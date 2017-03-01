Liberty Quote
Justice, like liberty and coercion, is a concept which, for the sake of clarity, ought to be confined to the deliberate treatment of men by other men.— Friedrich von Hayek
Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
1st!!
Good morning!
Clouseau’s grand-son?
French Sniper Accidentally Shoots Two People At Hollande Speech
Too good to leave on the old fred:
Letter of the day from the $OZ:
The only chance left for this country to prevent it from sinking further into the economic swamp is to put Judith Sloan in charge of the Treasury.
Greg Kater, Sanctuary Cove, Qld
Good Moaning
Top 10 on the grid
Jillian Triggslypuff on the ABC at 0730 this morning crowing over her fiefdom being left intact by gutless pollies.
Oh and top ten!
Lucky 7!
Well, the 7th commenter.
Roger took two places.
I think we need a Forum Section Placement Fairness Commissioner.
I have just, shall we say, Twigged as to the need?
Amazing what they can rule out, yet we still know nothing positive about the bloke.
I like the way the ABC highlighted the “controversial organisation”, complete with link in the original story.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-01/christian-lobby-explosion-was-likely-suicide-attempt/8312448
Federal police believe a man who blew up a van out the front of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) building in Canberra last year was most likely trying to take his own life.
The 35-year-old man was seriously burnt when he ignited gas cylinders in his van beside the building’s main entrance.
The explosion prompted concerns the controversial organisation had been targeted.
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin told a Senate Estimates committee on Tuesday that police still did not think it was an ideological attack.
“We don’t believe his primary motivation was to make any particular message or send any signal about the ACL,” he said.
“We do believe he knew that it was the ACL [building] but he was not driven by a motivation or an ideology based on anything the Christian Lobby had done or said.
“We believe mental illness played a considerable factor here and his primary motive was to commit suicide.”
After the explosion, the injured man managed to make his own way to hospital where he remains in a serious condition and unable to be formally interviewed.
Commissioner Colvin told Senate Estimates that while that fact might seem unusual, he said it was not uncommon for burns victims to keep functioning “for some time” after the incident.
“On this occasion he was able to present himself to hospital, at which point he was able to be spoken to by the … responding police for an initial interview,” he said.
“Since that time [on medical advice] he’s been unable to participate in an interview.
“Until we can finish the investigation and speak to him again we won’t form any definitive answers.”
Dear LNP members of commonwealth parliament
Grow a pair.
YF.
Wow. So Hollywood has endorsed rape yet again. Polanski, Clinton … and now this.
Oh look over there: Trump!
“I thought I saw a terrier about to shit the President, so I fired a couple of bollards* into the crowd.”
*Bollards possessing magical powers frustrating the designs killers, according to the Victorian government.
This was at the fag end of the old Open Forum. Anthony had asserted that MT had not had a chance.
Yes, Anthony. On his own side he had MT, Bishop, Pyne et al undermining him and gathering the votes. On the other he had to deal with a hostile Senate, corrupt yet powerful unions (and the Heydon RC failed to nail them), the ABC and other media. He sometimes looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights and his speech became very wooden.
Why then did he not say ‘stuff this, I’ll go for broke’? Announce that the government would abandon RET, abolish the HRC, reconstruct the ABC, etc? Maybe it was his sense of loyalty to the Liberal Party (meaning the people in it who had worked to get him into office). He would have known that this kind of speech would not only split the party but give much ground to the Labor/Greens alliance.
What’s different now? Well, he’s seen how MT et al have failed to cut it, how the electorate is not turning to Labor/Greens, and how One Nation is picking up support. The conditions now are very different, and he may think that loyalty to the Liberals justifies another approach.
He has however been damaged, and could not be PM. I think he has made it clear that he does not expect to be. The question of the moment is: just who will take up the leadership of a ‘conservative’ force? Could it be Costello?
Triple Played – like Trump didn’t know she was between a bank of hostile media, him and his black guests 😉 –
See, Melania and Ivanka simply do have too much class to naturally brawl the way his fighting chick does – even the dumb media clASSES would see the set up’s coming a mile off, but because Conway does have that, ‘bit of rough’, ‘barfly’ look and demeanor about her, her pre-strike positioning never looks out of place.
So, back to Class – cool the way the world’s been reminded that Obama never had any, and President Trump is Presidential Class, all the way 😉 🙂
Gillian Triggs: 18c is wonderful, needs no reform and the public are too stupid to know much about it anyway.
No, the stupid dishonest Keystones aren’t willing to admit that “it was an ideological attack”.
FFS.
The Following Comment on Today’s The Australian Article
18C review strands Malcolm Turnbull in party row
sums up why Liberals have lost the plot
Average Joe
Barnaby’s claims his constituents are not calling for change my local member (Lib; Banks – David Coleman) does not bother to return my phone calls, answer my letters, reply to my emails and will not make an appointment to see me.
But If I ever met the member for Banks in the street (if he even lives in the electorate) I would tell him: SCRAP the Australian Human Right Commission and SCRAP it now!
There is no place in modern Australia for the kind of ‘reverse’ racism and bigotry this horrible and out-dated Act and commission engenders.
I would like to remind everyone of 2 items that I have always found pertinent.
This one is of interest to me because a Grand Uncle was up there and the wiki description is reasonable
The Battle of Broken Hill.
The 2nd item I would like to remind everyone is what the British found in India and how they supperficialy got rid of it.
The Thuggee
The wiki in the 2nd one has been changed from the true reality of murderous muslims that slaughterd thousands all the while by befriending folk.
Feel free to disagree.
Top twenty?
At the time of Abbott’s demise I took the view That if he was any good at His job then no amount of whiteanting would Unseat him. The same applies to Turnbull. If he were any good there would be no leadership questions.
My conclusion is that every PM since Howard has been a failure that’s a decade of political incompetence.
Oh noes, the teachers’ union is scared of losing their giant bottomless bucket of money!
Gonski funding model under imminent threat from Turnbull Government, Education Union warns
I wish it was true but Turnbull is no likelier to actually cut Gonski funding than he is to fly to the moon on a thought bubble. I smell fake news courtesy of the AEU and the ABC.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 1h1 hour ago
Liberal Media Refuses to Report on
Trump’s Stock Market Rally – The Greatest in US History
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/draft-joe-2/
..
“Since 2008, nearly every state saw its presidential vote and its legislature move to the right.”
..
Liberals believe we are living in The Matrix because a Trump victory could not be real.
I have advice for them:
Delete your program…
Coffee and a biscuit. 🙂
Because, The Media Is RACIST!
Oh and from the other Thread. I know Jihad Dibb, know he is very good mates with Sheik Hilaly and that he went to the Lakemba Mosque on the night of the retaliation raids from that Mosque to the Eastern suburbs and the Shire. He is a far left Islam apologising rolled gold intellectual lightweight and fuckwit.
Trumball’s native tongue is portentous blather.
He is thoroughly at home making a speech which goes on for hours, invokes all kinds of heroic imagery, but never actually touches upon anything of substance.
What he lives in puddle-making fear of, is having to make a speech that commits him to action.
He will talk about making Gonski more ‘fair’, making sure ‘those in need’ are given an ‘equal opportunity’, giving everyone in the community ‘a say’, and ‘setting the standard’.
Then he will open the spigot and pour more money in while flashes of cameras reflect in his eyes like little constellations in the Martin Trumball ocular firmament.
Every day that man is not hurled into a threshing machine is a day wasted.
Lawyer produces letter showing Triggster is clueless about what was happening in her department in one of their most important cases:
Professor Triggs this morning told ABC Radio that she did not believe that Leak’s lawyer, Justin Quill, had responded to the Human Rights Commission by offering a defence of his client under section 18D of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Section 18D offers protection from rules making it unlawful to offend or insult somebody on the basis of their race if it has been done “reasonably and in good faith” as part of an artistic work or intended as a contribution to the public debate.
Professor Triggs yesterday claimed she would have immediately dismissed the complainants against Leak had she received a justification along these lines, arguing the Commission had twice requested one.
But Mr Quill told The Australian that he had responded, defending the cartoon as being “created in good faith and for a genuine purpose in the public interest in accordance with 18D.”
Professor Triggs this morning sought to cast doubt over this claim. “That’s not my understanding of the matter,” she told ABC radio. “And as he’s raised that, that is directly contrary to my advice about this case.”
Mr Quill said: “Professor Triggs is just wrong’’.
“Rather than shifting blame to the ‘advice’ she was given I would suggest she read the correspondence herself before appearing before Senate estimates again. In particular, she should read the letter sent to the commission on October 21, 2016 (see below extract)”
If you can link to the article there is a copy of the letter sent.
Ciao bongiorno gatti
Too good to leave behind.
I’d like to see those figures.
Dragged it over from the end of the “old thread” seeing I went to so much effort remembering & typing ……
Homelessness is a complicated area. There are a core of genuinely homeless people, who are that way for a variety of reasons. Sleeping ‘rough’ isn’t something that many of us would like to do I can assure. However, that said, once you move on from this core, you have ice addicts, those who simply like begging, various social service agencies, charities, leftist anarchists and so on, all making a buck out of the homeless banner.
Sometimes it just creeps up on you! I wasted most of my 20s/early 30s an alcoholic and drifted from a decent APS job to sleeping rough as the bottle became the main obsession .. 1st went the job as the hours interfered with drinking (it was easy to fake it thru the day until the need got too much) then paying rent became a hassle as the savings dwindled and the next drink was the important factor until one day sleeping rough wasn’t that problematic (I seemed to sleep out most nights by then, anyway) and so I spent close on 3 years under the bridge, park benches, beach etc ..
Mind this was back between the ’70s & ’80s before drugs became the, main, social scourge .. very rarely got hassled by anyone so it was fairly safe being out & drunk .. can’t ever recall (sadly, I was one of those that always remembered, unless it was convenient, drunks) being rolled or even intimidated..
Money wasn’t such a problem as many would think either .. you could always pick up cash-in-hand night-shift(s) at the Flemington abbatoirs .. the blood related jobs normal folk didn’t want LOL! plus most “normal” folk would be amazed at how easy it was to con “free” drinks so the “sober” folk could feel amused! ..
Hahaha.. UBER CEO caught arguing with driver. Link
75th anniversary of an important battle.
How odd that Captain Hec Waller of HMAS Perth received a Mention in Despatches, several years posthumously after the event.
Meanwhile Captain Rooks of the USS Houston – fighting the same battle nearby as part of a two-ship force – received immediately the USA’s highest honour, the Medal of Honour.
Of course, our Navy had to apply through Britain’s Royal Navy for any paperwork to be done, while the RAAF and the Army had honours such as the Victoria Cross processed in Australia.
Now, of course, too late!
http://www.ww2navalbattles.com/sunda-strait.html
Thanks for posting that Dweezy. You’ve accurately described one part of the classification of homeless that still exists today. Add to it tradies who work on construction sites, often Maori or Islanders and not much has changed .
Talking to myself on the old ‘fred, so I thought I’d re-post:
Thanks Top Ender.
“…more than a thousand Australian and American lives were lost and the survivors taken as prisoners of war”.
An exhibition in Houston, Texas, to commemorate that battle is about to open (today I think):
Guardians of Sunda Strait – the World War II loss of HMAS Perth and USS Houston
Here is a link to a full description of the exhibition, which is being supported by the ANMM.
Then why drive to a specific location when if all he wanted to do to off himself was to overdose or poison himself in his bedroom or electrocute himself in his bath?
No, whoever he was he evidently wanted to send a message. Also, why go to the hospital if he was suicidal? Surely if he wanted to die, he could have just gone somewhere where there was no medical intervention.
Generally, that part is true.
Most likely, eh? So they’re not sure and they have no evidence.
It’s good to be the king
not so good for the nearby kafirs though…
Wrong, as usual:
Health expenditure Australia 2014–15
Non-government sources (individuals, private health insurance and other non-government sources) spent $53.4 billion on health in 2014–15 (33.1% of total health spending, up from 32.2% the previous year).
@julieleaks
I have today urgently recalled my ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago to take part in my new foreign policy white Australia paper. His experience picking winners like champion fast bowler Ravi Rampaul, who took the world by storm after being sponsored to the australian cricket academy of excellence, is just what we need. I am furthermore recalling my ambassador to Hollywoid George Clooney for a quickie. As I promised, 2017 is the year of putting my best accessory forward!
https://www.google.com.au/amp/zeenews.india.com/sports/cricket/ravi-rampaul-reveals-shocking-reason-for-not-being-picked-in-west-indian-team_1881805.html/amp
Fear and the Law
Jordan B Peterson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvPgjg201w0
27 Sep 2016
This is the video that caused the recent media storm over Bill C-16 and free speech. In it I outline my concerns about political correctness.
____________________________
Yes, law wise, it has become worse since then, but public pushback wise, well, at least there is a public pushback now … but we have to keep pushing, harder, faster and more publicly … fortunately dangerous monsters likes Gillian Triggs and Malcolm Turnbull keep sticking their heads out in public and begging us to stick ’em on a pike … nadt …
As someone who’s great great grandfather once shook hands with an indigenous person, I claim this thread in the name of the “Original Nations” and demand my rights under the treaty.
dweezy2176
I’d have probably have given you a smack up the chops. At that time.
I grew up in an area and an era when swaggies were still on the road and they were good people. Either rode pushbikes or just walked. And they would offer to chop wood or do anything. My Mum and Grandma always sat them down for a meal and a cup of tea, make sure they had some canned food to take and send them on with their blessings.
Nowadays they would probably be labelled with some mental health type shit. Some of them may have come out of wars.
If you think that the f… heads that slept on Flinders Street and are now harassing the Mayor of Melbourne are homeless then I will give you another smack up the side of the head.
As johanna suggested, the ‘movement’ started some time ago.
So according to TheirABC, the Australian Christian Lobby is a ‘controversial’ organisation.
Even the extremist Islamic organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir has not been labelled controversial by TheirABC.
From the Oz (thanks Top Ender): But Mr Quill told The Australian that he had responded, defending the cartoon as being “created in good faith and for a genuine purpose in the public interest in accordance with 18D.” Professor Triggs this morning sought to cast doubt over this claim. “That’s not my understanding of the matter,” she told ABC radio. “And as he’s raised that, that is directly contrary to my advice about this case.”
As Top Ender notes, this is an admission that she had no personal knowledge of how the Leak matter played out. This is bad enough, but note too how she has shifted responsibility to HRC staff, and you can bet that none of them will complain about this. The phrase ‘show some leadership’ is overdone, but not here. The Senate Committee should call her back and and ask her why she did not put herself in a position to know. Maybe ask her too if she accepts responsibility for the way the Leak matter was handled.
Why are the LNP (for the main) running scared on this? Is it because they fear that ethnic voting blocs will be organised against them? They may write off the Muzzies, but what about the Chinese? I recall (I think) that Howard lost Bennelong for this reason.
Having said this, maybe this is Turnbull’s (last?) chance to retrieve his standing with the non-Labor electorate. Take a broom to the HRC – it may help. If he deosn’t, it will certainly hurt him.
That letter from Leak’s lawyer is dynamite. Either Triggs lied to Parliament (again) or her overstaffed outfit is utterly incompetent. They knew that she would be questioned about Leak and QUT. Every piece of paper, email, phone call, meeting etc should have been minutely examined before her appearance.
Lying to,or misleading, Senate Estimates (which is effectively the Senate) used to be a sackable offence. She should have been sacked the last time she did it. Trouble is, she is a statutory officeholder, and sacking her is as difficult as sacking a judge.
John C. and others were discussing accountability and independence in ye olde fredde.
My view is that in almost all cases these “independent” bodies are simply to shield the Minister from being accountable. How many times, after the latest catastrophe or stupid decision, are we told that it was made by some “independent” body?
As discussed a couple of days ago, the expansion of the Drayton coal mine in the Hunter has now been knocked back for the fourth time, spanning years, by a so-called “independent” body. This is in a region with lots of unemployment, including unemployed former miners. The luvvies are worried about disgusting industry soiling their vineyards and horse farms. The Minister is invisible, and no doubt grateful for the foresight of his predecessors in insulating him from doing his job.