Your Tax Dollars At Work

The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
I thought it was a spoof at first.
if only.
Best one since the producers have turned out since 2014.
Same joy, same sponteneity, uplifting stuff.
Did that Lady just say “Hey Guys”? Naughty Naughty.
I thought this was a spoof as well, too funny.
Remember these are “young leaders”, giving important “executive presentations”.
WTF.
Well, it’s clear they aren’t The Dept of Marketing & Advertising.
Surely a handful of flyers on relevant campus notice boards along with that new fangled social media thingy would do the trick to get the word out.
I too thought it was a send up.
Pure insanity.
Not a man to be seen.
“I’m just heading downstairs for my paleo pear and banana bread. Would you care to join me?”
“No thanks, a bit fancy for me. I’m actually off to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff network meeting”
That was a great start for a satire. But the rest was boring, so I’m guessing it isn’t satire at all.
Actually, I left a comment on the YT video and comments have since seem to have been disabled and removed. LOL.
I almost got a job there. Most of the people who do the real work there are nerdy white and asian men. This was a decade ago though, so maybe it has all changed.
Go out and run your own fish and chip shop, have a few kids with no spouse support to put the pressure on as a single parent, then if you make a go of it come back and see us as your real world experience will be a great topic at one of our gabfests. Or go and ask Pauline.
It’s a great insight into how the APS sees itself. Mind you, there’s zero chance of what people really think ending up in a promo video… and that’s always going to be the case.
Game Changers FFS
Ludo to Snakes and Ladders and on to Battleships.
Hard to believe that this is real, not a spoof.
This is scary. But it’s not the scariest bit. The scariest bit is it isn’t confined to the APS. Move away from the coal face to the HQ of any large company – BHPB, RIO, Transfield, Leighton’s Worley’s, Coles, Woolworths, and you will encounter exactly the same vacuous mindset.
Entire office buildings full of people squirreling away, preparing Power Point Presentations to show each about nothing in particular, with no clearly defined purpose in mind. Once delivered, filed away in the million dollar plus Document Management System for posterity, never to see the light of day again.
Surely the advertiser who was paid to script & film the add was trolling with that start.
What a hilarious own goal.
And then no surprise this sort of shit happens …
Source https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/02/28/centrelink_needed_370_extra_staff_to_automate_its_data_matching/
Oh dear, I was sure it was a send-up right to the end. And these are the people that tell us in the real world what’s good for us.
No, I think it was produced in-house.
They appear to have a sub-department dedicated to churning them out.
Here’s a previous effort.
A bit of a search and you’ll find several for Finance.
And not just Finance – DFAT, the AG, and others are there too.
Bluddee hell – that was excruciating.
A bit of a search and you’ll find several for Finance.
And not just Finance – DFAT, the AG, and others are there too.
Memoryvault – I think you have a responsibility to track down some links and share. After Paul Kelly’s grim outlook in today’s Oz, I’m sure we could all do with some more laughs.
Airheads… just like the left-leaning actors in the good old US of A.
Best Snugglers ad I’ve seen. Now if only they could train them up to clean up their own shit they would be on winner. Showing early pre-natal signs of bureaucratic potential is a win, win !!
It’s like watching the Supreme Soviet….. This is our future…. These people will be in legal authority of everything we do, need or want. They will licence our thoughts, deeds and enterprise.
Smile…… they are here to help.
With a sales pitch like that, what kind of graduates are they hoping to attract. What kind of graduates do they think they need?…game changers? This implies that leadership has run out of ideas, but then that is what the advert screams.
For purity they should have put a bag on the head of one of the females, and found a Somalian. But at least no white males graduates got to appear.
Faaark. I only made it to 1.07. Did the Wombat Whisperer get a cameo Alfred Hitchcock style?
Money well spent. Our tax dollars are put t o great use in these “merchant banker” expensive offices. Such luxury is required for a bunch of accountants…and not one of them wore a tie. Nuke Canberra…
Just listened to an interview Lew Rockwell did with Angelo Codevilla, where he points out that ‘political correctness’ is usually the opposite of factually correct and traces the term’s origins to the good old Soviets.
They don’t have pretty things to say about the universities, either.
(Codevilla was the guy who wrote ‘The Ruling Class’.)
Most of the people who do the real work there are nerdy white and asian men.
While their EEO appointed supervisors pick up the credit.
Hahahahahahahaahahaahahaahahaahaahahahahaahahaaha……….oh fark me, that was a bad promo.
Budget Surge Team? No wonder the national finances are in such parlours state.
Condescension is so thick you could cut it with a knife.
What’s more, if these newbies are so great why does the department need any expensive senior staff?
Come to think of it, if the newbies did run the department we would never know the difference.
Do we really need Treasury and the Dept. of Finance?
One should be abolished.
Everything we know about the APS is summed up with this insanity.
Lazy, brain dead , bureaucrat-atrons, in the most opulent and expensive tax payer funding lodges doing nothing worth anything.
The insanity of high paid welfare.
We have known about this , of course, for ages.
But in a sign of the times in just how far removed from reality these snouts in the trough are, they are now advertising it.
The public service has been like this for years, but always aware that the game they play behind closed doors should be kept out of sight as best as possible from those that fund it.
The lack of self awareness is not only staggering but rigorously and consciously practiced.
That they are not challenged is the down fall of our society.
Did not see one Hijab, did not hear of agility or disruption. Disappointed.
However, my nephew works there and from what I can glean this video is no surprise.
Bananas are high in carbs…
In the video Tina said ‘Hi guys.’ Obviously she didn’t get the memo from a certain former AOY.
No Aborigines or midgets.
What’s going on?
Shut them all down. Save taxpayers funds, reduce tax, increase economic productivity, increase employment. Sanity
This isn’t confined to the PS, this is modern corporate culture. Me old mate Memoryvault said it well in a comment above. This culture permeates all large institutions including NGOs.
Half day, three day and week-long talk fests culminating in fancy presentations, but at the end of it all, none of it, absolutely none of it is relevant to what the participants do back at their work places.
All forgotten a day or two after the fest, lots of money expended and the only winners are the HR division.
The history of this goes back to the 80’s when the Feds encouraged companies to train their people and offered lucrative tax-cuts. It was profitable to spend a little, get more back, and have a management team (low level managers) all excited about how important they feel.
Speakers and speaker management was born and has fully blossomed since. Makes you wonder how the great corporations of yore ever managed without all this waste and corporate virtue signalling.
It is hilarious!
Some year ago I put up a paper to a central agency arguing that the graduate recruitment programme – which at that stage was whole of service-based – should be abolished.
I argued -with extensive data to back me up, – that it was expensive, the graduates came with expectations and egos far above their talents and experience, that lots of resources and to be committed to massaging these expectations, that there was no evidence that the elaborate training courses they were put through were of any lasting benefit, that the programme favoured Canberra-based – and often second generation APS – recruits and, most importantly, entry level recruitment was already delivering good graduates who could be put to work immediately without any of the elaborate and ego-polishing rituals.
I didn’t of course, quite use those terms.
It got, as they say, short shrift, with top mangers unable much to counter my arguments but aghast at the thought that the system that produced great people – well, like themselves – might be flawed and wasteful . So now we are stuck with prats like those in the video.
Clare has nice hair and a lovely figure.
The bloke walking with her at the start isn’t interested in her for her opinions about ‘the program.’
“No Aborigines or midgets.”
CL, I think the fat, pale skinned chick in the opening sequence is meant to be Indigenous.
Where are the immigrants? Why don’t they work in Canberra?
Obviously no coffee in the coffee cups at 1.10 in the video. Hand movements holding a full cup would have seen the contents on the floor or on the lovely yellow dress.
Complete sham and entirely squirm-worthy.
Such kool kidz! 😎😆😉 Pity they can’t read, write or do sums. Oh sorry Department of Finance, won’t need those skills there.
This is real?
I thought this was a promo for new series from Working Dog.
She’s not fat, Des!
Good idea. After seeing this video my vote is for Finance to go.
This video about projects looks like a failed project itself.
Des: on a récent post (I can’t find it) you spoke of the APS appointing the sort of people “they need” to do the job. Trouble is, as this video shows, its perception of what tis needed is incompatible with serving the public. Their perception is that they need some ATSI’s (and what is time spent ‘networking’ at work got to do with their jobs?), lots of NESBIANS (persons from non-English speaking backgrounds), mainly women (and fat ones seem to be preferred), and maybe one or two males. Interesting though that the non-graduates comprised more men (although the top dog was a women). Maybe a signal that things have to change.
The same imperatives apply in universities, and the result has been a marked decline in the quality of staff and consequently of teaching rigour and academic research. The universities have another dysfunctional imperatives – to get money from government by enrolling more students, (and more ATSI’s in particular), and encouraging – almost requiring – staff get money by research grants. Teaching suffers, but quality ratings are good because the rigour has been taken out of the courses and cheating facilitated by abolishing exams.
Now that Abbott has cut loose, maybe he could declare that it’s time to stop all this nonsense and appoint purely on merit. (Pie-in-the-sky thinking of course.)
Calling David Morrison!
Well, I managed to sit through a whole 1.26 of that! Without puking! But – the cost of this comes out of the communal budget, every Australian is paying for this pap – now I am puking……
She’s sizeable
“And these are the people that tell us in the real world what’s good for us.”
And that, dear listener, is the root of the problem. These loons think they know all about life, the universe and bloody everything and believe they have the right to tell us how it all works, what to think, how to behave, how to react to threats to life, limb and liberty – yet they clearly don’t know how many beans make five or what the real world looks like. They “work” in a sheltered workshop, live in a rarified bubble and have now idea about the rest of us out here.
Step 1: Send the entire department on paid leave for 1 month (from their accrued entitlements).
Step 2: At the end of that month, if the public do not notice, make it a permanent arrangement. This time without the pay.
Seriously, if we just rid ourselves of glorified, upper class welfare there is absolutely no reason why we should be running deficits.
Filmed on location in Stepford.
IIRC DoF was established because Treasury couldn’t do its job properly.
“Their perception is that they need some ATSI’s (and what is time spent ‘networking’ at work got to do with their jobs?), lots of NESBIANS (persons from non-English speaking backgrounds), mainly women (and fat ones seem to be preferred), and maybe one or two males. ”
Rafiki, apart from Indigenous candidates, grads are supposed to be recruited solely on merit and while the gender ratios vary from year to year, it usually evens out pretty closely over time.
Indigenous grads are recruited under a separate affirmative action programme – all legal under the ‘special measures’ provisions of our human rights legislation – and don’t have to compete with the mainstream. The reason for this escapes me, since one would assume that, having completed a degree, they should be able to match it with everyone else. Not surprisingly, Indigenous grads tend very much to come from middle-class urban backgrounds and many are the sons or daughters of senior Iindigenous APS employees.
Good to see that the Aboriginal Industry looks after its own. Just like the Royal College of Surgeons, the CFMEU and all the other closed shops.