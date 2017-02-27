Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
67 Responses to Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

  3. Zyconoclast
    #2309765, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I will try again…

    Any Cats know of the most useful app for tracking an iPhone from another iPhone?

  6. twostix
    #2309777, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:17 am

    It’s not even Monday yet.

  7. memoryvault
    #2309778, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:19 am

    It’s not even Monday yet.

    It is in Doomlord Country.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2309780, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Any Cats know of the most useful app for tracking an iPhone from another iPhone

    Glue?

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309788, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The ABC is in a quandary over declining and ageing audiences for its TV news and current affairs programs, with ABC News reaching just 31 per cent of audiences each week via television.

    “TV audiences continue to soften,” an internal audience insights report leaked to The Australian warns. ABC News reaches just 17 per cent of Australians each week via radio, but is growing audiences via computers and mobile devices, exceeding targets to reach 24 per cent via online last year.

    The reach of ABC News falls well short of ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie’s stated aim for ABC content to reach 100 per cent of Australians.

    The flagship 7pm News is the program with the largest proportion of older viewers, with 82 per cent of viewers over-50. This compares with 69 per cent for Seven

    The broadcaster is pondering how to attract younger audiences. “For ABC News to increase reach and relevance, a targeted approach at the under-50 audiences should be undertaken in 2017,” the report says, but it is short of specific proposals to address the problem.

    From the OZ. Well bogger me with a barge-pole, now, why would that be? The A. B.C. produces rubbish?

  12. Baldrick
    #2309791, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:35 am

    10th Battalion A.I.F

    Blackburn, Arthur Seaforth (1892–1960)
    Blackburn enlisted as a private in the 10th Battalion, Australian Imperial Force, in October next year, and landed at Gallipoli on 25 April 1915. Charles Bean concluded that he and another private that day reached a point further inland than any other Australian soldier achieved in the campaign. Blackburn himself was modest and retiring on the matter in later years. He was commissioned second lieutenant in August, and served throughout the Gallipoli campaign and in France in 1916. On 23 July, at Pozières, he commanded a party of fifty men which, in the face of fierce opposition, destroyed an enemy strong point and captured nearly 400 yards (366 m) of trench, Blackburn personally leading four successive bombing parties, many members of which were killed. For this exploit he was awarded the Victoria Cross ‘for most conspicuous bravery’.

  13. egg_
    #2309792, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:39 am

    The flagship 7pm News is the program with the largest proportion of older viewers, with 82 per cent of viewers over-50.

    The majority of whom probably vote LNP, much to Aunty’s chagrin.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309793, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Balders as ever, my compliments and thanks for the posting..

  15. notafan
    #2309794, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:42 am

    LL

    The ultimate solution to excess shrinkage is the closure of unprofitable stores.

    Even malls in the US.

    My friend in fly over country said even the immigrant run convenience stores in black areas in her old home town had given up, even the perspex screen and turntable the daily robberies were too much.

    Then the locals screamed discrimination.

    I remember the old German lady being interviewsed (and hassled by a smart arse north African) saying her local Aldi was threatening to close.

    There was self serve at the Monoprix in Poitiers but a uniformed guard at the top of the stairs.

    No self serve in Tours, just a line of cashiers calling out ‘s’il vous plaît’.

    Nothing like listening to Johnny Young’s ‘Love is in the Air’ while having a cafe noir in Bar Trois Escritores in Tours btw.

  16. H B Bear
    #2309797, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:45 am

    For Australia’s most trusted news source not many people watch it. And yet 100℅ of taxpayers are forced to pay for it.

  17. JC
    #2309798, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Leigh

    Leigh Lowe
    #2309760, posted on February 26, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Infidel Tiger,
    #2309668, posted on February 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I think uni is okay, as it’s a way for people to figure out if the kid has half a brain.

    Don’t be retarded. I can tell you that after half an hour.

    When I used to interview grads I used to gloss over the actual degree and go straight to the sports section.
    Did they have a job at Uni?
    I used to value Maccas jobs – shift manager and Assistant manager- particularly highly.
    I was looking for attitude and work ethic.
    Unless I am looking for someone to calculate a Saturn V trajectory with a slide rule, the academic results are just a baseline… no more, no less.

    You realize that Monster would have got a job with you under eggsactly those metrics.

  18. Motelier
    #2309801, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:55 am

    You realize that Monster would have got a job with you under eggsactly those metrics.

    This is a new game called “Bullshit”, no?

    Monster would never have made it passed the deep fryer.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309802, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:02 am

    This one’s for Baldrick. A wealthy and successful business man died, in my neck of the woods, some time ago. His funeral was complicated by the fact that his wife stood one side of the grave, and his current mistress stood on the other side of the grave, and they glared at each other all the way through the ceremony, but he had been an infantryman, with 11 RWAR, at Gallipoli – aged SIXTEEN!

    Gen Snowflake, take note!

  21. twostix
    #2309807, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Yet again a baby boomer has to use an example of the Greatest Generation or before to do one of those Take That You Weaklings! younger generation.

    It’s ok, we know, the Greatest Generation and their parents were, indeed awe-inspiring, we are indeed driven by their example (not yours, uh-oh).

    Don’t really have anything of that calibre in your own generation do you? There there, it’s ok, we’ll remember you fondly for your Woodstock songs.

  22. twostix
    #2309810, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:23 am

    “and writhing around in the mud naked, fucked up on LSD they bravely sung about how they would not die for anything other than abolishing everything their Greatest Generation parents stood for replacing it with selfish consumerist hedonism and some sing songs

    So Take Note Generation 2030 you weaklings, that’s how it’s done, now go and make AIDS like they did!”

    Hmmm, doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as your one, does it?

  23. C.L.
    #2309811, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:28 am

    In the sanctimonious ISIS in Palmyra-like world of Australian sport, 26 year-old rugby union player James O’Connor – in trouble again (for trying to buy some blow in Paris) – is now considered beyond redemption:

    Asked yesterday if he would be prepared to re-sign O’Connor at the Melbourne franchise, Rebels coach Tony McGahan answered with a flat “No”.

    Before that, though, we learn about his scandalous past:

    With his pin-up looks and the ability to play far above his weight, he certainly had all the attributes to become one of the global stars of the game. But he gradually lost his way, was chastised when he was found at a fast-food outlet three days before a Wallabies Test and by the time he played his 44th and last Test in Perth in 2014 against Argentina he had used up all of his goodwill.

    When he was escorted from the airport for a drunken tirade as he tried to board a flight from Perth to Bali, then Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie called enough and tore up his contract. Now, it seems, there will be no campaign to bring him home from Europe.

    I also recall him being implicated in a reputed brawl with the widely disliked Kurtley Beale.

    So apart from buying a hamburger three days before a Test match, he’s a brawler who likes a drink.

    If the pansy Wallabies recruited 10 more like him, they might actually start winning some games.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309812, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:39 am

    I posted, over on the old thread, an article from the Oz about how the indigenous wanted treaties (!) , a council to deal with any legislation involving Aboriginal people – It’s all gone down the memory hole at the Oz, — where does one go from here?

  25. Jannie
    #2309815, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:52 am

    I used to be sorry for O’Connor and he hoped he could mature and reform himself, the boy had real talent. But he carries too much weight for a flyhalf, his 120 Kg head him down. “Do you know who I am!?!”, he said while being ejected from the Perth flight. I think the problem now is finding 14 other premier players who would play with him.

  26. Rafe Champion
    #2309816, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Good morning all!

  27. Oh come on
    #2309819, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:45 am

    Media Trumped again! After a bunch of whiny media outlets say they’re boycotting the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Trump announced he wasn’t even going to bother rocking up to it! Damn. Hats off to the guy, he is so good at this stuff.

  28. notafan
    #2309823, posted on February 27, 2017 at 3:38 am

    A great reminder of what a crock Bill Shorten’s smallpox infected blankets liemyth is.


    The smallpox epidemic that decimated British Colombia in 1782

  29. Tom
    #2309824, posted on February 27, 2017 at 4:03 am

    I can’t link to today’s Leak on this crappy iPad. I’d appreciate it if someone could.

  30. 2dogs
    #2309827, posted on February 27, 2017 at 5:21 am

    The flagship 7pm News is the program with the largest proportion of older viewers, with 82 per cent of viewers over-50.

    The interesting thing there is the age break down of the vote. Does the ABC’s flagrant leftism drive people to vote against it?

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #2309830, posted on February 27, 2017 at 5:30 am

    Ciao gatti

    All bad news for agility and innovation eh?

  34. Tintarella di Luna
    #2309833, posted on February 27, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Good morning Bruce of Newcastle

  35. memoryvault
    #2309835, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:08 am

    I’m beginning to think some of you people never sleep.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2309840, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:44 am

    Good morning Tinta! Apologies for the slow reply – I was off reading the news and having breakfast.

  37. 2dogs
    #2309841, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:44 am

    I wonder how this guy’s conference speaking fees will compare to that of the Clintons.

  38. Mother Lode
    #2309842, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:47 am

    As soon as the ABC aims to try to steal audience members from the networks that have to pay taxes that fund the ABC it would probably be golden opportunity to cut funding – it is not their job.

    Actually, my understanding is that the ABC is not even required to have an audience commensurate with the commercial networks. They are not meant to compete with the commercials. It is only supposed to look for gaps in the market.

  39. Mr Skeletor
    #2309844, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:54 am

    VOTER support for the Turnbull Government has slumped to a record low as One Nation surges ahead, according to the latest Newspoll published in The Australian.
    Support for the Government is now at its lowest level since Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took the top job, with the Government trailing Labor 55-45 in two-party preferred terms.
    The Coalition’s primary vote has also fallen to 34 per cent, five points lower than in September 2015 when Mr Turnbull challenged former prime minister Tony Abbott for the leadership.
    The dramatic poll result is expected to send shockwaves through the Coalition when Parliament resumes in Canberra today.

    I’m guessing Sinc’s narrative will be that it is all Tony Abbott’s fault.

  40. Beertruk
    #2309845, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:57 am

    Now calling Number 40.

  41. srr
    #2309846, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:57 am

    m0nty
    #2309770, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Hey, m0nty!

    Tim PoolVerified account
    [email protected]

    Recieved a message that if we don’t leave Malmo we will be shot.
    Not sure if the threat is credible, will have to confer with police.

    Looks like a fake.

    So, you’ll have no fear taking up Riccardo’s offer then 🙂

  42. Beertruk
    #2309847, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:03 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2309832, posted on February 27, 2017 at 5:34 am

    Very accurate.

  44. Tom
    #2309849, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Thanks, Tinta and Bruce.

    USSR, I’m sure you know this: one of the defining characteristcs of leftoids like Monty is yellow-bellied cowardice. That’s the only reason they’re “anti-war”: it’s a conceit designed to hide moral weakness.

  45. Grigory M
    #2309850, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:13 am

    A great reminder of what a crock Bill Shorten’s smallpox infected blankets liemyth is.

    The smallpox epidemic that decimated British Colombia in 1782

    Rubbish as usual, Notafan – the smallpox epidemic visited upon Canada and its native people by infected American soldiers bears no relationship whatsoever to the later smallpox outbreaks in Australia, their cause or whatever current Australian politicians might be saying.

  46. srr
    #2309851, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Bill MitchellVerified [email protected] 58m

    Tom Perez looks like Evil Obama mixed up in a Star Trek transporter accident.

    https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/835930491383590914
    __________

    hee hee … I was wondering how many more people were thinking the same thing 😀

  47. john constantine
    #2309853, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:19 am

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/17/chinese-farmers-take-over-former-white-owned-farms-in-zimbabwe-t/

    Zimbabwe does pay to play with China. The purge of Western agricultural interests resulted in a pol pot style Year Zero in Zimbabwe agriculture.

    China now fills the gap. You often read that China cannot dig up the farms and ship them away, so let it rip.

    The crony Zimbabwe socialists that get Chinese bribe money will do well, we watch with interest to see the rest of the story.

    Rest assured that there will not be dead Chinese overseers dragged behind toyotas through the dirt roads of rough villages, as downtrodden peasants cheer.Not without paying full price.

  48. srr
    #2309854, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Sebastian Gorka PhDVerified account
    [email protected]

    THIS is who the President is!
    https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/835637394493816833

    What Trump Did For 18 Green Berets Is Stunning Americans… Media Silent
    February 24, 2017 The Truth Division News

    What President Trump did for 18 Green Berets was perhaps the most respectable move of his presidency — and it went completely unreported for two entire weeks.

    In just his third week in office, Trump met with a new class of Green Beret candidates and brought them into the Oval Office for special photos — this would be a first in the course’s entire history.

    Breitbart reports:

    The 18 Army officers in the Special Forces Qualification Course, or “Q-course,” were visiting the National Security Council in early February, as a normal part of the course.

    But this time, Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka, who was scheduled to speak to the students, had suggested that they meet the president.

    The plan was to take them into the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House, but Trump decided to invite them into the Oval Office, to take pictures with them for their families.

    “Halfway through the discussion, [Trump] said, ‘Hey — we’re not supposed to do this but follow me, and he brought them all into the Oval Office, took a group photograph around the Resolute desk, and then — throwing the schedules into a bit of a tizzy, said OK that’s not good enough,’” Gorka told Breitbart News in an interview.

    “He said, ‘everybody stand in the corner.’ They all stood in the corner, and one-by-one we took photographs they can take home to their family with each future Green Beret next to the president at the Oval Office desk,” Gorka said.

    “That’s how much he loves our soldiers — our warriors,” he said. Gorka had earlier brought up the meeting during remarks on a panel at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Under Obama, he said, they “wouldn’t have even gotten into the West Wing.”

  49. john constantine
    #2309855, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Will the latter years of their shortfilth reich see bribes paid to bankrupt australias crony socialist elite, so Big China can reindustrialise irrigated agriculture in the Murray Darling Basin?.

    Watching 86 year old President-for-Life shorten do a mugabe and lecture australia that there must be a ‘Look East’ as the deindustrialisation, disurbanisation, balkanisation and dewesternisation could only progress the will of Stalin so far, but not far enough, is the dark future for this poor bastard country.

  50. Baldrick
    #2309856, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309802, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Alfred Wood?
    There were quiet a few ‘boy soldiers’ Zulu.

  51. notafan
    #2309857, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Whatever Grigory.

    Australian Aborigines seem to have much more immunity to the disease than the Indians of BC.

  52. Baldrick
    #2309859, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Mother Lode
    #2309842, posted on February 27, 2017 at 6:47 am
    As soon as the ABC aims to try to steal audience members from the networks that have to pay taxes that fund the ABC it would probably be golden opportunity to cut funding – it is not their job.

    No, no Mother, this is how the Left view ABC funding:

    Grigory M
    #1744268, posted on July 21, 2015 at 7:41 pm
    Well, it’s not actually (our money). It was given to them (the ABC) by the government that we elected to do things on our behalf – so, it’s actually their money.

  53. calli
    #2309860, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Is it because the North American communities were more densely populated than the nomadic Aborigine ones, or because the Aborigines had already been exposed to strains of the virus and had some resistance?

  54. Farmer Gez
    #2309861, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Prime Minister Shorten.
    How does that sound?
    Dead private business walking.

  55. calli
    #2309862, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Sorry, need more coffee. “It” being the total devastation caused by the disease.

  56. incoherent rambler
    #2309863, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Epidemics are the same as progressives.
    They attack susceptible hosts and infect them, after these hosts die at the peak of the epidemic, the rate of infection diminishes and finally all but disappears.
    A graph of deaths versus time looks like a normal distribution.

  57. Baldrick
    #2309865, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Politifact, which was the design of choice for TheirABC’s now defunct FactCheck department, takes Trump Derangement Syndrome to a new level:

    In an early morning tweet Saturday, President Donald Trump echoed a post on a fringe website claiming that the national debt has decreased by $12 billion since Trump took office.
    The numbers check out. And in fact, the total public debt has dropped another $22 billion since the Gateway Pundit article published, but experts say, people shouldn’t read much into the numbers. Nor should Trump be popping champagne.

  58. notafan
    #2309866, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:01 am

    At Meforum, so according to some, might be #fakenews

    Raheem Kassam on Malmo

  59. Senile Old Guy
    #2309867, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:01 am

    The important part of the piece about the poll:

    The Coalition’s primary vote has also fallen to 34 per cent, five points lower than in September 2015 when Mr Turnbull challenged former prime minister Tony Abbott for the leadership

    And, via Bolt:

    Mr Turnbull retains his lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister but is being marked down personally, with voter satisfaction with his performance tumbling from 33 to 29 per cent since the previous Newspoll, three weeks ago.

    The only thing that gives the LNP any hope is the fact that the ALP elected the essentially unelectable Bill Shorten as leader, but the ALP will win anyway because the LNP elected Turnbull.

  60. incoherent rambler
    #2309868, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Has Mals’ government lost its way yet?
    Heading for sub 30% primary. The loss of primary vote must close to a bigger margin than TLS’s.
    The potential is 28% primary. I wonder if he can do it.

  61. Baldrick
    #2309869, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:05 am

    incoherent rambler
    #2309863, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:58 am
    Epidemics are the same as progressives.
    They attack susceptible hosts and infect them, after these hosts die at the peak of the epidemic, the rate of infection diminishes and finally all but disappears.

    So Septimus is to Catallaxy what smallpox was to aborigines.

  62. incoherent rambler
    #2309870, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Correct baldrick.

  63. Tel
    #2309871, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Vid: The shocking truth about Sweden. Calmly presented. 10mins.

    Lots of young women seem to be getting in touch with common sense these days… good for her.

  64. Baldrick
    #2309872, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:10 am

    The ABC is in a quandary over declining and ageing audiences for its TV news and current affairs programs, with ABC News reaching just 31 per cent of audiences each week via television.

    Perhaps if they actually reported news instead of advocating for every leftard progressive SJW cause, they might improve their audience share.

  65. john constantine
    #2309874, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

    “a good government has lost it’s way”

    Imagine Lady Skeletor standing in front of the mirror and experimenting with the different tones that this Truth can be announced with.

  66. incoherent rambler
    #2309875, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Imagine Lady Skeletor standing in front of the mirror …

    Brain bleach required!

  67. Grigory M
    #2309876, posted on February 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Australian Aborigines seem to have much more immunity to the disease than the Indians of BC.

    Actually, that’s incorrect too, Notafan – Australian aborigines didn’t seem to have any immunity to smallpox before the Sydney outbreak of 1789, when so many died.

