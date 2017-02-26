Making the Friedman Conference even greater

From humble beginnings, in just four years the Australian Libertarian Society Friedman Conference has became the largest pro-liberty event in the Asia Pacific region. Last year’s conference attracted 337 attendees, and dozens of speakers from not just Australia, but all over the world.

We certainly hope you have enjoyed previous Friedman Conferences – but there is a lot more to do before the conference becomes truly great.

This is why we have listened to your feedback, your comments, and your criticisms.

As a result, we have radically changed the format and content of this years Friedman Conference to create what will ensure this years Friedman Conference won’t just be the best liberty conference in the region – but will the best liberty conference anywhere in the world.

Of course, we have a staggering array of international speakers. Not just the usual libertarian superstars (although Nick Guillespe from Reason Magazine, Professor Mike Munger from Duke University, Austin Peterson ,former Libertarian Party candidate for President in the US, and John Fund from Fox News and National Review are pretty awesome!), but drawing further afield we have speakers such as think tank leaders from Africa, a Member of Parliament from Hungary, an activist from Dubai, and a Swedish think tank founder! And of course we will still be hosting the Gala Dinner, the Liberty Awards, and all the fun things that make the conference great.

But that is not why this year will be different.

This year, we have made a number of significant structural changes to the format and the schedule to ensure that this conference shall be like no other!

Just some of these changes include:

*Debates!: You asked for it, we shall be providing it! If you saw & enjoyed our heated immigration debate last year, you ain’t seen nothing yet! From “Is Donald Trump good for liberty” to “Should we be celebrating increased nationalism around the world” to “left-libertarians vs conservative fusionists” the fireworks will certainly be flying – in a friendly manner, of course! So bring your (metaphorical) popcorn!

*One on one sessions with speakers: We have so many special guests, but far too few people have the chance to speak to them! This year, we will be hosting special one-on-one sessions with our speakers so you will get a chance to get to know them properly!

*Greater diversity of topics: Last year we were criticised for focusing too much on economics. Fair call. My fault entirely. Well this year we will focus far more on social issues. From indigenous affairs, to drugs, to police powers & criminal justice reform, to home schooling and unschooling, we will ensure all topics are covered as well as including more speakers from business and real life experience.

*Interactive workshops: Rather than just listening to speakers, you will have the chance to take part in (optional) interactive workshops to help design campaigns and learn essential skills in the process from Matthew Sinclair, the worlds best issues campaigner.

*Games??? That’s right – games! In conjunction with the Foundation of Economic Educations, we will be launching an introduction to economics, with games! Rather than listening to simple lectures, take part in some actual games – and learn the fundamental principles of economics while having fun!

*Dragons Den: Win up to $5,000 – that’s right, $5000! – to implement an idea to advance liberty in Australia

*Greater diversity of speakers: While the majority of speakers will, of course, be standard liberty lovers, who doesn’t like a bit of diversity and disagreement? From left-libertarians to conservatives, from the alt-right to self-proclaimed feminists and SJW’s, we will certainly be pushing the boundaries this time!

*A return of “Radical and dangerous ideas”: Returning to our origins and one of the most successful panels in our first conference, we will be bringing back a session on radical and dangerous ideas. Challenging? Certainly. Provocative? Absolutely. But Enjoyable and entertaining – without a shred of doubt

*Sessions for the “liberty curious”: Not everyone who attends are conference is fully versed in political philosophy. Which is why we will be running “Political theory 101” – to introduce people to the ideas of liberty, and ground them – so you can now bring your friends without scaring them off by throwing them in the deep end!

These are just some of the ideas we have to Make Friedman Great (Again!). If you have any others – feel free to shoot me an email or give me a call on 0434064934 and let me know! But we are sure between these speakers, and our steller line up of speakers, this conference will be the best of all time.

So if you were on the fence about attending again, I hope we have convinced you that this years conference is without a doubt worth attending.

So what are you waiting for? Register today!

And Remember – register before Tuesday and save up to $150 on the standard price! Click HERE to register today!