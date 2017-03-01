Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, March 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
303 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

  1. Mother Lode
    #2312496, posted on March 1, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Thanks vr.

    I knew about the wife.

    As I say, it would have been hell for all of them, and I would not want to be in their shoes.

    It is a great thing that America’s warriors are being held up and accorded respect that has been allowed to be denigrated for so long.

    And our ADF will be marching in the Gay Mardi Gras – the proper home of the true Arseless Chaps.

  2. Grigory M
    #2312498, posted on March 1, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    the Multi Function Polis which enabled a whole lot of bureaucrats and hangers on to eat for 10 years or more

    Hardly any, actually – first proposed by the Japs in 1987, Goss didn’t want it on the Gold Coast, and by the time Gillman in SA was announced as the alternative proposed site the Japs had lost interest and it just fizzled out by 1998. Might have been a few working lunches for the Joint Steering Committee (private and public members), but that’s about all – they already had other jobs.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2312500, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Obama scores $60,000,000 for new book/memoirs

    His 3rd memoir!

    Will Bill Ayers ghost write this one too?

  4. hzhousewife
    #2312502, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Can anyone 3D print about two dozen of those dinky little plastic clips that hold a fly-wire screen onto an alumimium framed window. Bunnings says they are no more because the factory in China burned down five years ago and will not manufacture them again.
    Asking for a husband.

  5. Grigory M
    #2312503, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Was Ray Owens the guy whose father did not want to meet Trump when his son’s body was brought back?

    I knew about the wife.

    Yeah, Mother Load – his name was Ryan – not Ray. 😉

  6. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2312504, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    His 3rd memoir!

    What more is there to say – I became President of the United State of America riding on the meme of Hope and Change, I had the Mainstream Media in the tank, all the people voted for me because of the colour of my skin, I got a Nobel Peace Prize for doin’ nuttin’ then watched while Osama Bin Laden was shot in his boltholed and I got to play a lot of golf for free.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2312507, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Obama scores $60,000,000 for new book/memoirs

    They know it will be bought by all the faithful, even if most never read it.

    There was another famous socialist who had a widely bought, narrowly read book used as a token among the party faithful.

    (No, I am not saying Obama is Hitler, merely that their book marketing strategies coincide. It is possible to make the trains run on time without being Mussolini.)

  8. Zatara
    #2312510, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, USN.

  9. Mother Lode
    #2312511, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Grig,

    Being a pedant and a retard is not a good look.

    Just sayin’.

  10. Grigory M
    #2312512, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Asking for a husband.

    Wouldn’t you be better off asking for flyscreen clips?

  11. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2312513, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    They know it will be bought by all the faithful, even if most never read it.

    I don’t know you know how lefties only like spending other people’s money.

  12. Grigory M
    #2312514, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Being a pedant and a retard is not a good look.

    Just sayin’.

    Zatara – did you get that?

  13. Chris
    #2312516, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Asking for a husband.

    Ask and you shall receive. Though what you want a husband for escapes me, I am one and pretty useless.
    I would machine them out of pine. Husbands I mean. Splinters are a problem, at installation.

  14. Zatara
    #2312518, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I got that you were wrong. But nothing new there.

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2312521, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Dweezy, well done mate. Glad you dragged your comment over from the old thread end (comment graveyard). That was a difficult piece for you to put up here. Respect, and glad things seem to be panning out for you now. They do say youth is wasted on the young. Cheer up, everyone more or less writes off their twenties. Sometimes too there is a bit of flow on….

  17. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2312524, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The Winning. It’s getting too much…please Trump,no more!

    what a little cutie – copying class is always a good way to go

  18. Baldrick
    #2312525, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    If you missed Trump’s address to Congress you can catch up on it here, in 3 parts.

  19. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2312526, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Dweezy, well done mate.

    +1

  20. rickw
    #2312530, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Attention NSW Police recruiters:

    French police sharpshooter accidentally wounds two during President’s speech.

    This is what happens when you recruit people who haven’t been lugging around a slug gun since 8 years old.

  22. Zyconoclast
    #2312532, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    It’s like secret women’s business but with tears AND blood

    I don’t remember Churchill mention sorry during his
    Blood, Toil, Tears and Sweat speech.

  23. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2312538, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Watched your clip C.L. Trump sure knows how to work a crowd and at the same time subtlety rub the Dems noses in their own effluvia. If this is a sample of the whole thing I suspect the First Person pronoun “I” “My” and “Me” has gone on a long deserved holiday from Presidential speeches.

  24. duncanm
    #2312540, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Do make sure you follow the links from Tim Blair on Van Badham’s latest exploration into the world of victimology.

    The Greens Senator’s daughter does a forensic job of demolishing the idiot.

  25. Gab
    #2312541, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Do make sure you follow the links from Tim Blair on Van Badham’s latest exploration into the world of victimology.

    Pass. If I want to read utter incoherent trash, I wouldn’t scroll-by grigory m’s nonsense.

  26. duncanm
    #2312543, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    I’m no shooter – but how the F* does a trained marksman accidentally discharge their rifle like that ?

    You know: safety on, finger outside guard, don’t point it at anyone unless you intend to kill them, all that boring procedural stuff

  27. duncanm
    #2312544, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Gab – no.. its worth it. Trust me.

  28. Mother Lode
    #2312546, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    If this is a sample of the whole thing I suspect the First Person pronoun “I” “My” and “Me” has gone on a long deserved holiday from Presidential speeches.

    Thank God.

    That yammering, stuttering, self-absorbed windbag was notorious.

    Sure enough, the first chance he gets, he writes another book on his favourite subject – another chance to type ‘I’, ‘me’ and ‘my’ into the wee small hours.

    I’ll bet he sits in his room wearing a bib to capture the self-adulating drool and doesn’t sleep for days.

  29. Gab
    #2312547, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Oh alright, Duncan, you sweet talker, you.

  30. calli
    #2312553, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    A sample of on-line headlines:

    Trump touts presence of widow of slain SEAL – Washington Post

    Trump honours widow of Navy SEAL during speech to Congress – Daily Caller

    Trump highlights heriosm if Navy SEAL killed in raid – USAToday

    One of these things is not like the others. One of these things just doesn’t belong.

  31. H B Bear
    #2312554, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    That yammering, stuttering, self-absorbed windbag was notorious.

    You mean this guy?

  33. P
    #2312559, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Peter Dutton spoke well on 2GB just now.
    Ben Fordham is putting his money on Dutton as the next PM.

  34. calli
    #2312561, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    More derangement.

    She later explained that white, green and purple represented purity, hope and dignity respectively.

    Looks like hope and dignity have to wait a little bit. We just have to take the “purity” stuff on trust.

  35. Grigory M
    #2312562, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    *sigh* – Glib – Duncan is duncanm – grigory m is Grigory M – Robbie Mac is robbie mac – etcetera, etcetera.

    just Sayin’ … 😉

  36. DrBeauGan
    #2312563, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    No, he had a good head of hair and a matching beard.

    Wasn’t me then.

  37. Grigory M
    #2312565, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    What happened to Dash? And Twee?

  38. Tel
    #2312566, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Amazon is the best thing to happen to small business and families in decades.

    Go Amazon! Go!

    When I saw they were starting their own shipping line and fleet of aircraft I became convinced Amazon is on the way to a massive implosion.

    No business can be massively vertically integrated to the point where it exists parallel to the entire market. Just isn’t possible. Here’s the things that Amazon is involved in:
    * Selling books
    * Selling everything else
    * Labour broker
    * Physical warehousing
    * Data warehousing
    * Providing online shopping and warehousing services to allows others to drop ship
    * Selling virtual computing services (including a wide range of software services)
    * Air freight service
    * Ocean freight service
    * R&D into drones
    * Patents regarding self driving trucks
    * Patents regarding business methods (1-click)
    * R&D into Bitcoin
    * Research into renewable energy and data center design
    * Artificial intelligence and machine learning
    * 3D graphics game engine

    … and a heap of other stuff.

    There’s no focus, just constant new investment into new products and growth, without ever consolidating to make a real profit. It’s got “Tech Ponzi” written all over it.

  39. Grigory M
    #2312567, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    No, he had a good head of hair and a matching beard.

    Wasn’t me then.

    Could been me – but I’m 6’3″, not 5’9″.

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2312568, posted on March 1, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Ben Fordham is putting his money on Dutton as the next PM.

    Peter Dutton has one great advantage – he doesn’t put up with any shyte from Leigh Sales. He’s eaten her lunch for her on more then one occasion.

  42. P
    #2312572, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Peter Dutton has one great advantage – he doesn’t put up with any shyte from Leigh Sales. He’s eaten her lunch for her on more then one occasion.

    Ben Fordham said he is not a betting man but when something like this comes up he might put a few dollars on Peter Dutton as the next leader of the Liberal Party.

  43. Baldrick
    #2312573, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Amazon is the best thing to happen to small business and families in decades.

    Don’t forget the Gerry Harvey Goods and Services Tax, on products purchased overseas, comes into effect 1 July 2017.

  44. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2312574, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    It’s got “Tech Ponzi” written all over it.

    I avoid it like the plague for that reason – too hyperactive

  45. H B Bear
    #2312575, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Ben Fordham is putting his money on Dutton as the next PM.

    Dutton would make an excellent undertaker for the Lieboral Party. You rang?

  46. srr
    #2312579, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    So many iconic American businesses, some have got some mentions from Trump, usually with a little admonishment to start … but … has any other Iconic American Company got as many, Only Positive, mentions, as Harley-Davidson?

    Even at his First Address to The Joint Sitting of Congress, Harley-Davidson, again, gets mentioned with praise. 😉 🙂

    … it’s almost like he’s trying to tell people something …

  47. hzhousewife
    #2312580, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    pmsl Grigory M and Chris !
    It’s the tiniest things that give one the biggest pip (clips, not husbands, he’s a treasure).

    dweezy, you are an impressive human being, my admiration goes your way.
    I’m looking forward to watching The Speech later tonight when able to concentrate.

  48. duncanm
    #2312583, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Peter Dutton has one great advantage – he doesn’t put up with any shyte from Leigh Sales.

    Fact Check – True

  49. rickw
    #2312587, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    ‘Every time one Muslim does something wrong we are all blamed, we don’t know this guy but people have been lining up against our fence screaming at us since the news of the police raid was announced.

    Well you did know exactly what he was doing….

  50. stackja
    #2312588, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Liberty Quote
    If it is once again one against forty-eight, then I am very sorry for the forty-eight.

    — Margaret Thatcher

  51. rickw
    #2312589, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Can anyone 3D print about two dozen of those dinky little plastic clips that hold a fly-wire screen onto an alumimium framed window. Bunnings says they are no more because the factory in China burned down five years ago and will not manufacture them again.
    Asking for a husband.

    Yes, can you post a link to what they look like?

  53. Nick
    #2312592, posted on March 1, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    ‘Every time one man does something wrong we are all blamed, we don’t know this guy but people have been lining up against our fence screaming at us

