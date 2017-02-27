Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
263 Responses to Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2310278, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Problems in Sweden?

    A Swedish detective who has triggered a row by blaming violent crime on migrants has gone one step further and accused politicians of turning a blind eye to the problem because of ‘political correctness’. Earlier this month Peter Springare, who has spent more than 40 years in the police, aired his anger on social media when he was told not to record the ethnicity of violent crime suspects. Springare, 61, who is based in the central city of Orebro, wrote: ‘Countries representing the weekly crimes: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can’t be sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which in itself usually means that they’re lying about your nationality and identity.’

  2. Boambee John
    #2310280, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Baldrick at 1017

    Don’t think so. The man I remember was a farmer.

    Also there is no Maurice Sutherland recorded on the CWGC website as killed in the 14th Battalion, nor on the Roll of Honour.

  3. Henry2
    #2310283, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Farmer Gez
    #2310259, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Quick.
    Those who can tune into 774 ABC radio. You are in for a real treat.
    FFs FG wtf am I listening to this pap for….. wall to wall anti trump and pro islam

  4. Diogenes
    #2310289, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Certain busybodies want to stop you from putting storage batteries in your homes

    Interesting looking at the little graph on the side of the linked page

    @ 12:30NEM time : SA generating 1111 MW gas, wind 84 and small scale solar 407 – Victoria no wind

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2310291, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Even Chrome doesn’t like Lord Waffle:

    This site can’t provide a secure connection

    malcolmturnbull.com.au uses an unsupported protocol.

  6. classical_hero
    #2310292, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    https://youtu.be/m5eQxBbJmGg

    Pope or Marx. This video shows that the Pope worships the wrong Dhu.

  7. Tom
    #2310294, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Gab
    #2309848, posted on February 27, 2017 at 7:04 am

    Vid: The shocking truth about Sweden. Calmly presented. 10mins.

    Thanks, Gab.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2310296, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    The Socialist ant-heat is very lively in the House today, and Angry Bandt has had a lecture in anger management from the Speaker. The Fair Work Commission seems to have stirred them up with a good poking.

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #2310297, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Curious. Does Termi Mesh make bespoke suits ? Could sell a few of them to the LNP,,

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2310302, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Uncle [email protected] Feb 21

    what is the wage gap between all 58 genders?

    Brilliant.

  11. Chris
    #2310305, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    John64
    Slugs and Grubs trading at a new record low of $0.13c.

    I laughed with joy. As Tim Blair says, it would take a heart of stone…

  12. Spider
    #2310307, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I was trying to explain Fake News to some people and they were hung up on the notion that it’s about journalists lying.

    My point was it’s often much more subtle than that. The Mem Fox story on the ABC and elsewhere was a perfect example. The treatment her story received was much different than that used with the Greens MP held at LAX one year previously. The focus was all about the supposed Trump connection.

    None of it was necessarily a lie but the emphasis given to certain aspects turns it from a story about rude officials into a story about the impacts of Trumps policies.

    The other dishonest method that is commonly used on social media is to have a graphic tied to a statement seemingly made by Trump (in inverted commas) but which turns out to be a quote from an another person e. g. TRUMP ‘Fight to the death on NATO’

    Or alternatively a click bait question is posed Some people think Trumps treatment of the media is the sign he’s a dictator with a glass jaw’. What do you think

    It’s amazing the number of folk who simply don’t see or choose not to see this as a form of media manipulation.

  13. thefrolickingmole
    #2310315, posted on February 27, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Canberra, will the last straight man please turn out the lights on the roosting frightbats and QWERTY people.

    A bar in Australia’s capital city Canberra has banned men from approaching women.

    It sounds like an overstatement intended to outrage. But the Maple Bar’s owner, Mike Kadinski, has stood by his policy and says he’s only trying to “bring a bit of class back to Canberra”.

    At the heart of the so-called ban was less women’s safety than restoring a golden era in which people dressed up for air travel. It was a bid to encourage women to act like “ladies” and men, Don Draper.

    “We have a set of house rules and the one that people have found most interesting is that gentlemen don’t approach ladies,” he told Daily Mail Australia in an interview published on Tuesday. “And the rule is, if a gentleman is lucky enough to be approached by a lady, he speaks to her as if he would speak to his mother.”

