What they said: Is the split on?

Posted on 9:16 am, February 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Tony Abbott:

We do need to make it respectable again to be liberal on economic questions and conservative on social ones.

Pauline Hanson:

Tony Abbott better look out because if he keeps suggesting so many One Nation style policies the Libs will try & whack him in jail! #auspol

 

32 Responses to What they said: Is the split on?

  2. H B Bear
    #2309936, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Newspoll fails to recognise Potential Greatness.

  3. Philippa Martyr
    #2309938, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:35 am

    An epic fail to recognise Potential Greatnesss,™ HB.

    And if it all goes to pot, Doomlord will spend the rest of his life telling us what a MAHVELLOUS prime minister Lord Waffle was, because he was successfully not Bill Shorten.

    Or rather, what a MAHVELLOUS prime minister he would have been, if only we had given him a chance.

    Plus it will all be Abbott’s fault for undermining him. Some might say that Lord Waffle successfully undermined himself through disastrous policy choices, constant reshuffles, and public ineptitude, but nooooooo …

  4. Philippa Martyr
    #2309943, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Malotto is alive and well – BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH.

    If you can’t remember what date you chose, head to:

    http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/09/02/guest-post-philippa-martyr-when-will-malcolm-turnbulls-time-as-prime-minister-end/comment-page-1/

    The final bets are at the end of the comments.

  5. Amused
    #2309944, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Is the split on? Let’s hope so.

    Goodbye Lord Waffles the Cat Strangler of Wentworth!

  6. James of the Glen
    #2309945, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    The Australian is avoiding commenting on the poll news and the ABC is blaming Mr Abbott and One Nation. These Nostradami are the same characters, and their sycophants, who predicted Hillary Clinton was to be the next POTUS. Now their wonderful expertise is to the fore again.

    Today, they couldn’t predict yesterday’s Penola race results.

  7. Mr Skeletor
    #2309946, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    When Malcolm white anted with maximum damage for years that was all Tony Abbott’s fault.
    When Abbott says a few truths during the reign of the Waffler, well that’s Tony’s fault as well.
    Ergo Malcolm is the most flawless politician we have ever seen. All hail!

  8. .
    #2309947, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Abbott’s an economic liberal?

  9. C.L.
    #2309950, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    In which sense is Abbott using small-l “liberal” here?
    Liberal in the classical sense (small government) or liberal in the American sense (communist)?
    Given that he is arguing for the importance of holding philosophical views now considered at variance with one another, it seems he’s using it in the American sense. He’s saying, ‘we can be socialists, economically, but conservatives on social issue.’ This shows that he has learned nothing and is an intellectual lightweight.

  10. Mr Skeletor
    #2309951, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    The only thing that we can truly predict as this stage is no matter how bad the clusterfuck gets,, the Turnbull Tossers will never admit that changing to him was the beginning of the end.

  11. custard
    #2309956, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Is the split on?

    It would seem that happened when Waffleworth took over from the AbbottSatan. Its been all down hill ever since. The LNP must be totally smashed, it cannot be repaired.

  12. max
    #2309957, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Abbott isn’t doing this for himself. For whom, then ?

  13. Snoopy
    #2309958, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Other than the briefest mention of some of Abbott’s recommendations to the Liberals, there has been no discussion or analysis of them in the media. It’s almost as if the media wants them dead, buried and cremated. Why is that?

  14. Nick
    #2309961, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Abbott isn’t doing this for himself. For whom, then ?

    I suspect Dutton, Max.

  15. Snoopy
    #2309967, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Yes, removing the RET and cutting government spending are undoubtedly socialist economic policies.

  16. JJF
    #2309970, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Abbott would be crazy to challenge Lord Wentworth.

    He will be smashed next election (not even Tony could save the Libs now) and hopefully One Nation will have enough senators to have the balance of power and make life hard for Bill!

    Although I’m sure Bill will enjoy the views and Cristal (courtesy of the taxpayer) from Kirribilli!!

    What amazes me is the number of people who are on welfare and will never vote to give it up even if they don’t need it!

    Surely the time has come to time limit all welfare (including public housing but excluding pensions) and take into account the income of the extended family when working out who qualifies!!!!

  17. King Koala
    #2309975, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Pauline is learning the art of trolling.

  18. billie
    #2309977, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Turnbull is the death of the party, a dog who caught the car and doesn’t know what to do with it.

  19. .
    #2309978, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Snoopy
    #2309967, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:50 am
    Yes, removing the RET and cutting government spending are undoubtedly socialist economic policies.

    Direct action
    Green army
    Increasing spending
    Unwarranted deficits
    Increased government debt
    Increased income tax

    C.L. was right.

  20. Candy
    #2309979, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Same old. M Turnbull talked about big economic reforms and how he could communicate it to us, treating voters intelligently. The GST issue was thrown out after a week and the biggest change to Federation was announced in a football oval and squashed the next day. The polls went down from there.

    Labor show coherence and commitment.

  21. .
    #2309980, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

    RET and cutting government spending

    Hang on, WHEN did that happen!?

  22. Roger
    #2309981, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

    In which sense is Abbott using small-l “liberal” here?

    The classical sense.

    The Libs have always used it in the classical sense.

    Once they used to believe it too. Perhaps Abbott’s had an epiphany?

  23. John64
    #2309982, posted on February 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Nikki Savva’s next op-ed in The Paywallian will be quite a hoot.

  24. pete m
    #2309983, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Pauline is getting very good at trolling Libs, including Abbott.

    Keep it up girl!

  25. Snoopy
    #2309987, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

    We are talking about what Abbott said at the book launch, Dot. His prescription for Tunbull’s Liberals. CL’s contention that Abbott has LEARNED nothing should have been a useful aid to your comprehension. But it seems not.

  26. C.L.
    #2309988, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Yes, removing the RET and cutting government spending are undoubtedly socialist economic policies.

    “Cutting government spending” is not a policy. It is a slogan.

  27. teddy bear
    #2309991, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Latest headline at the Australian “Abbott has crossed the line”.

    How soon till the start calling for him to be booted out of the party.

  28. Snoopy
    #2309992, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    If you’re going to run ALP talking points CL, then at least quote them correctly. It’s ‘a three word slogan ‘.

  29. Big_Nambas
    #2309993, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Turnbull has destroyed the Liberal Party in 18 months. The Labor Party failed to do that in 100 years.
    Conservative main stream politics is dead in hand out land, the only thing that will revive it is a great leader (none on the horizon).

  30. Mr Skeletor
    #2309994, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

    “Cutting government spending” is not a policy. It is a slogan.

    Jesus, what has happened to CL of late?

  31. John Constantine
    #2309996, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Their ABC had a victory beyond their dreams when they got turnfraser up.

  32. teddy bear
    #2309998, posted on February 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    The most amazing thing about all this is that it seems the number of Turnbull backers has actually increased since Abbott was knifed, with Corman appearing to be the most recent to realise Turnbull’s “greatness”..

