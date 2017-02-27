Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  3. Zyconoclast
    #2309765, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I will try again…

    Any Cats know of the most useful app for tracking an iPhone from another iPhone?

  6. twostix
    #2309777, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:17 am

    It’s not even Monday yet.

  7. memoryvault
    #2309778, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:19 am

    It’s not even Monday yet.

    It is in Doomlord Country.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2309780, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Any Cats know of the most useful app for tracking an iPhone from another iPhone

    Glue?

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309788, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The ABC is in a quandary over declining and ageing audiences for its TV news and current affairs programs, with ABC News reaching just 31 per cent of audiences each week via television.

    “TV audiences continue to soften,” an internal audience insights report leaked to The Australian warns. ABC News reaches just 17 per cent of Australians each week via radio, but is growing audiences via computers and mobile devices, exceeding targets to reach 24 per cent via online last year.

    The reach of ABC News falls well short of ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie’s stated aim for ABC content to reach 100 per cent of Australians.

    The flagship 7pm News is the program with the largest proportion of older viewers, with 82 per cent of viewers over-50. This compares with 69 per cent for Seven

    The broadcaster is pondering how to attract younger audiences. “For ABC News to increase reach and relevance, a targeted approach at the under-50 audiences should be undertaken in 2017,” the report says, but it is short of specific proposals to address the problem.

    From the OZ. Well bogger me with a barge-pole, now, why would that be? The A. B.C. produces rubbish?

  12. Baldrick
    #2309791, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:35 am

    10th Battalion A.I.F

    Blackburn, Arthur Seaforth (1892–1960)
    Blackburn enlisted as a private in the 10th Battalion, Australian Imperial Force, in October next year, and landed at Gallipoli on 25 April 1915. Charles Bean concluded that he and another private that day reached a point further inland than any other Australian soldier achieved in the campaign. Blackburn himself was modest and retiring on the matter in later years. He was commissioned second lieutenant in August, and served throughout the Gallipoli campaign and in France in 1916. On 23 July, at Pozières, he commanded a party of fifty men which, in the face of fierce opposition, destroyed an enemy strong point and captured nearly 400 yards (366 m) of trench, Blackburn personally leading four successive bombing parties, many members of which were killed. For this exploit he was awarded the Victoria Cross ‘for most conspicuous bravery’.

  13. egg_
    #2309792, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:39 am

    The flagship 7pm News is the program with the largest proportion of older viewers, with 82 per cent of viewers over-50.

    The majority of whom probably vote LNP, much to Aunty’s chagrin.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309793, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Balders as ever, my compliments and thanks for the posting..

  15. notafan
    #2309794, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:42 am

    LL

    The ultimate solution to excess shrinkage is the closure of unprofitable stores.

    Even malls in the US.

    My friend in fly over country said even the immigrant run convenience stores in black areas in her old home town had given up, even the perspex screen and turntable the daily robberies were too much.

    Then the locals screamed discrimination.

    I remember the old German lady being interviewsed (and hassled by a smart arse north African) saying her local Aldi was threatening to close.

    There was self serve at the Monoprix in Poitiers but a uniformed guard at the top of the stairs.

    No self serve in Tours, just a line of cashiers calling out ‘s’il vous plaît’.

    Nothing like listening to Johnny Young’s ‘Love is in the Air’ while having a cafe noir in Bar Trois Escritores in Tours btw.

  16. H B Bear
    #2309797, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:45 am

    For Australia’s most trusted news source not many people watch it. And yet 100℅ of taxpayers are forced to pay for it.

  17. JC
    #2309798, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Leigh

    Leigh Lowe
    #2309760, posted on February 26, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Infidel Tiger,
    #2309668, posted on February 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I think uni is okay, as it’s a way for people to figure out if the kid has half a brain.

    Don’t be retarded. I can tell you that after half an hour.

    When I used to interview grads I used to gloss over the actual degree and go straight to the sports section.
    Did they have a job at Uni?
    I used to value Maccas jobs – shift manager and Assistant manager- particularly highly.
    I was looking for attitude and work ethic.
    Unless I am looking for someone to calculate a Saturn V trajectory with a slide rule, the academic results are just a baseline… no more, no less.

    You realize that Monster would have got a job with you under eggsactly those metrics.

  18. Motelier
    #2309801, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:55 am

    You realize that Monster would have got a job with you under eggsactly those metrics.

    This is a new game called “Bullshit”, no?

    Monster would never have made it passed the deep fryer.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2309802, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:02 am

    This one’s for Baldrick. A wealthy and successful business man died, in my neck of the woods, some time ago. His funeral was complicated by the fact that his wife stood one side of the grave, and his current mistress stood on the other side of the grave, and they glared at each other all the way through the ceremony, but he had been an infantryman, with 11 RWAR, at Gallipoli – aged SIXTEEN!

    Gen Snowflake, take note!

  21. twostix
    #2309807, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Yet again a baby boomer has to use an example of the Greatest Generation or before to do one of those Take That You Weaklings! younger generation.

    It’s ok, we know, the Greatest Generation and their parents were, indeed awe-inspiring, we are indeed driven by their example (not yours, uh-oh).

    Don’t really have anything of that calibre in your own generation do you? There there, it’s ok, we’ll remember you fondly for your Woodstock songs.

