Australian Labor Party – the party of the workers

I was just watch Chris Bowen on the Insiders. He spoke with such passion about the impact of the Fair Work Commission’s determination on penalty rates. He mentioned also the notion of community standards as it relates to Sunday work (he did not mention Saturday work).

I was left somewhat confused. Given some of its policies, I thought the ALP was the party of the inner city NIMBY. I am confused how can a 50% renewable energy target which will further ratchet up electricity prices be good for workers. Similarly, I am confused how increased taxes on capital, which is used to build businesses and employment, be good for workers. Perhaps someone can explain to me how the ALP’s policy on business strangulating regulation can be good for workers or how could protecting the CFMEU be good for (non CFMEU and ALP head-office) workers. Perhaps also someone can explain the ALP’s refugee policy, including where such refugees are resettled – amongst the work class not the inner city NIMBY.

Which ALP’s policy is it also to negotiate enterprise agreements with businesses so as to lower worker salaries a-la Cleanevent.

I am still confused.