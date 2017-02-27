What they said: Is the split on?

We do need to make it respectable again to be liberal on economic questions and conservative on social ones.
Pauline Hanson:
Tony Abbott better look out because if he keeps suggesting so many One Nation style policies the Libs will try & whack him in jail! #auspol
— Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) February 24, 2017
MT is the problem.
Newspoll fails to recognise Potential Greatness.
An epic fail to recognise Potential Greatnesss,™ HB.
And if it all goes to pot, Doomlord will spend the rest of his life telling us what a MAHVELLOUS prime minister Lord Waffle was, because he was successfully not Bill Shorten.
Or rather, what a MAHVELLOUS prime minister he would have been, if only we had given him a chance.
Plus it will all be Abbott’s fault for undermining him. Some might say that Lord Waffle successfully undermined himself through disastrous policy choices, constant reshuffles, and public ineptitude, but nooooooo …
Malotto is alive and well – BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH.
If you can’t remember what date you chose, head to:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/09/02/guest-post-philippa-martyr-when-will-malcolm-turnbulls-time-as-prime-minister-end/comment-page-1/
The final bets are at the end of the comments.
Is the split on? Let’s hope so.
Goodbye Lord Waffles the Cat Strangler of Wentworth!
The Australian is avoiding commenting on the poll news and the ABC is blaming Mr Abbott and One Nation. These Nostradami are the same characters, and their sycophants, who predicted Hillary Clinton was to be the next POTUS. Now their wonderful expertise is to the fore again.
Today, they couldn’t predict yesterday’s Penola race results.
When Malcolm white anted with maximum damage for years that was all Tony Abbott’s fault.
When Abbott says a few truths during the reign of the Waffler, well that’s Tony’s fault as well.
Ergo Malcolm is the most flawless politician we have ever seen. All hail!
Abbott’s an economic liberal?
In which sense is Abbott using small-l “liberal” here?
Liberal in the classical sense (small government) or liberal in the American sense (communist)?
Given that he is arguing for the importance of holding philosophical views now considered at variance with one another, it seems he’s using it in the American sense. He’s saying, ‘we can be socialists, economically, but conservatives on social issue.’ This shows that he has learned nothing and is an intellectual lightweight.
The only thing that we can truly predict as this stage is no matter how bad the clusterfuck gets,, the Turnbull Tossers will never admit that changing to him was the beginning of the end.
Is the split on?
It would seem that happened when Waffleworth took over from the AbbottSatan. Its been all down hill ever since. The LNP must be totally smashed, it cannot be repaired.
Abbott isn’t doing this for himself. For whom, then ?
Other than the briefest mention of some of Abbott’s recommendations to the Liberals, there has been no discussion or analysis of them in the media. It’s almost as if the media wants them dead, buried and cremated. Why is that?
I suspect Dutton, Max.
Yes, removing the RET and cutting government spending are undoubtedly socialist economic policies.
Abbott would be crazy to challenge Lord Wentworth.
He will be smashed next election (not even Tony could save the Libs now) and hopefully One Nation will have enough senators to have the balance of power and make life hard for Bill!
Although I’m sure Bill will enjoy the views and Cristal (courtesy of the taxpayer) from Kirribilli!!
What amazes me is the number of people who are on welfare and will never vote to give it up even if they don’t need it!
Surely the time has come to time limit all welfare (including public housing but excluding pensions) and take into account the income of the extended family when working out who qualifies!!!!
Pauline is learning the art of trolling.
Turnbull is the death of the party, a dog who caught the car and doesn’t know what to do with it.
Direct action
Green army
Increasing spending
Unwarranted deficits
Increased government debt
Increased income tax
C.L. was right.
Same old. M Turnbull talked about big economic reforms and how he could communicate it to us, treating voters intelligently. The GST issue was thrown out after a week and the biggest change to Federation was announced in a football oval and squashed the next day. The polls went down from there.
Labor show coherence and commitment.
Hang on, WHEN did that happen!?
In which sense is Abbott using small-l “liberal” here?
The classical sense.
The Libs have always used it in the classical sense.
Once they used to believe it too. Perhaps Abbott’s had an epiphany?
Nikki Savva’s next op-ed in The Paywallian will be quite a hoot.
Pauline is getting very good at trolling Libs, including Abbott.
Keep it up girl!
We are talking about what Abbott said at the book launch, Dot. His prescription for Tunbull’s Liberals. CL’s contention that Abbott has LEARNED nothing should have been a useful aid to your comprehension. But it seems not.
“Cutting government spending” is not a policy. It is a slogan.
Latest headline at the Australian “Abbott has crossed the line”.
How soon till the start calling for him to be booted out of the party.
If you’re going to run ALP talking points CL, then at least quote them correctly. It’s ‘a three word slogan ‘.
Turnbull has destroyed the Liberal Party in 18 months. The Labor Party failed to do that in 100 years.
Conservative main stream politics is dead in hand out land, the only thing that will revive it is a great leader (none on the horizon).
Jesus, what has happened to CL of late?
Their ABC had a victory beyond their dreams when they got turnfraser up.
The most amazing thing about all this is that it seems the number of Turnbull backers has actually increased since Abbott was knifed, with Corman appearing to be the most recent to realise Turnbull’s “greatness”..