Archives
Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
1,309 Responses to Monday Forum: February 27, 2017
I’m more concerned that our armed forces let a fucking raving lunatic rise to the top.
The image he is giving those poor sods left behind is tragic.
What we learned: it seems the culprit is a Buddhist whose intention was self-immolation.
Buddhism confirmed!!!!
The useless bald f*ckers.
I am going to give those hippies at the monastery so much sh*t about this.
Tell her she’s fired, JC. She can keep Grigsie company on the long winter nights ahead.
Actually, Grigs is mellowing. Like old pee in a pot. I mind him less these days.
There are some great people on this site. Why be upset at those you can scroll on by?
Victorias Secret Fashion Show is on Nine Life atm.
Oh, so the MSM has influence then. You agree with me, USSR. You nimbus. Stick to posting click bait. Thinking isn’t your strong point.
I saw a picture of DAvid Morrison wearing high heels once, something to do with support for DV.
The fellow looked so happy. I reckon it was the pinnacle of his life, wearing women’s shoes and tottering around. poor fellow.
He looks very effeminate, Candy.
I was channeling surfing and got onto an American show called Cops.
Are you joking JC?
Cops is one of the best tv shows ever made.
It helped pioneer reality tv.
It has been running since 1989.
I have the theme song on 12″ vinyl.
I don’t know much about media influence but a lot of noise is always made over who Rupert is backing.
Inner Circle were great.
Now SRR, when are these imminent arrests happening? When is the Bill Clinton sex tape going to be released by Mickey Sammich?
GO!!!
Are the ADF involved?
Stimson
No, I really never seen it before. I can’t even recall watching it in the US. The only TV night I had was Friday night, as it was light porn night on HBO (like SBS) I didn’t watch news etc because I knew it all from work 🙂
Watched movies.
Cops is one of the worst TV Shows ever made. It glorified fascism and the worst type of policing.
It’s almost as bad as RBT.
Ewww.
In his element?
It’s in Paris, Infantile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have been singing while the models parade around. You should be watching.
Agree. It’s propaganda for fascist cops.
What a sickening mockery of all forms and victims of domestic violence.
Self aggrandising, misandrist, ludicrous bilge.
Cops is one of the worst TV Shows ever made. It glorified fascism and the worst type of policing.
Are you calling me a Nazi?
🙂
An attempted immolating gas explosion with Christian building damage has occurred.
The rest of the burning Buddhist sect take note. The bar has been raised from the douse in petrol with passive sitting in an intersection routine. Innovation with flexibility!
+1
Edumacate the bints who shack up with these psychos.
Looked like a fruit for decades, it seems.
http://www.bay939.com.au/news/local-news/76805-bin-it-don-t-bag-it-spycam-crackdown-on-council-recycling
Council uses robot spycams to replace council bin inspectors.
Bad ratepayers, baaaad.
Shock news: Pune pitch rated “poor.”
Silicon Valley dudes are trying out an experiment in Kenya – Universal income.. for 12 years and want to see how humans behave and act.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/23/magazine/universal-income-global-inequality.html?ref=todayspaper
That’s it then. Septimus is now officially unemployed.
Well, on a regular night if he’s still going after thirty minutes non-stop (as the article says may be mandatory for some girls) staying in the moment might be difficult.
I’d be asleep or reading by then. 🙂
Special nights of course are different. Marathon nights.
Most happy couples have those.
With interludes, making sweet talk.
Erm.. um… Gab…
Actually very different to the computer lab at QUT.
Coz the indigenous only computer lab @QUT was unsignposted. Hence the young lads’ error in entering it.
(Gee, wonder why it had no sign?)
Retaliation – Councillors and staff must be under private surveillance. Fight back.
Wot?!
Long chat with Mater at the pub tonight.
Very interesting night.
Given me a lot of food for thought.
Cats should meet up face to face more often.
No boxing required.
Pretty feet he has there. Cripes. A serious loony.
Had they settled anywhere in South Oz, or West Oz (including CBD Adelaide, or CBD Perth) they’d be “regional” & all would be hunky-dory.
They settled in some outer ring suburb of Brisbane – and thus were not regional.
You couldn’t make this shit up!
This sort of moronic crap makes me savage. Considering some of the visa-breaching Australia-hating indolent shitheads who’ve become citizens off my account, and the lard-arses in Immi haven’t given a hoot – stories such as this one really get on my goat!
Amateur astronomy is very useful. My father has been tracking the orbit paths of Jupiter’s largest satellites for the best part of two decades and his work has led to the beginning of rover exploration planning for Io, Europa and Ganymede. There is much we can learn from such expeditions – so much that we should leave it to the private sector!
Unfortunately I do not share in his enthusiasm.
He was also a solar panel salesman and installer.
Yeah, sorry ladies but if you need 30 mins straight of jackhammering there must be more efficient solutions.
Seriously. When is Morrison transitioning?
Little Big Horn, Gettysburg and the Anzac battlefields on the Western Front are on the bucket list…
Zulu, take two days, or even three for Gettysburg. Also take your own food – the local big diner is terrible.
My guide there had never been into a “northern oppressor” state in his life. I was so bemused by this I bought a “Southern By Grace of God” mug to remember it.
I have been told that use of dogs in the force has increased in Australia. Simple reason is that a canine is allowed to use force to apprehend a suspect resisting arrest while an officer doing the same has lots of forms to fill out. Plus it makes the crims crap their pants when they see them coming and the dogs love having some work to do. Basically the dogs get to do the work the justice system refuses to do.
Malcolm Roberts questions the smug bastards from the BoM at the senate hearings.
These are technically correct questions but ultimately too technical and esoteric for the audience -media and punters – to grasp and the BoM bastards played slippery and stonewalled. Questions which should perhaps have been asked:
1 The HQ network was replaced by ACORN temperature network. BoM conceded there was a 0.1C warming bias in HQ due to rounding which had been corrected for in ACORN yet ACORN had the same trend as HQ
2 Why does the ACORN record begin at 1910 when the hottest period in Australian history was the Federation drought from 1980 – 1910
3 Diurnal Temperature Range, DTR, is trend between the hottest daily and coolest daily temp; AGW theory says this should be shrinking but the BoM’s own records show this expanding over the last 50 years
4 The Australian temperature record is based on a number of temperature sites which cover a geographical area. 2 sites, Alice Springs and Kalgoolie, cover 37% of Australia and have a disproportionate effect on the National temperature. Both these sites have had a cooling trend in the raw data changed to a warming trend after adjustment. These 2 sites are the basis of the claim Australia is warming; how is this fair.
5 In determining Australia’s average temperature trend the BoM has left out a number of cooling sites and included the warmest sites to achieve record temperatures. Is this fair.
Poor JC.
The media clASSES climbed so far up themselves, that they can’t see what the people see.
Call it “mass persuasion” and “advertising” all you like, but the people know your shit is bullshit, and that you mobsters have so little respect for the people that you stopped bothering to try to do your jobs of “mass persuasion” and “advertising”, properly, long ago.
Morrison is a woman transitioning to a man trapped in a man’s body.
Cohenite, all good questions. Maybe you need to send these to Roberts? (amending date on question 3 first).
Oops. Question 2
Phillippa, who have the upcoming dates for Lord Waffleworth’s imminent demise? I think I was April or May. I can’t see him making June.
Morrison is a woman transitioning to a man trapped in
a man’san idiot’s body.
I fixes it!!
Been in the closet so long, it’s literally driving him crazy, methinks.
Whilst Morrison’s influence as Chief of Army may have been bad enough I presume he would have had a passing working acquaintance with the Defence Intelligence Organisation.
What is the calibre of folk in these types of organisations?
30 minutes is unbelievable. My record is six, and I was stonking drunk at the time.
JC always reverts to Dot-esque selective ‘quoting’, idiocy and BS when cornered.
I said, “destroyed“, past tense.
What the media, with the backing of a crooked judiciary and crooked government, did to good people.
Them Trump stood up and said, ‘Enough of the BS! If you snakes won’t listen to the people, I’ll be their messenger!‘ … and the whole world hears us now … 🙂 😉
Finding that some high up in the ADF is a raving whacko must be getting fairly common. A bloke who thinks he’s a chick and another who is shocked by normal healthy males behaving badly ought to have some mechanism for challenging them. Some underling ought to be able to blow a whistle and have them scrutinised for nuttiness.
Even Army Cadets think Morrison was/is a joke.
Fact
When you compare Morrison to the warrior scholars who run the US forces it is frightening.
Anyone know why the guy charged in Young today, is appearing in Parramatta court next week?
Morrison isn’t just a joke. There’s good grounds for thinking he’s off his head.
30 minutes is unbelievable. My record is six, and I was stonking drunk at the time.
If you were that drunk, how did you know it was 6 minutes?
Did you modify the motion counter on your Fitbit?
He lives in Yagoona as well as Young and I suspect Silverwater is near enough to Parramatta which actually has a Federal court building (Garfield Barwick Cth Courts) as well as a large state supreme and district court complex, and he has already been processed in the LC per bail.
Certain racists on this blog like to mock Adelaide surnames.
Have just finished some reading on well-known Brits in the 30s where I came across these double-barreled delights. Try rolling the tongue around these:
Colonel Godfrey Wildman-Lushington
Sir Francis Fetherston-Godley
Brigadier Albert St Clair-Morford
Gerald Tyrwhitt-Wilson
Countess Gretel von Coudenhove-Kalengi
Peter Wentworth-Fitzwilliam
Sir Clough Williams-Ellis
Patrick Buchan-Hepburn
Tribal England.
No. Morrison is a numpy transitioning to a fuckwit trapped in an idiots body.
I lied. It’s much less trouble than actually timing it.