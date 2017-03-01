Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017

    Trump bowed to pressure and made his platform more libertarian.

    “moieties” ruins it – a speedbump of a word

    Liberty Quote
    The government is committed to fiscal responsibility and has committed to offset all new spending as part of the budget process. We will be returning the budget to surplus in 2012-13.

    — Penny Wong

    Here’s what we have to look forward to. kd wrong’s cumulative Budget errors as Finance minister were in excess of $100bn.

    Old article by Wal Thornhill. Some of the electric universe theory is demonstrably correct.

    http://www.holoscience.com/wp/the-balloon-goes-up-over-lightning/

    Amazing how it gets ignored and lightning is a “mystery”.

    You realise that the Y man sent Shapiro a picture of a black kid to suggest he’s a cuckold when Shapiro’s baby was born. And some people support that fag around here.

    And he should have sent back:
    “At least I can have black kids f☆ggot.”
    Hardcore Thug Lifer that he is.
    😆

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 20 minutes ago
    …is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total “witch hunt!”
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 23 minutes ago
    …to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story…
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 31 minutes ago
    …intentional. This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed…..
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 36 minutes ago
    Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not….

    Up against that Holder character, Sessions as AG appears whiter than the driven snow. In more ways than one.

    Stimpson J. Cat

    Along with a picture of the contents from a toilet bowl???

    Perfesser Quiggin acts completely out of character and calls for renationalisation of the power grid to “solve” the crisis.

    He also thinks the NBN project “saved” Australia from a telecommunications crisis…

    Australia’s electricity woes could be solved through a unified and publicly owned national power grid, a discussion paper has said.

    The paper authored by University of Queensland economist Prof John Quiggin says the creation of the national electricity market in the 1990s has failed to lower power prices and improve system reliability or environmental sustainability.

    It argues the electricity grid, including physical transmission networks in each state and interconnectors linking them, should instead be publicly owned.

    And it says that “renationalised” grid should be responsible for maintaining a secure power supply and moving towards a zero emissions industry.

    “The price increases of the past decades and the series of recent breakdowns reflect systemic design flaws, exacerbated by the failure to take appropriate account of the implications of climate change,” he said in a statement on Friday.

    He said some believed a publicly owned power grid was “unthinkable” but recent political upheavals were proof unthinkable ideas should not be dismissed.

    “It is the only coherent response to the failure of neoliberal electricity reform, just as the establishment of a publicly owned national broadband network was the only feasible response to the failure of telecommunications reform,” he said.

    The director of Flinders University’s Australian industrial transformation institute, which has released the paper, said it laid down a challenge to governments of all persuasions to create a policy in the nation’s interest.

    “It is clear that the current system is unreliable and untenable,” Prof John Spoehr said. “This is a discussion we have to have, as a catalyst for genuine, nation building reform.”

    Why is His Greatness in a shouty mood at JSF launch? He almost seems as unhinged today as he did on election night?

    FMD:

    In her award-winning book Overturning Aqua Nullius, Dr Marshall argues that Aboriginal water rights require legal recognition as property rights, and that water access and water infrastructure are integral to successful economic enterprise in Aboriginal communities. Aboriginal people’s social, cultural and economic certainty rests on their right to control and manage customary water. Drawing on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Marshall argues that the reservation of Aboriginal water rights needs to be prioritised above the water rights and interests of other groups. It is only then that we can sweep away the injustice of aqua nullius and provide the first Australians with full recognition and status of their water rights and interests.

    Even if you believe that the NTA and Mabo were correct, there is no obvious case for native title over water, not at least across the whole country. There is simply no evidence of this. Desert Aborigines did not have rights over artesian water.

    My Sainted mother rarely drank, for she was hooked on tea.
    My Nana then would scan the leave, the future to foresee.
    My father drank my mothers part, both moieties for himself.
    But that was after we were born – and for his mental health.

    Very good ML!

    😃

    A mysterious ginger blob-shaped object appears in my bedroom.

    Does Mrs Monty know about this shenanigans Philippa?

    Aqua Nullius?

    The claim to Australia when the British turned up was never Terra Nullius. I believe the term had been used before (in the age of exploration that would not be a surprise) but it was not the basis of the claim to Australia any more than ‘Finders keepers’ which seems to be the Aboriginal claim.

    That it was is a fiction put forward by some lawyer in the 70’s (I think).

    I can’t recall if the suit was successful or whether the judge accepted that British had relied on Terra Nullius, but it would take a learned judge (with real learning), with integrity and courage to stand up to the falsehood now.

    Which is a round about way of saying it won’t happen.

    A mysterious ginger blob-shaped object appears in my bedroom.

    Does Mrs Monty know about this shenanigans Philippa?

    Nah, not him.

    My ginger boy is suave, sophisticated and conservative.

    I am thinking of enrolling him to vote, only apparently it’s against the law. He’s not 18 yet, but he is about 50 in cat-years.

    The plucked peach stirred memories of a Pathan song: Wounded Heart .’There’s a boy across the river with a bottom like a peach, but alas I cannot swim.” Also from that primitive corner of the world comes the proverb, “A woman for business, a boy for pleasure and a goat for choice.” Still plenty on the tree, but I shall now shun them all.

    Enjoy the peaches, I would.

  20. C.L.
    Hunters and Collectors stopped Steve Price (2GB) from using their song as his show theme.
    While they are free to control what they create and own …

    Why are they “free” to do this? They sold a CD, 2GB bought it and should be free to play it.

    Hunters and Collectors stopped Steve Price (2GB) from using their song as his show theme.
    While they are free to control what they create and own, they need to know they will not be rewarded for their virtue signaling.

    LOL and now PETA have turned on H&C in the name of animal “rights”. I love it when the Left eat their own. They’re maniacs.

    I’d be shitting myself if I was sent to a place called Slide Mountain to measure snow depth.
    I’d be fearful too. There’ve been several fatal avalanches in the European Alps in the last few weeks.
    Iceland has seen more snow this winter than for many many years. Greenland likewise. And this was in the Express this morning:
    Britain to FREEZE until May: UK set for COLDEST spring in YEARS as weather warnings issued

    I’m sure things will warm up when the Brexit bill finally get passed.

    National suicide update, brought to you by the Liars and the Filth (Paywallian):

    Rio Tinto’s Boyne aluminium smelter in Gladstone is set to slash more than 100 jobs and about 80,000 tonnes of annual production — worth $US160 million at current prices — because it has been unable to secure economically-priced power from state power providers.

    The production and job cuts are almost double those flagged in January, when Rio Tinto (RIO) said it would cut 8 per cent of production, or 45,000 tonnes, and about 30 jobs because power price spikes were hitting production cuts.

    The wider cuts are a result of Boyne being unable to negotiate power contracts that will let it run profitably.

    “Gladstone’s Boyne Smelters Ltd will be reducing production by 14 per cent after failing to secure a competitively priced electricity contract,” a Rio spokesman said.

    “There will be a significant number of jobs lost as a result.”

    With about 1,000 workers at Boyne and 14 per cent of production being cut, the job losses are expected to number more than 100.

    In January, Boyne had been saying power prices were way above power costs. But the tone has softened, with Boyne now accepting the generators have tried as hard as they could to provide economic power.

    “Boyne Smelters has been working hard to secure a competitive energy deal. Both parties have been negotiating in good faith but ultimately could not reach agreement,” the spokesman said.

    Aluminium is often called solid electricity because the process of turning its raw material, alumina, into metal requires so much power.

    Boyne gets about 85 per cent of its power from the Gladstone power station, in which it has a 42 per cent stake and 810MW of power supply locked in until 2029.

    The rest of the power needs to be sourced from the market, something Rio now says it is not able to do economically.

    Stalin is dancing a merry jig in hell.

    Yawn… ABC News 14 has now re-run interview with Gardening Australia host twice in one hour.

    ABC Presenter asks: “How it is that Gardening Australia has been so successful and ongoing for nearly three decades.

    GA Host: “Well, I think it’s because of taxpayer funding because nobody really gives a shit about GA.”*

    *This may or may not be accurate.

