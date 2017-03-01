Liberty Quote
When it comes to free speech principled lefties are thin on the ground.— Mark Steyn
-
-
Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
Shouldn’t their hussein obama make his book free, so the children and the poor can benefit from his experience?.
The Obamas book deal should be stripped from them under the proceeds of crime act.
Obama’s book will be on the sports’s section, no?
Working title
The Day I Wore Mom Jeans.
Unlike it’s author, it will have a distinctive spine, which can be clearly seen on any bookshelf.
It will sell millions of copies, some of which may even be read … who knows?
But it’s main purpose will be precisely the same as the political career of its author… to be an vacuos symbol of virtue with zero substance.
As for French landlords surely most rental housing is publically owned.
Acres and acres of it.
Seems like that to me, anyhow.
If the feckless and napping liberals arepreparing to hand over government to endless terms of shorten, what happens to the general public and government employees that ‘collaborated’ with nonlabor activity?.
What will happen to anybody that gets put on a ‘not quite right’ list when the vengeance-crazed shorten takes over?.
Nothing can get done outside their progressive agenda now, as the entire inner economy knows the liberals are shot and will never come back, not just gone for a decade, but gone for good.
I just hope Bill Ayers has a 3rd book in him.
One of his other books was school book list material a few years ago.
Otherwise I can’t imagine anyone reading it or the other.
I think the only person to ever admit to reading political biographies is Kim Beazley.
Confession, I read From Curtin to Kerr.
Public library book purchases, set texts for university courses and government literary grants are what enable the best Australian authors in the whole world to afford regular flights to overseas literary festivals.
I really can’t imagine anything Barack Obama could write, that would persuade me to part with any money, to read.
What if Trump built a section of Wall from unread copies of ” how great obama was” ?.
IOC warns Tokyo 2020 over men-only golf course