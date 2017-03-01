Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, March 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

787 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2313150, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    The upcoming live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” appears set to become the first Disney film to feature an openly gay character, according to director Bill Condon. Reportedly, the film will feature a side-plot with a small but “exclusively gay moment” involving (mild spoiler ahead) the character LeFou.

    Because…

    “It may have been a long time coming but this is a watershed moment for Disney,” Attitude’s editor-in-chief Matt Cain told the publication. “By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural – and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it’s still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay.”

    It may be natural but it is not ‘normal’, in any normal sense of the word. And Disney is just going for the money, although how that works out is still to be seen. I am not anti-gay but pushing homosexuality as is being done recently will end (dare I say it?) with a backlash.

  2. Beef
    #2313151, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Muslim ‘refugee’ latest:

    C.L. that article brings immediately to mind Trumps because I’m a snake tale.

  3. john constantine
    #2313152, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Power of ten error made above, a twenty dollar a kilo clean fleece weight bit of wool is of course only worth three hundred slugs and grubs shares at yesterdays price.

    It will be at least next month before sluggies collapse to sub cent level.

  4. Boambee John
    #2313153, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Zulu at 1227 am,

    As Des D has pointed out, sacking a statutory officer, even one who has misled Parliament, is difficult.

    The only obvious course that I can see, noting that Turncoat has already said she will not be re-appointed when her current term expires, would be a motion of censure by the Senate. If such a motion were psssed, it would at least give her some embarrassing headlines, though the practical impact would be zero.

  5. stackja
    #2313154, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Senile Old Guy
    #2313150, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Disney brand is finished.
    Lego overtakes Disney to become ‘most powerful brand in the world’

  6. Senile Old Guy
    #2313155, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Senile Old Guy
    #2313150, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Disney brand is finished.

    If they continue on their current path, yes. They look to be going down the SJW path. Sad.

  7. Grigory M
    #2313156, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:35 am

    The kookie was fine, Bruce (not wholly amphibious, but they do actually fish on occasion) – he’d been sitting on the edge of the pool for a while, mumbling in his gravelly voice – then hopped in, flapped forward a metre or so on top of the water, then flew up onto the fence. Just like the noisy miners do.

    [I have a safety ramp in the pool so that any critters can climb out if need be – it’s white so they can easily see it, day or night.]

  8. Baldrick
    #2313157, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Lakeville High School, Minesota was the scene of racist anti-black graffiti yesterday.

    Cue Shaun King and the usual anti-Trump Twitterati outrage.

    Unfortunately, the graffiti was written by a non-Caucasian special needs student.

    The senior justice writer for the New York Daily News, Young Turks commentator and BLM advocate Shaun King has since deleted his tweet, without even an apology.

  9. The Beer Whisperer
    #2313158, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    We didn’t rank

    Obviously they didn’t try Mudgee steaks. So tender you can cut it with the back of the knife.

  10. Senile Old Guy
    #2313159, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The US Patent Office has been a joke for years but now

    You know the out-of-office automatic emails that we’ve been using for the past 20 years? Well, IBM has just been awarded a patent that states it practically invented the system. IBM applied for the patent seven years ago and has amended its filing since then. As a result, the US Patent Office issued Patent No 9,547,842 on January 17, winning Big Blue the EFF’s Stupid Patent of the Month award for February.

    Note:

    Here’s how Big Blue set out the stall for its unique design in its patent application: When the out of office agent is enabled, it automatically responds to e-mail that arrives when the user is out of the office. While configuring the agent, the user can specify the text of the message, and set rules on who should receive the special alert messages or who should not receive the alert messages.

    Wow! Revolutionary! About 10 or 20 years ago.

  11. thefrolickingmole
    #2313160, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Ive found a little carbon footprint tracker for air flights.

    Mem Fox claims its her 171st flight to the USA, so Ive run a Sydney to LA and its 1.75 tones per trip
    Thats 299.25 times Men has raped poor gaia by flying to the USA.

  12. stackja
    #2313161, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Senile Old Guy
    #2313155, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:35 am
    Senile Old Guy
    #2313150, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Disney brand is finished.

    If they continue on their current path, yes. They look to be going down the SJW path. Sad.

    Disney has joined the MSM. At least the Disney of old is probably still available on DVD.

  13. Tailgunner
    #2313162, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:39 am

    [I have a safety ramp in the pool so that any critters can climb out if need be – it’s white so they can easily see it, day or night.]

    Comedy!

  14. Tailgunner
    #2313163, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Stimpson, where have you been? Where are the “interesting people” at??

  15. struth
    #2313164, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    How’s this?
    Lately the QLD scalies have taken to having road side “information” days.
    They set up at the pads, get the BBQ out , cook up the snags bunnings style, and stand around doing nothing waiting to talk to any truckie dumb enough to voluntarily park up and have a chat.
    Trying to make themselves appear human, in that “it’s just my job and it’s all about safety, we care ” schtick.
    They were calling truckies in on the UHF to come and have a chat.
    I replied, no time mate.
    I’ve got to earn money to pay my taxes so you can stand around all day eating sausages.

    “We all pay taxes” he said.
    I said, I’m not going to learn anything from you, if you think that.
    I could have got more into it but I went out of range.

  16. Nick
    #2313165, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    From Balders’ last link, the incident will be used as a ‘teachable’ moment, whereby everyone will be lectured to a bout diversity etc.

    Funny how it’s always the obedient and innocent that get the lectures and the implied threats.

  17. Tel
    #2313166, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    It will be all GM cellular masses grown in big vats that will be 3D printed into any form and texture you want. It will be called Soylent Better.

    Well at some stage bio-engineered humans will be able to source energy from a broader range of sources… sunlight for example, or direct electrical input.

    You could go the other direction… engineer some cooch grass to trigger electrical impulses through its roots, then grow a lawn where each clump of grass communicates with its neighbours and performs some primitive internal calculation. Now you have a suitable solar powered, self healing computational platform that requires minimal maintenance (and cows like it too). What sort of software you want to map into that could be a lot of options including a mapped human brain, or some kind of AI, or a hybrid perhaps.

    That’s going to take a bit longer. All very plausible.

  18. thefrolickingmole
    #2313167, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Where are the “interesting people” at??

    “It were always raining in Denley Moor, except on days when it were fine. And there weren’t many of them. not if you include drizzle as rain.
    And even if it weren’t drizzling, it were overcast and there were a lot of moisture in the air.
    You’d come home damp as though it had been raining, even though there had been no evidence of precipitation in the rain gauge outside the town hall.

  19. Grigory M
    #2313168, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Comedy!

    Why so, Micro?

  20. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2313170, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Siewert, that moth eaten Green from WA, is currently Queen of the Committee in Senate estimates. She is pursuing some trivial nonsense with poorly framed, rambling questions hoping by much circumlocution to hit on a Gotcha. What a waste of space and time.

  22. Drink-up Socrates
    #2313173, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Three months of cursing everyone else for getting rain while our countryside shriveled.
    2am last night we were blown out of bed by the most spectacular thunder I have ever heard; followed by 52mm in an impossibly short time.
    Woke this morning to find the path pavers distributed all over the place and half the garden in the pool.
    I don’t care – it rained!

  23. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2313174, posted on March 2, 2017 at 9:59 am

    “We all pay taxes” he said.

    Factcheck: false

  24. Boambee John
    #2313175, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:00 am

    mole at 0937,

    Double that, you seem to have forgotten the return flights.

  25. john constantine
    #2313177, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    http://www.skynews.com.au/business/business/company/2017/03/01/domino-s-launches-voice-based-ordering.html

    Dominos replaces ‘online clicking at website’ with an artificial intelligence robot voice based pizza ordering service.

    Carefully skirting around the replacement of telephone orders from a mininum wage employee.

    When they do over the local council offices, who will be unhappy?.

  26. dover_beach
    #2313178, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Mother-of-two who opened her home to Afghan ’12-year-old refugee’ was stunned when he turned out to be a grown man who visited extremist sites and threatened to kill her family.

    What is this turd still doing in the UK? Why hasn’t he been deported?

  27. calli
    #2313179, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Disney has their hooks into Lego with the Star Wars and Ninjago franchises.

  28. Beef
    #2313180, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

    What is this turd still doing in the UK? Why hasn’t he been deported?

    Misrepresents his age, no papers can be deduced.

    Deport him where? Prick will say Mosul area. Hearts bleed. Next family kept out of the loop. Pass the parcel.

  29. Eyrie
    #2313181, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

    QLD scalies aka “mermaids”

  30. rickw
    #2313182, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

    They’re going to lock this poor bastard up and throw away the key, apparently making something that looks like a gun but which isn’t a gun is about the worst crime in Australia. They should hang him….

    https://m.facebook.com/nswpoliceforce/posts/10154585759506185

  31. dover_beach
    #2313183, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Deport him where? Prick will say Mosul area. Hearts bleed. Next family kept out of the loop. Pass the parcel.

    He’s from Afghanistan, not Iraq. He is reported to have been in touch with family. I’m sure he’ll find them as soon as he returns to Kabul.

  32. thefrolickingmole
    #2313184, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Boambee John

    Good pickup, it also doesnt include the connecting flights (if any)

    Still she voted greens so all her sins have been washed away, praise Gaia.

  33. Grigory M
    #2313185, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Pissface – I was wrong – you’re a first rate twat – second rate at everything else.

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2313186, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:19 am

    QLD scalies aka “mermaids”

    W.A. scalies ditto. At harvest time a few years ago, their car was parked outside the local supermarket, and a child walked up and spat on it. I did wonder whose father had been pinged for overloading.

  35. Grigory M
    #2313189, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Yesterday was fun. I was hinting. All. Day.

    Keep the Vivosmart charged up. 😉

  36. Beef
    #2313190, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    -Cheers dover beach.

    The age thing with these men is incredulous. Normally sane people are wilful enablers to a lie. I can’t understand, it blows my mind.

    Deport against this entrenched bureaucratic mindset is easily called but inexplicably ignored. What to do?

  37. Tel
    #2313192, posted on March 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Deport him where? Prick will say Mosul area. Hearts bleed. Next family kept out of the loop. Pass the parcel.

    Are you seriously telling me there nowhere in the entire Middle East unwilling to sell a set of identity papers? I find that very hard to believe.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *