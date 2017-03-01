Liberty Quote
It is obviously futile to attempt to eliminate unemployment by embarking upon a program of public works that would otherwise not have been undertaken. The necessary resources for such projects must be withdrawn by taxes or loans from the application they would otherwise have found. Unemployment in one industry can, in this way, be mitigated only to the extent that it is increased in another.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
1,524 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 1, 2017
Ben Shapiro being right about everything.
Trump bowed to pressure and made his platform more libertarian.
“moieties” ruins it – a speedbump of a word
Here’s what we have to look forward to. kd wrong’s cumulative Budget errors as Finance minister were in excess of $100bn.
Old article by Wal Thornhill. Some of the electric universe theory is demonstrably correct.
http://www.holoscience.com/wp/the-balloon-goes-up-over-lightning/
Amazing how it gets ignored and lightning is a “mystery”.
You realise that the Y man sent Shapiro a picture of a black kid to suggest he’s a cuckold when Shapiro’s baby was born. And some people support that fag around here.
And he should have sent back:
“At least I can have black kids f☆ggot.”
Hardcore Thug Lifer that he is.
😆
Up against that Holder character, Sessions as AG appears whiter than the driven snow. In more ways than one.
Stimpson J. Cat
Along with a picture of the contents from a toilet bowl???
Perfesser Quiggin acts completely out of character and calls for renationalisation of the power grid to “solve” the crisis.
He also thinks the NBN project “saved” Australia from a telecommunications crisis…
Australia’s electricity woes could be solved through a unified and publicly owned national power grid, a discussion paper has said.
The paper authored by University of Queensland economist Prof John Quiggin says the creation of the national electricity market in the 1990s has failed to lower power prices and improve system reliability or environmental sustainability.
It argues the electricity grid, including physical transmission networks in each state and interconnectors linking them, should instead be publicly owned.
And it says that “renationalised” grid should be responsible for maintaining a secure power supply and moving towards a zero emissions industry.
…
“The price increases of the past decades and the series of recent breakdowns reflect systemic design flaws, exacerbated by the failure to take appropriate account of the implications of climate change,” he said in a statement on Friday.
He said some believed a publicly owned power grid was “unthinkable” but recent political upheavals were proof unthinkable ideas should not be dismissed.
“It is the only coherent response to the failure of neoliberal electricity reform, just as the establishment of a publicly owned national broadband network was the only feasible response to the failure of telecommunications reform,” he said.
The director of Flinders University’s Australian industrial transformation institute, which has released the paper, said it laid down a challenge to governments of all persuasions to create a policy in the nation’s interest.
“It is clear that the current system is unreliable and untenable,” Prof John Spoehr said. “This is a discussion we have to have, as a catalyst for genuine, nation building reform.”
Why is His Greatness in a shouty mood at JSF launch? He almost seems as unhinged today as he did on election night?
FMD:
Even if you believe that the NTA and Mabo were correct, there is no obvious case for native title over water, not at least across the whole country. There is simply no evidence of this. Desert Aborigines did not have rights over artesian water.
Very good ML!
😃
Does Mrs Monty know about this shenanigans Philippa?
Iconic Aussie rock band Hunters and Collectors have been urged by PETA to change their name
Good.
Hunters and Collectors stopped Steve Price (2GB) from using their song as his show theme.
While they are free to control what they create and own, they need to know they will not be rewarded for their virtue signaling.
Aqua Nullius?
The claim to Australia when the British turned up was never Terra Nullius. I believe the term had been used before (in the age of exploration that would not be a surprise) but it was not the basis of the claim to Australia any more than ‘Finders keepers’ which seems to be the Aboriginal claim.
That it was is a fiction put forward by some lawyer in the 70’s (I think).
I can’t recall if the suit was successful or whether the judge accepted that British had relied on Terra Nullius, but it would take a learned judge (with real learning), with integrity and courage to stand up to the falsehood now.
Which is a round about way of saying it won’t happen.
Nah, not him.
My ginger boy is suave, sophisticated and conservative.
I am thinking of enrolling him to vote, only apparently it’s against the law. He’s not 18 yet, but he is about 50 in cat-years.
The plucked peach stirred memories of a Pathan song: Wounded Heart .’There’s a boy across the river with a bottom like a peach, but alas I cannot swim.” Also from that primitive corner of the world comes the proverb, “A woman for business, a boy for pleasure and a goat for choice.” Still plenty on the tree, but I shall now shun them all.
Enjoy the peaches, I would.
Why are they “free” to do this? They sold a CD, 2GB bought it and should be free to play it.
LOL and now PETA have turned on H&C in the name of animal “rights”. I love it when the Left eat their own. They’re maniacs.
I’d be shitting myself if I was sent to a place called Slide Mountain to measure snow depth.
I’d be fearful too. There’ve been several fatal avalanches in the European Alps in the last few weeks.
Iceland has seen more snow this winter than for many many years. Greenland likewise. And this was in the Express this morning:
Britain to FREEZE until May: UK set for COLDEST spring in YEARS as weather warnings issued
I’m sure things will warm up when the Brexit bill finally get passed.
National suicide update, brought to you by the Liars and the Filth (Paywallian):
Stalin is dancing a merry jig in hell.
Yawn… ABC News 14 has now re-run interview with Gardening Australia host twice in one hour.
ABC Presenter asks: “How it is that Gardening Australia has been so successful and ongoing for nearly three decades.
GA Host: “Well, I think it’s because of taxpayer funding because nobody really gives a shit about GA.”*
*This may or may not be accurate.