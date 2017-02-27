Liberty Quote
Fundamentally, there are only two ways of coordinating the economic activities of millions. One is central direction involving the use of coercion – the technique of the army and of the modern totalitarian state. The other is voluntary cooperation of individuals – the technique of the marketplace.— Milton Friedman
Q&A Forum: February 27, 2017
Gonna be a fun time tonite’!
Monday, 27 February 2017
Scott Ryan – Special Minister of State
Clare O’Neil – Shadow Minister for Justice
Peter Singer – Philosopher and ethicist
Leyla Acaroglu – Design disruptor and cultural provocateur
Ted Lapkin – Former Abbott Government Advisor
Fifty, in the interruption lottery, please. And W.T.F. is a cultural provocateur?
Acaroglu sounds like a lefty nutjob, singer is a lefty nutjob, Ryan is a cuck and Lapkin served the devil himself.
I expect a high rate of interruptions because ABC made a mistake and invited two non (overt) lefties on.
If the number 55 is open for interruptiom bingo I will claim it.
I’m very early,but I would like 39 in lotto please Carpe.
Evening all.
52 if may thanks Carpe.
If I may
Peter Singer – Bestiality advocate.
Leyla Acaroglu – Eco-fascist.
I’m the same as Zulu.
WTF is that?
67 please
A fancy name for changing capitalist economies into socialist shitless.
Konbanwa Cat sama
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
43, since Custard stole my number. Boo. Splitter.
First world jerbs.
How many cultural provocateurs does it take to change a light bulb?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Konbanwa Carpe san. May I have 23 please.
Just 1 to hold it in place and the rest of the world to spin around them, to screw it in.
Konbanwa Barudorikku san
So if PHON is running at 10% that must mean there are 7% Conservatives in the audience.
You know it makes sense.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
40 pls Carpe San
And the other 17% are;
Undecided – bbbbwwwwahahahahahahaha
Marxists
Socialist alliance
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
62 please
My compliments, and thank you, Baldrick. I am gratified to be enlightened.
38 thanks Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
A Reader 62
47 please Carpe
May I have 36, please Carpe?
75
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
A Reader 62
Cpt Seahawks 47
shitless* Oops, that should be shitholes.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2310666, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm
Fifty, in the interruption lottery, please. And W.T.F. is a cultural provocateur?
I’d suggest a moral and cultural relativist.
In other words, anything that doesn’t have its roots in western capitalist civilisation is ostensibly okay!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
A Reader 62
Cpt Seahawks 47
Vic in Prossy 36
Fisky 75
Carie…69 please and Peckette will take 60
* Carpie…sorry mate
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
A Reader 62
Cpt Seahawks 47
Vic in Prossy 36
Fisky 75
Pecker 69
Peckette 60
(A-jar-a-loo) is a professional cultural Marxist.
hahahahahhaha good one 🙂
How’s “Champion of the Earth” for an award.
Mayn I respectfully have 44 please?
May I respectfully have 44 please?
How many Palestinians does it take to change a light globe?
None, it’s easier to sit in the dark, and curse the Joos.
POk Troops
It’s time to put your brain into neutral, strap on that straight jacket, have a valium and;
lllllleeettttssss get rrreeeaaaddyyyy to rrrrrruuuuummmmbbblllleeee
lets get ready to rumble
Live from Docklands Melbourne! Please welcome out Live panel!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
A Reader 62
Cpt Seahawks 47
Vic in Prossy 36
Fisky 75
Pecker 69
Peckette 60
Belabartok 44
53 for me please Carpe
First question on AbbottBeast/AbbottSatan.
Predictable
The Abbott Abbott Abbott show is on. No of interruptions 666! What else!
Singer is wearing his usual lefty I-just-farted-and -it-smells-amazing smug grin.
1st question – AbbottSatan666, and the fucking milquetoast waffles like a schoolgirl.
Attack you slack jawed yokel.
FMD what a pussy
And we have a smirking tilty head cut to the questioner! Set up!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 63
ZK2A 50
Kinbg Koala 55
Peter F 39
Custard 52
Mark A 67
Classical Hero 43
Baldrick 23
Egg 40
A Reader 62
Cpt Seahawks 47
Vic in Prossy 36
Fisky 75
Pecker 69
Peckette 60
Belabartok 44
DJA 53
Check out the similarities of the jaw line of Ryan and the Labor bint.
And again. Must have practiced ooooh so much to get that just right…
Dr. Leyla Acaroglu
As an award winning designer, UNEP Champion of the Earth, social scientist and entrepreneur, Leyla developed the Disruptive Design Method and designs cerebrally activating experiences, gamified toolkits, and unique educational experiences that help people make the status quo obsolete. Her mainstage TED talk on sustainability has been viewed over a million times, and she leads presentations around the world on activating positive social and environmental change through creative interventions. She is the founder of the UnSchool of Disruptive Design, and two design agencies, Disrupt Design and Eco Innovators.
https://www.leylaacaroglu.com
missedit by that much
Its rigger.. Carp it should be Conservativeinterruptlotto … the lefties are never interrupted just encouraged..
You missed me Carpe – 38 please.
Sit these lieboral peanuts in a closed room and force them to watch trump videos for a week.
What a bunch of sooks,
41 for me tonight Carpe.
Please
WTF stupid bint goes from AbbottBeast to Energy Future.
Doh… maybe they talk policy? Strategy even? But we think it’s argy bargy highschool gos!
LEYLA ACAROGLU (PHD) BIOGRAPHY
Design disruptor, creative boundary pusher, and cultural provocateur,
Dr. Leyla Acaroglu (A-jar-a-loo)
embodies the innovation that instigates positive environmental and social change. A New York-based Australian designer, social scientist, and sustainability expert, she is internationally recognized as a leader in the use of disruptive design across sustainability and educational initiatives. Leyla was awarded 2016 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Programme, and her 2013 mainstage TED talk that has collected over one million views is one of the most watched TED talks on sustainability.
In 2014, Leyla completed her PhD at RMIT in change-centric disruptive design and started developing the Disruptive Design Method, which is the backbone of her unique approach to design-led social change. She has won a host of awards for her work, was named one of Melbourne’s 100 Most Influential People, and has been forging positive change through creative practice in multiple ways for over a decade. Her systems-based thinking coupled with her highly-skilled communication techniques is featured in several publications, including the New York Times.
Leyla is the founder of two design agencies, Disrupt Design in New York and Melbourne-based Eco Innovators, as well as the UnSchool, her uniquely rebellious experimental knowledge lab that is all about disrupting the mainstream way that knowledge is gained and shared. It runs innovative pop-up programs around the world and recently won a CORE77 Design Education Initiative Award. With Leyla’s expertise at the helm, each of these operatives serve as multidisciplinary approaches to pioneering social and environmental change through design.
As a designer, her works such as Design Play Cards, Game Changer Game, Secret Life of Things, Designercise, and the AIGA Gender Equity Toolkit are at the forefront of activated experience design. She has authored several handbooks for change makers and continues to agitate for new ways of solving complex social problems through beautifully designed interventions. Leyla’s creative work is highly acclaimed, having been featured in a permanent exhibition in the Leonardo di Vinci museum in Milan and earning commissions from the National Gallery of Victoria.
She is an internationally respected keynote speaker and trusted expert, having led thousands of hours of workshops, lectures, activations, and educational experiences around the world. Leyla was a visiting scholar at NYU and an Innovator in Residence at the Center for Social Innovation NYC. She was also an invited Artist in Residence with Autodesk and managed the development of ‘Greenfly,’ one of the first online life cycle assessment tools for designers. Leyla is regularly invited to provide her professional opinions on radio and TV, having been a regular judge on the ABC TV show The New Inventors, along with a host of international programs.
Leyla’s most notable areas of expertise include: Sustainability, Systems Thinking, Cognitive Activation Design, Disruptive Design Method, Circular Economy, Creative Intervention Design, Life Cycle Thinking, Social Innovation, Change Methodology, and Experiential Education.
Butch wants to have a conversation about energy, singer looks like he hit the minibar in the green room pretty hard.
She is the founder of the UnSchool of Disruptive Design, and two design agencies, Disrupt Design and Eco Innovators.
FMD
OK it’s not Abbott Abbott Abbott- da climate change! (pst Abbott gets a show here too!]
Lets see how Scotty boy goes tonight..he really needs to stand-up and be counted.
Another one-topic moronic.
A-Car-O-Glu
hahahahahahaha
Yes i know that is childish.
hahahahahahahahahaha
No vision at my location. Is Leyla a good root?
Scott Ryan a Trumble supporter – Stupid.Fucking.Liberal
Scott is a waffled. And he voted for the Waffler! Peas in a pod.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberal
= votes for One Nation et al
Ryan is a cuck.
Waffled -> waffler. FSC.
Champion of the Earth
In other words she’s a meddlesome ratbag who should be pumped full of valium and propped in front of a loop of Mike Walsh Show repeats. It’s to our eternal embarrasment just how many of these worthless gobshites we produce, and worse how many governments listen to and fund them rather than have them sectioned.
And now out of left field – here’s euthanasia!
Isn’t that nice. You get a merit certificate.
They talk about it.
So Singer supports State sponsored murder. Typical socialist.
And more on euthanised out of the left… singer special solo soliloquy
Singer just accused the hospital staff of murder. Co ordinated, sanctioned homicide by multiple parties. WTF?
And I’d bet my left nut there’s an old and growing culture she wouldn’t provike in a pink fit.
Ok – yours is way better. LOL.
Hey Doc…you need to see someone very quickly
What’s with all the medals on the schoolgirls behind the atheist psychiatrist?
Please please get back to Abbott666
The only thing you’d poke that creature with is a stick
They probably did some recycling or something.
Carpie…unfair comment to all sticks !
No vision at my location. Is Leyla a good root?
Judge for yourself
Just did a quick wiki on Peter Singer. His argument against Christians boils down to animals can’t inherit original sin so the effects of sin on the earth make no sense because animals suffer from floods too. He clearly ignored the bit where God says that man has dominion over the earth and everything in it…
Now it all makes sense
Fvck me.
They talk of euthanasia as being kind.
They forget that you are dead a long time.
Or do they believe in reincarnation
Are you a lesbian social justice warrior, Pete?
For the love of god man, give some warning.
I don’t use my experience to influence my decisions… I use “evidence”… hmm consensus? Experts? Intelectualz even?
If you had this panel at a dinner party, you would poison the Salmon Mousse
Socialists always support killing the elderly and the unborn, all in the name of kindness.
Judge for yourself
For the love of god man, give some warning.
Sorry Dudes, I thought that was one of her better ones.
Are you calling Peter Singer a salmon mousse?
Families get ripped apart over grandpa’s will as things stand. When someone’s trying to talk him into offing himself it’s only going to be worse.
Leyla has added SFA to this debate…
There was meantion of death and taxes, but nothing has been said of death duties.
Blah blah blah – still on death…
Hey how about the near death experience of Maocolm?
Newspol?
We can go back to Abbott 666?
He would be the fish John West rejects 😉
The Butch has had many people in her life die!
Go figure.
Looks like Pete is well on the way
Please?
Note to Libs, don’t try to be nice or reasonable.
Rip off Singers head and piss in his lungs.
Ok
Is that called a ‘smug on’?
Well that’s more than half the program gone. Maybe an ad break ?
But they never tip themselves. I’d say it’s the best place to start, lead by example and all that. And saves building a “B” Ark. Medals are probably for finding their way out of the mirror maze. Poor silly cows probably think they’re still at Luna Park, and they’ve found the freak show,
Top themselves. Tip themselves constatly with grant funds.
Maybe it’s not the politicians per se… I looking at you Tony!
Waiting for her to STFU?
Ffs Ms O’Neil
Look in the mirror to find the cause of public apathy to pollies
It’s called a money shot
Or a gob full of splurry.
you can choose.
See “ordinary people think”
Entitlement! Media entitlements (ABC in particular) would be a wonderfull topic.
But no – Gold Pass gets a run.
What’s the bet that Singer lives to a ripe old age?
Just shut the fvck up.
You are making it worse
“Dr. Leyla Acaroglu
As an award winning designer, UNEP Champion of the Earth”
That right there is enough to deserve permanent exile, never mind the disruptive thing stuff she bases a parasitic life on!
Sorry, arrived late, living in the state of bliss called Queensland……..
Housing for pollies. Does it matter if the money is paid to a real estate agent or to a mortgage ! Same money!
If you really wanted to bump up the suicide rate, make politicians self aware and send them for a good long hard look at themselves, they’d be lining up to go off the roof of parliament like pensioners at $3 pot and a pie day at the rissole.
Self-administered?
Scott and Clare…no need to support each other… the mob have had enough…full stop
Waffler…
Maybe I’ll need some help with assisted suicide watching this. Pete can you help?
Hahahahahaaha snort Hahahahahahahahaha
Trump wins again
dear god man
I betting Tony Jones and other ABC fat cats don’t stay in anything under 5 star hotels.
Now penalty rates.
6k? loss on penalty rates, where.
New game people, “Bullshit”
“Habib
#2310788, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm
In other words she’s a meddlesome ratbag who should be pumped full of valium and propped in front of a loop of Mike Walsh Show repeats. It’s to our eternal embarrasment just how many of these worthless gobshites we produce, and worse how many governments listen to and fund them rather than have them sectioned.”
+ 10000000!
Cut to a shield with an incredulous expression while Ryan is wafflingly trying to re-spin the gotcha to the Labor “umpire” call….
Is that called a ‘smug on’?
It’s called a money shot
Or a gob full of splurry.
you can choose.
If it’s Peter Singer, that would be a gob full of beagle splurry.
And O’neal gets her prescripted gotcha reply and …. stuffs it up!
By the way shield -> Sheila!
Q&A is proof the human race has been infiltrated by aliens; either that or some evolutionary split has occurred in the last few decades. I’m wondering, do these people breed?
O’Neil – cutting penalty rates is ok as long as you make up the difference in pay.
Like WTF is this stupid bint on about.
Leyla… gotcha on my mind… (yuk!). Sorry. Too much crackling rosy!
Q&A is proof the human race has been infiltrated by
aliensSocialists.
It fixes it.
Gee, the little disrupter earth champion is a chirpy little number! Cheerily smiles while rabbitting on about whatever – the future and strategy of our jobs or something now…….
Never trust someone on a mission who looks so cheery and chirpy, they’re planning your painful and penniless demise all the while. For your own good of course, you understand.
Arnie is back!!!
Set up question from Thor for The Butch
Something tells me The Bitch started out selling Tupperware.
Leyla… gotcha on my mind…
Jeez – she’s an expert on inovation / disruption… who’d a guessed!
Oops The Butch
Leyla… STFU please darling
As I said, a professional cultural Marxist. Anti-free market. Eco-loon. Talks total crap.
Never left… (always right). 🙂
Am I too late? 286.
You know, I think most people don’t want disruption. I think they want stability, to be able to depend on things, to know they can make plans and be able to stick to them for longer than the next 5 minutes. When things are always changing or being changed, often for no discernible reason or actual benefit to people, we tend to get the shits with those who feel the need to disrupt and change our lives just for the hell of it and just because they can.
These people are gabbling on at speed, to no apparent purpose other than to vainly attempt to justify their own existence. Their prattle means nothing of any value at all.
Luddites- about time they got a look in…
I’d rather be a World Champion than a Champion of the Earth. At least I’d be good at Billiards, Chess or Boxing or something like that. Rather than a twaddle-dribbler.
Oh shit, some clown on the twitter ticker just linked uber to trump!!!!! You couldn’t script this stuff!
Singer still holding out for communism working, somewhere.
Waffler waffles on – good message lost in waffle.
The Butch is Holly Ransom with short hair.
Can talk bullshit for hours without saying anything meaningful.
Geez, that little miss chirpy-smug loves herself. Wouldn’t it be nice to see her disrupted and de-innovated out of a job and onto the street to try and scratch a living!
If the Lib doesn’t say “You’re in a left wing echo chamber now”, he’s a cuck.
He won’t.
Layla. Zzzzzzzzz. Buzz word. Zzzzzzz.
Is that what she said?
That linear system do not work. Would have liked to hear Layla (got you on my mind) and where she was taking this … but Tony disrupted…
If you were at a dinner party with the chirpy-smug one, you’d take a sock off and apply it! No one can enjoy a meal with that amount of noise going on.
Facebook is almost totally an echo chamber of the left.
99% of Facebook memes are left of centre.
Ted says something important. Silence.
If I were at a dinner party with the chirpy-smug one, I would play with her mind till she got angry and left. Or I was asked to leave.
Ted can’t cut through… needs to put it into three word slogans. Or at least 128 chars.
Time to rinse out the eyes.
What a waste of time!
Good grief, the emotion these wimminzes are expressing tonight! All hand wavy and claw-fingers and emoting like crazy. You can almost feeeel the sincerity and empathy and stuff. I’ve turned off the noise, just watching the body language now and the twitter ticker. Much better.
Next week: femtards.
Interruptions came in at 29
no winner
And may god have mercy on our souls for sitting through this
Oh anti-men next week on Snowcone’s Variety Hour.
I’m done troops
Oyasumi Nasai all
Thanks Carpie
There Are 1,584 People In America Named ‘Seven’
Thanks Carpe San
Night Carpe
That was dull even by Queeer & gAy standards.
Thanks Jugulum.
Night all.
Wasn’t Layla a tranny? My MIL has a scruffy bitch of that name that yaps constantly and occasionally soils the carpet, and gets worms regularly then does donuts on its arse, spinning in circlesat high speed. I’ll have to ask what the appearance fee was,
DV or not DV…
So how is it going to be any different? We war-mongering latent rapists are to blame for everything, even period pain.
Who would Singer euthenise first?
Habib, you’re thinking of Lola.
Getting them mixed up. Mind you Clapton was ripped to the tits most of the time so I wouldn’t be surprised if he was bumming some big dutch pervert.