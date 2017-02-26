Coming to grips with the cost of free public health

Dan Mitchell describes the extent of the problem in the US. Don’t forget to subscribe to his column.

The United States is going to become another Greece, and it’s largely because of poorly designed entitlement programs. As the old saying goes, demography is destiny.

David Gadiel and Jeremy Sammut offer a way forward for Australia based on the Singapore model, adapting the superannuation system and permitting individuals to opt out of Medicare in exchange for the right to establish a tax-effective Health Saving Account (HSA).