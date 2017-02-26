Australian Labor Party – the party of the workers

I was just watch Chris Bowen on the Insiders. He spoke with such passion about the impact of the Fair Work Commission’s determination on penalty rates. He mentioned also the notion of community standards as it relates to Sunday work (he did not mention Saturday work).
I was left somewhat confused. Given some of its policies, I thought the ALP was the party of the inner city NIMBY. I am confused how can a 50% renewable energy target which will further ratchet up electricity prices be good for workers. Similarly, I am confused how increased taxes on capital, which is used to build businesses and employment, be good for workers. Perhaps someone can explain to me how the ALP’s policy on business strangulating regulation can be good for workers or how could protecting the CFMEU be good for (non CFMEU and ALP head-office) workers. Perhaps also someone can explain the ALP’s refugee policy, including where such refugees are resettled – amongst the work class not the inner city NIMBY.
Which ALP’s policy is it also to negotiate enterprise agreements with businesses so as to lower worker salaries a-la Cleanevent.
I am still confused.
It is the party of unionised workers – particularly those who are comfortably employed on the public payroll.
If there is no effective alternative narrative, then you can get away with saying whatever you want, because people have to believe in something.
Here is the big chance for turnhewson to seize the chance to launch a bipartisan reformation of their fair work commission.
With labor railing against the fairwork Orwellian monstrosity, simply move a motion to wipe fairwork from the face of God’s earth and salt the ashes.
Nobody can explain it mate, you just agree with it.
Most ‘Green’ jerbs are those of inner city NIMBY’s?
In Crony Capitalist ‘Green’ companies’ Capital city HOs .
Kim Beazley (Senior) summed up the situation well
“The Labor Party I joined contained the cream of the working class. It now contains the dregs of the middle class, who persist in using the Party as an intellectual spittoon.”
Looking at Bill Shorten, Tanya Plibersek, Tony Burke and Chris Bowen, I’m inclined to agree with him.
I believe the phrase is “What ever it takes.”
The Libs are no better.
Power – and its perks – is now its own end for our mainstream political parties.