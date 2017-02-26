Coming to grips with the cost of free public health

Dan Mitchell describes the extent of the problem in the US. Don’t forget to subscribe to his column.
The United States is going to become another Greece, and it’s largely because of poorly designed entitlement programs. As the old saying goes, demography is destiny.
David Gadiel and Jeremy Sammut offer a way forward for Australia based on the Singapore model, adapting the superannuation system and permitting individuals to opt out of Medicare in exchange for the right to establish a tax-effective Health Saving Account (HSA).
Having just paid my medicare levy (and the “temporary” budget repair levy, another story) as well as my private health insurance which I last used in about 2010, I am inclined to agree with the proposition, but the demographics of this country, I fear, will not allow it to come to pass. And so, some of us shall pay through the nose, and all of us will get crap.
The basic problem is that politicians will always hold onto failed policies and external intervention through industry bodies as long as they can convince 51% of the electorate and with the blessings of a compliant legacy media.
Some say that the superannuation mess now knocking on the door could have been avoided if the pilots strike of 1989 had been successful:
Pilots employed by the major domestic airlines have, since the early seventies successfully negotiated two year Agreements with very little recourse to industrial action.
The Federation had only 14 days on strike in 37 years, and part of that was when the Government decided to tax on superannuation at the rate of 66 cents in the dollar.
Australia got Gough and Medibank.
ALP won’t allow any real changes.
We can avoid Greece’s fate by cutting pensions to anyone drawing a pension from another country, deporting all immigrants drawing welfare and putting a moratorium of welfare so we stop importing immigrants faster than we can create jobs for them.
Which is close to what I said in another thread – and got virtually accused of “treason”.
When a government can’t even introduce a price signal of less than a middie of beer into the GP system there is no hope of reforming Medicare. As Peanut Head showed in the last election its main role now is to terrify the leaners.
The Health Saving Account idea seems a bit bloated.
Wouldn’t it be simpler to backcharge Medicare for private health insurance holders, with an increase in the rebate?