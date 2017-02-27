Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,309 Responses to Monday Forum: February 27, 2017

  1. Beef
    #2311855, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    I’m more concerned that our armed forces let a fucking raving lunatic rise to the top.

    The image he is giving those poor sods left behind is tragic.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2311856, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    What we learned: it seems the culprit is a Buddhist whose intention was self-immolation.

    Buddhism confirmed!!!!
    The useless bald f*ckers.
    I am going to give those hippies at the monastery so much sh*t about this.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2311857, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Tell her she’s fired, JC. She can keep Grigsie company on the long winter nights ahead.
    Actually, Grigs is mellowing. Like old pee in a pot. I mind him less these days.

    There are some great people on this site. Why be upset at those you can scroll on by?

  4. Grigory M
    #2311860, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Victorias Secret Fashion Show is on Nine Life atm.

  5. JC
    #2311861, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    duh … long before the media attacked Trump, they attacked everyone else who refused to push the UN/Globalist barrow.

    They destroyed countless good people and good businesses.

    Oh, so the MSM has influence then. You agree with me, USSR. You nimbus. Stick to posting click bait. Thinking isn’t your strong point.

  6. candy
    #2311864, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I saw a picture of DAvid Morrison wearing high heels once, something to do with support for DV.

    The fellow looked so happy. I reckon it was the pinnacle of his life, wearing women’s shoes and tottering around. poor fellow.

  7. JC
    #2311865, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    He looks very effeminate, Candy.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2311866, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I was channeling surfing and got onto an American show called Cops.

    Are you joking JC?
    Cops is one of the best tv shows ever made.
    It helped pioneer reality tv.
    It has been running since 1989.
    I have the theme song on 12″ vinyl.

  9. Beef
    #2311867, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I don’t know much about media influence but a lot of noise is always made over who Rupert is backing.

  10. .
    #2311868, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Inner Circle were great.

    Now SRR, when are these imminent arrests happening? When is the Bill Clinton sex tape going to be released by Mickey Sammich?

    GO!!!

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2311869, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Victorias Secret Fashion Show is on Nine Life atm.

    Are the ADF involved?

  12. JC
    #2311870, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Stimson

    No, I really never seen it before. I can’t even recall watching it in the US. The only TV night I had was Friday night, as it was light porn night on HBO (like SBS) I didn’t watch news etc because I knew it all from work 🙂

    Watched movies.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2311871, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Cops is one of the worst TV Shows ever made. It glorified fascism and the worst type of policing.

    It’s almost as bad as RBT.

  14. egg_
    #2311872, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    I saw a picture of DAvid Morrison wearing high heels once, something to do with support for DV.

    Ewww.
    In his element?

  15. Grigory M
    #2311873, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    It’s in Paris, Infantile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have been singing while the models parade around. You should be watching.

  16. JC
    #2311875, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Cops is one of the worst TV Shows ever made. It glorified fascism and the worst type of policing.

    Agree. It’s propaganda for fascist cops.

  17. .
    #2311876, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I saw a picture of DAvid Morrison wearing high heels once, something to do with support for DV.

    What a sickening mockery of all forms and victims of domestic violence.

    Self aggrandising, misandrist, ludicrous bilge.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2311877, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Cops is one of the worst TV Shows ever made. It glorified fascism and the worst type of policing.

    Are you calling me a Nazi?
    🙂

  19. Beef
    #2311879, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    An attempted immolating gas explosion with Christian building damage has occurred.

    The rest of the burning Buddhist sect take note. The bar has been raised from the douse in petrol with passive sitting in an intersection routine. Innovation with flexibility!

  20. egg_
    #2311881, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Self aggrandising, misandrist, ludicrous bilge.

    +1

    Edumacate the bints who shack up with these psychos.

  22. john constantine
    #2311884, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    http://www.bay939.com.au/news/local-news/76805-bin-it-don-t-bag-it-spycam-crackdown-on-council-recycling

    Council uses robot spycams to replace council bin inspectors.

    Bad ratepayers, baaaad.

  23. Andrew
    #2311885, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Shock news: Pune pitch rated “poor.”

  24. JC
    #2311886, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Silicon Valley dudes are trying out an experiment in Kenya – Universal income.. for 12 years and want to see how humans behave and act.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/23/magazine/universal-income-global-inequality.html?ref=todayspaper

  25. Baldrick
    #2311887, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Council uses robot spycams to replace council bin inspectors.

    That’s it then. Septimus is now officially unemployed.

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2311888, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    And as the famous quote goes (or should go, anyway), 100 per cent of the orgasm is half mental. In other words, you have to stay in the moment. And as the study points out, that can be a challenge for women.

    Well, on a regular night if he’s still going after thirty minutes non-stop (as the article says may be mandatory for some girls) staying in the moment might be difficult.

    I’d be asleep or reading by then. 🙂

    Special nights of course are different. Marathon nights.
    Most happy couples have those.
    With interludes, making sweet talk.

  27. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2311889, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Gab #2311586, posted on February 28, 2017 at 6:16
    Watched Hidden Figures (very enjoyable movie, by the way) and in one scene there was a sign in a large office area that read
    Colored Computer Lab
    That was back in the 1960s.
    No different to the computer lab in a Qld university in 2017.
    My, how progressive of them.

    Erm.. um… Gab…
    Actually very different to the computer lab at QUT.

    Coz the indigenous only computer lab @QUT was unsignposted. Hence the young lads’ error in entering it.
    (Gee, wonder why it had no sign?)

  28. .
    #2311890, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Retaliation – Councillors and staff must be under private surveillance. Fight back.

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2311891, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I saw a picture of DAvid Morrison wearing high heels once, something to do with support for DV.

    Wot?!

  30. Rev. Archibald
    #2311892, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Long chat with Mater at the pub tonight.
    Very interesting night.
    Given me a lot of food for thought.
    Cats should meet up face to face more often.
    No boxing required.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2311893, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Pretty feet he has there. Cripes. A serious loony.

  32. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2311894, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    I see in the news that a British couple are facing deportation due to a ‘postcode bungle’. It seems they were approved to live and build a business in an area that is now deemed to be ‘not regional enough’ to satisfy the terms of their visa. The Muslim toe-rag from Young who was arrested today will no doubt receive legal assistance courtesy of the taxpayer that the British family can only dream of.

    Had they settled anywhere in South Oz, or West Oz (including CBD Adelaide, or CBD Perth) they’d be “regional” & all would be hunky-dory.

    They settled in some outer ring suburb of Brisbane – and thus were not regional.
    You couldn’t make this shit up!

    This sort of moronic crap makes me savage. Considering some of the visa-breaching Australia-hating indolent shitheads who’ve become citizens off my account, and the lard-arses in Immi haven’t given a hoot – stories such as this one really get on my goat!

  33. Hydra
    #2311895, posted on February 28, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Astronomy is a hobby, Dot. They have to keep up hope for ETI in order to keep the public interested and funding flowing.

    Amateur astronomy is very useful. My father has been tracking the orbit paths of Jupiter’s largest satellites for the best part of two decades and his work has led to the beginning of rover exploration planning for Io, Europa and Ganymede. There is much we can learn from such expeditions – so much that we should leave it to the private sector!

    Unfortunately I do not share in his enthusiasm.

  34. .
    #2311896, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    The Muslim toe-rag from Young who was arrested today will no doubt receive legal assistance courtesy of the taxpayer that the British family can only dream of.

    He was also a solar panel salesman and installer.

  35. Hydra
    #2311897, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Well, on a regular night if he’s still going after thirty minutes non-stop (as the article says may be mandatory for some girls) staying in the moment might be difficult.

    Yeah, sorry ladies but if you need 30 mins straight of jackhammering there must be more efficient solutions.

  36. Gab
    #2311898, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    A serious loony.

    Seriously. When is Morrison transitioning?

  37. Top Ender
    #2311900, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Little Big Horn, Gettysburg and the Anzac battlefields on the Western Front are on the bucket list…

    Zulu, take two days, or even three for Gettysburg. Also take your own food – the local big diner is terrible.

    My guide there had never been into a “northern oppressor” state in his life. I was so bemused by this I bought a “Southern By Grace of God” mug to remember it.

  38. NewChum
    #2311901, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I was channeling surfing and got onto an American show called Cops.
    Cops arrived at a potential crime scene where a store’s rear window was broken. They used their flashlights but couldn’t see anyone, as there were other rooms and lots of junk everywhere. The pooch squad came and they sent this yuge frisky German Shepard in to take a looksee in the dark. A few seconds later you hear screaming from a distant room. It was even a challenge.

    I have been told that use of dogs in the force has increased in Australia. Simple reason is that a canine is allowed to use force to apprehend a suspect resisting arrest while an officer doing the same has lots of forms to fill out. Plus it makes the crims crap their pants when they see them coming and the dogs love having some work to do. Basically the dogs get to do the work the justice system refuses to do.

  39. cohenite
    #2311902, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Malcolm Roberts questions the smug bastards from the BoM at the senate hearings.

    These are technically correct questions but ultimately too technical and esoteric for the audience -media and punters – to grasp and the BoM bastards played slippery and stonewalled. Questions which should perhaps have been asked:

    1 The HQ network was replaced by ACORN temperature network. BoM conceded there was a 0.1C warming bias in HQ due to rounding which had been corrected for in ACORN yet ACORN had the same trend as HQ

    2 Why does the ACORN record begin at 1910 when the hottest period in Australian history was the Federation drought from 1980 – 1910

    3 Diurnal Temperature Range, DTR, is trend between the hottest daily and coolest daily temp; AGW theory says this should be shrinking but the BoM’s own records show this expanding over the last 50 years

    4 The Australian temperature record is based on a number of temperature sites which cover a geographical area. 2 sites, Alice Springs and Kalgoolie, cover 37% of Australia and have a disproportionate effect on the National temperature. Both these sites have had a cooling trend in the raw data changed to a warming trend after adjustment. These 2 sites are the basis of the claim Australia is warming; how is this fair.

    5 In determining Australia’s average temperature trend the BoM has left out a number of cooling sites and included the warmest sites to achieve record temperatures. Is this fair.

  40. srr
    #2311903, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Poor JC.

    The media clASSES climbed so far up themselves, that they can’t see what the people see.

    Call it “mass persuasion” and “advertising” all you like, but the people know your shit is bullshit, and that you mobsters have so little respect for the people that you stopped bothering to try to do your jobs of “mass persuasion” and “advertising”, properly, long ago.

  41. C.L.
    #2311904, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Morrison is a woman transitioning to a man trapped in a man’s body.

  42. Gab
    #2311905, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Cohenite, all good questions. Maybe you need to send these to Roberts? (amending date on question 3 first).

  44. The Beer Whisperer
    #2311908, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Phillippa, who have the upcoming dates for Lord Waffleworth’s imminent demise? I think I was April or May. I can’t see him making June.

  45. The Beer Whisperer
    #2311909, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Morrison is a woman transitioning to a man trapped in a man’s an idiot’s body.

    I fixes it!!

  46. egg_
    #2311910, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Been in the closet so long, it’s literally driving him crazy, methinks.

  47. OneWorldGovernment
    #2311911, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Whilst Morrison’s influence as Chief of Army may have been bad enough I presume he would have had a passing working acquaintance with the Defence Intelligence Organisation.

    What is the calibre of folk in these types of organisations?

  48. DrBeauGan
    #2311912, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    30 minutes is unbelievable. My record is six, and I was stonking drunk at the time.

  49. srr
    #2311913, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    JC always reverts to Dot-esque selective ‘quoting’, idiocy and BS when cornered.

    I said, “destroyed“, past tense.

    What the media, with the backing of a crooked judiciary and crooked government, did to good people.

    Them Trump stood up and said, ‘Enough of the BS! If you snakes won’t listen to the people, I’ll be their messenger!‘ … and the whole world hears us now … 🙂 😉

  50. DrBeauGan
    #2311914, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Finding that some high up in the ADF is a raving whacko must be getting fairly common. A bloke who thinks he’s a chick and another who is shocked by normal healthy males behaving badly ought to have some mechanism for challenging them. Some underling ought to be able to blow a whistle and have them scrutinised for nuttiness.

  51. 132andBush
    #2311916, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Even Army Cadets think Morrison was/is a joke.
    Fact

  52. Woolfe
    #2311917, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    When you compare Morrison to the warrior scholars who run the US forces it is frightening.

  53. Cheryl
    #2311918, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Anyone know why the guy charged in Young today, is appearing in Parramatta court next week?

  54. DrBeauGan
    #2311919, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Morrison isn’t just a joke. There’s good grounds for thinking he’s off his head.

  55. Zyconoclast
    #2311920, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    30 minutes is unbelievable. My record is six, and I was stonking drunk at the time.

    If you were that drunk, how did you know it was 6 minutes?

    Did you modify the motion counter on your Fitbit?

  56. .
    #2311922, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    He lives in Yagoona as well as Young and I suspect Silverwater is near enough to Parramatta which actually has a Federal court building (Garfield Barwick Cth Courts) as well as a large state supreme and district court complex, and he has already been processed in the LC per bail.

  57. max
    #2311923, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Certain racists on this blog like to mock Adelaide surnames.

    Have just finished some reading on well-known Brits in the 30s where I came across these double-barreled delights. Try rolling the tongue around these:

    Colonel Godfrey Wildman-Lushington
    Sir Francis Fetherston-Godley
    Brigadier Albert St Clair-Morford
    Gerald Tyrwhitt-Wilson
    Countess Gretel von Coudenhove-Kalengi
    Peter Wentworth-Fitzwilliam
    Sir Clough Williams-Ellis
    Patrick Buchan-Hepburn

    Tribal England.

  58. Leigh Lowe
    #2311924, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Morrison is a woman transitioning to a man trapped in a man’s body.

    No. Morrison is a numpy transitioning to a fuckwit trapped in an idiots body.

  59. DrBeauGan
    #2311925, posted on February 28, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    If you were that drunk, how did you know it was 6 minutes?

    I lied. It’s much less trouble than actually timing it.

