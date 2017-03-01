The public policy issue du jour at the moment seems to be housing affordability. Federal, State, Local politicians, not to mention all the policy boffins all seem to be into it. Every day, another idea and proposed solution. But to paraphrase Henry Louis Menken, these experts offer simple solutions that are clear, simple, and wrong.
On the demand side, proposals include tax increases, tax decreases, increased subsidies, decreased subsidies and immigration controls. On the supply side, proposals include increased regulation, decreased regulation and of course the ultimate panacea, increased land releases in areas way away from jobs and infrastructure. Putting all these policies in a blender, mixing them up, is probably how we got where we are.
Arithmetically, there are only limited ways to address housing affordability. Reduce the price of housing or increase the ability of buyers to pay more. But, assuming stable supply and demand, to reduce the price of housing, someone has to get less; either the seller, the developer or the government (tax or land release price). In an environment of demand exceeding supply, well, reducing prices is all the more complex and costly.
So, much like every market fiddle the government undertakes, to address housing affordability through demand side public policy, the government has to transfer wealth from one group to another. Perhaps in the case of housing affordability, such redistributions may be just, but let there be no doubt that there will be losers from such policy driven redistribution They will either be current property owners or general tax payers. Just let the proponents tell us which segment of society the government is going to hit up.
On the subject of housing affordability, I am always minded to a taxi ride I had some 15 years ago. The driver, who appeared to be a recent immigrant, was very agitated was speaking on the mobile phone for much of the trip. He was speaking in a language that was not English so I did not understand the nature of the conversation. At some point, between loud and terse telephone calls, he turned to me and asked “have you heard of this house stamp duty sh*t”?
But my “favourite” proposal on this issue is the abolition or reduction of the supposed capital gains tax (CGT) “discount”.
As has been repeatedly noted, this is not some sort of benevolent gesture by government but rather a means to simplifying the method of adjusting capital gains for inflation, such that only real rather than nominal gains are taxed.
Prior to 1999, capital gains were calculated by undertaking a series of CPI adjustments based on the duration of asset holdings. Everything else equal, the longer the period of hold, the bigger the “discount”. After 1999, individuals were permitted to simply apply a 50% discount (super funds a 33% discount). Depending on the inflation environment and the asset hold duration, either the tax office or the individual tax payer wins out.
In periods of high inflation, the tax man generally wins because the CPI adjustments would likely exceed 50%. For example, 8 years of annual 6% inflation would result in a cumulative CPI “discount” of 59%, a smidge higher than 50%. Thus the tax man benefits because the nominal capital gain is “discounted” by 50% only when it should have otherwise been discounted by 50%.
Conversely, in periods of low inflation, as we are experiencing now, it is the inidivual tax payer who generally wins because the CPI adjustment would take quite a while to be as high 50%. Using a similar example, 8 years of annual 3% inflation would result in a cumulative CPI “discount” of 27%. In such an environment, the tax payer benefits from a 50% “discount” where it might have been only 27%.
Australia is currently in a low inflation environment, hence individual tax payers, depending on the asset hold duration, are better off under the discount method rather than the CPI method.
But the unknown in this CGT debate is whether the proponents of elimination of the discount would revert the discount back to the CPI method or would undertake an egregious tax grab by taxing nominal rather than real capital gains. In either case, there would likely be behavioural consequences, eg people holding assets for longer, which would nullify or undermine any claimed tax revenue or house price impacts.
But the point is, that some people hold assets for short periods and some longer; and sometimes we have high inflation and sometimes low. Swings and round abouts and all of that. Changing investment taxes, on long life assets, to account for temporal conditions is just very bad policy. But hey. Governments do this for superannuation all the time.
Those arguing for an elimination of the CGT 50% “discount” without a reversion back to a CPI type discount are essentially arguing that nominal rather than real capital gains be taxed; and that is an offensive a tax proposal as has recently been put forward. With Australia having amongst the highest rates of income tax and company tax in the world, to then propose that capital gains be significantly increased would be the equivalent of hanging a closed for business sign on Australia. After all, not only is Australia a significant capital importer, but capital gains tax is applied not just on property, but all capital investments including small businesses and farms. Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face.
It is further nonsense to claim, as does the Treasury Tax Expenditures statement, that the removal of the CGT capital gains 50% discount would generate an additional $9.5 billion in revenue.
On the supply side, the standard lines about land release are frequently wheeled out but where are the proposals around urban planning? Talk about adding unnecessary costs to housing. Some time, in the last 50 odd years or so, our planning and regulatory systems changed without anyone really noticing.
Where once, people were free to do whatever they pleased with their own property, subject to the reasonable objections of relevant stakeholders, now, we are not permitted to do anything without the prior consent of anyone who has a view. We now have a system of regulatory approval rather than regulatory disallowance.
The system has flipped the burden of approval from property owners to everyone but the property owner, from those trying to do things to those trying to stop things. If I want to build a granny flat over my garage, apparently the people 3 streets away need to approve. It’s no wonder why we have infrastructure deficits and it takes forever to do anything in this country.
The best way to address housing affordability is to increase the ability of buyer to pay more. That involves reducing taxes, reducing regulations and reducing the size of the government, thus allowing the private sector to blossom, jobs to be created and wealth to be created.
If our public policy gurus want to do something about affordable housing, they need to get the government out of the way. This includes not only the huge tax take governments make from housing, but also from the regulatory Taj Mahals that have been built for the benefit of …. who really?
Paradoxical isn’t it?
For the same reason one should never ask a barber if one needs a haircut, asking a legislator how to fix a problem will always involve more legislation and asking a regulator how to fix a problem will always involve more regulation.
Generally, a problem caused by having government in the way is solved by the government getting out of the way.
We are stuck in a cycle of endless growth on property prices in high population areas and at the same time staggering price crashes in some regional communities. It is in part because somewhere along the line we accepted builders and carpenters and brickies were suddenly worth $70 plus an hour. People could buy and sell, speculate on property prices and the banks played the game, happily profiting. The issue now is that the bankers cannot afford to let the bubble burst. Cheaper housing prices also mean exposure to banks with an erosion of equity and banks left with mortgagee in possession properties worth far less than the loan. Have a look at some of the boom bust mining towns. Homes with $600k mortgaged loans worth less than $200K and banks holding literally hundreds of properties worth $600K on their books, but $200K in the real world market. Imagine that “writ large” in major population centres. It would bring down the banks. The lenders cannot afford to allow “cheaper housing”, and the Government is dancing to their tune, mouthing platitudes but deep down knowing cheaper housing really means a blood bath for existing home owners, the banks, bank shareholders, super funds and society in general. Hard for the “young uns” but nothing short of a full blown depression is going to reset the current system. If you want to see what a full blown depression looks like, visit a boom to bust mining town, there are plenty to pic from.
“Generally, a problem caused by having government in the way is solved by the government getting out of the way.”
Which is precisely how President Trump intends to increase GDP in the USA.
The best way to address housing affordability is NOT to increase the ability of buyer to pay more because it will simply never happen especially in areas of out of control housing prices such as Sydney, and any claim that it will is utter nonsense.
If you wish to address housing affordability in my view the best way is to reduce demand to allow the cost of housing and real average incomes to come back to some reasonable level. Which obviously means those who currently have housing stock in severely overvalued areas lose out, which of course unfortunately means that any real effort to fix the problem is unlikely to happen because there is such a massive vested interest.
Increasing supply will never work because if you wish to increase supply you must also increase and upgrade all the relevant infrastructure and services to accommodate such an increase, and we all know that that is never going to happen either.
Reducing immigration to reduce demand is the simplest and most politically easy way to address the issue, all other methods require co-ordination and competence from our politicians that is so far beyond them that any attempt at such will only produce horrendous outcomes.
I have no doubt that the greatest cause of excess rises in house prices are on the supply side – mostly government fiddling with supply of land and through green tape, town planning arrangements and multiple red tape restrictions that drive up prices. Study after study, after study have shown this simple fact. If the government stops limiting supply of land and stops imposing new regulations that drive up housing construction costs, the price of land and of houses would be much much lower and much, much more stable (i.e. fewer big fluctuations up and down). These studies have been carried out in the USA and in Australia. One study that comes to mind showed that Adelaide (This is little old Adelaide with very little growth in population) had by far the largest land price increases between 1973 and 2006. Eclipsing even Sydney – by far! A 69 times increase in Adelaide compared with only 49 times in Sydney. Adelaide also has a highly intrusive restrictions on land availability. If this is not strong (at least) prima facie evidence of the proposition that poor government policies drive housing prices, I don’t know what is.
Here is the Australian paper I had in mind https://www.ipa.org.au/library/publication/1238734419_document_moran_novak-wahousing.pdf
But of course this argument is anathema to the Left which instead wants to punish investors in private housing stock by taxing them more and to their mind hopefully driving them from the market. Of course as had been shown if negative gearing were eliminated as many on the Left argue it should be, what this does is drive down the supply of private rental homes because there is no longer an economic case to invest as rental returns tend to be too low. And this shortage of rental stock in turn will drive further Leftist demands to increase taxes so the government can “invest” more in public rental housing. Exactly what the Left wants – a smaller, more regulated and less responsive private sector and a bigger more invasive public sector. Funny about that how circular the Left’s “reasoning” is.
Why did they opt for this arbitrary number of 50% rather than adjusting for inflation ?
Total nonsense. In what part of the universe does supply and demand not operate? Not here on earth.
It won’t address it in any significant way.
It will never work dot because as I stated you can’t simply increase supply, you must also increase all the other relevant infrastructure and services, which they are not even able to do now.
All you would do is create more chaos with an even larger infrastructure backlog than already exists.
…the developers pay for infrastructure by way of a fee, a fee they pay if they build it themselves.
Get government out of the way and out of your pockets and civil and dwelling construction could happen.
Just to put some more petrol on the fire, this article was in the Daily Telegraph on Monday.
Stamp duty bites NSW homebuyers, government set to rake in $7 billion by June 30 ($)
So you have to work for nothing for half the year to just pay the stamp duty on a median price Sydney home, since that stamp duty isn’t tax deductible.
Someone said government is theft. This seems to add a little to that idea.
Yes dot I am aware of that but there is still the issue of services to the area, upgrade’s to major roads and the like, further if we could get government out of the way it would have been done long before.
I believe reducing immigration to be the most “achievable” means of increasing housing affordability, I never said it was the best way.
Wait I did say best way… anyway that it what I meant….
Doesn’t housing supply give the lie to demand driven economics? There is great demand for housing full stop not just affordable housing. Where are the entrepreneurs rushing to meet the demand?
Ahh, but you can improve housing affordability through government… or at least the movement of government. Quite literally.
Moving entire government departments, including senior management, to small-city locations at least two hours out of a capital city would have the effect of distributing the business district over a larger area. The transfer could take place over a number of years. There’s no reason the NSW department of Education, for example, couldn’t be located in Lithgow, for example.
“Generally, a problem caused by having government in the way is solved by the government getting out of the way.”
True, (the government should never have got in the way in the first place)
No, “we” didn’t accept that, the market established that. “We”, via our elected officials and appointed bureaucrats, destroyed the apprenticeship system which had served us well for over 200 years. So now we have an artificially created shortage of qualified trades-people. Who could possibly have foreseen that happening? sarc/
But even the increased cost of tradies pales into insignificance compared to the costs now imposed on housing via the various layers of government. Like wages (income tax), profits (company tax), CGT and Super, housing has just become another source of funding for the gaping maw of insatiable bureaucratic empire building.
The answer to housing affordability is exactly the same as the answer to every other financial problem we have today – reduce government spending. Everything else is window dressing.
Stymied by regulations.
“Where are the entrepreneurs rushing to meet the demand?”
Those still in the game are jumping through regulatory and planning hoops wondering which unforseen risk is going to fry them.
Landbanking cow paddocks, sandhills and market gardens waiting for their Lotto win.
FIFY
Massive glut of BB’s with Interest only mortgages on IP’s coming down the path over the next 10 years. Its gonna be a bloodbath.
I could triple the supply in 30 seconds if you allowed me to rezone the urban fringe of every capital city.
We have a supply problem cause by insane planning laws.
This gives us some of the most expensive land on earth in one of the most sparsely populated places on earth.
The way to defeat them is to rezone the whole lot at once and cut the rug out from under them.
That’s not entirely true. For example, IT people can generally do data cabling (very easy to learn, not challenging to do) however although the training course is just two weeks, in order to be licensed you need several years approved “experience” which is a real PITA to get (in other words, work very cheap as an apprentice to someone). Thus, if there’s a quiet time in IT work, in a free market it would be easy to find cablers, but in the Australian market you can’t find cablers, and hiring an electrician generally costs MORE than hiring a computer guy (even though the electrician knows less than half as much).
A Perth property development company is now selling 80sqm lots on the urban fringe (for $150,000+!) and claiming this is what the market wants – bullshit it is.
Property developers and government are raping the Australian dream. I don’t blame the developer, they are just taking advantage of our crazy system.
Put a moratorium on immigration and stop foreign investment in Australian housing. Problem solved.
That probably explains why there aren’t many homes built out of data cable.
Unfortunately learning the skills to be a half-way decent carpenter, brickie, sparkie or plumber in the building trade takes a tad longer than two weeks, with or without formal qualifications.
Infidel Tiger do you seriously believe that if your triple the supply on the outer fringes that infrastructure and services would not be an issue?
That the major roads could handle the increased traffic? That hospitals could handle the increased demand in the area? That schools and other support services would be magically built to accommodate all the students?
If Governments were that competent and efficient that none of these would be serious issues we wouldn’t have the housing problem to begin with.
Build it and they will come.
http://www.getoutofthecity.com.au/
You just don’t get it, Koala. Rightly or wrongly the market has demonstrated that people can – somehow- service a $600,000 mortgage. Implement your plan and the price won’t drop to $500,000. The pollies and the bureaucrats will simply reason they can now gouge the home buyer for another $100,000 to feed their insatiable need for OPM.
If you don’t first fix the spending problem everything else is pointless. The spending will always simply increase to consume whatever funds are available.
Apparently you are prone to exaggeration. In some areas there are building covenants on height and style and materials, but needing the approval of people 3 streets away? “You’re dreamin'”. Standard arrangement is to notify owners of immediately adjacent properties only and to consider their objections, if any.
The best way to address housing affordability is to remove negative gearing on all new investment in existing housing, and to allow negative gearing on new construction of residential dwellings – as proposed by the current Federal Opposition.
Using your specious argument not one single land development in history would ever have taken place.
Infidel….where in Perth are they selling 80 sq mt lots?..Thats small .
Negative gearing only works when you have very high income taxes.
Lowering income tax would alleviate the demand for negative gearing and would also make saving for a deposit and buying houses easier.
The property bubble is caused by excessive tax and regulations.
Ellenbrook. Absolutely crazy.
Rental affordability should also be a public policy issue du jour. Even if the Left are arguing that, at least they are recognizing the problem. What are the reasons that Scott Morrison gives for record immigration numbers? He says that all these people need to eat, to buy things, will purchase a house, therefore the economy will grow. This is what the Australian treasurer actually says to justify the immigration settings.
In 1987 the towns of Bruce Rock and Narrabeen sold fully serviced town blocks for $2 each. Yes…$2 each. The did this to slow the drift of people leaving. The only proviso was the buyer had to build and move in within 12 months or the buyer lost there block. It worked so well other shires implemented similar policy.
Good luck with that. In my part of the world there is no such thing as a “granny flat”, so there’s no point in applying for approval to build one. This is despite the fact that minimum block size is one hectare, and most are larger than that.
Have a look here – effectively what you are getting is an apartment sized place on a green title without all the strata BS. I don’t think it is a bad idea. Ideally you would allow a single developer to buy and build a series of adjacent lots to get the zero lot lining and light access to work, effectively you are really just talking about modern terrace houses.
Forget the block, our actual granny flat is 90 square metres.
It wouldn’t fit on an 80 square metre lot.
Australians still purchase rental properties that are negatively geared even when they are not subject to the higher income tax brackets. Sometimes this still works out for them, as there are plenty of people coming in behind them to push up capital growth. Like a ponzi scheme.
In case you failed to notice Infidel Tiger Governments are getting worse and worse at providing basic infrastructure and services, at the same time they are adding more red tap and the like. We are not talking about 20 30 years ago we are talking about now.
As I clarified I have stated what I believe to be achievable by our incompetent and corrupt politicians is a reduction in immigration to improve not solve housing affordability, I do not believe they are capable of providing such a massive increase in the supply of housing to make any noticeable improvement in housing affordability without screwing it up massively.
I would imagine you would also need to get them to reduce red tape to ensure that any new developments were reasonably priced, and good luck with that any time soon.
Part of the success of that scheme was that local employers were short of staff at the time – IIRC, Bruce Rock gained a diesel mechanic and a plumber from the scheme.
Zulu….and a company called Bruce Rock Engineering grew from that idea and the West Aust mining boom. As Infidel stated…’build it and they will come’.
I would rather the govt. not tax capital at all. If you want people to save, then don’t tax their savings vehicles. Capital gains taxes make it harder to accumulate capital. Capital is what allows you to be independent.
I knew Bruce Rock Engineering, but didn’t know that’s how it got started. Thank you.
I’ve asked this before, but can anyone explain the logic of (a) the “simplificatoin” of the cost base calculation (it wasn’t ever hard, and by 1999 we all had spreadsheeting systems) and (b) the variable discounts by taxpayer (trusts, super funds, companies have different “discounts”)
Seems to me that whatever has been proposed, has a detrimental effect ;mainly on the asset value of existing home owners.
Would it not be possible to isolate a stock of new homes from the existing market?
I imagine a form of “rent and buy” so that those on lower incomes can afford to get a foothold in the market. As their circumstances improve through time, they would be encouraged to ‘cash in’ their proprietorship in their first home, which would be returned to Stock for the next starter home. There would be a special form of Title that excludes these properties from the clutches of Real Estate Agents. This would preclude any influence on the typical house market. There would be a professionally managed Dept. with State and Local authorities retaining their interests in the land.
The property bubble is caused by excessive tax and regulations.
What about stamp duty? Surely more liquidity would stabilise the market a bit?
Affordability is not equal to price. If prices are falling houses will still be “unaffordable” maybe more so.
Eliminate stamp duty and other taxes which discourage trade. Reform town planning and build more apartments in desirable areas. Slash high marginal tax rates which drive negative gearing.
Easy.
Well of course that must be done away.
Stamp duty is especially evil in markets where the prices are stagnant. In Sydney with with 18%+ price increases in the last 12 months alone, getting slugged 5% just means waiting a few months to get it back, but in regional Australia and markets like Perth it means people can’t move.
If you don’t think your licensed well trained and educated tradespersons who gave 4 years on subsistence wages plus further experience are worth $70/ hour or more then I suggest you do your own work and see how far you get. Dopey real estate agents earn more than that just to drive people around. “Qualified graduates” without a real clue straight out of uni without experience in the real world start at what $75_100000 and go up from there. I love it when people whiñge about other peoples incomes as if they are loftier than those lowly tradespeople. Lots of tradespeople go on to conduct very successful businesses employing other tradespeople. A degree does not mean you are smart or successful only time ,experience and hard work bring those qualities you cannot learn it all in a book.
We could call these departments something catchy, like State Housing Commissions.
Welcome to the Fifties.
One of the most awful things I have read.
IT, why do you keep harping on about stamp duty?
Stamp duties were eliminated when they introduced the GST.
Don’t you remember?
What effect are the crime gangs operating in and around Sydney having on prices. Drug houses seem to be all over the western suburbs most likely purchased with the proceeds of crime. Two groups of immigrants seem to feature prominently in all these cases. Hard to outbid a criminal at auction I would think.
Yes I remember that. Was a great day when they got rid of them and payroll tax.
The housing bubble is driven by an expansionary monetary policy. Low interest rates drive up the demand for money which, in the absence of any real increase in output, results in asset price inflation.
Of course, regulation and taxes play a role, but not regulations and taxes on real estate. Instead it is the excessive regulatory and tax burden on business which discourages investment in productive activities and thereby herding investors into real property. Hence we have a FIRE economy.
What we really need to do is lower marginal tax rates, cut red and green tape, eliminate the budget deficit and deregulate the labour market.
I had 300 acres on a UGB. Good luck getting that changed now, law needs to pass bot houses of P.
Teddy Bear as already told to you developers will stump up for a hell of a lot of the infrastructure, I certainly offered too. Got fkd over by the LIbs and Labor/Greens dead against any development. 300 acres just sitting the 1.5km to a metrop station on Hurstbridge line in Melbs has 50 steers and 300 Kangas on it.
Pretty good assessment Ray. If you live in Sydney or Melbourne your house probably made twice as much as you did last year. Why work when you can speculate?
The best way to address housing affordability is to remove negative gearing on all new investment in existing housing, and to allow negative gearing on new construction of residential dwellings – as proposed by the current Federal Opposition.
People’s investment decisions are affected by the secondary market. New housing becomes existing housing. Denying the normal operation of the tax laws as they’ve existed for every form of investment since the income tax was introduced (called “negative gearing”) for existing housing might crush the price of existing housing (though I’m not sure you’re right on that – Australian taxpaying landlords are only a part of the market and not the obviously dominant one at present).
However that would mean anyone thinking of investing in new housing would need to factor in not being able to on-sell except into the crushed “existing housing” market . So that policy would seriously dampen new housing investment.
I suspect that the net effect would be that price equilibrium would be restored but with a smaller pipeline of new dwellings coming on stream.
Negative gearing only works when you have very high income taxes.
I am sure i read somewhere that unless you get 5%/year increase in the price of your investment property you end up losing money. That is happening in the major cities but nowhere else.
Also i think the very low interest rates are driving investors from the share market and term deposits into property. If people could get 6% on a term deposit a lot of property investors would leave the market.
I could triple the supply in 30 seconds if you allowed me to rezone for six pack unit blocks in older suburbs.
Despite the never-ending nonsense in the Fairfax Media and elsewhere, the key factors underlying the current problem in Sydney and Melbourne are not the tax system or even regulatory barriers to new residential development.
There are two key factors
1) Sustained low interest rates since the GFC, without the regulatory constraints on lending that applied in historical periods of low interest rates; and
2) Extremely strong demand among newly-arrived migrants – particularly those of non-English speaking backgrounds – for residential housing in Sydney and Melbourne, because of the concentration of their communities in those cities: meaning that they will pay well over the economic value of the housing (ie, what it costs to live there relative to what they can earn in that location) to live in those two cities (and, indeed, in certain geographical areas in those cities).
Negative gearing and even the CGT so-called “discount” are basically red herrings in all of this. Check out this article from today’s SMH:
https://www.domain.com.au/news/meet-daniel-walsh-the-26yearold-train-driver-with-3-million-worth-of-property-20170301-guluch/
Apparently next to no use of negative gearing here. And, on a train driver’s salary, he would have a pretty good post-tax return on his capital on sale even before the CGT discount is applied.
What ideally needs to happen next is for the high housing prices in Sydney and Melbourne to push some business activity to other cities and regional centres such as Adelaide, Hobart, Newcastle, Gosford, Wollongong, Geelong, Albury, Dubbo, Townsville, Maroochydore etc.
Changes to neg gearing and CGT will simply drive investors out of the rental market, and probably boost the number of airbnb properties around the country. Putting more land on the market quickly might enable more home buyers to get into the market, but we’ll be back to the 1950s and 1960s era of families on the edge of town without access to decent services.
I think the best thing to do is just to let the free market do its job and certainly not for governments to try to artificially make something affordable for some people that is intrinsically unaffordable because of the interaction of supply and demand.