Is the ATO that dumb?

Former Fairfax journalist Michael West has re-appeared at the University of Sydney and The Conversation. Still banging on about multinational tax avoidance.
The Tax Office now publishes an annual list of Australia’s 1,900 largest companies, which shows their revenue, profit and tax expense. Only 600 of the entities on this list actually pay income tax at the statutory rate of 30% (bear in mind, these include trusts such as Sydney Airport whose members incur the tax liability).
More than 600 of the entities on the list pay no tax at all. That’s zero tax on A$330 billion worth of income: these are Australia’s real leaners, not our lifters.
Then we get a table of the biggest “rorters”.
Biggest corporate tax dodgers in Australia 2014-15
|Company
|Total income
|Taxable income
|Calculated shortfall
|Qantas Airways Ltd
|$15.4b
|$211.7m
|$464m
|Origin Energy Ltd
|$12.2b
|$0
|$366m
|Lendlease Corporation Ltd
|$8.7b
|$0
|$263.8m
|ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd
|$8.4b
|$0
|$253.9m
|Glencore Investment Holdings Pty Ltd
|$7.7b
|$0
|$233.6m
|EnergyAustralia Holdings Ltd
|$7.3b
|$0
|$219.1m
|Australian Postal Corporation
|$6.3b
|$0
|$190.6m
|Viva Energy Australia Ltd
|$6.3b
|$0
|$189.3m
|Glencore Investment Pty Ltd
|$4.9b
|$108.1m
|$149.1m
|BHP Billiton Aluminium Australia Pty Ltd
|$4.9b
|$495m
|$148.7m
Shocking. How could something like this happen?
One of the tools of trade of the multinational tax avoider is keeping a low profile and keeping stakeholders, including the Tax Office, in the dark while maintaining the pretence that everything is kosher.
Because the ATO have never heard of Qantas. The ATO have never heard of BHP Billiton. And yes, the Australian Postal Corporation really is Australia Post. We’re invited to believe that the ATO have never heard of them either – yes, dear reader, one of the biggest in-your-face federal government organisations is cheating on its federal company tax payments and the federal government’s own tax collector has no idea this is happening. They’re all keeping a low profile, hoping that the ATO won’t ever think to query their tax data, or audit them. Really?
WRONG WRONG WRONG
They pay rent taxes, permits, holding charges, environmental fees and taxes, there is way more to this than merely income tax.
Good.
That would explain why they refuse to post me a cheque for my refund.
Quote: “More than 600 of the entities on the list pay no tax at all. That’s zero tax on A$330 billion worth of income”
Should read “More than 600 of the entities on the list pay no INCOME tax at all. That’s zero INCOME tax on A$330 billion worth of income. However, they pay many other taxes and the INCOME tax ostensibly paid by their many thousands of employees is paid to the ATO directly by the entities; without the entities the ATO would not receive that INCOME tax.
It’s the duty of every taxpayer to legally limit their exposure to paying tax.
Anybody or any entity that doesn’t, is stupid.
The oil companies and the airlines lost money the last several years (for exactly opposite reasons 😀 ) so they are carrying forward those losses.
They aren’t avoiding tax since they aren’t liable for it.
But lefties can’t do arithmetic.
Qantas’s income isn’t income at all-its turnover before expenses.Its profit before tax was $1,532m.Its revenue was $16,200m.Such a basic mistake.
Australian Postal Corporation posted a 352M loss in 2014/15.
Tax that, you idiots.
The star performer in non-sequitur, Sinclair Davidson has introduced me non-sequitur and I am grateful.
Michael West from UoS shows the sames skills about tax that Sinclair Davidson from RMIT shows about Malcolm Turnbull. lol.
Ahhhhh the elite? So edifying and erudite in criticism of others, so little self awareness.
So we have lefties:
Ignoring direct and indirect consumption taxes and fees
Confusing revenue with income
Being ignorant of dividend franking
Further ignorance of what Australia Post is…
Lefties can’t do anything much at all except vacuum up government funds. The really canny ones like Kevin Rudd’s wife suck up hundreds of millions.
@duncanm and they do, by inventing a 90% deductible expense ceiling. What the actual feck you my well ask, but these people actually draw a salary at The Conversation. Fmd!
Aus Post is actually a pretty good example of the idiocy of these attacks on large corporations.
Looking at the 2014/15 annual report.
$6.3B revenue
$2.8B expenses on Employees (wages etc)
$3.1B expenses on suppliers (services)
Only $500M or so was write-downs, depreciation, etc.
ie: the vast bulk of their expenses are wages and contractors (ok. .. they could be offshore-ing money through service providers.. but I somehow doubt it, given their products)
Hardly a tax-dodging multinational
Does Michael West understand the difference between revenue, assessable income and taxable income yet?
Against revenue – what if your margins are only 9% !?
Any chance my earlier comment can get through moderation?
Was Michael West not surprised that none of those 1900 businesses had a loss in 2014/15? And why doesn’t the ato show their taxable loss instead of a null?
The Journalist clearly does not understand income and taxable income. Most mining companies are taxed on income in the royalties (the ALP with Henry’s proposal wanted to go further and tax profits as well). Royalties used to be on tonnes moved but now is normally based on revenue of product sold at the mine. All companies selling in Australia pay GST (10%) on income or revenue. Companies do get a credit for GST paid on goods and services used to produce. One should note that some GST payers such as restaurants pay close to 10% because they get no credit for food purchases. Taxable income is the difference between income and expenses. They will pay no tax if the taxable income is zero or negative. Many companies make a loss. Something like 80% of start up businesses fail within a few years because they can sustain losses or can not make sufficient return on their capital outlay.
Big companies including overseas interests make losses as well as small companies. Many of those in the articles list have made losses for various reasons, Just think why will there soon be no automobile manufacture in Australia- costs exceed revenue, labour costs too high, green environmental restrictions, electricity costs too have, lousey union controlled industrial climate plus of course high taxes on everyone.
@sabena you are looking at the Qantas 2015-16 figures, whereas the comments from West are to do with the 2014-15 figures. But the point is the same.
For 2014-15, revenue was $15,816m; expenditure was $15,027m; profit before tax was $789m, tax expense was $229m, profit after tax was $560m.
Income tax paid $0m; made up of $117m of tax losses used (which means tax credits from prior losses), $112m of temporary differences to be reversed in future periods including timing differences (all legal under accounting rules).
Where is the problem?
Its difficult to understand how supposed Fairfax financially literate journalist Michael West comes up with his figures. It might go something like this:
For Origin Energy 2014-15 (using his figures):
Revenue $12.2b, taxable income $0m, therefore assume all expenses are $12.2b. Take only 90% of deductions = $10.98b, therefore taxable income should have been $1,220m. Tax “avoided” = a nominal 30% of that figure = $366m.
This is naive in the extreme. Why is only 90% of the deductable expenses against revenue allowable? Who said corporate expenditure is to be limited to 90c in the dollar? And to pick up on a point above – what about the corporate losses when expenditures exceed incomes? It is deceptive for the ATO to record these as zero, as it gives people like Michael West a false picture.
In fact, for the 2014-15 year, Origin Energy lost $675m before tax, meaning that revenues were $12.2b and costs were $12.88b. That throws the calculation out!
Wouldn’t that income have been hit with GST on the way through?
Oil & gas companies and their contractors have been hit by massive price drops since November 2014.
Most have been making a loss for most of the period since, at least until they got through with reducing costs by laying thousands of people off, selling off assets, etc. Much pain was and is being endured.
What kind of financial journalist is unaware of this?
It’s a tribute to the resilience of the industry that they are starting to bounce back. This is a business environment which green energy enthusiasts know nothing about.