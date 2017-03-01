“We will keep our promises to the American people”

Posted on 2:47 pm, March 1, 2017 by Steve Kates

The speech itself begins one hour and thirty minutes from the end. A true show stopper! Here’s how it starts.

Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and Citizens of America:

Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our Nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains. Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.

Each American generation passes the torch of truth, liberty and justice –- in an unbroken chain all the way down to the present.

That torch is now in our hands. And we will use it to light up the world. I am heretonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart.

A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning.

A new national pride is sweeping across our Nation.

And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp.

What we are witnessing today is the Renewal of the American Spirit.

Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead.

All the nations of the world — friend or foe — will find that America is strong, America is proud, and America is free.

And I do have to say I am amazed at the Democrats who do not applaud a single statement made by the President. You can find the full text here.

  1. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2312491, posted on March 1, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Now that is an introduction. People who have watched it all tell me it was sustained and extremely positively received. Looking forward to seeing myself in full soon.

    I was busy in my kickboxing class. 🙂

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2312495, posted on March 1, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    gulp – seeing it myself.

    wretched typos.

  3. Grandma
    #2312501, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Democrats hate President Trump more than they love their country. Voters will take note.

  4. Wal of Ipswich
    #2312519, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Mr Trump’s finest moment to date. Heard it on radio & applause seemed genuine. If the Democrats weren’t clapping the Republicans & gallery made up for it.

  5. Nick
    #2312523, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I can’t wait for Fairfax’s hate filled ‘analysis’.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2312535, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Brilliant.

    As a presidential speech before the US Congress, Donald Trump has played a blinder.

    Even as his political enemies talk of impeachment on unnamed and yet-to-be-committed crimes and misdemeanours, Donald Trump delivered a speech as good as any delivered by Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.

    This was the inauguration speech he should have made on January 20.

    Today, Trump looked presidential.

    The Oz, on the subject. Mark you, I never regarded Obama or Clinton as being public speakers of any note.

  7. Recent Historian
    #2312537, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    All the nations of the world — friend or foe — will find that America is strong, America is proud, and America is free.

    When foreign banks are allowed to print the medium of exchange you are not free.

  8. Wal of Ipswich
    #2312539, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I admit I only listened to the address, I will seek some vision. But given the frequency & volume of the ovations, often for emotional rather than policy matters, I find it hard to believe the Democrats didn’t join in occasionally. Is Professor Kates peddling fake news?

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2312542, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    A very fine speech , but flawed by patriotism , hasnt he heard of global elitism with a good dose of crony capitalism ,no wonder the nazi collaborator soros hates him ,interfering with him getting richer .
    One thing.there is a cheap teleprompter the last pres couldnt survive without ,Donald doesnt need it , hes not an activite like the last one ,Trump works for a living .

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2312577, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Ivanka Trump is being bagged on social media because she is wearing an “off the shoulder” cocktail dress, and her bra strap is showing. You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly.

  11. stackja
    #2312581, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    And I do have to say I am amazed at the Democrats who do not applaud a single statement made by the President.

    I am not amazed at the Democrats.
    Dems are not interested in the USA or its future.

  12. bemused
    #2312582, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Just finished watching it and I didn’t think I’d be able to listen all the way through, but I’m glad I did.

    They always say that if you can fake sincerity, you have it made, but I don’t think that there was an ounce of insincerity in his speech.

    There’s not one Australian politician that could come close to this quality.

    The Democrats, in the main, did themselves no great service, but at least they weren’t complete stunned mullets.

  13. LGS
    #2312585, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    And I do have to say I am amazed at the Democrats who do not applaud a single statement made by the President.
    Nothing would “amaze” me about the Democrats, and the Left generally.
    Back in 1996, then president Bill Clinton gave a speech in which he said the U.S. was going to tighten up on immigration.
    He got a standing ovation.
    Donald Trump says something similar and is compared to Adolf Hitler or the Antichrist!

  14. Ripper
    #2312590, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Next stop 15th march

    I think what people are missing is this date, March 15th 2017. That’s the day that this debt ceiling holiday that Obama and Boehner put together right before the last election in October of 2015. That holiday expires. The debt ceiling will freeze in at $20 trillion. It will then be law. It will be a hard stop. The Treasury will have roughly $200 billion in cash. We are burning cash at a $75 billion a month rate. By summer, they will be out of cash. Then we will be in the mother of all debt ceiling crises. Everything will grind to a halt. I think we will have a government shutdown. There will not be Obama Care repeal and replace. There will be no tax cut. There will be no infrastructure stimulus. There will be just one giant fiscal bloodbath over a debt ceiling that has to be increased and no one wants to vote for.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xgNncFHAng

    Interestingly Stockman says @ 13.30 that if they hit the ceiling , it is the Pres who gets to decide who gets paid.

