Australian Labor Party – the party of the workers

I was just watch Chris Bowen on the Insiders. He spoke with such passion about the impact of the Fair Work Commission’s determination on penalty rates. He mentioned also the notion of community standards as it relates to Sunday work (he did not mention Saturday work).
I was left somewhat confused. Given some of its policies, I thought the ALP was the party of the inner city NIMBY. I am confused how can a 50% renewable energy target which will further ratchet up electricity prices be good for workers. Similarly, I am confused how increased taxes on capital, which is used to build businesses and employment, be good for workers. Perhaps someone can explain to me how the ALP’s policy on business strangulating regulation can be good for workers or how could protecting the CFMEU be good for (non CFMEU and ALP head-office) workers. Perhaps also someone can explain the ALP’s refugee policy, including where such refugees are resettled – amongst the work class not the inner city NIMBY.
Which ALP’s policy is it also to negotiate enterprise agreements with businesses so as to lower worker salaries a-la Cleanevent.
I am still confused.
It is the party of unionised workers – particularly those who are comfortably employed on the public payroll.
If there is no effective alternative narrative, then you can get away with saying whatever you want, because people have to believe in something.
Here is the big chance for turnhewson to seize the chance to launch a bipartisan reformation of their fair work commission.
With labor railing against the fairwork Orwellian monstrosity, simply move a motion to wipe fairwork from the face of God’s earth and salt the ashes.
Nobody can explain it mate, you just agree with it.
Most ‘Green’ jerbs are those of inner city NIMBY’s?
In Crony Capitalist ‘Green’ companies’ Capital city HOs .
Kim Beazley (Senior) summed up the situation well
“The Labor Party I joined contained the cream of the working class. It now contains the dregs of the middle class, who persist in using the Party as an intellectual spittoon.”
Looking at Bill Shorten, Tanya Plibersek, Tony Burke and Chris Bowen, I’m inclined to agree with him.
I believe the phrase is “What ever it takes.”
The Libs are no better.
Power – and its perks – is now its own end for our mainstream political parties.
Neither are many people on this blog.
Well, it’s probably hard for people whose earnings, already at the lower end of the scale, to accept it has been done to engender a more buoyant economy.
Perhaps they may believe there were other options first before their particular pay had to be cut.
I am amused what in the name of God would any alp career pollie know about the workers ? None of them have ever had a usefull job in their lives ,fifth rate lawtrade or union patsies .
The old comment that the ALP was the party for workers has gone to the wayside. There is no way that the ALP supports workers anymore. Just look at the legislation that they bring in when in power. Here in SA, the ALP have shafted workers with changes to the workers compensation scheme so that workers who do not meet an artificially high 30% of whole body impairment with any one injury, has their payments cut off at 2 years and can be made redundant if they are unable to work for that business. After 3 years, all medical expenses are cut off as well. This is basically the legislation that forced me into early retirement.
Secondly, Transforming Health project, cutting health spending and recentralising most major health care departments like cardiac catherisation labs from the QEH which services the western suburbs to the new RAH which isn’t even open yet and no bigger than the old RAH so has no extra capacity to take the increased workload it will get. Closing the Repatriation Hospital for Veterans and moving some of the functions to the FMC and finally scaling down functions at Modbury and moving them to Lyall McEwin at Elizabeth or 25 minutes away. People have been seriously compromised already by these budget oriented moves yet the health budget is still blowing out.
As you mentioned, the energy prices are not helping workers and neither is having major businesses like Coca Cola Amitil, Holdens, Caroma and Rinnai all closing their manufacturing operations in SA, this is after Mitsubishi, Clipsal, Arnotts, Faulding, Pfizer, Sanitarium and Aldinga Turkeys all closed up shop under the ALP.
They are quite happy to throw hundreds of millions if not billions at infrastructure projects that are sops to the CFMEU even if the project is not actually required.
I just wonder how Mr 36% Weatherill can hold on to being premier when he is such a beta male as are all the ALP MP’s and in real terms, has no success in implementing anything as a minister or as premier. He cocked up Families SA so badly that kids were getting killed and sexually assaulted under his watch and he escaped to become premier because Rann was on the downslide along with Foley. We now have people like that imbecile Mark Butler bragging the biggest employment sector in SA is the health, aging and social services sector, all tax eaters and not wealth generators with value adding processes. FMD, I may have been paid by the taxpayer for my entire career, but not everyone can be employed by the taxpayer as these imbeciles believe, thank fuck for SA’s magnificent primary industries keeping it afloat. Even then, the fuckers in the ALP will try anything to nobble a farmer, maybe with only 36% of the state willing to vote for them, if the countryside rose up, and they have most of the firearms, most of the beta males and wymyns who support the ALP will run like fuck out of here and over to CFMEUstan and stay the fuck out of my state. I know that most coppers hate the ALP as it is full of kiddy fiddlers and shonky pricks and hate dealing with the not unexpected to a copper consequences of their failed social inclusion policies.
Why aren’t the ALP MPs Jihad Dib and Sam Dastyari pushing for penalty rates for Fridays?
And time off for prayers five times a shift?
And domestic violence time off. Keysar Trad might support them in that claim.
The Libs are trying to reduce Sunday penalty rates. But conservative ideological fuckwits do not support them even when they agree with the specific policy making the change less likely. and then they will say that the Libs do nothing.
What about the non-working class? Does the ALP help them by improving their chance of getting jobs?
I am opposed to the changes from FWC simply because they cite lessening cultural utility as their core reasoning – despite only applying it to 3 subsectors of the economy.
Please remember, (before you go mental at me) that the pharmacist will still get all their penalty rates whilst their assistants won’t.
As for the wedge politics of parliament – this has been ongoing for years.
See an advantage & pursue it, whilst ignoring the incongruity within all your other policies!
MT has attacked Shorten’s character; now is the time for some substance. This piece outlines the content of at least part of a speech to be delivered in mellifluous, but forceful – even angry – voice by Turnbull. The larger scale of the speech would be to bring to the attention of the electorate the dire state of our nation’s finances. The Labor/Greens alliance has to be attacked hard.
If he does not seize the moment, than Bernardi should do it as part of a rallying call to his potential supporters. (I’ve paid my dues to the Australian Conservatives; I now want some action.)
It was ever thus – and always will be.
Yes, that seems wrong.
Also the thing about a 7 day economy seems odd. I mean, you can’t get an appointment with a medical specialist, accountant, other professionals, carpet cleaners eg, all sorts of services – all closed, and even hairdressers mostly don’t open on Sundays. So the reasoning is strange about a “new” sort of 7 day economy.
No, it is a decline.
Menzies had real vision.
So did , albeit a disastrous one Whitlam.
Ditto Hawke, for all his faults. Politicians used to seek office to further what they saw, whether rightly or wrongly, as the best interests of the commonwealth and its people.
Now they simply seek office for their own interests.
Roger
#2309482, posted on February 26, 2017 at 8:07 pm
In an unkind way we used to say, ‘ if only this or that visionary’ were born blind in a visionary way we all would be better off.
You’re probably in that place that is supposed to connect political policy statements with rational outcomes achieved and all you can see is the CFMEU guy with the cudgel.
What about the non-working class? Does the ALP help them by improving their chance of getting jobs?
Absolutely. They just keep increasing taxes so the non-working class can keep pace with penalty rates at the pub and tab/club thereby providing weekend employment for tax free threshold patrons.
Given that unskilled labour such as shop workers get paid more per hour than many skilled labourers (eg. pilots) I have little sympathy for them. If you’re not one of the 10% or whatever it is that goes to church on Sunday, why is Sunday more special than Saturday?
When my grandfather worked as a cleaner in a live theatre, Labour, as spelled then, was the party of the industrial and service working class.
Labor, as spelled now, is the party of the tertiary educated (credentialled??), inner city dwelling, publicly funded (public service, government funded organisations like ABC/SBS, NGOs reliant on taxpayer funding) middle class, who have pretentions of aristocracy.
You are not half as confused as Chris Bowen is.
Mind you, he’s so stupendously cretinous that he’d be terminally confused if you handed him two shovels and told him to take his pick.
In a free country, why is there a need for some third party to assign “penalty” rates?
Who is being “penalised” and for what crime.
Would you like to work for eight hours on Sunday for $XXXX? Yes or no?
You decide. That is the way it ought to be done if there is Liberty.
Given that unskilled labour such as shop workers get paid more per hour than many skilled labourers (eg. pilots) I have little sympathy for them
I’d be interested in seeing some figures to justify that claim, reader.
Surely pilots are on a salary rather than being paid by the hour?
I think the changes to penalty rates are modest and justifiable, but I have reservations about the move to a seven day economy, not least due to its impact upon family life. In the long term, I’m sure, we will come to regret such a move.
Aren’t pharmacy assistants employed under the Pharmacy Award and therefore not subject to the FWC Sunday rates decision?
It was explained to me, veeeery patronizingly by Gen Snowflake – all university graduates – the Labor is the Party of “social justice”, and “equality” and a “fair share for the disadvantaged”. I don’t think any of them had ever done it rough in their lives.
Roger:
From the FWO
Most charter pilots or flight instructors that are salaried are earning in the vicinity of $20-26/hour and get no penalty rates nor public holidays. The retail award wage starts at $19.44/hour and by the time you add 50% loading on Saturdays and 75% on Sunday as it currently stands it is well more.
“The Labor Party I joined contained the cream of the working class. It now contains the dregs of the middle class…”
About twenty years after I graduated B.Com, I had lunch with a professor who had taught courses in Labour Market Economics, Industrial Relations and Research Methods. At the time I was in management involved in idiotic and destructive disputes with the Unions, and had lost any respect I may have previously had for their noble tradesman origins.
I mentioned this quote by the elder Beasley to my old professor, saying I now understood what he meant. My old Marxist Prof was shocked and saddened by my cynicism. I was saddened by his response, and could only mumble something apologetic about the real world being different from the academic ideal.
Also the thing about a 7 day economy seems odd. I mean, you can’t get an appointment with a medical specialist, accountant, other professionals, carpet cleaners eg, all sorts of services – all closed, and even hairdressers mostly don’t open on Sundays. So the reasoning is strange about a “new” sort of 7 day economy.
Nothing strange about it at all. The medical specialist, accountant, other professionals, carpet cleaners eg, all sorts of services including hairdressers operate their own businesses and make their own decisions about how and when they interact with clients/customers. The decision an employee makes is “if I dont like the pay on Sunday then I wont take the job”. Simples. [And by the way, I have my own professional business and I work on Sundays whenever the business requires it].
Zulu,
Gen Snowflake listens to the words and thinks the sentiments are wonderful.
The reality is Shorten selling his union members down the river for what was essentially small change to help with his election campaign.
If Gen Snowflake ever catch on to the reality of life, they will be genuinely horrified, but they will try desperately to avoid seeing reality, until the bubble bursts.
karabar at 2131,
As I understand it, the penalty was on the employers, to discourage them from opening in what in a simpler age were considered unsociable times.