What they said: Is the split on?

We do need to make it respectable again to be liberal on economic questions and conservative on social ones.
Pauline Hanson:
Tony Abbott better look out because if he keeps suggesting so many One Nation style policies the Libs will try & whack him in jail! #auspol
— Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) February 24, 2017
Malcolm shows that he is out of his depth by blaming Tony Abbott for the Coalition’s latest poor poll result. In any case, it is hypocritical to blame Tony, when he plays no part in the ministry, thanks to Malcolm’s utter spite?
If Malcolm were serious about redeeming himself, he could start addressing the parlous state of the Australian energy industry and thereby create jobs — one of his main catch cries. He would immediately ban further closures of coal or gas-fired power stations, so as to minimise the already serious probability of power blackouts in SE Australia, and at least maintain jobs, On the other hand, adding more renewables increases that probability, but does nothing to arrest climate change as it is a natural process.
Using Tits as a pinata probably did him no good, as the ALP said.
Sad.
How coincidental that we today began the 1638th year since the great edict, which in hexadecimal time is the 666th year of the edict.
It did fulfill the promise of the politician’s Hypocritic Oath: “First, do yourself no harm”.