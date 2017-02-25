Open Forum: February 25, 2017

February 25, 2017
  1. C.L.
    #2308954, posted on February 26, 2017 at 11:57 am

    … the ADF have and could fight, if our risk-averse political class permitted it..

    They are no longer capable of large-scale warfare. They do cyclone cleanups and SAS base-support.
    That’s it.

  2. Makka
    #2308958, posted on February 26, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Thanks Lizzie, I appreciate it.

  3. Gab
    #2308960, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    All that plus appearing in a mardi gras float.

  4. memoryvault
    #2308962, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Don’t we have something called the “Ready Response Group” based at Townsville IIRC?

  5. gabrianga
    #2308963, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    North Sydney Federal Member Trent Zimmerman is now filling Photios’ position.

    Now that is gratitude.

  6. srr
    #2308964, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Paul Joseph WatsonVerified [email protected] 3h3 hours ago

    The organizer of the next feminist, anti-Trump “women’s march”
    is literally a convicted terrorist.
    Yes, really.

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/835614155986063364

    http://nypost.com/2017/02/25/the-next-womens-march-is-co-organized-by-a-terrorist/

  7. cohenite
    #2308966, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Hubble-scale Casimir effect

    The Tajmar effect and Casimir seem to work in opposite ways so as to prevent any free lunches. Still the scaling inference is interesting.

  8. Tekweni
    #2308967, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Same in the South African Defence Force in the old days. On the border you could use and carry as much ammo as you like. Got a bit heavy though. Needed a bit extra to knock off the odd buck for a bit of braaied venison to supplement the rations.

  9. squawkbox
    #2308968, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Unfortunately correct. Overpriced, unavailable and non-functioning equipment and a pansified military establishment are not a good combination.I vote we immediately ask the Chinese to annex us. I’m not exactly looking forward to it, but better them than the Indonesians, Filipinos or Kiwis.

  10. Grigory M
    #2308971, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Hairy works far more in senior management now than IT, but he has published widely in all fields of computer science. One of his academic papers had a title so mathematical I couldn’t begin to understand what it was about, let alone read it.

    Barista – stay calm – make yourself a cup of coffee (a big one) – sit down – and listen to:

    Stan Freberg Interviews The Abominable Snowman

  11. gabrianga
    #2308975, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Trump a “no show” at White House Correspondent’s Dinner this coming April.

    A polite way of saying go fugg yourselves?

  12. the frolickingmole
    #2308976, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Australian children’s author Mem Fox detained by US border control: ‘I sobbed like a baby’

    Author of Possum Magic was aggressively questioned for two hours over her visa status and later received an apology for her treatment by border guards

    That would be mem Fox, the partner of a just conviceted ped-a-pile

    The husband of prominent children’s author Mem Fox has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

    What the fuck did she think she would get, flowers?

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2308979, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I’m presuming all the comment rubbishing the fighting capacity of the A.D.F., are coming from those who actually served themselves, and seen this lack of fighting capacity first hand?

  14. H B Bear
    #2308980, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    North Sydney Federal Member Trent Zimmerman is now filling Photios’ position.

    More like it. Nothing has changed.

  15. Turtle of WA
    #2308981, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I’m watching Onesiders late in WA.

    Bowen complaining about a lack of “aggregate demand”.

    Go him, Katesy.

  16. Turtle of WA
    #2308986, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Pinker on morons who use the word “literally” incorrectly.

    This is really pissing me off lately.

    “I, like, literally, like, died”, for example.

  17. Gab
    #2308991, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    More #winning …

    Hundreds of scientists urge Trump to withdraw from U.N. climate-change agency

    MIT’s Richard Lindzen says policies cause economic harm with ‘no environmental benefits’

    http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/feb/23/hundreds-scientists-urge-trump-withdraw-un-climate/

  18. Top Ender
    #2308993, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Funny, I seem to recall us doing some hostile shit in the Middle East when I was there, but maybe I have imagined it.

    If we are going to reform the ADF though, I vote to establish a regiment of Ghurkas. Bring ’em in and their families too.

  19. C.L.
    #2308996, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Which battles are you talking about?

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2308997, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Acerbic wit! $4 for a bottle of orange juice means the free market is bad!
    Really?

    Her fights with you, Dot, were humungous and monumental and largely you were definitely on the winning side. However, elsewhere Aliice was good value. Credit where it is due. In very specific ways, I wouldn’t miss Johanna, for instance, but can recognize how much she contributes to this blog most of the time and would always say that if she left it.

    Squawkbox, Islamic alcohol today is a degraded product, produced by those who know not its glories. Muslim traders certainly did know that, trading in stuff produced by those who could really make it.
    CL, the Muslims may well have stolen Christian and Jewish liturgical hours, but the purpose these served for them may well have been the one that I suggested. From whence sprang the alcohol prohibition as a central part of Islam? Who knows, but the call to constant prayer certainly reinforced it. You can’t pray sincerely when drunk, and more particularly, you can’t fight well when drunk.

  21. .
    #2308998, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    If we are going to reform the ADF though, I vote to establish a regiment of Ghurkas. Bring ’em in and their families too.

    Tell Fisk this. He’ll go crazy and tell you that you are incompetent at your trade.

  22. Gab
    #2308999, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Funny, I seem to recall us doing some hostile shit in the Middle East when I was there, but maybe I have imagined it.

    I’m tipping that was before the ADF went all transgender and feminist.

    Wasn’t there an article today or yesterday explaining how a lot of ADF frontliners are leaving the forces due to the pansyified policies within?

  23. Mindfree
    #2309003, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Who is this Family Peace Foundation? – Sure they have a website but it’s all self promotion

    I keep hearing ads on the radio lecturing n anything from alcohol abuse to budgeting – I notice that self pumping shrinks Sabina Read & Michael Carr-Greig are associated

    Any cats have further knowledge other than via Google?

  24. Senile Old Guy
    #2309005, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    The issue is not Beggs, or the family, but that infamous beast ‘state policy’.

    You want the state to OK biological boys entering the girls’ wresting competition?

    It is actually the other way around:

    Mark is taking testosterone to transition from a girl to a boy. He is 56-0 this year on the mat. And Mark is one win away from winning the girls high school wrestling tournament.

    So the state is making a testosterone fueled ‘girl’ compete with (normal) girls.

  26. Beef
    #2309008, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    So the state is making a testosterone fueled ‘girl’ compete with (normal) girls.

    WADA unavailable for comment.

  27. Chris
    #2309009, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Tango? Mmmm. I wont do Youtube here at work so emailed your links home Bruce and Grigs – thanks.

    Argentine Tango (real, not Dancing with the Stars) is great. Unfortunately work does not give me the right nights free to keep doing the lessons. And my wife wants to go back to swing.

    Youtube ‘Tango Amadeus: Best Seat in the House’ for a really well produced video of great dancers. My favourite dancer would be Noelia Hurtado, though.

  28. Boambee John
    #2309011, posted on February 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    squakbox at 1147

    Friend in the UK was a former British Army officer who spent much time in embassy positions in the ME.

    He commented once that only Christians could make good wine!

  29. Boambee John
    #2309014, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Top Ender at 1229

    How about a Foreign Infantry Regiment?

    Citizenship and family reunion paid for after 5 years satisfactory service.

  30. C.L.
    #2309017, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    It is actually the other way around:

    Yes, I realise that. I was saying the state has to have a birth certificate-oriented policy, otherwise biological boys will be looking to compete in girls competitions.

  31. Top Ender
    #2309020, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    CL, combined operations with the USA in Baghdad, and a few other places around Iraq.

    I wouldn’t call them “battles’ though. More they fired stuff at us – mortars, Katyusha rockets, machine-guns etc – and we fired back. Sometimes suppressive fire etc.

  32. Top Ender
    #2309022, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Excellent idea Boambee John.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309023, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    How about a Foreign Infantry Regiment?

    Citizenship and family reunion paid for after 5 years satisfactory service.

    mmmmyaaas – good idea, but given the “blue on blue” incidents in Afghanistan, how do you weed out the odd jihadist?

  34. Makka
    #2309025, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Yet another crazed vehicle taking out people in Norleans?

    Disconnect the batteries , ffs.

  35. C.L.
    #2309026, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Loonball Paul McGeough’s latest:
    Donald Trump on a slippery slope over Russiagate cover-up.

    In the case of Watergate it was the cover-up and not the actual break-in that was Nixon’s undoing. In the case of Russiagate, the hacking of the Democratic Party’s computers does amount to an electronic break-in – and amidst a swirl of allegations and myriad investigations of Trump’s Russia connections and his seeming infatuation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, this President is already engaged in a cover-up.

    The dots are there. It remains to be seen if, and how, they can be joined.

    Ahahahahahaha.

  36. C.L.
    #2309030, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    The Australian Navy fought in Baghdad?

  37. Snoopy
    #2309031, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Zulu, the Brits do something similar. Restricted to citizens of Commonwealth countries iirc.

  38. squawkbox
    #2309032, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Friend in the UK was a former British Army officer who spent much time in embassy positions in the ME.

    He commented once that only Christians could make good wine!

    I think I read in Henri Pirenne’s “Mohamed and Charlemagne” that French viticulture only started seriously when Islamic expansion stopped the bulk export of Syrian wine to Europe.

    Lebanon’s Chateau Musar is still great, though.

  39. dover_beach
    #2309033, posted on February 26, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    “Medievalism” great word used by Rowan Dean on Outsiders.

    Not just their middle east, but their left are hellbent on Medievalism for Australia as well.

    New social justice aristocracy ruling eternally from their daschas, end to democracy, crushing the proles down into a permanent clinet herd kneeling before the mud huts in the unpaved roads of the gulags as the overwhelming power of the state dictates to them.

    Medievalism is coming, their south australia is progressing it through Deindustrialisation first, victoria is progressing it through Balkanisation and Dewesternisation first, but their left have the same medieval holy grail of eternal Stalinisation as their outcome.

    No, it’s a completely inappropriate word. I have no idea why the Right continue to use the tropes of the Left who have denigrated our past since they entered the political scene. The aristocracy during the medieval period was a competitor to kingship; it moderated the movement to centralization. Further, the state was never overwhelming during this period either, it was in fact fledgling, always competing for authority with local lordships, always near dissolution. Everything you fear, overwhelming state power, the disintegration of communal life, the loss of our cultural posterity, is something entirely to be feared from modern politics.

