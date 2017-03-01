The public policy issue du jour at the moment seems to be housing affordability. Federal, State, Local politicians, not to mention all the policy boffins all seem to be into it. Every day, another idea and proposed solution. But to paraphrase Henry Louis Menken, these experts offer simple solutions that are clear, simple, and wrong.

On the demand side, proposals include tax increases, tax decreases, increased subsidies, decreased subsidies and immigration controls. On the supply side, proposals include increased regulation, decreased regulation and of course the ultimate panacea, increased land releases in areas way away from jobs and infrastructure. Putting all these policies in a blender, mixing them up, is probably how we got where we are.

Arithmetically, there are only limited ways to address housing affordability. Reduce the price of housing or increase the ability of buyers to pay more. But, assuming stable supply and demand, to reduce the price of housing, someone has to get less; either the seller, the developer or the government (tax or land release price). In an environment of demand exceeding supply, well, reducing prices is all the more complex and costly.

So, much like every market fiddle the government undertakes, to address housing affordability through demand side public policy, the government has to transfer wealth from one group to another. Perhaps in the case of housing affordability, such redistributions may be just, but let there be no doubt that there will be losers from such policy driven redistribution They will either be current property owners or general tax payers. Just let the proponents tell us which segment of society the government is going to hit up.

On the subject of housing affordability, I am always minded to a taxi ride I had some 15 years ago. The driver, who appeared to be a recent immigrant, was very agitated was speaking on the mobile phone for much of the trip. He was speaking in a language that was not English so I did not understand the nature of the conversation. At some point, between loud and terse telephone calls, he turned to me and asked “have you heard of this house stamp duty sh*t”?

But my “favourite” proposal on this issue is the abolition or reduction of the supposed capital gains tax (CGT) “discount”.

As has been repeatedly noted, this is not some sort of benevolent gesture by government but rather a means to simplifying the method of adjusting capital gains for inflation, such that only real rather than nominal gains are taxed.

Prior to 1999, capital gains were calculated by undertaking a series of CPI adjustments based on the duration of asset holdings. Everything else equal, the longer the period of hold, the bigger the “discount”. After 1999, individuals were permitted to simply apply a 50% discount (super funds a 33% discount). Depending on the inflation environment and the asset hold duration, either the tax office or the individual tax payer wins out.

In periods of high inflation, the tax man generally wins because the CPI adjustments would likely exceed 50%. For example, 8 years of annual 6% inflation would result in a cumulative CPI “discount” of 59%, a smidge higher than 50%. Thus the tax man benefits because the nominal capital gain is “discounted” by 50% only when it should have otherwise been discounted by 50%.

Conversely, in periods of low inflation, as we are experiencing now, it is the inidivual tax payer who generally wins because the CPI adjustment would take quite a while to be as high 50%. Using a similar example, 8 years of annual 3% inflation would result in a cumulative CPI “discount” of 27%. In such an environment, the tax payer benefits from a 50% “discount” where it might have been only 27%.

Australia is currently in a low inflation environment, hence individual tax payers, depending on the asset hold duration, are better off under the discount method rather than the CPI method.

But the unknown in this CGT debate is whether the proponents of elimination of the discount would revert the discount back to the CPI method or would undertake an egregious tax grab by taxing nominal rather than real capital gains. In either case, there would likely be behavioural consequences, eg people holding assets for longer, which would nullify or undermine any claimed tax revenue or house price impacts.

But the point is, that some people hold assets for short periods and some longer; and sometimes we have high inflation and sometimes low. Swings and round abouts and all of that. Changing investment taxes, on long life assets, to account for temporal conditions is just very bad policy. But hey. Governments do this for superannuation all the time.

Those arguing for an elimination of the CGT 50% “discount” without a reversion back to a CPI type discount are essentially arguing that nominal rather than real capital gains be taxed; and that is an offensive a tax proposal as has recently been put forward. With Australia having amongst the highest rates of income tax and company tax in the world, to then propose that capital gains be significantly increased would be the equivalent of hanging a closed for business sign on Australia. After all, not only is Australia a significant capital importer, but capital gains tax is applied not just on property, but all capital investments including small businesses and farms. Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face.

It is further nonsense to claim, as does the Treasury Tax Expenditures statement, that the removal of the CGT capital gains 50% discount would generate an additional $9.5 billion in revenue.

On the supply side, the standard lines about land release are frequently wheeled out but where are the proposals around urban planning? Talk about adding unnecessary costs to housing. Some time, in the last 50 odd years or so, our planning and regulatory systems changed without anyone really noticing.

Where once, people were free to do whatever they pleased with their own property, subject to the reasonable objections of relevant stakeholders, now, we are not permitted to do anything without the prior consent of anyone who has a view. We now have a system of regulatory approval rather than regulatory disallowance.

The system has flipped the burden of approval from property owners to everyone but the property owner, from those trying to do things to those trying to stop things. If I want to build a granny flat over my garage, apparently the people 3 streets away need to approve. It’s no wonder why we have infrastructure deficits and it takes forever to do anything in this country.

The best way to address housing affordability is to increase the ability of buyer to pay more. That involves reducing taxes, reducing regulations and reducing the size of the government, thus allowing the private sector to blossom, jobs to be created and wealth to be created.

If our public policy gurus want to do something about affordable housing, they need to get the government out of the way. This includes not only the huge tax take governments make from housing, but also from the regulatory Taj Mahals that have been built for the benefit of …. who really?

Paradoxical isn’t it?

For the same reason one should never ask a barber if one needs a haircut, asking a legislator how to fix a problem will always involve more legislation and asking a regulator how to fix a problem will always involve more regulation.

Generally, a problem caused by having government in the way is solved by the government getting out of the way.