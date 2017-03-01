“We will keep our promises to the American people”

The speech itself begins one hour and thirty minutes from the end. A true show stopper! Here’s how it starts.
Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and Citizens of America:
Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our Nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains. Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.
Each American generation passes the torch of truth, liberty and justice –- in an unbroken chain all the way down to the present.
That torch is now in our hands. And we will use it to light up the world. I am heretonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart.
A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning.
A new national pride is sweeping across our Nation.
And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp.
What we are witnessing today is the Renewal of the American Spirit.
Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead.
All the nations of the world — friend or foe — will find that America is strong, America is proud, and America is free.
And I do have to say I am amazed at the Democrats who do not applaud a single statement made by the President. You can find the full text here.
Now that is an introduction. People who have watched it all tell me it was sustained and extremely positively received. Looking forward to seeing myself in full soon.
I was busy in my kickboxing class. 🙂
Democrats hate President Trump more than they love their country. Voters will take note.
Mr Trump’s finest moment to date. Heard it on radio & applause seemed genuine. If the Democrats weren’t clapping the Republicans & gallery made up for it.
I can’t wait for Fairfax’s hate filled ‘analysis’.
The Oz, on the subject. Mark you, I never regarded Obama or Clinton as being public speakers of any note.
When foreign banks are allowed to print the medium of exchange you are not free.
I admit I only listened to the address, I will seek some vision. But given the frequency & volume of the ovations, often for emotional rather than policy matters, I find it hard to believe the Democrats didn’t join in occasionally. Is Professor Kates peddling fake news?
A very fine speech , but flawed by patriotism , hasnt he heard of global elitism with a good dose of crony capitalism ,no wonder the nazi collaborator soros hates him ,interfering with him getting richer .
One thing.there is a cheap teleprompter the last pres couldnt survive without ,Donald doesnt need it , hes not an activite like the last one ,Trump works for a living .
Ivanka Trump is being bagged on social media because she is wearing an “off the shoulder” cocktail dress, and her bra strap is showing. You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly.
I am not amazed at the Democrats.
Dems are not interested in the USA or its future.
Just finished watching it and I didn’t think I’d be able to listen all the way through, but I’m glad I did.
They always say that if you can fake sincerity, you have it made, but I don’t think that there was an ounce of insincerity in his speech.
There’s not one Australian politician that could come close to this quality.
The Democrats, in the main, did themselves no great service, but at least they weren’t complete stunned mullets.
And I do have to say I am amazed at the Democrats who do not applaud a single statement made by the President.
Nothing would “amaze” me about the Democrats, and the Left generally.
Back in 1996, then president Bill Clinton gave a speech in which he said the U.S. was going to tighten up on immigration.
He got a standing ovation.
Donald Trump says something similar and is compared to Adolf Hitler or the Antichrist!
Next stop 15th march
Interestingly Stockman says @ 13.30 that if they hit the ceiling , it is the Pres who gets to decide who gets paid.