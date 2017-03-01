Liberty Quote
Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state.— Jennifer Oriel
Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
I remember when you lot freaked out about Bill Clinton meeting Obama’s AG for a chat. And now you’re fobbing off Trump’s AG meeting with a noted Russian spy recruiter multiple times before an election which was hacked by the Russians to install Trump. Hypocrisy much?
I have faced mental illness across the kitchen table.
It has terrified me. And I have stared it down.
Not that it’s a competition or anything, but I literally see it in the mirror every day.
Having been comprehensively defeated by a rabble in arms, laughingly described as an army..
As Balders and Mother Lode said, 18c is the straw that will break the camels’ back. It reminds me of the song from Chicago:
He had it coming
He had it coming
He only had himself to blame
If you’d have been there
If you’d have seen it
Bwahahaha!
Poll: CNN Brand Continues to Plummet
The Clinton News Network seemingly can’t even rely on the Clinton supporters’ network since CNN has fallen well below the oozingly lefty MSNBC. Poor Ted must be eating his underpants at the injustice of it all.
Family life and values in the home of the Bourke Street butcher
His mother, who was intoxicated at the time, was making him a toasted sandwich in their Windsor apartment. Mr Gargasoulas demanded that she hurry up.
He reacted to his mother’s response, throwing an object police say was “a Thermos” at her face.
She suffered a bruised eye, a cut to her lip and other injuries, and fled the apartment.
When police arrived they found her with dried blood on her face at a friend’s home some distance away, the court heard.
About two weeks later, on July 23, 2016, Mr Gargasoulas also attacked his partner.
The couple arrived outside their home about 11.30pm with a friend. Mr Gargasoulas’ partner said that he wanted to go to Crown Casino, but Mr Gargasoulas did not want him to go, and threw a box-cutter at him.
His partner, who was cut in the attack, ran into the apartment where the two men continued to argue.
Police arrived to find the box cutter in a pot plant and a kitchen knife on a bedside table..
From Des’s link upthread:
I am not even going to click on the link to encourage this madness by a pageview.
Two things.
People do weird shit – probably always have. In days gone by, other than the stark raving mad, they usually had the common sense not to shout it from the rooftops.
Now they do it, and drag their kids in to their narcissistic public weirdness. Except the internet is mostly forever and this stuff will potentially haunt their kids forever. Remember this life-haunting one from Bandana Man ?:
This kid had to go to school the next day. Probably Knox Grammar like his old man. Can you imagine this anecdote following you around ? At a Ra-Ra rugger-bugger shop like Knox ??
There must be kids like Bandana Man’s, Madonna’s or Carrie’s praying for a Carrington Event to wipe every hard drive in creation and save them from a life of cringe.
Second point.
In the pages of the Grauniad, Fauxfacts, HuffPo etc etc these people constantly seek an escalation of ‘look at me’ to go one better than the previous Look-at-Me.
Once wannabe celebs are all proclaiming they shower with their sons, there is almost only one trajectory for this and doubtless in a few years time we will be reading a breathless Daily Hufflife Guardian tell-all by some ( unnamed for legal reasons ) celeb who didn’t want her teenage son to have a first fumbling sexual experience with a female peer – because in the heat of the moment he might forget to use the ‘Continuous Consent’ App she put on his phone; didn’t want to send him to a sex worker because that would be exploitive:
so…….it will be some variation of ‘me/ my best friend(s)/we…..’
Rome before the Fall but with the internet.