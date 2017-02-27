Liberty Quote
-
Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
1,047 Responses to Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
He really is the most laughable caricature our ruling class and betters have vomited up for some time.
So, a Muzzo arrested on terrorism charges in Young and the J*wish Museum in Sydney evacuated because of a bomb threat.
All no doubt thanks to our wonderful non-discriminatory immigration policy.
If only they had a job to go to hey Dotty?
SKY are reporting that recommendations are for 18c to remain as is, but ‘change the process’.
What nonsense.
Did she expect him to say that he drew it in bad faith?
They hate us and want us to know this.
“Trumble giving a press conference now. I was right. A muslim arrested for terrorism”.
Hideout must not have a backdoor…
I’m not sure taking a bunch of domestic violence survivors to the pub to get on the piss, recount past war stories and play two-up will help, but why the hell not!
What! Wait until the potentially greatest PM evah gets wind of this.
On their public payroll soon to include the NDIS and the new unionised CFA in victoria.
If we have too many public servants, we obviously must import larger client herds to provide career paths and promotion prospects for those at the bottom of the public service ladder.
Empire GTHO Phase III
#2311295, posted on February 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Australian state governments should be forced to decriminalise onshore and unconventional gas extraction (on threat of GST revenue being withheld) in a bid to avert an energy security crisis.
Excellent idea Empire. W.A. is cheated out of GST because we receive mining royalties. Those States which have large reserves of gas, but which prohibit their commercialisation, should also lose their GST income. If mining royalties can figure in GST calculations, then so should all “deemed” resources.
Has Triggsy sued Turnbull for racism yet?
I’m not sure taking a bunch of domestic violence survivors to the pub to get on the piss, recount past war stories and play two-up will help, but why the hell not!
In one sentence, IT exposes the lunacy of Morison’s proposal.
Further info:
22 recommendations covering a range of options for the Govnment to choose.
BTW, the earlier comment about keeping 18c as it is, Julian Leeser, a Liberal, thinks the terms should stay as they are !!!!!!!!
Easy, they get scanned by the shearer against his shearer number and the data is filed electronically. With our gals, we record a lot of info, such as maternal data, weight, paddock and so forth and when a preg tester comes he scans each one he palpates as empty – if that is what you are looking for or if you are selling them with certificate as pregnant, he will scan them – just depends on the job.
There is a NSW? property with fine wool who are already selling their enviro cred with their wool, with active interest from the Chinese and Italians, the end users are looking for that also with non muelsing and I can see this also happening tight down to individual shearers. It might also replace the tally system for payment. Moving forward, we are consumed by technology. No more roaming the range chewing some grass, it is all measurement.
17 recommendations relate to the process concerning 18c complaints.
Petition to get Sharia defender Yassmin off the ABC
https://www.change.org/p/abc-to-publicly-condemn-and-fire-yassmin-abdul-magied-over-pro-sharia-law-comments-abc-to-publicly-condemn-and-fire-yassmin-abdel-magied-over-pro-sharia-propaganda?source_location=minibar
Can someone forward this to Sinc so he can put it at the top where everyone can see it
Delta A
#2311485, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:05 pm
This link about the shocking secret plan for a Muslim state in Australia, funded by taxpayers and foreign fanatics, was posted early this morning here by Gab. I believe the speaker is from SA.
That Conway “kneeling” hysteria is rather amusing.
Short memories.
Consider how the potentially greatest PM has gone about this.
He could have just abolished not only 18c, but the HRC as well. That’s the sort of decision that should be easy for a conservative PM (especially a potentially greatest ever one) to make.
But no. We get an enquiry followed no doubt by a very minimal change, if any.
Utterly clueless.
Maybe Ms Triggs could comment on this story.
If You Love Jesus, Then Die Like Jesus!’
Jupes:
No they are not clueless. They are frightened. Mostly they are frightened that us deplorables will behave in a manner that they don’t want us to behave in. They assume that they define what is civilized discourse and don’t want it sullied by the likes of us.
Bernardi pounces –
The LNP must be totally destroyed.
I wonder if the CFMEU could sign up robots as members? Would they count in the Labor Party conference?
Minimum Wage Massacre: Wendy’s Unleashes 1,000 Robots To Counter Higher Labor Costs
I’ll have a flat white please, minus the penalty rate.
This link about the shocking secret plan for a Muslim state in Australia, funded by taxpayers and foreign fanatics…
Nothing shocking or secret about that…standard Muslim modus operandi over 1500 years of history: conquer, convert or tax the local population into subjugation, all to the glory of Allah.
Ah yes, the irresistible momentum of the Australian Conservative.
Dunno if the male member of their clinton crime family did much kneeling on the oval office couch or not, but it might be a little late to demand decorum for that paticular sin-stained square meterage of the political system.
[plus what else can you expect to go on in a house built with slave labour?.]
Also:
Introducing ‘Handle’
I’m sure it could make lattes too, with some extra programming.
So Turnbull has decided university kids and journalists must continue to be arrested pursuant to 18c.
Can we have a link to one right-wing critique of Obama’s tan suit?
Yes, he fully supports suing them for $250,000, so long as there is “due process”.
Breaking in The Australian:
The man from Young was born here and he is in his forties.
Christensen should just walk out now. There is enough momentum in the sheer disgust toward this government, he might be able to precipitate something.
Any idea why St Gillian believes it’s OK to talk about the Leak matter? She previously was very coy about the fat Abo slag’s case.
‘No reform to 18c/18d’
You didn’t really expect any change did you? That’s for the next gen to decide not the aged.
‘in good faith’
Who, Leak? Mauvaise foi, tres mauvaise, toujours ..
.https://encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSOYnDmUXcbfa6ig4mnA0RJschhYAo8y_IxDn4qauZnMJf6jhGIAQ
Re all that talk that Cory666 should have resigned from the Sen8 rather than the party:
Did TheirABC run that line against the Brick, or Jacky-Jacky?
Oh noes, bread is evil.
How to reduce the environmental impact of a loaf of bread?
Let them eat cake.
Dial up Hadley’s interview with Latho today.
Latham is now being mobbed in the North Sydney strongholds of the Liberal Party.
He gave a speech there last week, apparently, and everyone welcomed him as a hero and spoke to him of their disgust with Turnbull. It’s all over for Malcolm and probably all over for the Liberal Party.
Trump is THIS man’s puppet. Robert Mercer
https://cambridgeanalytica.org/
The Turnbull government seems to be going to sh*t rather rapidly.
I think the party is simply going to disintegrate like its UAP predecessor.
Exactly, Dot. Every generation of Muslim immigration brings even greater hatred of freedom and Western civilisation.
They can’t be civilised because Allah tells them to kill infidels.
So you’re saying even the second gen is vulnerable to becoming radicalised into terrorism? Seems even Dot is starting to get it.
No, he’s yet to decide anything. The recommendations have been passed onto cabinet.
Hilarious if Latham joins the ACP. His musings on policy weren’t too bad.
Latham, Bernardi and Cory would give them a widespread base, platforms and recognition.
It would be good if Ross Cameron also cut ties with the walking dead.
Same with Dawood “Walter Mitty” Hicks and Willie Brigette. Except they weren’t second generation. Hey Muslims aren’t a race, are they?