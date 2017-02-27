Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

  1. calli
    #2310688, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    So, who’s delusional now, darling?

    Miranda has been Deliberately Conning for well over a year now.

    Time to call it quits.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2310691, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Question.
    When the old gas-bag Mem Fox got accosted by border security at LAX the other day, was Mr Fox travelling with her?
    If so, this might explain why authorities would show some interest.

  3. Boambee John
    #2310694, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Top Ender at 2111

    Was Kim il Carr as worried about value for taxpayers’ money when the ANAO rented space from the ALP with an exorbitant escalation clause in the 1990s?

    I suspect not, it is different when they do it.

  4. Old School Conservative
    #2310695, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Bill Paxton’s fiancee (Jami Gertz) in “Twister” had a memorable line:
    “When you said you chased tornadoes,” the fiancee says, wide-eyed, “I thought it was a metaphor.”

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2310699, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Top Ender
    #2310679, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:11 pm
    Any Cat out there know how much of bollocks this – or not?

    Immigration heads defend office costs
    Australian Associated Press8:45PM February 27, 2017

    Immigration bosses have defended plans to spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars overhauling their Canberra headquarters

    If Kim Il Carr is “concerned” you can bet they want to hold it over until some Labor maaaaates can get in on the property earner a-la the ANAO office rental scam.

  6. Caveman
    #2310700, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Pauline Hanson gave it some on Paul Murray , good on her.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2310701, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    If so, this might explain why authorities would show some interest.

    I did wonder about that, indeed.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2310704, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Snap Boambee John!!!

  9. Motelier
    #2310712, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Don’t the police watch TV?

    Well Sarah Two Fathers watches the documentary “Sea Patrol”.

  10. Roger
    #2310716, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Iirc, there was some discussion on this forum earlier about the idiocies of banking today.

    Today I was in a branch of the NAB, set up open plan, as is the current fashion, where details of a customer’s identity and banking issue were discussed on speaker phone in plain hearing of waiting in the queu for service!

    I was appalled and let the manager know it. I was advised there was an issue with the phone which necessitated the use of the speaker.

    Words fail.

  11. The Beer Whisperer
    #2310717, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    None of it was necessarily a lie but the emphasis given to certain aspects turns it from a story about rude officials into a story about the impacts of Trumps policies.

    The Onion and The People’s Cube are fake news sites, otherwise known as satire. Selectivity, bias, and opinion passed off as news is worse than fake news, they’re fundamentally dishonest.

    Dad was right. Don’t believe anything you hear. At best, it’s twisted. At worst, outright lies.

  13. C.L.
    #2310720, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Question.
    When the old gas-bag Mem Fox got accosted by border security at LAX the other day, was Mr Fox travelling with her?
    If so, this might explain why authorities would show some interest.

    Good question.

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2310729, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Why does Paul Murray persist with that shrew Janeane Parrot on his show? Not only is she incredibly rude, she’s also incredibly ignorant.

  16. Arnost
    #2310730, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Jeez the screeching Parrott is a waste a space! Dumb as. Every time she gets on PM Live I think about switching off!

  17. johanna
    #2310733, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Frightbats are appalled that universities are not usurping the justice system:

    Ms Bremner said Freedom of Information requests made to both universities and police organisations showed had been 500 official complaints over the past five years.

    “145 of those related specifically to rape, the others were various forms of sexual assault and harassment,” she said.

    “There were only six expulsions due to these 500 official complaints.”

    The president of the University of Sydney’s Student Representative Council, Isabella Brook, said universities were failing students, especially women.

    “Universities are taking academic misconduct such as plagiarism much more seriously than rape,” she said.

    Well, as I understand it, it is not the job of the police to deal with plagiarism, and it is not the job of universities to deal with sexual assault.

    Also, note how 500 unspecified and unproven complaints over five years somehow morphs into an actual tsunami of rape according to the frightbats. This is particularly egregious when they regard everything from a wolf whistle to a pat on the bottom at a party as as reportable offence.

    They obviously yearn for the US system, with people like themselves in charge,where students have been expelled and had their reputations trashed without due process and on the basis of uncorroborated complaints.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2310735, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Dad was right. Don’t believe anything you hear. At best, it’s twisted. At worst, outright lies.

    I agree with the view that the most truthful part of the paper is the Op-Ed.
    That is, it openly declares itself to be the opinion of an individual which you can take or leave … as distinct from the rest of the paper which is opinion dressed as fact.

  19. ev425128
    #2310736, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    OSC, I have local knowledge. The “Neighbour running from the scene” is a student at Victoria University – about 100m away. The primary school closed down was 500m away and in no danger because the client of VicPol in this case was likely headed to the St Albans rail station 500m in the opposite direction.

    The greatest threat to locals was heart attack due to seeing the entire Australian Defence Force deployed in their street.

  20. Nick
    #2310737, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Question.
    When the old gas-bag Mem Fox got accosted by border security at LAX the other day, was Mr Fox travelling with her?
    If so, this might explain why authorities would show some interest.

    Question:
    Given her links to and support of a convicted criminal, how does she get a working with children clearance ?

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2310740, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Nice little operation they have running. She writes kids books and he was a teacher.

    Sick.

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #2310752, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Why does Paul Murray persist with that shrew Janeane Parrot on his show? Not only is she incredibly rude, she’s also incredibly ignorant.

    A sulphur crested cockie would have it all over her for looks, vocals and intelligence.

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2310753, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Good to hear Ross Cameron reminding everyone that Abbott lost the electorate by embracing leftism.

  24. notafan
    #2310754, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    No way Mr Fox would have even attempted to enter the US.

    Any conviction, even a minor one, would have you sent straight back to Australia.

    My ex BIL could not rnter the US.

  25. srr
    #2310759, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Paul · @pen
    6 hours

    “25,000 new churches built in #Russia after the fall of Communism.
    Over 70% of the population identifies themselves as Orthodox Christians.”
    via @wifewithapurpose

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #2310768, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Question.
    When the old gas-bag Mem Fox got accosted by border security at LAX the other day, was Mr Fox travelling with her?
    If so, this might explain why authorities would show some interest.

    But, hey, wasn’t it fucking hilarious when Fred Nile got detained in the death throes of the Obumbi administration.
    And, unlike Mr Fox, Fred doesn’t have a criminal record for rooting boys.

  27. srr
    #2310772, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Claire Jordan · @shorty
    🙏 Faith · 30 minutes

    Pope Francis is stopping [email protected] priests from being defrocked. I’m not even surprised. The Papacy and higher echelons of the Vatican are corrupt to the core.

    http://metro.co.uk/2017/02/26/pope-francis-reverse

  28. jupes
    #2310775, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Why does Paul Murray persist with that shrew Janeane Parrot on his show? Not only is she incredibly rude, she’s also incredibly ignorant.

    She is an embittered shrew.

    Check out her expression when Ross is banging on.

    Dunno why Sky continue with the hag. She – and everyone else – would be far better off on the ABC.

  29. jupes
    #2310781, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Ross Cameron on fire on PML.

    He wants to abolish the FWC.

    He’s making Richo sad.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2310789, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Any conviction, even a minor one, would have you sent straight back to Australia.

    My ex BIL could not rnter the US.

    You can apply to get a wavier – you have to apply well in advance.

  31. H B Bear
    #2310793, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Miranda’s car guru guest spills the beans on Blair’s whereabouts. He’s in the US testing a new Jeep.

    No-one should have to ruin their holiday in the US driving those pieces of junk.

  32. notafan
    #2310796, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Bought my Carrefour wine after a fifteen minute um and ahh session when a local walked past and without hesitation snatched up that one.

    Good enough for a Frenchie, good enough for me.

    Now having a coffee in a restaurant while the staff eat an early lunch at the next table.

    Very multicultural , SE Asian, African , Indian, ME, even an old white man.

  33. notafan
    #2310802, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I’m thinking, convicted child sex offender, no way waiver.

  34. C.L.
    #2310814, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Nicole Kidman being ridiculed for being too posh to clap … Video.

  35. srr
    #2310831, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Geert Wilders · @GeertWilders
    an hour
    Mohammed. The False Prophet.

    https://s15.postimg.org/4g8ekby17/False_prophet.jp

  36. rickw
    #2310842, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    LOL.
    Glenn Reynolds:

    DIDN’T COL. COLT AND JOHN MOSES BROWNING TAKE CARE OF THIS OVER A CENTURY AGO?

    John Moses Browning definitively took care of it in 1911.

  37. Rococo Liberal
    #2310846, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    They obviously yearn for the US system, with people like themselves in charge,where students have been expelled and had their reputations trashed without due process and on the basis of uncorroborated complaints.

    Heather MacDonald of City Journal writes the best stuff about this.

    What she finds interesting is how colleges have openly promote sexual promiscuity and at the same time are try to ensure that women can cry rape over any sexual encounter they later regret.

  38. srr
    #2310847, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Matthew T McDonald · @Matt_McDonald_
    9 hours
    1500+ child predators arrested in Trump’s 1st month in office,
    zero coverage from Mainstream Media.

    Shame on them!

  40. rickw
    #2310861, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Special Operations Group members, some dressed in camouflage, rushed to the scene and surrounded the streets with automatic weapons trained on the house.

    They’re allowed automatic weapons whilst being demonstratably incompetent?

  41. srr
    #2310863, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    rickw
    #2310848, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    https://s15.postimg.org/4g8ekby17/False_prophet.jp…

    srr, getting a 404 on the link.

    of course 🙄 it’s obviously too simple and honest a cartoon for us … we don’t have a Geert Wilders …

    Try at his Gab link –

    https://gab.ai/GeertWilders/posts/5616288

