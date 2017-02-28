Energy illiteracy a subset of economic illiteracy

And it’s not just energy illiteracy, fewer and fewer any longer know much of anything about how products come into existence and then find their way to buyers. I’ve just had my first class of the semester which I always begin with a presentation which includes this:

In 1900 there were no cinemas in England. In 1914 there were more than 5000. What had to happen for those 5000 cinemas to come into existence?

Here is the wrong answer: cinemas came into existence because there was a demand for movies and more entertainment.

