Liberty Quote
A new type of superstition has got hold of peoples minds, the worship of the state. People demand the exercise of the methods of coercion and compulsion, of violence and threat. Woe to anybody who does not bend his knee to the fashionable idols!— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
787 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
Because…
It may be natural but it is not ‘normal’, in any normal sense of the word. And Disney is just going for the money, although how that works out is still to be seen. I am not anti-gay but pushing homosexuality as is being done recently will end (dare I say it?) with a backlash.
C.L. that article brings immediately to mind Trumps because I’m a snake tale.
Power of ten error made above, a twenty dollar a kilo clean fleece weight bit of wool is of course only worth three hundred slugs and grubs shares at yesterdays price.
It will be at least next month before sluggies collapse to sub cent level.
Zulu at 1227 am,
As Des D has pointed out, sacking a statutory officer, even one who has misled Parliament, is difficult.
The only obvious course that I can see, noting that Turncoat has already said she will not be re-appointed when her current term expires, would be a motion of censure by the Senate. If such a motion were psssed, it would at least give her some embarrassing headlines, though the practical impact would be zero.
Disney brand is finished.
Lego overtakes Disney to become ‘most powerful brand in the world’
If they continue on their current path, yes. They look to be going down the SJW path. Sad.
The kookie was fine, Bruce (not wholly amphibious, but they do actually fish on occasion) – he’d been sitting on the edge of the pool for a while, mumbling in his gravelly voice – then hopped in, flapped forward a metre or so on top of the water, then flew up onto the fence. Just like the noisy miners do.
[I have a safety ramp in the pool so that any critters can climb out if need be – it’s white so they can easily see it, day or night.]
Lakeville High School, Minesota was the scene of racist anti-black graffiti yesterday.
Cue Shaun King and the usual anti-Trump Twitterati outrage.
Unfortunately, the graffiti was written by a non-Caucasian special needs student.
The senior justice writer for the New York Daily News, Young Turks commentator and BLM advocate Shaun King has since deleted his tweet, without even an apology.
Obviously they didn’t try Mudgee steaks. So tender you can cut it with the back of the knife.
The US Patent Office has been a joke for years but now…
Note:
Wow! Revolutionary! About 10 or 20 years ago.
Ive found a little carbon footprint tracker for air flights.
Mem Fox claims its her 171st flight to the USA, so Ive run a Sydney to LA and its 1.75 tones per trip
Thats 299.25 times Men has raped poor gaia by flying to the USA.
Disney has joined the MSM. At least the Disney of old is probably still available on DVD.
[I have a safety ramp in the pool so that any critters can climb out if need be – it’s white so they can easily see it, day or night.]
Comedy!
Stimpson, where have you been? Where are the “interesting people” at??
How’s this?
Lately the QLD scalies have taken to having road side “information” days.
They set up at the pads, get the BBQ out , cook up the snags bunnings style, and stand around doing nothing waiting to talk to any truckie dumb enough to voluntarily park up and have a chat.
Trying to make themselves appear human, in that “it’s just my job and it’s all about safety, we care ” schtick.
They were calling truckies in on the UHF to come and have a chat.
I replied, no time mate.
I’ve got to earn money to pay my taxes so you can stand around all day eating sausages.
“We all pay taxes” he said.
I said, I’m not going to learn anything from you, if you think that.
I could have got more into it but I went out of range.
From Balders’ last link, the incident will be used as a ‘teachable’ moment, whereby everyone will be lectured to a bout diversity etc.
Funny how it’s always the obedient and innocent that get the lectures and the implied threats.
Well at some stage bio-engineered humans will be able to source energy from a broader range of sources… sunlight for example, or direct electrical input.
You could go the other direction… engineer some cooch grass to trigger electrical impulses through its roots, then grow a lawn where each clump of grass communicates with its neighbours and performs some primitive internal calculation. Now you have a suitable solar powered, self healing computational platform that requires minimal maintenance (and cows like it too). What sort of software you want to map into that could be a lot of options including a mapped human brain, or some kind of AI, or a hybrid perhaps.
That’s going to take a bit longer. All very plausible.
Where are the “interesting people” at??
“It were always raining in Denley Moor, except on days when it were fine. And there weren’t many of them. not if you include drizzle as rain.
And even if it weren’t drizzling, it were overcast and there were a lot of moisture in the air.
You’d come home damp as though it had been raining, even though there had been no evidence of precipitation in the rain gauge outside the town hall.
Why so, Micro?
Siewert, that moth eaten Green from WA, is currently Queen of the Committee in Senate estimates. She is pursuing some trivial nonsense with poorly framed, rambling questions hoping by much circumlocution to hit on a Gotcha. What a waste of space and time.
Similar to this, Bruce.
Three months of cursing everyone else for getting rain while our countryside shriveled.
2am last night we were blown out of bed by the most spectacular thunder I have ever heard; followed by 52mm in an impossibly short time.
Woke this morning to find the path pavers distributed all over the place and half the garden in the pool.
I don’t care – it rained!
Factcheck: false
mole at 0937,
Double that, you seem to have forgotten the return flights.
http://www.skynews.com.au/business/business/company/2017/03/01/domino-s-launches-voice-based-ordering.html
Dominos replaces ‘online clicking at website’ with an artificial intelligence robot voice based pizza ordering service.
Carefully skirting around the replacement of telephone orders from a mininum wage employee.
When they do over the local council offices, who will be unhappy?.
What is this turd still doing in the UK? Why hasn’t he been deported?
Disney has their hooks into Lego with the Star Wars and Ninjago franchises.
Misrepresents his age, no papers can be deduced.
Deport him where? Prick will say Mosul area. Hearts bleed. Next family kept out of the loop. Pass the parcel.
QLD scalies aka “mermaids”
They’re going to lock this poor bastard up and throw away the key, apparently making something that looks like a gun but which isn’t a gun is about the worst crime in Australia. They should hang him….
https://m.facebook.com/nswpoliceforce/posts/10154585759506185
He’s from Afghanistan, not Iraq. He is reported to have been in touch with family. I’m sure he’ll find them as soon as he returns to Kabul.
Boambee John
Good pickup, it also doesnt include the connecting flights (if any)
Still she voted greens so all her sins have been washed away, praise Gaia.
Pissface – I was wrong – you’re a first rate twat – second rate at everything else.
W.A. scalies ditto. At harvest time a few years ago, their car was parked outside the local supermarket, and a child walked up and spat on it. I did wonder whose father had been pinged for overloading.
Keep the Vivosmart charged up. 😉
-Cheers dover beach.
The age thing with these men is incredulous. Normally sane people are wilful enablers to a lie. I can’t understand, it blows my mind.
Deport against this entrenched bureaucratic mindset is easily called but inexplicably ignored. What to do?
Are you seriously telling me there nowhere in the entire Middle East unwilling to sell a set of identity papers? I find that very hard to believe.