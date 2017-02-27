Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

  1. H B Bear
    #2311486, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    The old lezzo is losing the plot.

    He really is the most laughable caricature our ruling class and betters have vomited up for some time.

  2. jupes
    #2311487, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    So, a Muzzo arrested on terrorism charges in Young and the J*wish Museum in Sydney evacuated because of a bomb threat.

    All no doubt thanks to our wonderful non-discriminatory immigration policy.

    If only they had a job to go to hey Dotty?

  3. Nick
    #2311491, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    SKY are reporting that recommendations are for 18c to remain as is, but ‘change the process’.

  4. johanna
    #2311492, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Triggs said the commission had twice written to Leak giving him the opportunity to assert that he had drawn the cartoon in good faith.

    What nonsense.

    Did she expect him to say that he drew it in bad faith?

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2311493, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    SKY are reporting that recommendations are for 18c to remain as is, but ‘change the process’.

    They hate us and want us to know this.

  6. cynical1
    #2311495, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    “Trumble giving a press conference now. I was right. A muslim arrested for terrorism”.

    Hideout must not have a backdoor…

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2311496, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    David Morrison wants an Anzac Day-like event for domestic violence victims

    I’m not sure taking a bunch of domestic violence survivors to the pub to get on the piss, recount past war stories and play two-up will help, but why the hell not!

  8. Snoopy
    #2311497, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    SKY are reporting that recommendations are for 18c to remain as is, but ‘change the process’.

    What! Wait until the potentially greatest PM evah gets wind of this.

  9. john constantine
    #2311498, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    On their public payroll soon to include the NDIS and the new unionised CFA in victoria.

    If we have too many public servants, we obviously must import larger client herds to provide career paths and promotion prospects for those at the bottom of the public service ladder.

  10. old bloke
    #2311499, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2311295, posted on February 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Australian state governments should be forced to decriminalise onshore and unconventional gas extraction (on threat of GST revenue being withheld) in a bid to avert an energy security crisis.

    Excellent idea Empire. W.A. is cheated out of GST because we receive mining royalties. Those States which have large reserves of gas, but which prohibit their commercialisation, should also lose their GST income. If mining royalties can figure in GST calculations, then so should all “deemed” resources.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2311500, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    “Trumble giving a press conference now. I was right. A muslim arrested for terrorism”.

    Has Triggsy sued Turnbull for racism yet?

  12. Delta A
    #2311501, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I’m not sure taking a bunch of domestic violence survivors to the pub to get on the piss, recount past war stories and play two-up will help, but why the hell not!

    In one sentence, IT exposes the lunacy of Morison’s proposal.

  13. Nick
    #2311502, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Further info:
    22 recommendations covering a range of options for the Govnment to choose.
    BTW, the earlier comment about keeping 18c as it is, Julian Leeser, a Liberal, thinks the terms should stay as they are !!!!!!!!

  14. Helen
    #2311503, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    How the hell can the tag reveal who shore what?

    Easy, they get scanned by the shearer against his shearer number and the data is filed electronically. With our gals, we record a lot of info, such as maternal data, weight, paddock and so forth and when a preg tester comes he scans each one he palpates as empty – if that is what you are looking for or if you are selling them with certificate as pregnant, he will scan them – just depends on the job.
    There is a NSW? property with fine wool who are already selling their enviro cred with their wool, with active interest from the Chinese and Italians, the end users are looking for that also with non muelsing and I can see this also happening tight down to individual shearers. It might also replace the tally system for payment. Moving forward, we are consumed by technology. No more roaming the range chewing some grass, it is all measurement.

  15. Nick
    #2311505, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    17 recommendations relate to the process concerning 18c complaints.

  17. P
    #2311509, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Delta A
    #2311485, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    One might feel more sympathy for the ‘moderate’ muslims if they would speak out against the ISIS threat. But the Koran demands that they support it.

    This link about the shocking secret plan for a Muslim state in Australia, funded by taxpayers and foreign fanatics, was posted early this morning here by Gab. I believe the speaker is from SA.

  18. calli
    #2311510, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    That Conway “kneeling” hysteria is rather amusing.

    Short memories.

  19. jupes
    #2311512, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    SKY are reporting that recommendations are for 18c to remain as is, but ‘change the process’.

    Consider how the potentially greatest PM has gone about this.

    He could have just abolished not only 18c, but the HRC as well. That’s the sort of decision that should be easy for a conservative PM (especially a potentially greatest ever one) to make.

    But no. We get an enquiry followed no doubt by a very minimal change, if any.

    Utterly clueless.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2311514, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Maybe Ms Triggs could comment on this story.

    If You Love Jesus, Then Die Like Jesus!’

    Another month of atrocities—any of which, if they were committed by Christians against Muslims, would’ve received mass media coverage.

  21. Joe
    #2311515, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Jupes:

    He could have just abolished not only 18c, but the HRC as well. That’s the sort of decision that should be easy for a conservative PM (especially a potentially greatest ever one) to make.

    But no. We get an enquiry followed no doubt by a very minimal change, if any.

    Utterly clueless.

    No they are not clueless. They are frightened. Mostly they are frightened that us deplorables will behave in a manner that they don’t want us to behave in. They assume that they define what is civilized discourse and don’t want it sullied by the likes of us.

  22. Fisky
    #2311516, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Bernardi pounces –

    Cory Bernardi‏Verified account @corybernardi 13m13 minutes ago
    More
    Process & bureaucracy. No reform to 18c/18d. No real defence of freedom of speech. Huge FAIL. We need #ABetterWay @AUConservatives @TheIPA

  23. Fisky
    #2311519, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    The LNP must be totally destroyed.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2311522, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    I wonder if the CFMEU could sign up robots as members? Would they count in the Labor Party conference?

    Minimum Wage Massacre: Wendy’s Unleashes 1,000 Robots To Counter Higher Labor Costs

    I’ll have a flat white please, minus the penalty rate.

  25. Roger
    #2311523, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    This link about the shocking secret plan for a Muslim state in Australia, funded by taxpayers and foreign fanatics…

    Nothing shocking or secret about that…standard Muslim modus operandi over 1500 years of history: conquer, convert or tax the local population into subjugation, all to the glory of Allah.

  26. m0nty
    #2311526, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Bernardi pounces

    Ah yes, the irresistible momentum of the Australian Conservative.

  27. john constantine
    #2311527, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Dunno if the male member of their clinton crime family did much kneeling on the oval office couch or not, but it might be a little late to demand decorum for that paticular sin-stained square meterage of the political system.

    [plus what else can you expect to go on in a house built with slave labour?.]

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2311528, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Also:

    Introducing ‘Handle’

    I’m sure it could make lattes too, with some extra programming.

  29. C.L.
    #2311531, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    So Turnbull has decided university kids and journalists must continue to be arrested pursuant to 18c.

  30. C.L.
    #2311533, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Then again, the reaction by the right when Obama wore a tan suit was equally shrill.

    Can we have a link to one right-wing critique of Obama’s tan suit?

  31. Fisky
    #2311534, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    So Turnbull has decided university kids and journalists must continue to be arrested pursuant to 18c.

    Yes, he fully supports suing them for $250,000, so long as there is “due process”.

  32. C.L.
    #2311535, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Breaking in The Australian:

    Domestic violence Anzac tribute

    David Morrison wants an Anzac Day-like event for domestic violence victims, likening them to fallen servicemen and women.

  33. .
    #2311536, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    jupes
    #2311487, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:05 pm
    So, a Muzzo arrested on terrorism charges in Young and the J*wish Museum in Sydney evacuated because of a bomb threat.

    All no doubt thanks to our wonderful non-discriminatory immigration policy.

    If only they had a job to go to hey Dotty?

    The man from Young was born here and he is in his forties.

  34. Fisky
    #2311538, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Christensen should just walk out now. There is enough momentum in the sheer disgust toward this government, he might be able to precipitate something.

  35. Andrew
    #2311539, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Any idea why St Gillian believes it’s OK to talk about the Leak matter? She previously was very coy about the fat Abo slag’s case.

  36. test pattern
    #2311541, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    ‘No reform to 18c/18d’

    You didn’t really expect any change did you? That’s for the next gen to decide not the aged.

    ‘in good faith’

    Who, Leak? Mauvaise foi, tres mauvaise, toujours ..

    .https://encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSOYnDmUXcbfa6ig4mnA0RJschhYAo8y_IxDn4qauZnMJf6jhGIAQ

  37. Andrew
    #2311543, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Re all that talk that Cory666 should have resigned from the Sen8 rather than the party:

    Did TheirABC run that line against the Brick, or Jacky-Jacky?

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2311544, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Oh noes, bread is evil.

    How to reduce the environmental impact of a loaf of bread?

    With an estimated 12 million loaves sold in the UK every day, bread remains a staple of the British diet. In a groundbreaking study researchers from the University of Sheffield have now calculated the environmental impact of a loaf of bread and which part of its production contributes the most greenhouse gas.

    Let them eat cake.

  39. C.L.
    #2311545, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Dial up Hadley’s interview with Latho today.
    Latham is now being mobbed in the North Sydney strongholds of the Liberal Party.
    He gave a speech there last week, apparently, and everyone welcomed him as a hero and spoke to him of their disgust with Turnbull. It’s all over for Malcolm and probably all over for the Liberal Party.

  40. test pattern
    #2311546, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Trump is THIS man’s puppet. Robert Mercer

    https://cambridgeanalytica.org/

  41. Senile Old Guy
    #2311547, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    So Turnbull has decided university kids and journalists must continue to be arrested pursuant to 18c.

    Yes, he fully supports suing them for $250,000, so long as there is “due process”.

    The Turnbull government seems to be going to sh*t rather rapidly.

  42. Fisky
    #2311548, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    He gave a speech there last week, apparently, and everyone welcomed him as a hero and spoke to him of their disgust with Turnbull. It’s all over for Malcolm and probably all over for the Liberal Party.

    I think the party is simply going to disintegrate like its UAP predecessor.

  43. Tom
    #2311549, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    The man from Young was born here and he is in his forties.

    Exactly, Dot. Every generation of Muslim immigration brings even greater hatred of freedom and Western civilisation.

    They can’t be civilised because Allah tells them to kill infidels.

  44. Andrew
    #2311550, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    The man from Young was born here and he is in his forties.

    So you’re saying even the second gen is vulnerable to becoming radicalised into terrorism? Seems even Dot is starting to get it.

  45. Nick
    #2311551, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    So Turnbull has decided university kids and journalists must continue to be arrested pursuant to 18c.

    No, he’s yet to decide anything. The recommendations have been passed onto cabinet.

  46. .
    #2311553, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Hilarious if Latham joins the ACP. His musings on policy weren’t too bad.

    Latham, Bernardi and Cory would give them a widespread base, platforms and recognition.

    It would be good if Ross Cameron also cut ties with the walking dead.

  47. .
    #2311554, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Andrew
    #2311550, posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm
    The man from Young was born here and he is in his forties.

    So you’re saying even the second gen is vulnerable to becoming radicalised into terrorism? Seems even Dot is starting to get it.

    Same with Dawood “Walter Mitty” Hicks and Willie Brigette. Except they weren’t second generation. Hey Muslims aren’t a race, are they?

