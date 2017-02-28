Breaking news: George Christensen resigns …

Mr Christensen took the step out of a general recognition within the party that he could not continue to speak out against government policies or threaten to cross the floor while still remaining the “enforcer of party discipline” in the lower house.
Tick tock tick tock, not long now for Lord Waffle!
Great interview with Mark Latham today on the Ray Hadley show. Here
And what is the coalition and Turnbull going to do about it, decide on who gets which opposition portfolio of course all the while continuing to attack their own side.
The line that The Liberal party is a broad church seems to have disappeared from their vocabulary. Funny thing is it only really disappeared when Turnbull took the helm, I wonder why that is. Perhaps it has something to do with his”potential” greatness.
O/T, you have to give full marks to Putin and Russia for what they did at the Oscars. That was genius, giving the wrong card to Warren Beatty so that the Hillary cheer-squad looked ridiculous.
@Fisky: Not so sure.
As BoltA has confirmed this via two sources, it looks like they’re prepared to destroy the party at all costs. The remaining conservatives need to split now, join Bernardi or PHON. This situation is a disgrace.
Turncoat, worst prime minister ever.
Thanks mh I heard he was going on but had pressing duties so missed it — I bought the paper too his article is terrific. Unfortunately Latham was too young and got tangled up in his ladder of opportunity and fell overboard – he has a conservative heart, always knew it. Had the wrong blokes mentoring him at first instance.
Time to bring down Turnbull! Topple him and then laugh at his loser supporters!
Latham was a Gillardian sock-puppet in 2004. That was his problem.
Yep and now he’s out of the drawer and lovin’ it.
I am really nostalgic for the good financial management of the caretaker period before Rudd got in as PM the first time.
When Peanut Head gets in there will be rivers of gold out of our pockets and down the toilet, rivers of silver diverted into the CFMEU Caribbean slush funds, all paid for by the trickle of copper and retired officials going to the ALP reelection fund.
Malcolm’s Potential Greatness could have found ten minutes to explain to the electorate that borrowing rivers of money for consumption is a bad idea even if every cent goes to Tiny Tim’s new shoes and a Maserati for his home nursing provider.