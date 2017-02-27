What they said: Is the split on?

We do need to make it respectable again to be liberal on economic questions and conservative on social ones.
Pauline Hanson:
Tony Abbott better look out because if he keeps suggesting so many One Nation style policies the Libs will try & whack him in jail! #auspol
— Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) February 24, 2017
MT is the problem.
Newspoll fails to recognise Potential Greatness.
An epic fail to recognise Potential Greatnesss,™ HB.
And if it all goes to pot, Doomlord will spend the rest of his life telling us what a MAHVELLOUS prime minister Lord Waffle was, because he was successfully not Bill Shorten.
Or rather, what a MAHVELLOUS prime minister he would have been, if only we had given him a chance.
Plus it will all be Abbott’s fault for undermining him. Some might say that Lord Waffle successfully undermined himself through disastrous policy choices, constant reshuffles, and public ineptitude, but nooooooo …
Malotto is alive and well – BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH.
If you can’t remember what date you chose, head to:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/09/02/guest-post-philippa-martyr-when-will-malcolm-turnbulls-time-as-prime-minister-end/comment-page-1/
The final bets are at the end of the comments.
Is the split on? Let’s hope so.
Goodbye Lord Waffles the Cat Strangler of Wentworth!
The Australian is avoiding commenting on the poll news and the ABC is blaming Mr Abbott and One Nation. These Nostradami are the same characters, and their sycophants, who predicted Hillary Clinton was to be the next POTUS. Now their wonderful expertise is to the fore again.
Today, they couldn’t predict yesterday’s Penola race results.
When Malcolm white anted with maximum damage for years that was all Tony Abbott’s fault.
When Abbott says a few truths during the reign of the Waffler, well that’s Tony’s fault as well.
Ergo Malcolm is the most flawless politician we have ever seen. All hail!
Abbott’s an economic liberal?
In which sense is Abbott using small-l “liberal” here?
Liberal in the classical sense (small government) or liberal in the American sense (communist)?
Given that he is arguing for the importance of holding philosophical views now considered at variance with one another, it seems he’s using it in the American sense. He’s saying, ‘we can be socialists, economically, but conservatives on social issue.’ This shows that he has learned nothing and is an intellectual lightweight.
The only thing that we can truly predict as this stage is no matter how bad the clusterfuck gets,, the Turnbull Tossers will never admit that changing to him was the beginning of the end.
Is the split on?
It would seem that happened when Waffleworth took over from the AbbottSatan. Its been all down hill ever since. The LNP must be totally smashed, it cannot be repaired.
Abbott isn’t doing this for himself. For whom, then ?
Other than the briefest mention of some of Abbott’s recommendations to the Liberals, there has been no discussion or analysis of them in the media. It’s almost as if the media wants them dead, buried and cremated. Why is that?
I suspect Dutton, Max.
Yes, removing the RET and cutting government spending are undoubtedly socialist economic policies.
Abbott would be crazy to challenge Lord Wentworth.
He will be smashed next election (not even Tony could save the Libs now) and hopefully One Nation will have enough senators to have the balance of power and make life hard for Bill!
Although I’m sure Bill will enjoy the views and Cristal (courtesy of the taxpayer) from Kirribilli!!
What amazes me is the number of people who are on welfare and will never vote to give it up even if they don’t need it!
Surely the time has come to time limit all welfare (including public housing but excluding pensions) and take into account the income of the extended family when working out who qualifies!!!!
Pauline is learning the art of trolling.
Turnbull is the death of the party, a dog who caught the car and doesn’t know what to do with it.
Direct action
Green army
Increasing spending
Unwarranted deficits
Increased government debt
Increased income tax
C.L. was right.
Same old. M Turnbull talked about big economic reforms and how he could communicate it to us, treating voters intelligently. The GST issue was thrown out after a week and the biggest change to Federation was announced in a football oval and squashed the next day. The polls went down from there.
Labor show coherence and commitment.
Hang on, WHEN did that happen!?
In which sense is Abbott using small-l “liberal” here?
The classical sense.
The Libs have always used it in the classical sense.
Once they used to believe it too. Perhaps Abbott’s had an epiphany?
Nikki Savva’s next op-ed in The Paywallian will be quite a hoot.
Pauline is getting very good at trolling Libs, including Abbott.
Keep it up girl!
We are talking about what Abbott said at the book launch, Dot. His prescription for Tunbull’s Liberals. CL’s contention that Abbott has LEARNED nothing should have been a useful aid to your comprehension. But it seems not.
“Cutting government spending” is not a policy. It is a slogan.
Latest headline at the Australian “Abbott has crossed the line”.
How soon till the start calling for him to be booted out of the party.
If you’re going to run ALP talking points CL, then at least quote them correctly. It’s ‘a three word slogan ‘.
Turnbull has destroyed the Liberal Party in 18 months. The Labor Party failed to do that in 100 years.
Conservative main stream politics is dead in hand out land, the only thing that will revive it is a great leader (none on the horizon).
Jesus, what has happened to CL of late?
Their ABC had a victory beyond their dreams when they got turnfraser up.
The most amazing thing about all this is that it seems the number of Turnbull backers has actually increased since Abbott was knifed, with Corman appearing to be the most recent to realise Turnbull’s “greatness”..
The most amazing thing about all this is that it seems the number of Turnbull backers has actually increased since Abbott was knifed, with Corman appearing to be the most recent to realise Turnbull’s “greatness”..
Yes; I’d wager Abbott has two votes in the party room.
He may be clearing the way for another challenger. He’s good at destroying oppositions.
He said the same shit before he got elected. Turnbull said the same shit when he slipped the knife in.
Time for the cleaner to take the life support out for the floor polisher for five minutes.
Cory. David. Kiralee. Pauline….you have FOUR, count em, at least FOUR alternatives to the Liberal Party.
The Liberal Party has added more debt in real terms than Keating ever did. Time for it to disappear up its own fundament. It is a total betrayal and parody of what it once purportedly stood for.
This is it exactly.
Further to C.L.’s spot on observation, the other alternative is just as bad
He can only mean it two ways.
Either left wing American liberal, or Australian Liberal Party(SUPPOSED to be small government and once called themselves conservative)
So the other alternative means that we can still hold socially conservative views and vote for a non conservative party!!!!
If your mixed up with this, don’t worry, Abbott is completely flummoxed.
Anyone who thinks Abbott is the answer, and that he may have learned his lesson, should look long and hard at his statement here.
He IS the problem, not the cure.
HE gave us Turnbull.
I will restate my view here that Abbott was the main cause of the Liberal party’s problems.
Malcom Turnbull is the result of a piss weak leader who capitulated and shit himself once he got the top job.
Malcom is socially more left wing than Abbott, but only slightly more left wing economically.
There is nobody in the liberal party who will stand (and not capitulate) for small government, conservative values.
The only one right winger left, just quit the party.
The liberal party are traitorous career elites as is Labor.
The Liberal party are dead.
I DO NOT believe that Abbott is the answer to the problems of the Liberal party. Abbott contributed to this mess. I will not vote for a Liberal party under Abbott. And what about the cabal of dunces named Bishop, Pyne, Fifield and so on. I need to see these people obliterated politically and if that means the destruction of the Liberal party to rid it of labor lite fakes such as Bishop and Pyne, so be it. Sorry, I would rather vote for ON, LDP and others. As for Abbott, he blew it, badly and I no longer have any sympathy for him
Pauline is learning the art of trolling.
May the “Donald” be with her!
Seriously though who is going to replace Bob Day?
Let’s get real here. TA and EA remain desperate to get their car and driver back. No one wants to give to them. They, on the other hand, don’t have the spine to join CB, who has a comfy Senate seat for six years. If ye Cats wish to howl, howl about the large number of “talents” in and around the Cabinet table who are achieving zip. Starting with the Treasurer, whose best strategy is to take his pet rock to school. Or Dutton, who spends his time with both feet in his mouth. Or Bishop, who seems to think she is working in Hollywood. Or Frydenburg, who spends his time pushing in front of TV cameras to keep Porter, Taylor and Tudge in the shade (not that they’re setting the world on fire).
If this squawking goes on, we are set at best for endless elections that deliver protest outcomes, with hung parliaments and Senate obstruction. The dissidents can shout all they like in the party room, but if they want to promote the conservative cause they had better shut up in public. Or go.
If you look at damage. Turnbull has caused far more net damage than Abbott did.
The NBN redux part 2.
The $50 billion subs contract with no subs until 2034.
The further balkanisation of the Senate.
Turnbull’s biggest problem is that he hasn’t got a reason to be Prime Minister apart from being Prime Minister. Everything politically he touches turns to excrement.
Pauline is firming up her economically, small l, classical liberal credentials.
She’s becoming a spending hawk. PHON is also more socially liberal than the liberals. Plus gun rights.
They’re better than the coalition.
What did Tone, Fat Joe, Morrison, Trumble do – added hundred of billions of debt. Now fat fucker AG, Brandis, who scuttled 18C and set up the metadata big brother crap now wants more gun restrictions.
Even if Abbott was the 2nd coming of christ, he’d have a caucus full of possessed swine to deal with.
The solution is simple, and has been obvious for some time.
1 to 5 lower house LNP coalition members should resign the LNP, and join one of the other consevative mini-parties; One Nation/Conservatives or form a new group. Turnbull has immediately lost control on the floor of the Reps. A new coalition of Liberal-National-renegade 5 would be needed, and this is the opportunity to clip Turnbull’s wings.
The beauty of this move is that policies would be reset by all members of this new coalition, and the Nationals would lose significant power (unless they act first).
The new coalition could then work out a new PM, because I think Turnbull would resign at the insolence of the LNP politicians not recognising his greatness.
Dot, I remember when, according to you and Leyonhjelm, Abbott’s budget ‘crime’ was not bundling the budget Bills in such a manner that they could not be rejected by the Senate. Leyonhjelm made that point in a throwaway line on budget night in 2014. You vigorously supported Leyonhjelm’s view on this forum.
Given Turnbull’s failure to get budget Bills through the Senate why have we heard no more from Leyonhjelm and yourself on this strategy?
I presume Abbott meant ‘liberal’ in the Australian sense, which, in practice, has always meant pretty bloody left wing – just not quite so far left as the ALP.
But even then, what he means and what he is capable of delivering are two very distinct things. Unlike the Labor and Liberal Parties.
That is one of MANY of Abbott’s budget errors.
Thanks for noting them.
Leyonhjelm has produced an alternative budget each year.
He has not stopped being critical of the LNP temping for the socialist ALP.
Here’s the last one:
http://www.afr.com/opinion/david-leyonhjelms-alternative-budget-shave-everything-to-end-the-deficit-20160424-goe12b
Australian politicians have created a revolving door on the PM’s offive sonce Howard started the rot by tinkering with renewable energy.
AFAIK this policy is there to only appease the vocal left.
The first politician to rescind all renewable and carbon policies will be PM for life.
I really do suspect that the majority of voters knows these policies are nothing more than lipstick on a pig.
Even if Abbott was the 2nd coming of christ, he’d have a caucus full of possessed swine to deal with.
Lol……your too kind Dot 🙂 I do think that ‘Christ’ should be with a capital “C” however. Speaking of which you will note that the possessed swine liberals all have a first name that starts with a capital “C” which makes identification a lot easier.
You didn’t answer my question, Dot. Is it because Leyonhjelm now realises he was talking rubbish on the basis of shit advice?
Leyonhjelm gave Abbott advice. He refused to take it.
Yes, it’s an ALP talking point that I want Tony Abbott to tell me what exactly he’ll cut and how exactly he’ll Reduce Government Spending.
I mean, how was Menzies’s 1949 economic platform more liberal than Chifley’s? He said he wouldn’t nationalise the banks and he would end rationing. There are probably a few other minor differences but they are the main two I can think of. The vast majority of the other pinko/protectionist policy settings were left in place. It doesn’t take much to declare yourself a ‘liberal’ in Australia.
Hanson has employed someone with a quick wit and keen sense of humour to do her twittering. Funny tweet – learning from the Donald.
From behind The Paywallian, the Waffler joins in today’s talking point counterattack:
A disaffected backbencher is allegedly undermining the PM. Oh the ironing !
Hadn’t heard anything on another gun grab, what’s that about?
You are dodging and weaving, Dot. Why didn’t Leyonhjelm advise Turnbull on how to ensure any and all of his budget bills couldn’t be blocked by the Senate?
This is the 12th Newspoll in which Turnbull has been behind,and the trend is worsening.How long can this continue?
Malcolm Turnbull is a problem. Tony Abbott is not the solution.
Uh-oh. The fact he acknowledged the polls is a sure sign he knows he’s about to be knifed.
Turnbull made more of an effort to get along with the Senators before he tried to legislate them out of existence, the swine.
Today:
Ten days ago:
Donald Trump wasting his time complaining about media coverage, Malcolm Turnbull says.
I wonder who gave Leyonhjelm that dodgy advice?
Maybe you should email him.
[email protected]
You should probably specify if you think it was genuinely “dodgy advice” or a “throwaway line” though.
You can say Tony Abbott is not the solution all you want, but the reality is there is no real short term solution bar someone trying to blast their way through the parasites that infest federal parliament.
The only person who “potentially” has the ticker to do that is Abbott, we saw what he was capable of when he was in “true” opposition and right now he is doing pretty good firing off as the alternative opposition.
Will he wilt again like he did the first time, maybe, maybe not, but in reality he has nothing to lose. He knows the party is rotten, and he should know he has to make sure to fire back at those on his own side instead of softly softly Liberal party is a broad church etc.
I don’t believe he could do anything this term however, I think last election we got the best outcome we could get. The next election I believe the best outcome would be a “coalition” between Lib, Nat, One nation and Cory’s party with Abbott at the helm. Such a coalition should enable Abbott to perform at his best and most importantly should keep his softer nature in check which caused so much problem the first time round.
“………….“calculated” attempt to undermine his government.”
There’s definitely a lack of, or schooling in, self-awareness. Looks like the political class has developed the same 24hr memory hole cycle that the legacy media deploys and thinking that nobody will notice.
It’s rare for Conservatives to say anything with any kind of clarity so I applaud this kind of quote from Abbott.
Also because this kind of quote gives insight into why Conservatives are so ineffective as political movement.
On the one hand he is calling for protection of individual rights (being a liberal) when it comes to economics and then on the other hand he is calling for violation of individual rights (being a conservative) when it comes to the social.
The contradiction of these kinds of statements seems to always be lost on Conservatives.
And the area they are more consistent in will ultimately win out. This is why Conservatives in office end up growing the state like any other lefty. If you believe the state can regulate peoples personal lives, there’s no argument to make as to why the state can’t also regulate their professional lives as well.
We’ve never needed a return of classic liberal ideology more urgently than we do today.
My predictions for the next six months or so are quite positive, I feel, in many respects.
But lets look at the Lieboral scum for just a second.
Look at Malcom’s personality.
It has always just been about him.
A pop culture spotlight chaser.
Just like most Hollywood thespians that pass their used by date and the spotlight threatens to go out, that reality isn’t taken well.
He will fight for his position at the expense of the party, and the nation, and anything will be done to maintain his pseudo status.
The party is doomed.
I say that because we are still a democratic nation (loosely speaking).
Career politicians have set themselves up financially to not have to worry about money anymore, but just like the Hollywood thespians that still fight for the spotlight although being mega rich, money is not all that attracts them.
They are rock stars in their own lunch boxes.
He will have no qualms in bringing the whole thing crashing down around him before he tops himself in the bunker.
If Abbott had any political nouse he would realise the damage he does by speaking now, allowing the media to portray him as the cause of this governments woes.
But he too, cannot get his personality under control.
The rest of the liberal party are career hacks too, but they all want to be the rock stars in their world, and there are many backbenchers who are waiting to show the world their rock star talents on the karaoke stage of politics.
This is going to get messy.
The media will try to spin it as they always do, that it is therefore an automatic win for Labor.
Except it won’t be.
And down to the day of the election they will hold that line, knowing that it didn’t work in America, but Australians aren’t Americans and they are forced to vote.
The AEC will out do themselves with corruption against the minor right wing parties, as will the tax departments, and generally the left will go ape shit, even more than usual.
But those who were “Textor..ed” out of consideration, are out there still.
And they are losing their patience.
You can feel it.
I certainly can, as I travel Australia.
Can you all?
It’s not going to be pretty, but again, I don’t mean to harp on about the convoy of no confidence, but I was so impressed with the people following me to Canberra.
They taught me so much about the decency and strength of character of right wing people.
I organised a lot of things on the way, but they didn’t expect me to.
Many found there own way of doing things, and solved their own dramas, and the help and support from people on the way through had me choking up.
No , there are many of us, and although we are peaceful, we are angry.
It may not be a big glitzy affair as Trump was in the states, but the Aussie deplorables are angry, and without the fanfare of Americans, they will be kicking political butts, the likes of which we haven’t seen before.
Just my prediction, based on the mood of the nation I see.
Well, Mr. Tumbrill, perhaps you should just park your stupendous ego on the shelf for a minute and listen to one who has actually been PM. Abbott’s talking a great deal of sense. OK, he made a lot of errors when in office, but it appears he may have learned from that experience, which is something you, Mr Tumbrill, appear singularly incapable of doing. It’s interesting to note that Tumbrill’s numbers kept on sliding down, despite the couple of days he actually got up on his hind legs in Parliament and said something useful.
(Hehe, I note that “Tumbrill” keeps popping u in place of turnbull. I was going to correct it, but on reflection I reckon it might as well remain.)
I’m sorry but Abbott is a total loser. He abolished the carbon tax, stopped the boata- good- and that was it. Seriously- he just gave up. The only other legislation of any consequence was taxing people like me a total of I think $10k via a ‘deficit tax’ that’s still going. I don’t know if it’s chutzpah or just delusion but seriously, to agitate for repeal of 18C when he got up like a fool and claimed he was too scared to do so because Muslims would cone and get us…
Actually, I’m not quite right. Turnbull is a symptom of the problem – the problem being that the Liberal Party is a craven, principle-free political weather vane. And a broken weather vane at that. Tony Abbott is not the solution to this. He wasn’t last time, he won’t be again.
The solution is for the Liberal Party to spend a couple of decades in the political wilderness, during which time it will hopefully purge itself of the scum that currently infest it and receive a spine implant.
The alternative is to burn the whole thing to the ground and start over.
He learnt that is easier to carry on like a teenage blogger once you know no-one is listening than to rosk people disliking you for sticking to your convictions as PM.
Pathetic. Turnbull, you stole the job. Guess who gets to carry the can if your government is rubbish? Surprise!
The problem with politicians today is not Tony Abbott or Malcolm Turnbull or Pauline Hanson or Nick Xenophon or even Bill Shorten. The problem is politicians in general.
That it is these individuals who rise to national prominence without any ideas or agenda suggests pretty weak competition. The fact that Abbott can cause an uproar by arguing for senate voting reform, the abolition of the Human Rights Commission and freezing the RET, all of which he did not do when he controlled the Treasury benches, is symbolic of the general lack of talent sitting in parliament today.
Of course, it is not that many of our politicians are not intelligent and hard working. It is more that they are there for the wrong reasons.
Sure Tony Abbott won the 2103 election on the back of four policies, stop the boats, no mining tax, no carbon tax and debt and deficit. On the first three he had a very defined outcome and agenda and achieved 100% success. However, on debt and deficits there was nothing but empty rhetoric. In short, Abbott came to office without any idea how he would run the economy.
Unfortunately, Turnbull’s record is even worse. He deposed a sitting Prime Minister claiming that the country needed economic leadership. He forgot to add that he had no idea what form of economic leadership he would provide and he too failed to deliver.
Of course, the other side should take no heart from this. After all, they were more than happy to go to an election banking budget savings based upon legislation they continue to block in the Senate.
It would appear that winning elections is the only ambition of today’s professional political class. What they will do with that power once they get there rarely bothers their conscious thoughts until such time as they get into government and must make decisions. As a result they are at the mercy of rent seekers and special interest groups and rarely command their policy portfolios simply because they do not give a toss about policy, only in winning election. In effect, their continued political success is far more important than the future of the country.
Thus policy debate is dominated by politicians who have little understanding and even less interest.
You know, it doesn’t really matter if the Libs go back to Abbott or not. Okay so the party will lose entirely the scanty shreds of credibility it still possesses by going full RGR, but nothing substantive will change.
Very eloquent and well said, Ray.
That you can come to that conclusion based on that statement shows a one track mind that has picked up a theory to which there can be deviation from.
Cult leaders pray on people like you.
The national green laboral party and its faied lawyer career politicians are the cause of all of our problems . Them and career green leftoid public “servants” . The swamp os fetid with vorruption .lies.deceit all the things that make a career politician ,and the problems will never be solved as long as these selfserving pitifull egotists are financed by the taxpayer . Socialism dies without other peoples money . Limit terms in parliament to one in a lifetime with no perks and their own super paid by themselves . Limit donations to parties to $10 per annum per person or organisation . Limit union officials to one term in office in a lifetime with top salary in line with lowest members take home pay and expenses of $20 per month , and cut union fees to $20 per annum .
Also good on you Pauline o e in the eye for the bastard who got you jailed on a fitted up charge rub it in while the communust media and rudbulls msggots detroy him serves tge bastard right ,.
Amazing the free pass Abbott gets here from people that want him as PM, idolise him but also really like Pauline.
NO deviation from
The alternative is to burn the whole thing to the ground and start over.
That’s the only sensible thing to do.
The Liberal Party are incapable of learning. Whatever happens, the conclusion they’ll draw is that if only they’d sucked middle class pinko dicks more frenetically things would have turned out better.
No time to waste. Locate. Destroy. Then see which of (or which combination of) Cory, Pauline, LDP, FF, ALA or maybe even some yet to emerge group, steps up best.
Pauline Hanson:
Tony Abbott better look out because if he keeps suggesting so many One Nation style policies the Libs will try & whack him in jail!
The “One Nation policies” Pauline refers to were in fact Australian Liberty Alliance policies which PHON cut and pasted last election. Pauline’s policies were (are?) “stopping the Asian Invasion” and spending more “government” money.
Look, Shorten’s going to be the next PM and I reckon PHON will hold the balance of power – or much of it – in the Senate.
Of course, the remnants of the Liberal Party could very possibly wave through any ALP legislation with nary a whimper, making the crossbenchers irrelevant. The Libs will become more reliable ALP partners than the Greens in their final desperate attempts to win over the non-existent centre. These people are so politically tin-eared that they’dbmerrily trade ten votes in an effort to pick up one.
Remember he also then implemented “Direct Action” so he may as well have not bothered repealing the Carbon Tax and causing all the business confusion and cost associated with yet more changes.
Ray, your entire post is awesome and I couldn’t agree more. +1
Split! Split! Split!
Very soon we will really move from talking about the liberals and what they are saying……blah nlah, blah, blah, blah…it’s just noise anyway, and concentrate on the up and comers.
The liberal party are dead.
Now it is time to focus on the policies between ACP ALA PHON .
We already know the LDP are not in the race.
D.L. killed himself and his party off along time ago.
The media froze out ALA, but in the freezing out of ALA, they inadvertently let PHON slip under the radar.
Frankly, I don’t care who originally owned the policies, but the fact that those policies are cutting through and getting traction with the public is the important thing. The policies should be the focus, not where they originated.
Dude. Let’s be realistic. The ALA have the most to lose here.
LDP. ACP. FFP. PHON. ALA.
All good alternatives to the Liberals and Nats.
If we could actually burn it to the ground I wouldn’t mind, but I doubt that it would ever happen. The career politicians and all the cronies that leech of it would make sure to put out the fire before their rotten system truly burnt down.
Bernardi. Hanson. Smith. Leyonhjelm
Who gives Abbott a free pass? Going back to him would just be a continuation of the slow motion political trainwreck that is today’s Liberal Party.
Abbott had his shot and he fluffed it bigtime. The Libs can give him another try – good chance they will – but he’ll be as hopeless as he was before. Now he’s on the back bench, he feels free to noisily rediscover his inner conservative – which we last saw when he was opposition leader. Watch how quickly he’ll abandon his conservative makeover if he makes it back into the hot seat.
PHON will get the publicity that ALA cannot.
ALA are the real threat to the left with coherent policies that the left know cannot be given air, as they can’t argue against them, and it would take off like wild fire.
For me , it is definitely ALA first, at this stage, but the second choice is still up in the air based on performance and not wanting to waste a vote.
Speaking of political weathervanes, remember the accusation the Labor Party made that Abbott described himself as one? I believe them now.
NSW liberals squat, grunt and extrude a Zimmerman.
Victorian Liberals “take no position” on the shuttering of Hazelwood and 20%+ of the state’s electricity supply.
SA Liberals get 53% of the vote, yet meekly allow themselves to be wrangled back onto the opposition benches.
Qld Liberals manage one term.
WA Liberals reckon it’s their moral responsibility to regulate the growing and distribution of potatoes.
Split all you like, Liberals. But if neither of the resulting factions has a semblance of principle or basic political competence, what’s the point, where’s the hope?
Do we still have the “Green Army”?
Or just the one where you can’t say “guys” and the men wear high heels?
To be fair, didn’t Barnett axe the WA potato board?
I am hoping, as we are seeing with Pauline tweeting, that we are seeing our pollies get it through their thick heads that there is this thing called the internet that can be used to bypass the left wing MSM.
Trump is having an effect, even here in the lost land of Gullibles Travels.
Instability is good.
“He learnt that is easier to carry on like a teenage blogger once you know no-one is listening than to rosk people disliking you for sticking to your convictions as PM.”
And the current PM is carrying on like a pointless dilettante. At least Abbott appears to have learned some lessons while on the back bench. Trumbill/Tumbrill/Trumble appears to have learned noting at all. It also appears neither he nor his sycophantic followers are even vaguely interested in learning why the coalition is being deserted in droves. That’s the entire point of what’s happening here. Is Abbott perfect? Hardly! (Delivered with a very loud snort!) But is he wrong? No, he is not. (Delivered with a very straight face.)
From today’s Age -just saw this. I think this is what they call the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Even as a previous Liberal donor I’m voting PHON from this point and gleefully awaiting the IMF stepping in so we can build a new economy from acratch.
Why is LDP on this list? Aren’t they basically just the Greens with Guns?
If you listen very carefully, and the wind is a southerly, you can hear the lamentations of ” Mirror Mirror on the wall ‘ way up here in Queensland.
At least they have guns. The Libs are communists with a Green Army.
If the Greens were capitalists who love free markets, nukes and civil liberties – maybe you require a dictionary Mr Skeletor. Do you want one for your birthday?
Haha! Very cutting.
True!
So…
Having reactively destroyed our own village to save it, how would we do the same for the ALP and the ABC?
Open Boarders
Gay marriage
transgender rights
drug decriminalization
Market based ETS
Letting people zip around the streets without wearing bike helmets
Am I voting for Greens or LDP?
Come on Bushkid. He is lying through his teeth. He doesn’t belive any of this shit. If you are the f-ing PRIME MINISTER and you knowingly promote and implement a high-taxing socialist agenda you are a socialist. It’s just so fundamental. Before he was PM he claimed to be a conservative small-government ideologue and he is doing the same now, but..he just…isn’t.
And Turnbull…whatever. He is an idiot. So was Trotsky. I don’t care. I just don’t want to hear Tony “tax Phil $10,000 because he can afford it” Abbott’s voice any more. Maybe I’m bitter but just F off already, seriously, it’s just enough.
Mr Skeletor don’t mention not wearing bike helmets around here, a very sensitive topic.
Give me Singaporean taxes and they can have transgender sex while injecting cocaine into their eyeballs without helmets, just stop me bloody paying for this shit already. It’s all already happening anyway.
Forget ALA. They had their chance and the failed dismally. Kirralie Smith is not a good leader.
Family first, despite being my choice are dead. Bob Day’s unfortunate business collapse sealed that deal. Ridiculous as that idea is.
PHON are full of nutters. It has the same problem it did 20 years go: a tolerable leader surrounded by nutters. She has James Ashby are her advisor ffs.
LDP do good work and then they go on their crazy open borders, compulsory gay marriage for everyone etc. policy rants and undo everything they stand for.
SO who does that leave? Australian Conservatives? Do they do anything other than lame memes on social media?
Exactly. Nothing more farcical than one of Australia’s most left wing Prime Ministers launching a “manifesto” about moving Australia “right”.
ALA have the policies but not the personalities.
Unless they get a hanson/palmer/trump like figure they will never cut through. Kirralie is hopeless at selling the message.
Excellent analysis
Only after eight years and the full force of the court system was thrown at a guy with great eyebrows who exposed our potato fascist overlords.
Splitters.
Sadly.
Seriously.
If I wasn’t completely whacked from two solid days of renovating, I would write Nikki Savva’s column for tomorrow.
It’s just dot.
He keeps slipping them in with the serious parties.
I like ALA policies but I do agree with Mr Skeletor, Kirrilie is hopeless as a leader at the moment.
She has that fake smile that says “I am shitting myself here, and I’m angry, but I’ll try to act like I’m above it and in control”
However, what was PH like when she started out?
Rightwingers vote for policy.
I can see what kirrilie is doing but that would not stop me voting for ALA, especially when voting for any of the main parties this time will be the end of this country for sure.
I think we must think that at this juncture in history , policy must over ride personality.
areff
#2310125, posted on February 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm
Exactly!
Split! Split! Split!
I believe the proper form today, given the passing of Bill Paxton, is:
Instead I am lying on the couch chortling as I read it in my head.
The lese-majeste. The more in sorrow than in anger. The thrilling low tones when she thinks she’s really stuck the knife in the leurs-disant delcons.
Speaking of which – has anyone else noticed that the term ‘delcon’ has evaporated from the insults list since the Trump victory?
No but seriously, anyone who thinks PHON is turning into a small-government liberarian ideologue is an idiot. She loves big government for white people like her, she just wants to deny it for anyone outside her “in” group.
Nice troll of Christensen by the Australia Institute via ReachTEL. Pressure grows on for him to leave the government in the lurch.
Are you planning to go somewhere, Monty?
Nope. If you love Abbot you’re a delcon. He put Pauline in prison on trumped up charges. He’s a mini Mugabe.
mUnty cheering The Ponds Institute? This could really damage its credibility as Australia’s leading independent think tank.
Split! Split! Split!
Careful Monty……your nickers are showing !!
One-seat Turnbull.
So she’s like you, then, Monty.
PHON policies are really rather like those of the ALP in the 1950s and early 60s.
…aaaaand you never did anything to white-ant Tony Abbott after the Godwin Grech affair (among other failures) cost you the LNP leadership, did you…. Malcontent Termite?
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
That’s a mOnty-esque level of lack of self-awareness right there…
Should be a quick funeral – but 15 March is too far away. Any chance of a late entry for tomorrow?
[Apologies to The Bard – and Richard Burton]
m0nty, please let me know when you have your wife’s clearance.
Which are more right wing than the Libs in the 2010’s.
The only downside to the sinking of the SSLIBS is Malcolm is so stupidly naive that he really will feel robbed and that it wasn’t his fault, meaning he will be like Hewston poping up everyone going on about how great he is to the nodding lovvies.
Correct.
Seriously, what’s going on with the FFP and who is our next Senator for SA?
They are both left wing and hypocrisy is born from a lack of self awareness.
What do you expect from a lefty like Malcom?
It’s all the fault of Trump, Hanson and Abbott.
Not Trumball.
It’s the delcon’s fault for not voting for Malcolm.
Not Trumball.
There’s government of the people, by the people, for the people and then there’s the parallel universe.
PM – ALP in 1950s was Evatt.
It’s realities fault for not cooperating.
He had such big bright plans for the future of Australia!
And we Australians screwed it all up.
Damn us!
Damn us all to Hell!
In the last election the Libs promised a great deal to sandbag the marginals. As my seat is reasonably safe ALP (Shortland) there was absolutely nothing done to try and win it. There is no concept of a long game., eg the preselect immediately after the the election in ALL seats except those held by a sitting member, and get a long term commitment to stand for several elections. Try & get some publicity & name recognition for the candidate in the local papers and local TV , get him/her to wear out many pairs of shoes doorknocking (this costs very except time. In the last federal election I had no idea who the lib candidate was until I saw her mug outside the polling booth.
This is how my in-laws were ALP branch prez & secretary slowly (over 6 elections) won over a safe Country Party seat (only to have the local candidate for those 5 elections replaced by a head office drop in when the seat was within a winnable margin.
As Lord Waffleworth reminded us on election night, “It’s not me. It’s you.”
Ban all political advertising. Candidates will have to get recognition by meeting voters.
tjst’s the perfect traditional Catholic politician’s point of view (although Abbott himself is quite socially liberal compared to Catholic teaching).
Yes.
I have also noticed that ‘progressive’ is back, after having disappeared for a week or two.
I sincerely hope Malcolm has a nasty end. Live by the sword, die by the sword. I really don’t care who replaces him I just want to see him gone.
Me too, Mellen
Be wary of a Liberal party that will start to do little things and gesture right wing, as they panic.
Any thought that they are anything but lying big government socialists will be killed off immediately after the election.
And we Australians screwed it all up.
Damn us!
Damn us all to Hell!
Tongue-in-cheek, maybe. But there IS a lot of bitterness out there in ALL sectors of the community.
And we can’t all absolve ourselves from the mess that we are in. Many took their eye off the game as the Left took over so many of our institutions – especially in education. Others failed to speak up when issues of national sovereignty or cultural integration arose for fear of being smeared as racists and bigots.
While our politicians are not completely a reflection of the electorate, they recognised the boundaries of “ethical anger” around them.
As in every other part of the western world, we are all going to pay the price of complacency.
No.
Hell no,
This is a US Democratic Party policy.
You so-called libertarians cannot agree on which micro party should govern, you can’t even concur on an insulting term for the Prime Minister.
I would ban all advertising except negative attack ads.
It’s so depressing. Just as much of the rest of the Anglosphere is showing signs of a political renaissance (hell, even pretty boy Trudeau has lost his halo), we’re staring down the barrel of several long, dark years of decline and decline.
How are we not like Argentina at the start of the 20th century? A country whose colossal wealth is exceeded only by its politicians’ willingness to squander this wealth and even go into hock to buy off their favoured constituencies. Combine that with a population that’s very much willing to be bought with their own money and that of others, regardless of whether it’s begged, borrowed or stolen. Even those advocating fiscal prudence are willing to spend spend spend on their favoured caused or grab as much of the welfare pie as possible. Argentina’s been going backwards for decades and it’s not even close to rock bottom yet. Seems like we are just starting off down the path they took years ago. Is that a light at the end of the tunnel or an oncoming train?
Oh come on once the triple A credit rating is gone things should get interesting.
It always seemed like a cruel joke, that when the UK had Maggie Thatcher and the US had Ronald Reagan, we got…Hawkey. And that illicit cross-breeding of a dockside worker and an undertaker – Keating.
Apparently the rot in Argentina set in when a new leader decided that as they were such a rich country they should “share the wealth around”. They haven’t ever recovered from that. That was 1915 so it has been a century.
Time to declare that we’ve run that experiment and it didn’t work.
Wow Phil, it’s almost taxing you $10,000 just for the fun of it!! F-off yourself if you can’t be a bit more moderate in your language. If you stop a moment and really look at what I posted you’d see we’re probably each as pissed off about the current state of affairs as the other.
All I said was that Abbott is actually talking sense in his criticism. Can you really find so much to be so angry about in that??
So sure, and as I’ve said, Abbott stuffed it up as PM, but Maladroit has gone so much further with that, and taken the coalition in a direction that guarantees loss at the next election. If you think the alternative (i.e., a labor/greens mess) is a great idea, well then you and I have nothing further to converse about.
Just to clarify my position: Abbott has spoken some home truths that hurt the feelings of the current incumbents of the government benches. It takes a smart person to recognise their mistakes and a bigger man to admit them; Abbot appears to have done so. Maladroit and his henchmen need to take note, and hitch their britches quick smart in order to make it at all possible to retain their cosy seats on those same government benches. If they ignore sensible advice, they’ve got only themselves to blame.
I’m not interested in turning this into a personal slanging match as some posters here do. I’ve actually got work to do. See ya!
I’m surprised they liberated the potato in WA; a bag of potatoes containes more talent than our last 4 PMs combined.
Well said Bushkid !
For all the negative comment re Abbott and the Libs need to be buried, just remember the alternative is a Shorten ALP/Green Govt for at least 2 terms – maybe longer as right-wing parties are notoriously weak in organizing themselves into effective political units – hence why I’d still try and reform the Libs from within rather than starting afresh
We’re basically in this mess because of the RGR fiasco, image repeating it again, but from a far worse base.
I’d prefer to try and save something so my kids can at least have some chance of growth and prosperity.
How would they be measurably worse?
Wolfman Oz & Bushkid are correct: with Abbott bad & Turnbull worse the only alternative is Shorten, or one of his moronic front bench. This is IMPORTANT. I know keyboard warriors live in a parallel world but even you will be affected by a Green/Labor government.
By his own logic, Malcolm should now stab himself in the back.
You so-called libertarians cannot agree on which micro party should govern, you can’t even concur on an insulting term for the Prime Minister.
Put me into the “all of the above” category for insulting the Termite.
I don’t regard myself as a “libertarian” so I won’t usurp their prerogative to state their preferred ranking.
I’m not sure there’s an ideal party anywhere. Elimination of government spending and regulation beyond the proper role of government, running immigration solely for the benefit of Australia, protection of everyone’s liberties, including the liberty not to be killed by some nutcase (i.e. not open border loons and not loony “people should be allowed to drive 150k’s in a school zone” fanaticism) , and refusal to burden Australians with pseudo-“rights” invented by crybullies. It doesn’t sound too much to ask, but I can’t see anyone standing for it. Bob Day’s FF was pretty close and Cory may shape up.
Philippa Martyr
#2310217, posted on February 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm
PHON policies are really rather like those of the ALP in the 1950s and early 60s.
Exactly right Philippa, Pauline Hanson is Arthur Calwell resurrected. Still, PHON is better than the present Labor Party and the Liberal/National coalition.
Tim I reckon that probably all most people really want as well, as that is where the centre is. Unfortunately Neither major parties are capable of finding the centre anymore as they are both far left of it and when they try and find it they simply move closer together believing they are on opposite sides of it, all the while the general trend is further left.
Yes I would like to know, I did make enquiries recently but still no word.