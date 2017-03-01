Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, March 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,262 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. john constantine
    #2313892, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Shouldn’t their hussein obama make his book free, so the children and the poor can benefit from his experience?.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2313893, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    The Obamas book deal should be stripped from them under the proceeds of crime act.

  3. notafan
    #2313894, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Obama’s book will be on the sports’s section, no?

    Working title

    The Day I Wore Mom Jeans.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2313897, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Obamas sign an $85mn book deal.

    Going to be a lot of unread gifts handed out.

    Unlike it’s author, it will have a distinctive spine, which can be clearly seen on any bookshelf.
    It will sell millions of copies, some of which may even be read … who knows?
    But it’s main purpose will be precisely the same as the political career of its author… to be an vacuos symbol of virtue with zero substance.

  5. notafan
    #2313899, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    As for French landlords surely most rental housing is publically owned.

    Acres and acres of it.

    Seems like that to me, anyhow.

  6. john constantine
    #2313901, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    If the feckless and napping liberals arepreparing to hand over government to endless terms of shorten, what happens to the general public and government employees that ‘collaborated’ with nonlabor activity?.

    What will happen to anybody that gets put on a ‘not quite right’ list when the vengeance-crazed shorten takes over?.

    Nothing can get done outside their progressive agenda now, as the entire inner economy knows the liberals are shot and will never come back, not just gone for a decade, but gone for good.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2313902, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I just hope Bill Ayers has a 3rd book in him.

  8. notafan
    #2313904, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    One of his other books was school book list material a few years ago.

    Otherwise I can’t imagine anyone reading it or the other.

    I think the only person to ever admit to reading political biographies is Kim Beazley.

    Confession, I read From Curtin to Kerr.

  9. Snoopy
    #2313905, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Public library book purchases, set texts for university courses and government literary grants are what enable the best Australian authors in the whole world to afford regular flights to overseas literary festivals.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2313906, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    But it’s main purpose will be precisely the same as the political career of its author… to be an vacuos symbol of virtue with zero substance.

    I really can’t imagine anything Barack Obama could write, that would persuade me to part with any money, to read.

  11. john constantine
    #2313907, posted on March 2, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    What if Trump built a section of Wall from unread copies of ” how great obama was” ?.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *