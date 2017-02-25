Open Forum: February 25, 2017

  1. .
    #2309502, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Just goes to show how urbanised we are.

    Can’t say I grew up as a shooter, but got to dabble as I got older. Now some friends own farms, they want guns. Funny how they go from watching Dweeby Mc Oliver to being “gun nuts”.

  2. Rabz
    #2309503, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Ded Flaillieu and Denny Naptime.

    The imbeciles that gifted Victoriastan Dickhead Dan, the CFMEU transgendered Caliphate man.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2309504, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    It’s very hard to promote a self defence culture and gun rights in highly urbanised cultures too.

    Australia is one of the most urbanised places on earth which is why we are such an emascualated and feeble nation of fags.

  4. Roger
    #2309505, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    If Sunday is so sacrosanct, then why not have the day off?

    Some would like to but are told working on Sunday is necessary if they want any shifts at all.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2309506, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    P – One of the nice things about my local Coles, which keeps me returning, is they have several elderly ladies doing the checkouts. I always choose to avail myself of their service since the automats are a magnet for shonks and the ladies need the work. I’m pleased that people who do need a job can get a job in this role, and I suspect the FWC decision will help more of those kinds of people to get the jobs they need.

  6. Joe
    #2309507, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    It’s very hard to promote a self defence culture and gun rights in highly urbanised cultures too.

    This is so true. Mum and Sister go into paroxysms woe and wailing at the mere mention of the possibility of view a firearm on the TV. Gun banning is a female fetish.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2309510, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    If you want Sunday to be sancrosanct then employees who work the sabbath should earn less

    It is simple economics and a basic concept.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2309513, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Bruce do you also tip your night carter tuppence for a job well done?

  9. Joe
    #2309515, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    If you want Sunday to be sancrosanct then employees who work the sabbath should earn less

    Err… Isn’t the Sabbath, Saturday? Anyway, originally no one worked on Sunday (day of rest) and thus earned zero time not double time.

  10. john constantine
    #2309516, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Tried to defend poor old dennis naptime for a bit, then he was heard willingly interviewed on their abc radio after he had left politics.

    He sounded like a begging, eager cross between lord haw-haw and john hewson. Gut-wrenchingly grovelling for abc approval.

    Like in 1984, it is when you finally love Big Brother with every genuine fibre of your being that they shoot you in the head.

  11. Rabz
    #2309517, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Some would like to but are told working on Sunday is necessary if they want any shifts at all.

    The poor li’l dears.

    Fatty Trump and Abbott the Jellyfish really do have a lot to answer for. Making poor li’l kiddies work in coalmines on a Sunday shows you just how depraved and unfeeling those aforementioned monsters are.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2309518, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    All employment contracts should be up to the individual so the point is actually moot.

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2309519, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    One of the nice things about my local Coles, which keeps me returning, is they have several elderly ladies doing the checkouts. I always choose to avail myself of their service since the automats are a magnet for shonks and the ladies need the work.

    Noble sentiments but I do not enjoy the weekly trip to the supermarket, nor am I a fan of broken eggs, so it’s over to the automat for me. If I end up with broken eggs, it’s my own fault.

  14. P
    #2309521, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Sunday is still Sunday.

    The night carter in my area was no longer was required from 1970. We did though always leave him two long necks at Christmas.

  15. Gab
    #2309522, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    If they want me to scan and pack my own groceries then they can damn well pay me. Until then I will use a human to do these things for me.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309523, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Mum and Sister go into paroxysms woe and wailing at the mere mention of the possibility of view a firearm on the TV. Gun banning is a female fetish.

    It’s the latest among some of the trendy wives, who are married to farmers around here “I HATE guns and I’m not having one in the house!”

  17. Rev. Archibald
    #2309525, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2309506, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:28 pm
    One of the nice things about my local Coles, which keeps me returning, is they have several elderly ladies doing the checkouts.

    ..
    How can you stand having old trouts handle your groceries?
    Disgusting.

  18. Snoopy
    #2309526, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    My first trip to Zimbabwe was in 1992. At that time Qantas was running direct flights to Harare in a 747. Harare terminal had been built in the 1950’s to handle Vickers Viscounts.

    The immigration hall was full to overflowing. Judging progress made after about 20 minutes edging forward in a line zigzagging around the hall I estimated it would take about 2 hours to clear immigration. And then there was Customs.

    I noticed an immigration officer walking up the line in my direction. When he got to me he stopped looked at me closely and then asked for my passport. He smelled very strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He did the same to an attractive young lady standing next to me. We didn’t know each other but had exchanged pleasantries and comments of the ‘we’ll be here all night’ kind while in line.

    Still holding our passports, he asked us to accompany him. He took us to an office with a desk and a number of chairs. He sat behind the desk and invited us to sit. He asked for our tickets. He then picked up the phone and said something briefly in Shona. He then asked what our bags looked like.

    A customs officer knocked and entered the room. The immigration officer gave him our tickets with our luggage claim stubs, again said something in Shona and the customs officer left. The immigration officer then proceeded to ask us questions like where are you going, where are you staying, where do live in Australia etc etc. Obviously my companion and I were becoming quite concerned. We took the opportunity to say we didn’t know each other.

    After about 15 minutes there was a knock on the door the customs officer and another immigration officer entered the room with our bags. We were asked to confirm the bags were ours. When we did, the immigration officer opened his desk drawer, pulled out a stamp and pad, stamped our passports and returned them to us.

    He then stood up, said come with me and led us past customs to the customs hall exit. He then smiled, shook our hands and said, “Welcome to Zimbabwe”. We said thank you and walked out into the arrivals hall!

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2309527, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Isn’t the Sabbath, Saturday?

    Only if you are J_wish. The apostles met on the first day of the week, which is Sunday since that was the day of the week that Jesus rose from the dead.

  20. srr
    #2309528, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    rickw
    #2309501, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    No, sadly I think there’ll be an excruciating death by a few (more) thousand cuts: semi-auto handguns first, followed by all handguns; then all lever action longarms; bolt repeaters will be next, until there are only single shot rifles in a strictly limited range of calibres, gradually whittling down to .22 rimfire. After that … well, there’ll be no-one left to complain about it anyway …

    This is all downstream of culture, we don’t have a 2nd Amendment, but we can have a 2nd Amendment Mindset. Right now times are very ripe to establish this, frankly you would have to be an idiot to not look at what is going on around the world and even in Australia and conclude that you urgently needed to become a target shooter.

    The other important step is of course to recognise the true enemy in all of this: The Mainstream Media.

    We should never forget 60 Minutes promotion of the idea of a massacre with a “black rifle” and the promise of instant fame for whoever did this.

    Agreed rickw, though as with animals, it’s also the, “Inspect any time”, laws that we also have to do away with. Too many people have given up their guns just to free themselves from those over powered bloody storm troopers. As to everyone who says it’s impossible to reverse all those bad laws, bullshit.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2309529, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    If they want me to scan and pack my own groceries then they can damn well pay me. Until then I will use a human to do these things for me.

    It’s s much easier to scan and pay yourself if you only have s small basket of goods. Plus as someone who abhors small talk and human contact it really suits me. Not for a big shop though. I would shoot those people.

    P.s IGA has the most retarded checkouts in Christendom. Absolutely woeful.

  22. Rev. Archibald
    #2309530, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I always go to the checkout line with the youngest, most attractive checkout chick.
    This is a purely Darwinian approach.
    I figure they will have less diseases than the old, ugly ones.

  23. Rabz
    #2309531, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    If they want me to scan and pack my own groceries then they can damn well pay me. Until then I will use a human to do these things for me.

    Then don’t complain about the length of the queue or how long they take to serve you, Gab.

    I can scan and pack my own groceries (and correctly specify how much extra cash I want) a lot more efficiently than checkout numpties.

  24. .
    #2309532, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    It’s the latest among some of the trendy wives, who are married to farmers around here “I HATE guns and I’m not having one in the house!”

    Good luck with that.

  25. Infidel Tiger
    #2309534, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    There was a full service fuel station near me until a few years ago. Absolutely painful. Took forever to get served and cost an arm and a leg.

  26. Rabz
    #2309535, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I always go to the checkout line with the youngest, most attractive checkout chick.

    LOL – was going to mention that’s probably the only reason I’d bother not to auto check out.

    And you can always try and chat them up.

  27. P
    #2309536, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    P.s IGA has the most retarded checkouts in Christendom. Absolutely woeful.

    Would you have them hold a university degree before they could apply for such a position?

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2309537, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I always go to the checkout line with the youngest, most attractive checkout chick.
    This is a purely Darwinian approach.
    I figure they will have less diseases than the old, ugly ones.

    There’s a chick that works at Coles in Subiaco who is mindblowingly beautiful.

    She makes me want to be a better man.

  29. Rev. Archibald
    #2309539, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I won’t line up for any checkout chick who has ones of those nose rings that goes through the whole septum and looks likes boogers.
    Filthy.
    If the only open checkout has such an individual I will drop the grocery basket on the floor and go home empty handed.

  30. john constantine
    #2309540, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    The urgency of the situation is real, and we would be letting the Australian people down if we weren’t doing all this work behind the scenes.

    This from their frydenburg who is being talked up at the Sydney Institute as leading the charge for awareness of the looming renewballs disaster.

    ==Very interesting that he revealed that the government is really sweating over the polling and public pressure that has revealed to the government that the social justice electricity easy money is over, now they have to work to rort their dues to crony socialism..

  31. Rabz
    #2309541, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Would you have them hold a university degree before they could apply for such a position?

    No, but I agree with Pol Dot that a Cert IV in Supermarket Checkout Processing Procedures should be mandatory*.

    *Statement above may not actually be true.

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2309542, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Bruce do you also tip your night carter tuppence for a job well done?

    I was too young then, although I was grateful when he didn’t spill the pan on the way to the truck. Which often happened. Nambucca Heads 1970.

    No tuppence then, we were solidly decimal. I used to like finding sixpences sometimes, before 1966. Threepences weren’t bad either. You could buy a humungous amount of gelatinous jellies for a sixpence.

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2309543, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    P.s IGA has the most retarded checkouts in Christendom. Absolutely woeful.

    Would you have them hold a university degree before they could apply for such a position?

    Firstly I am talking about the layout of the checkouts, not the staff.

    Secondly I regard university as the single worst thing that has happened to society. I am scornful and derisive of anyone who has been to university. They are drains on society and in my view sub-human filth.

  34. Gab
    #2309544, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Then don’t complain about the length of the queue or how long they take to serve you,

    Excuse me? When did I complain about these things?

  35. .
    #2309545, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Sure rabz, that’s how you create civility.

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #2309546, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    There’s a chick that works at Coles in Subiaco who is mindblowingly beautiful.

    She makes me want to be a better man.

    Ask her what her normal time rate is.
    If she says something more than $16.87/hr go for it.
    Anything less than that, stay at the non-strikers end.

  37. Rabz
    #2309547, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    When did I complain about these things?

    Under your breath while waiting interminably for the queue to progress.

