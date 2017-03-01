Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

  1. m0nty
    #2313546, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I remember when you lot freaked out about Bill Clinton meeting Obama’s AG for a chat. And now you’re fobbing off Trump’s AG meeting with a noted Russian spy recruiter multiple times before an election which was hacked by the Russians to install Trump. Hypocrisy much?

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2313547, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I have faced mental illness across the kitchen table.
    It has terrified me. And I have stared it down.

    Not that it’s a competition or anything, but I literally see it in the mirror every day.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2313548, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Anybody else get the feeling that the mood of the Libs (and Nats) is like that in Hitler’s bunker?

    Having been comprehensively defeated by a rabble in arms, laughingly described as an army..

  4. Nick
    #2313550, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    As Balders and Mother Lode said, 18c is the straw that will break the camels’ back. It reminds me of the song from Chicago:

    He had it coming
    He had it coming
    He only had himself to blame
    If you’d have been there
    If you’d have seen it

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2313552, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Bwahahaha!

    Poll: CNN Brand Continues to Plummet

    A YouGov poll shows that CNN falls behind MSNBC and Fox News in brand perception, the Daily Caller reports.

    The poll asked respondents, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

    Of the three cable networks, Fox News was the only network to score a neutral brand perception. CNN and MSNBC both scored negative on brand perception.

    The Clinton News Network seemingly can’t even rely on the Clinton supporters’ network since CNN has fallen well below the oozingly lefty MSNBC. Poor Ted must be eating his underpants at the injustice of it all.

  6. areff
    #2313553, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Family life and values in the home of the Bourke Street butcher

    His mother, who was intoxicated at the time, was making him a toasted sandwich in their Windsor apartment. Mr Gargasoulas demanded that she hurry up.

    He reacted to his mother’s response, throwing an object police say was “a Thermos” at her face.

    She suffered a bruised eye, a cut to her lip and other injuries, and fled the apartment.

    When police arrived they found her with dried blood on her face at a friend’s home some distance away, the court heard.

    About two weeks later, on July 23, 2016, Mr Gargasoulas also attacked his partner.

    The couple arrived outside their home about 11.30pm with a friend. Mr Gargasoulas’ partner said that he wanted to go to Crown Casino, but Mr Gargasoulas did not want him to go, and threw a box-cutter at him.

    His partner, who was cut in the attack, ran into the apartment where the two men continued to argue.

    Police arrived to find the box cutter in a pot plant and a kitchen knife on a bedside table..

  7. Myrddin Seren
    #2313554, posted on March 2, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    From Des’s link upthread:

    Carrie Bickmore, who showers with her 9 year old

    I am not even going to click on the link to encourage this madness by a pageview.

    Two things.

    People do weird shit – probably always have. In days gone by, other than the stark raving mad, they usually had the common sense not to shout it from the rooftops.

    Now they do it, and drag their kids in to their narcissistic public weirdness. Except the internet is mostly forever and this stuff will potentially haunt their kids forever. Remember this life-haunting one from Bandana Man ?:

    Consider this cringe-inducing play-stopper from an ABC Q & A broadcast in 2010.

    But please brace yourselves. Not even the great Lomu himself could absorb this level of punishment:

    “With my son, not long ago, I was playing chess and I was white and he was black and I was winning and he started crying.

    And I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because this reminds me of what happened to the Aboriginal people’.

    This kid had to go to school the next day. Probably Knox Grammar like his old man. Can you imagine this anecdote following you around ? At a Ra-Ra rugger-bugger shop like Knox ??

    There must be kids like Bandana Man’s, Madonna’s or Carrie’s praying for a Carrington Event to wipe every hard drive in creation and save them from a life of cringe.

    Second point.

    In the pages of the Grauniad, Fauxfacts, HuffPo etc etc these people constantly seek an escalation of ‘look at me’ to go one better than the previous Look-at-Me.

    Once wannabe celebs are all proclaiming they shower with their sons, there is almost only one trajectory for this and doubtless in a few years time we will be reading a breathless Daily Hufflife Guardian tell-all by some ( unnamed for legal reasons ) celeb who didn’t want her teenage son to have a first fumbling sexual experience with a female peer – because in the heat of the moment he might forget to use the ‘Continuous Consent’ App she put on his phone; didn’t want to send him to a sex worker because that would be exploitive:

    so…….it will be some variation of ‘me/ my best friend(s)/we…..’

    Rome before the Fall but with the internet.

