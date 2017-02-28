Energy illiteracy a subset of economic illiteracy

And it’s not just energy illiteracy, fewer and fewer any longer know much of anything about how products come into existence and then find their way to buyers. I’ve just had my first class of the semester which I always begin with a presentation which includes this:
In 1900 there were no cinemas in England. In 1914 there were more than 5000. What had to happen for those 5000 cinemas to come into existence?
Here is the wrong answer: cinemas came into existence because there was a demand for movies and more entertainment.
The video is from Canada via Small Dead Animals. And if like that you might like this.
Businessmen had to invest their capital in building said cinemas and buying cinematic equipment in the not unreasonable expectation that a market for their innovative product would thereby develop, leading to a handsome profit.
Green energy is a misnomer since it’s neither green nor energy, well reliable and cheap energy.
We get the point regarding entrepreneurship, because you can’t demand what doesn’t exist.
Over a 14 year gap, demand for cinema evolved. So the “wrong” answer isn’t entirely wrong.
U.S. Oil Refiners Slash Production As Gasoline Inventories Hit 27-Year High
Carter 1976: The World Will Run Out of Oil by 2011
This youtube link works for me:
Jimmy Carter: The World Will Run Out of Oil in 2011
A hero of mine is Henry Bessemer.
Inventor of the Bessemer process which helped produce many a British battleship.
But his signature invention, which made him rich, was to work out a mechanised way to produce fake gold plating.
It became the rage of England, especially the jumped up middle classes.
Awesome example of Says.
A tram ride from Melbourne City to Bundoora on High Street Shows many buildings which were cinemas ,and many others which were pubs and banks {state bank ,CBA , CBC ,all gone } . The architecture is the indicator of what they were ,pubs were usually on corners . Also in Collingwood the former factories where our clothes and shoes came from ,all gone ,must have employes thousands . Interesting tram ride that ,Australian history in a tram ride . (PS the cinema at Westgarth is still operating ,not many suburban ones left )
I liked her little video on fossil fuel fuelled renewballs.
Simple and to the point.
Hopefully some future civilisation will find the recording and not rush down the path to green ruin we have.
Dr Fred:
The drive-in on Plenty Rd would have been on that trip. It’s a “Golf Park” or something now.