Is the ATO that dumb?

Former Fairfax journalist Michael West has re-appeared at the University of Sydney and The Conversation. Still banging on about multinational tax avoidance.

The Tax Office now publishes an annual list of Australia’s 1,900 largest companies, which shows their revenue, profit and tax expense. Only 600 of the entities on this list actually pay income tax at the statutory rate of 30% (bear in mind, these include trusts such as Sydney Airport whose members incur the tax liability). More than 600 of the entities on the list pay no tax at all. That’s zero tax on A$330 billion worth of income: these are Australia’s real leaners, not our lifters.

Then we get a table of the biggest “rorters”.

Biggest corporate tax dodgers in Australia 2014-15

Company Total income Taxable income Calculated shortfall Qantas Airways Ltd $15.4b $211.7m $464m Origin Energy Ltd $12.2b $0 $366m Lendlease Corporation Ltd $8.7b $0 $263.8m ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd $8.4b $0 $253.9m Glencore Investment Holdings Pty Ltd $7.7b $0 $233.6m EnergyAustralia Holdings Ltd $7.3b $0 $219.1m Australian Postal Corporation $6.3b $0 $190.6m Viva Energy Australia Ltd $6.3b $0 $189.3m Glencore Investment Pty Ltd $4.9b $108.1m $149.1m BHP Billiton Aluminium Australia Pty Ltd $4.9b $495m $148.7m

Shortfall is calculated with imposed ceiling of 90% on tax deductible expenses.



Shocking. How could something like this happen?

One of the tools of trade of the multinational tax avoider is keeping a low profile and keeping stakeholders, including the Tax Office, in the dark while maintaining the pretence that everything is kosher.

Because the ATO have never heard of Qantas. The ATO have never heard of BHP Billiton. And yes, the Australian Postal Corporation really is Australia Post. We’re invited to believe that the ATO have never heard of them either – yes, dear reader, one of the biggest in-your-face federal government organisations is cheating on its federal company tax payments and the federal government’s own tax collector has no idea this is happening. They’re all keeping a low profile, hoping that the ATO won’t ever think to query their tax data, or audit them. Really?