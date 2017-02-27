Liberty Quote
The values of ordinary voters never were the social media values of Left environmentalism, feminist fundamentalism, asylum-seeker advocacy and anti-business hysteria. Voters may tolerate such enthusiasms, especially among the young, in times of prosperity, but in the low-wages growth post-GFC world they most of all want a better life for their children and their children’s children.— Chris Mitchell
-
-
Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
Any Cats know of the most useful app for tracking an iPhone from another iPhone?
Find My IPhone?
Ok. Thanks
It’s not even Monday yet.
It is in Doomlord Country.
Glue?
Sunday arvo
X th
From the OZ. Well bogger me with a barge-pole, now, why would that be? The A. B.C. produces rubbish?
10th Battalion A.I.F
The majority of whom probably vote LNP, much to Aunty’s chagrin.
Balders as ever, my compliments and thanks for the posting..
LL
The ultimate solution to excess shrinkage is the closure of unprofitable stores.
Even malls in the US.
My friend in fly over country said even the immigrant run convenience stores in black areas in her old home town had given up, even the perspex screen and turntable the daily robberies were too much.
Then the locals screamed discrimination.
I remember the old German lady being interviewsed (and hassled by a smart arse north African) saying her local Aldi was threatening to close.
There was self serve at the Monoprix in Poitiers but a uniformed guard at the top of the stairs.
No self serve in Tours, just a line of cashiers calling out ‘s’il vous plaît’.
Nothing like listening to Johnny Young’s ‘Love is in the Air’ while having a cafe noir in Bar Trois Escritores in Tours btw.
For Australia’s most trusted news source not many people watch it. And yet 100℅ of taxpayers are forced to pay for it.
Leigh
You realize that Monster would have got a job with you under eggsactly those metrics.
This is a new game called “Bullshit”, no?
Monster would never have made it passed the deep fryer.
This one’s for Baldrick. A wealthy and successful business man died, in my neck of the woods, some time ago. His funeral was complicated by the fact that his wife stood one side of the grave, and his current mistress stood on the other side of the grave, and they glared at each other all the way through the ceremony, but he had been an infantryman, with 11 RWAR, at Gallipoli – aged SIXTEEN!
Gen Snowflake, take note!
So he was an adulterer?
Yet again a baby boomer has to use an example of the Greatest Generation or before to do one of those Take That You Weaklings! younger generation.
It’s ok, we know, the Greatest Generation and their parents were, indeed awe-inspiring, we are indeed driven by their example (not yours, uh-oh).
Don’t really have anything of that calibre in your own generation do you? There there, it’s ok, we’ll remember you fondly for your Woodstock songs.
“and writhing around in the mud naked, fucked up on LSD they bravely sung about how they would not die for anything other than abolishing everything their Greatest Generation parents stood for replacing it with selfish consumerist hedonism and some sing songs
So Take Note Generation 2030 you weaklings, that’s how it’s done, now go and make AIDS like they did!”
Hmmm, doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as your one, does it?
In the sanctimonious ISIS in Palmyra-like world of Australian sport, 26 year-old rugby union player James O’Connor – in trouble again (for trying to buy some blow in Paris) – is now considered beyond redemption:
Before that, though, we learn about his scandalous past:
I also recall him being implicated in a reputed brawl with the widely disliked Kurtley Beale.
So apart from buying a hamburger three days before a Test match, he’s a brawler who likes a drink.
If the pansy Wallabies recruited 10 more like him, they might actually start winning some games.
I posted, over on the old thread, an article from the Oz about how the indigenous wanted treaties (!) , a council to deal with any legislation involving Aboriginal people – It’s all gone down the memory hole at the Oz, — where does one go from here?
I used to be sorry for O’Connor and he hoped he could mature and reform himself, the boy had real talent. But he carries too much weight for a flyhalf, his 120 Kg head him down. “Do you know who I am!?!”, he said while being ejected from the Perth flight. I think the problem now is finding 14 other premier players who would play with him.
Good morning all!
Media Trumped again! After a bunch of whiny media outlets say they’re boycotting the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Trump announced he wasn’t even going to bother rocking up to it! Damn. Hats off to the guy, he is so good at this stuff.
A great reminder of what a crock Bill Shorten’s smallpox infected blankets liemyth is.
The smallpox epidemic that decimated British Colombia in 1782
I can’t link to today’s Leak on this crappy iPad. I’d appreciate it if someone could.
The interesting thing there is the age break down of the vote. Does the ABC’s flagrant leftism drive people to vote against it?
Ciao gatti
All bad news for agility and innovation eh?
The feckless in the backseat and the driver asleep at wheel, the modern Liberal party.
Here’s Leak.
Good morning Bruce of Newcastle
I’m beginning to think some of you people never sleep.
Good morning Tinta! Apologies for the slow reply – I was off reading the news and having breakfast.
I wonder how this guy’s conference speaking fees will compare to that of the Clintons.
As soon as the ABC aims to try to steal audience members from the networks that have to pay taxes that fund the ABC it would probably be golden opportunity to cut funding – it is not their job.
Actually, my understanding is that the ABC is not even required to have an audience commensurate with the commercial networks. They are not meant to compete with the commercials. It is only supposed to look for gaps in the market.
I’m guessing Sinc’s narrative will be that it is all Tony Abbott’s fault.
Now calling Number 40.
So, you’ll have no fear taking up Riccardo’s offer then 🙂
Bruce of Newcastle
#2309832, posted on February 27, 2017 at 5:34 am
Very accurate.
Vid: The shocking truth about Sweden. Calmly presented. 10mins.
Thanks, Tinta and Bruce.
USSR, I’m sure you know this: one of the defining characteristcs of leftoids like Monty is yellow-bellied cowardice. That’s the only reason they’re “anti-war”: it’s a conceit designed to hide moral weakness.
Rubbish as usual, Notafan – the smallpox epidemic visited upon Canada and its native people by infected American soldiers bears no relationship whatsoever to the later smallpox outbreaks in Australia, their cause or whatever current Australian politicians might be saying.
Bill MitchellVerified [email protected] 58m
Tom Perez looks like Evil Obama mixed up in a Star Trek transporter accident.
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/835930491383590914
hee hee … I was wondering how many more people were thinking the same thing 😀
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/17/chinese-farmers-take-over-former-white-owned-farms-in-zimbabwe-t/
Zimbabwe does pay to play with China. The purge of Western agricultural interests resulted in a pol pot style Year Zero in Zimbabwe agriculture.
China now fills the gap. You often read that China cannot dig up the farms and ship them away, so let it rip.
The crony Zimbabwe socialists that get Chinese bribe money will do well, we watch with interest to see the rest of the story.
Rest assured that there will not be dead Chinese overseers dragged behind toyotas through the dirt roads of rough villages, as downtrodden peasants cheer.Not without paying full price.
Sebastian Gorka PhDVerified account
[email protected]
THIS is who the President is!
https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/835637394493816833
What Trump Did For 18 Green Berets Is Stunning Americans… Media Silent
February 24, 2017 The Truth Division News
What President Trump did for 18 Green Berets was perhaps the most respectable move of his presidency — and it went completely unreported for two entire weeks.
In just his third week in office, Trump met with a new class of Green Beret candidates and brought them into the Oval Office for special photos — this would be a first in the course’s entire history.
Breitbart reports:
The 18 Army officers in the Special Forces Qualification Course, or “Q-course,” were visiting the National Security Council in early February, as a normal part of the course.
But this time, Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka, who was scheduled to speak to the students, had suggested that they meet the president.
The plan was to take them into the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House, but Trump decided to invite them into the Oval Office, to take pictures with them for their families.
“Halfway through the discussion, [Trump] said, ‘Hey — we’re not supposed to do this but follow me, and he brought them all into the Oval Office, took a group photograph around the Resolute desk, and then — throwing the schedules into a bit of a tizzy, said OK that’s not good enough,’” Gorka told Breitbart News in an interview.
“He said, ‘everybody stand in the corner.’ They all stood in the corner, and one-by-one we took photographs they can take home to their family with each future Green Beret next to the president at the Oval Office desk,” Gorka said.
“That’s how much he loves our soldiers — our warriors,” he said. Gorka had earlier brought up the meeting during remarks on a panel at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Under Obama, he said, they “wouldn’t have even gotten into the West Wing.”
Will the latter years of their shortfilth reich see bribes paid to bankrupt australias crony socialist elite, so Big China can reindustrialise irrigated agriculture in the Murray Darling Basin?.
Watching 86 year old President-for-Life shorten do a mugabe and lecture australia that there must be a ‘Look East’ as the deindustrialisation, disurbanisation, balkanisation and dewesternisation could only progress the will of Stalin so far, but not far enough, is the dark future for this poor bastard country.
Alfred Wood?
There were quiet a few ‘boy soldiers’ Zulu.
Whatever Grigory.
Australian Aborigines seem to have much more immunity to the disease than the Indians of BC.
No, no Mother, this is how the Left view ABC funding:
Is it because the North American communities were more densely populated than the nomadic Aborigine ones, or because the Aborigines had already been exposed to strains of the virus and had some resistance?
Prime Minister Shorten.
How does that sound?
Dead private business walking.
Sorry, need more coffee. “It” being the total devastation caused by the disease.
Epidemics are the same as progressives.
They attack susceptible hosts and infect them, after these hosts die at the peak of the epidemic, the rate of infection diminishes and finally all but disappears.
A graph of deaths versus time looks like a normal distribution.
Politifact, which was the design of choice for TheirABC’s now defunct FactCheck department, takes Trump Derangement Syndrome to a new level:
At Meforum, so according to some, might be #fakenews
Raheem Kassam on Malmo
The important part of the piece about the poll:
The Coalition’s primary vote has also fallen to 34 per cent, five points lower than in September 2015 when Mr Turnbull challenged former prime minister Tony Abbott for the leadership
And, via Bolt:
The only thing that gives the LNP any hope is the fact that the ALP elected the essentially unelectable Bill Shorten as leader, but the ALP will win anyway because the LNP elected Turnbull.
Has Mals’ government lost its way yet?
Heading for sub 30% primary. The loss of primary vote must close to a bigger margin than TLS’s.
The potential is 28% primary. I wonder if he can do it.
So Septimus is to Catallaxy what smallpox was to aborigines.
Correct baldrick.
Lots of young women seem to be getting in touch with common sense these days… good for her.
Perhaps if they actually reported news instead of advocating for every leftard progressive SJW cause, they might improve their audience share.
“a good government has lost it’s way”
Imagine Lady Skeletor standing in front of the mirror and experimenting with the different tones that this Truth can be announced with.
Brain bleach required!
Actually, that’s incorrect too, Notafan – Australian aborigines didn’t seem to have any immunity to smallpox before the Sydney outbreak of 1789, when so many died.