the-next-womens-march-is-co-organized-by-a-terrorist/
The Tajmar effect and Casimir seem to work in opposite ways so as to prevent any free lunches. Still the scaling inference is interesting.
Same in the South African Defence Force in the old days. On the border you could use and carry as much ammo as you like. Got a bit heavy though. Needed a bit extra to knock off the odd buck for a bit of braaied venison to supplement the rations.
Unfortunately correct. Overpriced, unavailable and non-functioning equipment and a pansified military establishment are not a good combination.I vote we immediately ask the Chinese to annex us. I’m not exactly looking forward to it, but better them than the Indonesians, Filipinos or Kiwis.
Barista – stay calm – make yourself a cup of coffee (a big one) – sit down – and listen to:
Stan Freberg Interviews The Abominable Snowman
Trump a “no show” at White House Correspondent’s Dinner this coming April.
A polite way of saying go fugg yourselves?
Australian children’s author Mem Fox detained by US border control: ‘I sobbed like a baby’
Author of Possum Magic was aggressively questioned for two hours over her visa status and later received an apology for her treatment by border guards
That would be mem Fox, the partner of a just conviceted ped-a-pile
The husband of prominent children’s author Mem Fox has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.
What the fuck did she think she would get, flowers?
I’m presuming all the comment rubbishing the fighting capacity of the A.D.F., are coming from those who actually served themselves, and seen this lack of fighting capacity first hand?
North Sydney Federal Member Trent Zimmerman is now filling Photios’
position.
More like it. Nothing has changed.
I’m watching Onesiders late in WA.
Bowen complaining about a lack of “aggregate demand”.
Go him, Katesy.
Pinker on morons who use the word “literally” incorrectly.
This is really pissing me off lately.
“I, like, literally, like, died”, for example.
More #winning …
http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/feb/23/hundreds-scientists-urge-trump-withdraw-un-climate/
Funny, I seem to recall us doing some hostile shit in the Middle East when I was there, but maybe I have imagined it.
If we are going to reform the ADF though, I vote to establish a regiment of Ghurkas. Bring ’em in and their families too.
Which battles are you talking about?
Her fights with you, Dot, were humungous and monumental and largely you were definitely on the winning side. However, elsewhere Aliice was good value. Credit where it is due. In very specific ways, I wouldn’t miss Johanna, for instance, but can recognize how much she contributes to this blog most of the time and would always say that if she left it.
Squawkbox, Islamic alcohol today is a degraded product, produced by those who know not its glories. Muslim traders certainly did know that, trading in stuff produced by those who could really make it.
CL, the Muslims may well have stolen Christian and Jewish liturgical hours, but the purpose these served for them may well have been the one that I suggested. From whence sprang the alcohol prohibition as a central part of Islam? Who knows, but the call to constant prayer certainly reinforced it. You can’t pray sincerely when drunk, and more particularly, you can’t fight well when drunk.
Tell Fisk this. He’ll go crazy and tell you that you are incompetent at your trade.
I’m tipping that was before the ADF went all transgender and feminist.
Wasn’t there an article today or yesterday explaining how a lot of ADF frontliners are leaving the forces due to the pansyified policies within?
Who is this Family Peace Foundation? – Sure they have a website but it’s all self promotion
I keep hearing ads on the radio lecturing n anything from alcohol abuse to budgeting – I notice that self pumping shrinks Sabina Read & Michael Carr-Greig are associated
Any cats have further knowledge other than via Google?
It is actually the other way around:
So the state is making a testosterone fueled ‘girl’ compete with (normal) girls.
A bit more here, Mindfree.
http://abr.business.gov.au/SearchByAbn.aspx?abn=59605379968
WADA unavailable for comment.
Tango? Mmmm. I wont do Youtube here at work so emailed your links home Bruce and Grigs – thanks.
Argentine Tango (real, not Dancing with the Stars) is great. Unfortunately work does not give me the right nights free to keep doing the lessons. And my wife wants to go back to swing.
Youtube ‘Tango Amadeus: Best Seat in the House’ for a really well produced video of great dancers. My favourite dancer would be Noelia Hurtado, though.
squakbox at 1147
Friend in the UK was a former British Army officer who spent much time in embassy positions in the ME.
He commented once that only Christians could make good wine!
Top Ender at 1229
How about a Foreign Infantry Regiment?
Citizenship and family reunion paid for after 5 years satisfactory service.
Yes, I realise that. I was saying the state has to have a birth certificate-oriented policy, otherwise biological boys will be looking to compete in girls competitions.
CL, combined operations with the USA in Baghdad, and a few other places around Iraq.
I wouldn’t call them “battles’ though. More they fired stuff at us – mortars, Katyusha rockets, machine-guns etc – and we fired back. Sometimes suppressive fire etc.
Excellent idea Boambee John.
mmmmyaaas – good idea, but given the “blue on blue” incidents in Afghanistan, how do you weed out the odd jihadist?
Yet another crazed vehicle taking out people in Norleans?
Disconnect the batteries , ffs.
Loonball Paul McGeough’s latest:
Donald Trump on a slippery slope over Russiagate cover-up.
Ahahahahahaha.
The Australian Navy fought in Baghdad?
Zulu, the Brits do something similar. Restricted to citizens of Commonwealth countries iirc.
I think I read in Henri Pirenne’s “Mohamed and Charlemagne” that French viticulture only started seriously when Islamic expansion stopped the bulk export of Syrian wine to Europe.
Lebanon’s Chateau Musar is still great, though.
No, it’s a completely inappropriate word. I have no idea why the Right continue to use the tropes of the Left who have denigrated our past since they entered the political scene. The aristocracy during the medieval period was a competitor to kingship; it moderated the movement to centralization. Further, the state was never overwhelming during this period either, it was in fact fledgling, always competing for authority with local lordships, always near dissolution. Everything you fear, overwhelming state power, the disintegration of communal life, the loss of our cultural posterity, is something entirely to be feared from modern politics.