Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, March 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

548 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Delta A
    #2312864, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I’ll try, Winston, but Daughter has the book at the moment and I am about three hours away from her.

    BTW, Great Granny’s plum sauce is a real heart starter, especially considering the limitations, spice-wise, of the day. Our kids call it Granny D’s rocket fuel.

  2. Grigory M
    #2312865, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Btw, Pissface – Maccas do make Reuben Sandwiches – with mustard. I’ve had one there – twice.

    You are just so damn dumb – why can’t you be smarter, you second rate twat.

  3. Motelier
    #2312866, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Sob,

    The cookbook handed down to us is a CWA cookbook including written sidenotes in pencil, with special underlining. Thanks Grandma.

  4. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2312867, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Leigh;

    I would love to see a shareholder class action for breach of directors fiduciary duties.

    I would hope that the Personnel Branch gets a good reaming out before the axe falls. That’s where all this shit starts and it’s full of Lefties.

  5. Grigory M
    #2312868, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Egads, Snatch – try to put your words together properly.

  6. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2312869, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Delta,
    Are there any apricot preserves?
    I sense a business opportunity with Arky.

  7. B Shaw
    #2312870, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I refrained, also, P.
    I saw the 2.23pm hint, and considered writing Many Happy Returns; then just hoped that someone from The Club would respond, but no – nothing.

  8. MsDolittle
    #2312871, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Egads, Snatch – try to put your words together properly.

    Sorry Grog, bit jet lagged. I wonder what your excuse is.

  9. Delta A
    #2312872, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The cookbook handed down to us is a CWA cookbook including written sidenotes in pencil, with special underlining. Thanks Grandma.

    I love my old CWA book, and my Green and Gold. So many basic techniques for a young home maker. The very early ones had instructions for making furniture polish, soap and home medicines, along with their everyday recipes. And they featured special recipes for babies, children and invalid cookery etc.

    Hmm! All this reminiscing: now I’m fancying a nice Scotch egg with homemade mayo.

  10. jupes
    #2312873, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Compare and contrast:

    Donald Trump’s belief in his policies and drive to implement them which includes taking on the press.

    Tony Abbott’s belief in the policy of repealing 18c but his total lack of drive to implement it.

    Malcolm Turnbull’s total lack of belief and drive to implement the repeal of 18c.

    Our politicians are a disgrace.

  11. MsDolittle
    #2312874, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Egads, Snatch

    By the way, it’s actually “ye gads”, not “egads”. Would you like a link?

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2312877, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    like her cough and cold medicine, starting with a pennyworth of opium.

    I’ve tried that one.
    It does absolutely nothing to cure the cold, but you no longer give a shit.

  15. Grigory M
    #2312880, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    As a rule, I don’t comment on birthdays – except to wish P “Happy Birthday” on 3 February.

  16. Delta A
    #2312881, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Are there any apricot preserves?
    I sense a business opportunity with Arky.

    For sure, Winston! But I suspect that, secretly, Arky is very fond of his apricots – perchance too fond? – and for all his complaints, he guards his orchard zealously.

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2312882, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    – Maccas do make Reuben Sandwiches – with mustard

    … and that is why I never buy a Dhu-ish dish from a Scottish restaurant

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2312883, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Donald Trump’s belief in his policies and drive to implement them which includes taking on the press.

    Tony Abbott’s belief in the policy of repealing 18c but his total lack of drive to implement it.

    Every time I hear NDIS and Gonski I want to imprison Abbott, fill his bowels full of petrol and light him on fire, then as he writhes in pain I release meth fuelled badgers into the cage to rape him.

    Abbott destroyed this country’s future and wasted a once in agenrstion chance to eviscerate leftism. He is a xunt of the highest order.

  19. MsDolittle
    #2312884, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Our politicians are a disgrace.

    Jupes, Doc and I have just finished watching the entire speech. Have to agree..eye watering for many different reasons. Call me a cynic as I don’t believe there is any way that all of Trump’s ideas can be operationalised. At least he aspires. That is important.

  20. JC
    #2312885, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    And that’s understating it.

  21. Armadillo
    #2312887, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    The old published cookbooks that occupy our pantry seem to contain an early version of “Thumbs Up,/Thumbs Down” or “Smiley Face/Sad Face”. Apparently in the olden days they used to do it with a tick or a cross in the margin. Much like how school teachers used to operate once upon a time. Not a “gold star” in sight. I like the oldies. They were harsh but fair. No participation certificates. It was either delicious or tasted like crap.

  22. MsDolittle
    #2312888, posted on March 1, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    As a rule, I don’t comment on birthdays – except to wish P “Happy Birthday” on 3 February.

    Creepy stalker shit again.

  24. Grigory M
    #2312890, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Creepy stalker shit again.

    Yeah – it’s about time you stopped.

  26. MsDolittle
    #2312892, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Is there a link to Trump’s admiration of Australia’s immigration policy… must have missed that in the 1:06 speech?

  27. C.L.
    #2312893, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    As Andrew Bolt said tonight re Trump’s speech, “not a dry eye on the Republican side of the aisle, not a dry seat on the Democrat side.” To be sure, they must have really wet themselves when Trump commandeered education, infrastructure and trade reform.

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2312895, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Grig thanks for saying sorry the other day. Appreciate it mate.

    I’m considering letting you suck my nuts. No guarantees pal, but I am considering it.

  29. Baldrick
    #2312896, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Good short article in The Spectator on 18c.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2312897, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    And healthcare CL.

    Trump may well be some sort of god.

  31. H B Bear
    #2312898, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Groogs you seem to be having a bit of a meltdown. Why don’t you find your least crusty sock friend and go and enjoy a little “me” time? Don’t worry about posting your Fitbit stats though.

  32. JC
    #2312899, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Is there a link to Trump’s admiration of Australia’s immigration policy… must have missed that in the 1:06 speech?

    DoLittle, Calm down. Don’t be one of these Astraians who get excited because the place was mentioned in a big venue.

    The big fella mentioned this place because he thinks we have a decent immigration program and keep out the riff ref ( but still manage to get in through the ref program)/ Riff ref.. get it 🙂

  33. Motelier
    #2312901, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Riff ref.. get it 🙂

    Tell me you want to try “stand-up” and I’ll give you a gig.

  34. JC
    #2312902, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I

    nfidel Tiger
    #2312897, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    And healthcare CL.

    Trump may well be some sort of god.

    Haven’t said it for a while.

    Trump is God.

  35. Gab
    #2312903, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Happy Birthday to my Garden Guru, Calli. And many many happy returns of the day. xx

  36. Grigory M
    #2312904, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Yeah,sure, Infantile – original comment and mildly amusing when you first said it before the real Infidel Tiger apologized. Time you got another writer kiddo.

  37. Baldrick
    #2312906, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Groogs you seem to be having a bit of a meltdown.

    Apparently he went and saw the movie Split yesterday, a biography of a sicko with multiple sock-puppets. He’s been aroused ever since Bear.

  38. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2312907, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The Presbyterian Women’s Cookbook is another kitchen stalwart. I remember starting with their fried rice recipe, which still forms the base. Adding innovative touches to it over the years has seen it expand into a conglomeration of plants and animal parts. But the bacon always shines through or Speck if you are emboldened.

  39. JC
    #2312908, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    One other thing i just thought of, Dolittle.

    The Trumpster mentioned Oz and the Icebergers (Canada) as having a decent immigration program. He did this while looking at the D’rats. This isn’t a good thing. In fact it’s fucking awful.

    He did this to show D’rats that even leftwing shitholes have good immigration systems. In other words he thinks of us as leftie twats.

  40. H B Bear
    #2312909, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    No wonder everyone is cowering at the back of the drawer. Could Groigs get a PB on the Fitbit after all?

  41. C.L.
    #2312910, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Australia likes to boast that it’s a Middle Power that “punches above its weight.”

    Signals Directorate put on backup generators during heatwave over grid reliability fears.

    Our peak spying outfit was running on diesel generators.

  42. MsDolittle
    #2312911, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    In LAX Qantas Club last night (or whenever) I saw an unusual sight: two men with a ?1 month old baby. They took turns feeding and burping her (cute pink suit: the baby, not the parents). I found myself becoming increasingly upset. Even though I had my back to the tableau I could hear them patting her back and it seemed too loud. It was as if they were banging a gong: “Look at us, we have a baby, can’t you see us patting her back really loudly”. One of the men sported a black, crisscrossed, baby holder strap/sari thingo bound around his torso which fashionably matched his drop wasted black jeans revealing Calvin Klein undies waistband. Later I mentioned my discomfort to Doc, who, surprisingly, had noticed and who thought the comforting of the baby a quite OTT. I’m probably just jet-lagged and fractious.

  43. Infidel Tiger
    #2312912, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Grig if you promise to stop being a creep and stalking our women I will let you kiss my balls.

  44. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2312913, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    And Happy Birthday Calli. Recipes too in the PWC for dealing with household chores, which might come in handy after riotous and unseemly nights of disorder on this site. Can’t recall if blood-stains get a mention.

  45. JC
    #2312914, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    At their best nothing beats a good decent wife.

    My version waited for those clingstone peaches to come out and made a peach pie as a surprise for me this afternoon. I had to promise I wouldn’t devour it in a sitting. I’m on my third helping since dinner. It’s truly fucking delicious. Her mother taught her how to make wonderful fruit pies.

  46. MsDolittle
    #2312915, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    kiss my balls.

    Snork! Thanks IT, you made my night!

  47. Grigory M
    #2312916, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Don’t tell me you wimps are finally getting around to a “pile-on”?

    Hahhah ha. (Wipes tears of laughter from eyes)

  48. JC
    #2312917, posted on March 1, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    I hope you were brutalized at school Gargeeloeyrty.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *