Q&A Forum: February 27, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
189 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 27, 2017

  1. Arnost
    #2310660, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Gonna be a fun time tonite’!

  2. Baldrick
    #2310663, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Monday, 27 February 2017
    Scott Ryan – Special Minister of State
    Clare O’Neil – Shadow Minister for Justice
    Peter Singer – Philosopher and ethicist
    Leyla Acaroglu – Design disruptor and cultural provocateur
    Ted Lapkin – Former Abbott Government Advisor

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2310666, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Fifty, in the interruption lottery, please. And W.T.F. is a cultural provocateur?

  4. King Koala
    #2310669, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Acaroglu sounds like a lefty nutjob, singer is a lefty nutjob, Ryan is a cuck and Lapkin served the devil himself.

    I expect a high rate of interruptions because ABC made a mistake and invited two non (overt) lefties on.

    If the number 55 is open for interruptiom bingo I will claim it.

  5. PeterF
    #2310670, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I’m very early,but I would like 39 in lotto please Carpe.

  6. custard
    #2310671, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Evening all.

    52 if may thanks Carpe.

  8. Turtle of WA
    #2310674, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Peter Singer – Bestiality advocate.
    Leyla Acaroglu – Eco-fascist.

  9. custard
    #2310675, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I’m the same as Zulu.

    WTF is that?

  11. Baldrick
    #2310680, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    And W.T.F. is a cultural provocateur?

    A fancy name for changing capitalist economies into socialist shitless.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310682, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Konbanwa Cat sama

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 63
    ZK2A 50
    Kinbg Koala 55
    Peter F 39
    Custard 52
    Mark A 67

  13. classical_hero
    #2310685, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    43, since Custard stole my number. Boo. Splitter.

  14. egg_
    #2310686, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Peter Singer – Philosopher and ethicist
    Leyla Acaroglu – Design disruptor and cultural provocateur

    First world jerbs.
    How many cultural provocateurs does it take to change a light bulb?

  16. Baldrick
    #2310690, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe san. May I have 23 please.

  17. Baldrick
    #2310692, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    How many cultural provocateurs does it take to change a light bulb?

    Just 1 to hold it in place and the rest of the world to spin around them, to screw it in.

  19. Baldrick
    #2310697, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    ABC Q&AVerified [email protected]
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 42%, ALP 28%, GREENS 13%.

    So if PHON is running at 10% that must mean there are 7% Conservatives in the audience.
    You know it makes sense.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2310707, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    A fancy name for changing capitalist economies into socialist shitless.

    My compliments, and thank you, Baldrick. I am gratified to be enlightened.

  26. Turtle of WA
    #2310708, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    38 thanks Jugulum.

  29. Vic in Prossy
    #2310711, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    May I have 36, please Carpe?

  32. Baldrick
    #2310715, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    shitless* Oops, that should be shitholes.

  33. LGS
    #2310719, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2310666, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm
    Fifty, in the interruption lottery, please. And W.T.F. is a cultural provocateur?
    I’d suggest a moral and cultural relativist.
    In other words, anything that doesn’t have its roots in western capitalist civilisation is ostensibly okay!

  35. Pecker
    #2310722, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Carie…69 please and Peckette will take 60

  37. Carpe Jugulum
  38. Turtle of WA
    #2310728, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    (A-jar-a-loo) is a professional cultural Marxist.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
  40. Turtle of WA
    #2310732, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    How’s “Champion of the Earth” for an award.

  41. belabartok
    #2310738, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Mayn I respectfully have 44 please?

  42. belabartok
    #2310739, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    May I respectfully have 44 please?

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2310741, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    How many cultural provocateurs does it take to change a light bulb?

    How many Palestinians does it take to change a light globe?

    None, it’s easier to sit in the dark, and curse the Joos.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
  45. Arnost
    #2310744, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Live from Docklands Melbourne! Please welcome out Live panel!

  46. Carpe Jugulum
  48. Baldrick
    #2310748, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    First question on AbbottBeast/AbbottSatan.
    Predictable

  49. Arnost
    #2310749, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    The Abbott Abbott Abbott show is on. No of interruptions 666! What else!

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2310750, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Singer is wearing his usual lefty I-just-farted-and -it-smells-amazing smug grin.

  52. Arnost
    #2310755, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    And we have a smirking tilty head cut to the questioner! Set up!

  54. custard
    #2310757, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Check out the similarities of the jaw line of Ryan and the Labor bint.

  55. Arnost
    #2310758, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    And again. Must have practiced ooooh so much to get that just right…

  56. Zyconoclast
    #2310760, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Dr. Leyla Acaroglu

    As an award winning designer, UNEP Champion of the Earth, social scientist and entrepreneur, Leyla developed the Disruptive Design Method and designs cerebrally activating experiences, gamified toolkits, and unique educational experiences that help people make the status quo obsolete. Her mainstage TED talk on sustainability has been viewed over a million times, and she leads presentations around the world on activating positive social and environmental change through creative interventions. She is the founder of the UnSchool of Disruptive Design, and two design agencies, Disrupt Design and Eco Innovators.

    https://www.leylaacaroglu.com

  57. Motelier
    #2310761, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    1st question – AbbottSatan666, and the fucking milquetoast waffles like a schoolgirl.

    missedit by that much

  58. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2310762, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Its rigger.. Carp it should be Conservativeinterruptlotto … the lefties are never interrupted just encouraged..

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2310763, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    You missed me Carpe – 38 please.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310764, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Sit these lieboral peanuts in a closed room and force them to watch trump videos for a week.

    What a bunch of sooks,

  61. Motelier
    #2310765, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    41 for me tonight Carpe.

    Please

  62. Baldrick
    #2310766, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    WTF stupid bint goes from AbbottBeast to Energy Future.

  63. Arnost
    #2310767, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Doh… maybe they talk policy? Strategy even? But we think it’s argy bargy highschool gos!

  64. Zyconoclast
    #2310769, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310770, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Butch wants to have a conversation about energy, singer looks like he hit the minibar in the green room pretty hard.

  66. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2310771, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    She is the founder of the UnSchool of Disruptive Design, and two design agencies, Disrupt Design and Eco Innovators.

    FMD

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2310773, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Leyla was awarded 2016 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Program…

  68. Arnost
    #2310774, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    OK it’s not Abbott Abbott Abbott- da climate change! (pst Abbott gets a show here too!]

  69. Pecker
    #2310776, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Lets see how Scotty boy goes tonight..he really needs to stand-up and be counted.

  70. Turtle of WA
    #2310777, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    WTF stupid bint goes from AbbottBeast to Energy Future.

    Another one-topic moronic.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310779, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Dr. Leyla Acaroglu (A-jar-a-loo)

    A-Car-O-Glu

    hahahahahahaha

    Yes i know that is childish.

    hahahahahahahahahaha

  72. Pete of Perth
    #2310780, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    No vision at my location. Is Leyla a good root?

  73. Baldrick
    #2310782, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Scott Ryan a Trumble supporter – Stupid.Fucking.Liberal

  74. Arnost
    #2310783, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Scott is a waffled. And he voted for the Waffler! Peas in a pod.

  75. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2310784, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberal

    = votes for One Nation et al

  77. Arnost
    #2310786, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Waffled -> waffler. FSC.

  79. Habib
    #2310788, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    In other words she’s a meddlesome ratbag who should be pumped full of valium and propped in front of a loop of Mike Walsh Show repeats. It’s to our eternal embarrasment just how many of these worthless gobshites we produce, and worse how many governments listen to and fund them rather than have them sectioned.

  80. Arnost
    #2310790, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    And now out of left field – here’s euthanasia!

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2310791, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Champion of the Earth

    Isn’t that nice. You get a merit certificate.

  82. Turtle of WA
    #2310792, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    And now out of left field – here’s euthanasia!

    They talk about it.

  83. Baldrick
    #2310794, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    So Singer supports State sponsored murder. Typical socialist.

  84. Arnost
    #2310795, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    And more on euthanised out of the left… singer special solo soliloquy

  85. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2310797, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Singer just accused the hospital staff of murder. Co ordinated, sanctioned homicide by multiple parties. WTF?

  86. Habib
    #2310798, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    And I’d bet my left nut there’s an old and growing culture she wouldn’t provike in a pink fit.

  87. Arnost
    #2310800, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Ok – yours is way better. LOL.

  88. Pecker
    #2310801, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Hey Doc…you need to see someone very quickly

  89. Baldrick
    #2310803, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    What’s with all the medals on the schoolgirls behind the atheist psychiatrist?

  90. Arnost
    #2310804, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Please please get back to Abbott666

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310805, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Pete of Perth
    #2310780, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    No vision at my location. Is Leyla a good root?

    The only thing you’d poke that creature with is a stick

  92. Turtle of WA
    #2310806, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    What’s with all the medals on the schoolgirls behind the atheist psychiatrist?

    They probably did some recycling or something.

  93. Pecker
    #2310807, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Carpie…unfair comment to all sticks !

  94. Zyconoclast
    #2310808, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    No vision at my location. Is Leyla a good root?

    Judge for yourself

  95. a reader
    #2310809, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Just did a quick wiki on Peter Singer. His argument against Christians boils down to animals can’t inherit original sin so the effects of sin on the earth make no sense because animals suffer from floods too. He clearly ignored the bit where God says that man has dominion over the earth and everything in it…

  96. Baldrick
    #2310810, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    They probably did some recycling or something.

    Now it all makes sense

  97. Motelier
    #2310811, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Fvck me.
    They talk of euthanasia as being kind.

    They forget that you are dead a long time.

    Or do they believe in reincarnation

  98. Turtle of WA
    #2310812, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Pete of Perth
    #2310780, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm
    No vision at my location. Is Leyla a good root?
    The only thing you’d poke that creature with is a stick

    Are you a lesbian social justice warrior, Pete?

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310813, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Judge for yourself

    For the love of god man, give some warning.

  100. Arnost
    #2310815, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I don’t use my experience to influence my decisions… I use “evidence”… hmm consensus? Experts? Intelectualz even?

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310816, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    If you had this panel at a dinner party, you would poison the Salmon Mousse

  102. Baldrick
    #2310817, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Socialists always support killing the elderly and the unborn, all in the name of kindness.

  103. Zyconoclast
    #2310818, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Judge for yourself

    For the love of god man, give some warning.

    Sorry Dudes, I thought that was one of her better ones.

  104. Baldrick
    #2310819, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    If you had this panel at a dinner party, you would poison the Salmon Mousse

    Are you calling Peter Singer a salmon mousse?

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2310820, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Families get ripped apart over grandpa’s will as things stand. When someone’s trying to talk him into offing himself it’s only going to be worse.

  106. Pecker
    #2310821, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Leyla has added SFA to this debate…

  107. Motelier
    #2310822, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    There was meantion of death and taxes, but nothing has been said of death duties.

  108. Arnost
    #2310824, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Blah blah blah – still on death…

    Hey how about the near death experience of Maocolm?

    Newspol?

    We can go back to Abbott 666?

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310825, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Are you calling Peter Singer a salmon mousse?

    He would be the fish John West rejects 😉

  110. Baldrick
    #2310826, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    The Butch has had many people in her life die!
    Go figure.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310829, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Note to Libs, don’t try to be nice or reasonable.

    Rip off Singers head and piss in his lungs.

    Ok

  114. egg_
    #2310830, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Singer is wearing his usual lefty I-just-farted-and -it-smells-amazing smug grin.

    Is that called a ‘smug on’?

  115. Arnost
    #2310832, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Well that’s more than half the program gone. Maybe an ad break ?

  116. Habib
    #2310833, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    But they never tip themselves. I’d say it’s the best place to start, lead by example and all that. And saves building a “B” Ark. Medals are probably for finding their way out of the mirror maze. Poor silly cows probably think they’re still at Luna Park, and they’ve found the freak show,

  117. Habib
    #2310834, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Top themselves. Tip themselves constatly with grant funds.

  118. Arnost
    #2310835, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Maybe it’s not the politicians per se… I looking at you Tony!

  119. egg_
    #2310836, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    The Butch has had many people in her life die!

    Waiting for her to STFU?

  120. Motelier
    #2310837, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Ffs Ms O’Neil

    Look in the mirror to find the cause of public apathy to pollies

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310838, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Is that called a ‘smug on’?

    It’s called a money shot

    Or a gob full of splurry.

    you can choose.

  122. Motelier
    #2310839, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    See “ordinary people think”

  123. Arnost
    #2310840, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Entitlement! Media entitlements (ABC in particular) would be a wonderfull topic.

    But no – Gold Pass gets a run.

  124. egg_
    #2310841, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    But they never top themselves… lead by example and all that.

    What’s the bet that Singer lives to a ripe old age?

  125. Motelier
    #2310843, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Just shut the fvck up.

    You are making it worse

  126. Bushkid
    #2310844, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    “Dr. Leyla Acaroglu

    As an award winning designer, UNEP Champion of the Earth”

    That right there is enough to deserve permanent exile, never mind the disruptive thing stuff she bases a parasitic life on!

    Sorry, arrived late, living in the state of bliss called Queensland……..

  127. Arnost
    #2310849, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Housing for pollies. Does it matter if the money is paid to a real estate agent or to a mortgage ! Same money!

  128. Habib
    #2310850, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    If you really wanted to bump up the suicide rate, make politicians self aware and send them for a good long hard look at themselves, they’d be lining up to go off the roof of parliament like pensioners at $3 pot and a pie day at the rissole.

  129. egg_
    #2310851, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    It’s called a money shot
    Or a gob full of splurry.

    Self-administered?

  130. Pecker
    #2310852, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Scott and Clare…no need to support each other… the mob have had enough…full stop

  132. Arnost
    #2310854, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Maybe I’ll need some help with assisted suicide watching this. Pete can you help?

  133. Motelier
    #2310855, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Hahahahahaaha snort Hahahahahahahahaha

    Trump wins again

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310856, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Self-administered?

    dear god man

  135. Baldrick
    #2310857, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I betting Tony Jones and other ABC fat cats don’t stay in anything under 5 star hotels.

  136. Motelier
    #2310859, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Now penalty rates.

    6k? loss on penalty rates, where.

    New game people, “Bullshit”

  137. Bushkid
    #2310860, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    “Habib
    #2310788, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm
    In other words she’s a meddlesome ratbag who should be pumped full of valium and propped in front of a loop of Mike Walsh Show repeats. It’s to our eternal embarrasment just how many of these worthless gobshites we produce, and worse how many governments listen to and fund them rather than have them sectioned.”

    + 10000000!

  138. Arnost
    #2310862, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Cut to a shield with an incredulous expression while Ryan is wafflingly trying to re-spin the gotcha to the Labor “umpire” call….

  139. Zyconoclast
    #2310865, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Is that called a ‘smug on’?
    It’s called a money shot
    Or a gob full of splurry.
    you can choose.

    If it’s Peter Singer, that would be a gob full of beagle splurry.

  140. Arnost
    #2310866, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    And O’neal gets her prescripted gotcha reply and …. stuffs it up!

  141. Arnost
    #2310868, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    By the way shield -> Sheila!

  142. cohenite
    #2310869, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Q&A is proof the human race has been infiltrated by aliens; either that or some evolutionary split has occurred in the last few decades. I’m wondering, do these people breed?

  143. Baldrick
    #2310870, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    O’Neil – cutting penalty rates is ok as long as you make up the difference in pay.
    Like WTF is this stupid bint on about.

  144. Arnost
    #2310871, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Leyla… gotcha on my mind… (yuk!). Sorry. Too much crackling rosy!

  145. Baldrick
    #2310872, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Q&A is proof the human race has been infiltrated by aliens Socialists.

    It fixes it.

  146. Bushkid
    #2310874, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Gee, the little disrupter earth champion is a chirpy little number! Cheerily smiles while rabbitting on about whatever – the future and strategy of our jobs or something now…….

    Never trust someone on a mission who looks so cheery and chirpy, they’re planning your painful and penniless demise all the while. For your own good of course, you understand.

  148. Baldrick
    #2310878, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Set up question from Thor for The Butch

  149. Baldrick
    #2310879, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Something tells me The Bitch started out selling Tupperware.

  150. Arnost
    #2310880, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Leyla… gotcha on my mind…

    Jeez – she’s an expert on inovation / disruption… who’d a guessed!

  153. Turtle of WA
    #2310883, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    As I said, a professional cultural Marxist. Anti-free market. Eco-loon. Talks total crap.

  154. Arnost
    #2310884, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Arnie is back!!!

    Never left… (always right). 🙂

  155. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2310885, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Am I too late? 286.

  156. Bushkid
    #2310887, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    You know, I think most people don’t want disruption. I think they want stability, to be able to depend on things, to know they can make plans and be able to stick to them for longer than the next 5 minutes. When things are always changing or being changed, often for no discernible reason or actual benefit to people, we tend to get the shits with those who feel the need to disrupt and change our lives just for the hell of it and just because they can.

    These people are gabbling on at speed, to no apparent purpose other than to vainly attempt to justify their own existence. Their prattle means nothing of any value at all.

  157. Arnost
    #2310888, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Luddites- about time they got a look in…

  158. Turtle of WA
    #2310889, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    I’d rather be a World Champion than a Champion of the Earth. At least I’d be good at Billiards, Chess or Boxing or something like that. Rather than a twaddle-dribbler.

  159. Bushkid
    #2310890, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Oh shit, some clown on the twitter ticker just linked uber to trump!!!!! You couldn’t script this stuff!

  160. Turtle of WA
    #2310891, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Singer still holding out for communism working, somewhere.

  161. Arnost
    #2310893, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Waffler waffles on – good message lost in waffle.

  162. Baldrick
    #2310894, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    The Butch is Holly Ransom with short hair.
    Can talk bullshit for hours without saying anything meaningful.

  163. Bushkid
    #2310895, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Geez, that little miss chirpy-smug loves herself. Wouldn’t it be nice to see her disrupted and de-innovated out of a job and onto the street to try and scratch a living!

  164. Turtle of WA
    #2310896, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    If the Lib doesn’t say “You’re in a left wing echo chamber now”, he’s a cuck.

    He won’t.

  165. Spider
    #2310897, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Layla. Zzzzzzzzz. Buzz word. Zzzzzzz.

  166. Turtle of WA
    #2310898, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    My brain just went into sustainability mode.

    Is that what she said?

  167. Arnost
    #2310899, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    That linear system do not work. Would have liked to hear Layla (got you on my mind) and where she was taking this … but Tony disrupted…

  168. Bushkid
    #2310900, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    If you were at a dinner party with the chirpy-smug one, you’d take a sock off and apply it! No one can enjoy a meal with that amount of noise going on.

  169. Spider
    #2310901, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Facebook is almost totally an echo chamber of the left.

    99% of Facebook memes are left of centre.

  170. Turtle of WA
    #2310902, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Ted says something important. Silence.

  171. Turtle of WA
    #2310903, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    If I were at a dinner party with the chirpy-smug one, I would play with her mind till she got angry and left. Or I was asked to leave.

  172. Arnost
    #2310904, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Ted can’t cut through… needs to put it into three word slogans. Or at least 128 chars.

  173. Motelier
    #2310905, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Time to rinse out the eyes.

    What a waste of time!

  174. Bushkid
    #2310906, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Good grief, the emotion these wimminzes are expressing tonight! All hand wavy and claw-fingers and emoting like crazy. You can almost feeeel the sincerity and empathy and stuff. I’ve turned off the noise, just watching the body language now and the twitter ticker. Much better.

  175. Turtle of WA
    #2310907, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Next week: femtards.

  176. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310908, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Interruptions came in at 29

    no winner

    And may god have mercy on our souls for sitting through this

  177. Baldrick
    #2310909, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Oh anti-men next week on Snowcone’s Variety Hour.

  178. Carpe Jugulum
    #2310910, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I’m done troops

    Oyasumi Nasai all

  183. Turtle of WA
    #2310916, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    That was dull even by Queeer & gAy standards.

    Thanks Jugulum.

    Night all.

  184. Habib
    #2310917, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Wasn’t Layla a tranny? My MIL has a scruffy bitch of that name that yaps constantly and occasionally soils the carpet, and gets worms regularly then does donuts on its arse, spinning in circlesat high speed. I’ll have to ask what the appearance fee was,

  185. egg_
    #2310918, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Oh anti-men next week on Snowcone’s Variety Hour.

    DV or not DV…

  186. Habib
    #2310921, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    So how is it going to be any different? We war-mongering latent rapists are to blame for everything, even period pain.

  187. egg_
    #2310923, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    If you had this panel at a dinner party…

    Who would Singer euthenise first?

  188. classical_hero
    #2310925, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Habib, you’re thinking of Lola.

  189. Habib
    #2310927, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Getting them mixed up. Mind you Clapton was ripped to the tits most of the time so I wouldn’t be surprised if he was bumming some big dutch pervert.

